Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Новогодний лаунж
Спокойный новогодний фон создаст волшебную рождественскую атмосферу вашему заведению!
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой поп
Новогодний лаунж
Скачать
Rhythm Is a Dancer
90s Christmas Party People
2:57
What's a Woman
90s Christmas Party People
3:33
Happy new year
ABBA
4:24
December
Adam Lambert
3:28
O, Christmas Tree
Adeste Fidelis
2:38
Baby It's Cold Outside
Alexander Rybak
2:57
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Alexander Rybak
2:48
Presents
Alexander Rybak
3:44
Silver Bells
Alexander Rybak
3:29
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Alexander Rybak
4:51
Winter wonderland
Alexander Rybak
3:35
Space Christmas
Allo Darlin
2:46
Another Christmas
Amanda Jenssen
2:28
Things I Do
Andy Shauf
2:27
Lonely Street
Andy Williams
2:45
Silver Bells
Atlantic Starr
4:15
Winter Wonderland
Babyface
3:13
Christmas time
Backstreet Boys
4:13
Christmas Must Be Tonight
Bahamas
3:47
The Fairy on the Christmas Tree
Bbc Dance Orchestra
2:56
Last Christmas
Bear Montana
4:09
I Told Santa Claus to Bring Me You
Bernie Cummins Orchestra
2:37
Christmas Is All Around
Billy Mack
3:50
I Heard the Bells On Christmas Day
Bing Crosby
2:46
I Wish You A Merry Christmas
Bing Crosby
1:54
Marshmallow World
Bing Crosby
2:48
White Winter Hymnal
Birdy
2:17
Christmas Is Coming Soon
Blitzen Trapper
3:02
Winter Wonderland
Blue Fashion
3:36
A Marshmellow World
Bob Braun Orchestra Conducted By Leroy Holmes
2:28
Christmas Island
Bob Dylan
2:28
Blue Christmas
Bon Jovi
3:11
I wish everyday could be like christmas
Bon Jovi
4:26
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Boston Pops Orchestra
2:40
The Christmas Song
Boyce Avenue
3:33
Soul Santa
Brook Benton
3:24
Christmas Time
Bryan Adams
4:06
It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas
Calum Scott
3:12
Another Year Has Gone By
Celine Dion
3:24
Happy Xmas
Celine Dion
4:14
Please Come Home For Christmas
Charles Brown
2:47
Fairytale of New York
Charles Gladstone, Bernadette Robertson
4:07
Somebodys Crying
Chris Isaak
2:47
Cant Help Falling In Love
Chris Isaak
3:01
This Christmas
Christina Aguilera
4:01
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Christina Aguilera
4:03
The Christmas Song
Christmas Music
3:32
This Magic Moment
Christmas Music
2:41
You Are My Shining Star
Christmas Music
4:33
Amazing Grace
Christmas Music
1:27
Jingle Bell Rock
Christmas Music
1:28
Merry Christmas War Is Over
Christmas Music
3:26
Stand by Me
Christmas Music
3:00
Winter Wonderland
Christmas Songs
2:52
Angel
Christopher Micheals
2:02
How Many Kings
Christopher Micheals
4:23
Stay Another Day
Christopher Micheals
4:30
Frosty The Snowman
Cocteau Twins
2:55
Christmas lights
COLDPLAY
4:02
Christmas Time Is Here
Damien Jurado
2:27
The Perfect Christmas
Daniela Andrade
3:01
Christmas
Darlene Love
2:46
How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning
Dean Martin
2:46
Magic moments
Dean Martin
2:44
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Dean Martin
1:58
A Marshmellow World
Dean Martin
2:48
A Winter Romance
Dean Martin
2:58
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Dean Martin
2:41
Baby It's Cold Outside
Dean Martin
2:28
June in January
Dean Martin
2:45
It Won't Cool Off
Dean Martin
2:24
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Dean Martin
2:13
The Christmas Blues
Dean Martin
2:55
Out in the Cold Again
Dean Martin
3:33
Let it snow
Dean Martin
1:54
Winter Wonderland
Dean Martin
1:56
White Christmas
Dean Martin
2:29
The Things We Did Last Summer
Dean Martin
3:39
Baby, It's Cold Outside
Dean Martin, Martina McBride
2:55
We All Need Christmas
Def Leppard
3:57
Christmas day
DIDO
4:02
Hard Candy Christmas
Dolly Parton
3:48
Here Comes Santa Claus
Doris Day with Orchestra & Vocal Quartet
2:38
Wake Up Scarlett
Duke Special
3:22
Santa Baby
Eartha Kitt
3:22
Perfect Duet
Ed Sheeran
4:19
Lego House
Ed Sheeran
3:05
The Only Thing I Want For Christmas
Eddie Cantor
2:56
Santa Baby
Elizabeth Parsons
3:22
Frosty the Snow Man
Ella Fitzgerald
2:12
Go down Moses
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
3:38
Calling it christmas
Elton John & Joss Stone
