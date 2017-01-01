Главная
Современный Синтипоп
Современные исполнители в жанре синтипоп: Molly Nilsson, Ladytron и т.д.
Современный Синтипоп
Future Politics
Austra
4:09
Lose It
Austra
4:30
Utopia
Austra
4:03
Angoisses d’Orléac
Automelodi
5:08
Les métros disparus
Automelodi
6:04
La poussière
Automelodi
4:25
Zakochany Czlowiek
Better Person
4:07
Journal of Ardency
Class Actress
3:45
Love Me Like You Used To
Class Actress
3:51
More Than You
Class Actress
4:07
Prove Me Wrong
Class Actress
3:52
Ellipsis
Drab Majesty
5:06
Portugal
Eleven Pond
4:40
Watching Trees
Eleven Pond
5:15
Lonely Orbit
First Hate
4:10
Holiday
First Hate
5:42
Des Péripéties
Galatée
2:38
Ne Sois Pas Triste
Galatée
2:56
Une Danse Bête
Galatée
3:16
Je N'aurai Jamais Assez
Galatée
2:28
Abyssal Dreams
Hjördis-Britt Åström
2:22
Flowers
Hjördis-Britt Åström
2:18
Shoes
Hjördis-Britt Åström
2:08
Mist
Hjördis-Britt Åström
2:51
Heaven
Hjördis-Britt Åström
2:42
Bennington
John Maus
3:13
The Combine
John Maus
3:38
Outer Space
John Maus
3:46
Touchdown
John Maus
3:41
Playgirl
Ladytron
3:49
Fighting In Built Up Areas
Ladytron
3:59
International Dateline
Ladytron
4:17
Runaway
Ladytron
4:50
Sugar
Ladytron
2:50
Ghosts Single Edit
Ladytron
4:31
Seventeen
Ladytron
4:37
Tomorrow
Ladytron
3:35
The Island
Ladytron
4:04
Ace of Hz
Ladytron
3:35
Destroy Everything You Touch
Ladytron
4:36
Attica
Linea Aspera
3:42
Night In June
Linear Movement
4:39
Lost Maps
Marnie
4:14
Bloom
Marnie
2:58
Electric Youth
Marnie
3:25
G.I.R.L.S
Marnie
3:57
1995
Molly Nilsson
4:39
Mona-Lisa's Smile
Molly Nilsson
3:10
American Express
Molly Nilsson
4:34
Skybound
Molly Nilsson
4:38
Hey moon!
Molly Nilsson
5:24
You Always Hurt The One You Love
Molly Nilsson
3:01
Viéndolo
Molly Nilsson
4:51
I Hope You Die
Molly Nilsson
4:28
I Mean It
Nite Jewel
3:15
Want You Back
Nite Jewel
4:06
All Away
Nouvelle Phénomène
4:22
Stay With Me
Nouvelle Phénomène
4:19
Meme pas les lettres
Nouvelle Phénomène
4:24
Caresse
Nouvelle Phénomène
4:46
Living Things Don't Last
Patience
3:00
No Roses
Patience
3:02
The Girls Are Chewing Gum
Patience
3:24
Moral Damage
Patience
3:42
The Church
Patience
2:59
The Pressure
Patience
3:47
Voices In The Sand
Patience
2:54
White Of An Eye
Patience
3:26
Living Things Don't Last
Patience
3:00
The Girls Are Chewing Gum
Patience
3:24
Aerosol
Patience
3:16
Be Apart
Porches
3:05
Find Me
Porches
3:47
Pink Obsession
Saigon Blue Rain
3:09
BPD
Saigon Blue Rain
4:19
We Ask for Pain
Saigon Blue Rain
3:34
So Far Away
Sally Dige
5:10
Be Gone
Sally Dige
4:38
Holding On
Sally Dige
3:32
Losing You
Sally Dige
3:43
Without a Sign
Sixth June
3:18
Afraid of Lies
Sixth June
4:08
Back for a Day
Sixth June
4:58
Freier Geist
Sofia Portanet
3:12
Wanderratte
Sofia Portanet
3:38
Jokin' Me
Stealing Sheep
3:35
Forget Me Not
Thieves Like Us
3:29
Wake With
TRST
3:26
Shoom
TRST
5:29
Bicep
TRST
4:35
F.T.F.
TRST
4:08
Dressed For Space
TRST
3:37
Colossal
TRST
5:10
Gloryhole
TRST
5:01
Bulbform
TRST
4:49
Gone
TRST
3:35
Grouch
TRST
3:33
Amour Plastique
Videoclub
3:44
A Memory
Yumi Zouma
3:41
Depths
Yumi Zouma
2:50
In Blue
Yumi Zouma
3:02
Other People
Yumi Zouma
3:29
Dodi
Yumi Zouma
4:11
Persephone
Yumi Zouma
4:33
Yesterday
Yumi Zouma
4:25
Riquelme
Yumi Zouma
5:14
Cuffs
Zeigeist
3:30