4:49
Big, Big World
Emilia
3:22
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Enya
3:40
White Christmas
Eric Clapton
2:57
Carol of the Bells
Fairlane Acoustic
2:29
Last Christmas
Findlay Brown
3:38
Another Year
FINNEAS
4:16
White Winter Hymnal
Fleet Foxes
2:29
Let It Snow
Frank Sinatra
2:35
Have Yourself A Merry Little Chri
Frank Sinatra
2:36
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Frank Sinatra
2:36
Here Comes Santa Claus Right Down Santa Claus Lane
Gene Autry
2:34
Do You Hear What I Hear
Gladys Knight & The Pips
3:57
Be My Valentine
Glenna Bell
3:08
Christmas Time
Graham Blvd
4:04
Happy Xmas
Graham Blvd
3:19
Gonna Make It Through This Year
Great Lake Swimmers
3:59
Silent Night
Gwen Stefani
3:09
Christmas Eve
Gwen Stefani
3:17
Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes
Gwen Stefani
3:04
Room by the Fire
Hannah Miller
3:18
Golden Christmas
Honey Hahs
3:20
Last Christmas
Human Nature
3:09
All I Want for Christmas Is New Year's Day
Hurts
4:34
Favorite Time Of Year
India.Arie, Joe Sample feat. Tori Kelly
3:04
Winter Song
Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles
4:26
Claim Your Ghost
Iron & Wine
2:28
Angel
Jack Johnson
2:02
In The Morning
Jack Johnson
3:13
Christmas Bells
James Arthur
4:06
White Christmas
James Stephens
3:03
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
James Stephens
3:53
Go Tell It On The Mountain
James Taylor
3:42
Winter Wonderland
Jason Mraz
2:11
Let It Snow
Jessie J
2:05
White Christmas
Jessie J
3:26
Silent Night
Jessie J
3:48
This Christmas Day
Jessie J
3:45
The Christmas Song
Jessie J feat. Babyface
4:05
Christmas Kiss
Jetty Rae
2:44
The Little Drummer Boy
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:49
White Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:00
Winter Wonderland
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:09
I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:39
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:19
Hallelujah
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
4:22
Santa Baby
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:07
Silver Bells
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:36
Silent Night
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:54
Sweeter the Bells Never Sound
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:30
December
Joan Waldrep
3:03
Forever Young
Joan Waldrep
3:21
Aspenglow
John Denver
2:11
A Baby Just Like You
John Denver
2:43
Please, Daddy
John Denver
2:36
The Music Is You
John Denver
1:29
Have Yourself a Merry Little
John Legend
3:43
By Christmas Eve
John Legend
3:52
Under The Stars
John Legend
4:22
Please Come Home For Christmas
John Legend
4:08
The Christmas Song
John Legend
4:15
Bring Me Love
John Legend
3:19
This Christmas
John Legend
3:03
Baby, It's Cold Outside
John Legend feat. Kelly Clarkson
3:39
Happy x-mas
John Lennon & Yoko Ono
3:33
Happy Xmas
John Lennon, The Plastic Ono Band feat. The Harlem Community Choir
3:32
We Wish You a Merry Christmas End Title
John Williams
4:14
Carol of the Bells
John Williams
1:25
Good Night, Dear Lord
Johnny Mathis
3:33
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Johnny Mathis
2:19
Christmas Is A Feeling In Your Heart
Johnny Mathis
3:01
Christmas Day
JOHNNYSWIM
2:28
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Joshua Hyslop
2:44
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Judy Garland
2:47
Hangin' Round the Mis
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:47
It's Chistmas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:45
It May Be Winter Outs
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:18
It's Not Christmas Wi
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:55
Joseph's Song
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:44
Take a Walk Through B
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:47
Merry Christmas Baby
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:18
Angels We Have Heard
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:56
Stay Another Day
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:21
As Long as There's Ch
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:40
Santa, I'm Right Here
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:43
The Twelve Days of Ch
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:37
Baby, It's Cold Outsi
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:23
The Holly and the Ivy
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:54
Christmas Memories
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:09
Till It Snows in Mexi
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:35
Christmas Lights
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:54
White Christmas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:15
Campanas De Navidad
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:52
Good King Wenceslas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:22
For Christ's Sake Its
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:04
Happy Xmas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:32
Grown up Christmas Li
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:49
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Julia Stone
2:27
Present Without A Bow
Kacey Musgraves feat. Leon Bridges
3:50
From The Kacey Musgraves Christmas
Kacey Musgraves ft. Troye Sivan
2:23
Winter Wonderland
Kate Havnevik
2:40
Blue Christmas
Kevin Morby
2:03
Tennessee christmas
Lee Greenwood
4:14
Unattainable
Little Joy
2:02
What A Wonderful World
Louis Armstrong
2:20
The Birds of Late December
Luke Temple
3:15
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Luther Vandross
5:04
Tears of joy
Magic Affair
4:06
Fall in Love at Christmas
Mariah Carey, Khalid, Kirk Franklin
3:38
Santa baby
Marilyn Monro
3:23
Happy Xmas
Mario Biondi
4:54
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Mario Biondi
5:03
God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman
Mario Biondi
6:46
After the Love Has Gone
Mario Biondi
4:33
Close to You
Mario Biondi
6:07
Dreaming Land
Mario Biondi
5:35
My Christmas Baby
Mario Biondi
3:16
Winter Wonderland
Martina McBride
3:25
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Martina Mcbride
4:07
All I Want For Christmas
Matt Costa
2:00
When Christmas Comes Around
Matt Terry
3:20
I'll Be Home
Meghan Trainor
3:39
Like I'm Gonna Lose You
Meghan Trainor feat. John Legend
3:45
Home Again
Menahan Street Band
3:22
Christmas Time Is Here
MercyMe
3:40
It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas
Michael Bublé
3:26
Everything
Michael Buble
3:32
Save The Last Dance For Me
Michael Buble
3:38
Silver Bells
Michael Buble
3:07
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Michael Buble
2:51
Blue Christmas
Michael Buble
3:41
Winter Wonderland
Michael Buble
2:31
Winter Moon
Mindy Gledhill
3:34
Stopped Believing In Santa
MNEK
3:35
It's christmas
Modern Talking
3:52
Merry christmas from the family.
Montgomery Gentry
3:56
Lonely This Christmas
Mud
3:33
The Time of Year
MY RED + BLUE
3:03
The Christmas Song
Nat King Cole
3:11
Christmas Bells Are Ringing
Nat King Cole
2:04
The Man In The Santa Suit
Neil Halstead
3:20
I Still Believe In Santa Claus
New Kids On The Block
3:24
The Christmas Shoes
Newsong
4:51
Say All You Want For Christmas
Nick Jonas feat. Shania Twain
3:20
Merry Merry Christmas
Nils feat. Erin Stevenson
3:49
Christmas is Here
Nils feat. Johnny Britt
4:19
Last Christmas
Nils feat. Ken Stacey
3:39
I'm Gonna Deck Your Halls, Bub
Noise Brigade
3:34
Christmas Eve, I'm Yours
NoiseTrade Holiday Mixtape
3:23
I never knew the meaning of christmas
NSYNC
4:46
The Only Gift
NSYNC
3:53
This Christmas
Oh Wonder
3:39
Christmas Without You
OneRepublic
3:17
Merry Christmas Baby
Otis Redding
2:35
Darlin39
Over the Rhine
3:35
Peppermint Winter
Owl City
4:00
Here Comes Santa Claus
Pat Boone
1:42
White Christmas
Paul Mauriat
3:17
The Christmas Song
Paul McCartney
3:35
The First Noel
Paula Williams
3:22
Come Thou Fount
Penny And Sparrow
3:47
That's christmas to me
PENTATONIX
3:00
That Christmas Feeling
Perry Como
3:12
(There's No Place Like) Home For The Holidays
Perry Como
2:51
Thank god it's christmas
QUEEN
4:17
Yeah! It's Christmas
Robbie Williams
2:48
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow
Robbie Williams
1:57
It's a Wonderful Life
Robbie Williams
2:51
Let's Not Go Shopping
Robbie Williams
3:09
The Christmas Song
Robbie Williams
3:12
Coco's Christmas Lullaby
Robbie Williams
2:55
Martin, H. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Rolando VillazonSlovak National Symphony OrchestraAllan Wilson
2:22
Feliz Navidad
Rolando VillazonSlovak National Symphony OrchestraAllan WilsonApollo VoicesGraham Foote
3:50
Maybe This Christmas
Ron Sexsmith
1:51
The spirit of christmas
Ross Wilson
4:27
Christmas Love
Rotary Connection
3:11
It Must Have Been Love (Christmas For The Broken-Hearted)
Roxette
4:47
I Want You For Christmas
Russ Morgan & His Orchestra
2:24
Christmas Blues feat. The Weeknd
Sabrina Claudio
3:25
Short Red Silk Lingerie
Sabrina Claudio
3:24
The Christmas Song
Sabrina Claudio
2:42
I Just Melt
Sabrina Claudio
2:45
Winter Time feat. Alicia Keys
Sabrina Claudio
3:02
Oh Holy Night
Sabrina Claudio
3:19
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Sabrina Claudio
3:54
Warm December
Sabrina Claudio
3:15
Christmas Blues
Sabrina Claudio, The Weeknd
3:25
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Sam Smith
2:51
Christmas time
Santa Claus & His Rockin' Snowmen
4:04
Winter Song
Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson
4:26
Christmas In My Heart
Sarah Connor
4:48
Happy Xmas
Sarah McLachlan feat. The Sarah McLachlan Music Outreach Children's Choir and Youth Choir
3:27
Please Come Home for Christmas
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
2:58
Little Saint Nick
She & Him
2:09
Winter Wonderland
She & Him
2:37
Christmas Wish
She & Him
2:57
Christmas Memories
She & Him
2:50
Christmas Day
She & Him
3:24
Blue Christmas
Sheryl Crow
3:23
All I Want for Christmas is You
Slaves
2:48
Christmastime
Smashing Pumpkins
3:16
White Christmas
Smokie
3:44
It won't be christmas
SMOKIE
3:37
Presents for Christmas
Solomon Burke
3:10
Christmas Lights
Starlite Singers
4:01
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Starlite Singers
2:00
The Christmas Song
Starlite Singers
3:22
Joy To The World
Sufjan Stevens
4:20
Good Good Lovin'
The Blossoms
2:46
Christmas Isn't Christmas
The Boy Least Likely To
3:15
Christmas Time Is Here
The Candy Canes
2:47
The Holiday Season
The Christmas Chorus
2:45
The First Noel
The Cortez Sisters
2:37
A Change at Christmas
The Flaming Lips
5:21
Winter Song
The Head and the Heart
2:44
Christmas Alphabet
The McGuire Sisters
2:10
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
The Platters
2:41
The Christmas Song
The Raveonettes
2:11
Silver Bells
The Supremes
2:57
Snow May Be Falling
The Sweeplings
2:41
O Holy Night
The Sweeplings
5:03
Winter Wonderland
The Sweeplings
3:10
Christmas Time Is Here
This Is The Kit
3:01
Merry Christmas, Darling
Timi DakoloEmeli Sandé
3:16
With These Hands
Tom Jones
2:41
Silver Bells
Tony Bennett
3:15
Winter Wonderland
Tony Bennett
2:13
Winter Wonderland
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga
2:29
Christmas Time Is Here
Tori Kelly
3:03
Christmas Saves The Year
twenty one pilots
3:32
You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Tyler, The Creator
1:49
Christmas Lights
White Christmas
3:54
Stay Another Day
White Christmas
4:21
Happy Xmas
White Christmas
3:32
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
White Christmas
3:59
Hangin' Round the Mistletoe
White Christmas
4:47
Holly Leaves and Christmas Trees
White Christmas
2:09
I'll Be Home for Christmas
White Christmas
3:17
It Won't Seem Like Christmas
White Christmas
2:51
Merry Christmas Darling
White Christmas
3:05
Merry Christmas Baby
White Christmas
3:18
Mistletoe & Wine
White Christmas
4:32
Santa, Am I That Hard to Find
White Christmas
2:40
All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth
White Christmas
1:54
Silver Bells
White Christmas
2:34
Blue Christmas
White Christmas
2:15
The Christmas Song
White Christmas
2:53
Carol of the Bells
White Christmas
2:14
Where Are You, Christmas
White Christmas
4:05
Christmas Memories
White Christmas
2:09
White Christmas
White Christmas
3:15
Do You Want to Build a Snowman
White Christmas
3:23
When a Child Is Born
White Christmas
4:04
The First Noël
Whitney Houston
3:14
The Christmas Song
WHITNEY HOUSTON
3:12
No Christmas For Me
Zee Avi
2:40
С новым годом
Таривердиев Микаэл
2:46