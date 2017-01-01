Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Мировые радиохиты
В плейлисте собраны самые популярные зарубежные треки с 2013 по 2018 год с топовых радиостанций по версии tophit. Вы узнаете эти песни с первых аккордов!
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой поп
Мировые радиохиты
Скачать
Ghost Town
Adam Lambert
3:28
Hello
Adele
4:55
Under
Alex Hepburn
3:58
Bad Ideas
Alle Farben
4:42
Hear Me Now
Alok
3:12
La Cintura
Alvaro Soler
3:26
You Bring Me Joy
Amelia Lily
3:49
Walking on Air
Anise K
3:37
Supergirl
Anna NaklabAlle FarbenYOUNOTUS
3:32
Ciao Adios
Anne-Marie
3:19
Heart For Sale
Anton Powers
3:05
Love Me Harder
Ariana GrandeThe Weeknd
3:48
Nentori
Arilena Ara
2:37
S.O.S.
Aris
3:21
Another You
Armin van Buuren
3:12
This Is What It Feels Like
Armin van Buuren
3:25
Te Molla
ArnonKillua
3:15
Friends
Aura DioneRock Mafia
3:41
Waiting For Love
Avicii
3:50
Addicted To You
Avicii
2:28
Levels
Avicii
3:17
Hey Brother
Avicii
4:15
The Nights
Avicii
2:56
I Could Be The One [Avicii vs Nicky Romero]
AviciiNicky Romero
3:28
One Day
Bakermat
3:39
Teach Me
Bakermat
3:08
Utopia
Bang La Decks
3:43
Crash & Burn
Basshunter
3:09
Of The Night
Bastille
3:34
Mine
Bazzi
2:11
Self Control
Bebe Rexha
2:54
I Got You
Bebe Rexha
3:11
I Never Felt so Right
Ben Delay
6:20
Bambola
Betta Lemme
3:34
Sur ma route
Black M
4:12
Pop Corn
Boostee
3:05
Work Bch
Britney Spears
4:08
Locked Out of Heaven
Bruno Mars
3:53
Crash
Burak Yeter
3:22
Tuesday
Burak YeterDanelle Sandoval
4:02
Never Go Away
C-BooL
3:48
DJ Is Your Second Name
C-BooLGiang Pham
3:33
Summer
Calvin Harris
3:41
My Way
Calvin Harris
3:39
Under Control
Calvin HarrisAlessoHurts
3:02
How Deep Is Your Love
Calvin HarrisDisciples
3:32
One Kiss
Calvin HarrisDua Lipa
3:29
I Need Your Love
Calvin HarrisEllie Goulding
3:54
Outside
Calvin HarrisEllie Goulding
3:46
We'll Be Coming Back
Calvin HarrisExample
3:56
Blame
Calvin HarrisJohn Newman
3:34
Promises
Calvin HarrisSam Smith
3:33
Drinking from the Bottle
Calvin HarrisTinie Tempah
4:00
Havana
Camila CabelloYoung Thug
3:34
One Minute More
Capital Cities
3:22
Safe And Sound
Capital CitiesRyan MerchantSebu Simonian
3:12
I Really Like You
Carly Rae Jepsen
3:24
Sunshine
Cat DealersLOthiefSantti
3:04
Blind Heart
CazzetteTerri B!
3:17
Make Me Feel
Cedric Gervais
3:28
Old School Romance
CelestalRachel PearlGrynn
3:14
Boom Clap ()
Charli XCX
2:49
Attention
Charlie Puth
3:28
We Don't Talk Anymore
Charlie Puth
3:38
Sex
Cheat Codes
3:48
Call My Name
Cheryl
3:28
Twist in My Sobriety
Chester Page
3:26
Solo
Clean BanditDemi Lovato
3:42
Rather Be
Clean BanditJess Glynne
3:47
Rockabye
Clean BanditSean PaulAnne-Marie
4:10
Symphony
Clean BanditZara Larsson
3:32
A Sky Full Of Stars
Coldplay
3:56
Hymn For The Weekend
Coldplay
4:18
Adventure of a Lifetime
Coldplay
4:23
Take Me to Infinity
Consoul Trainin
3:27
Obsession
Consoul TraininDuoViolinsSteven Aderinto
3:02
Get Lucky
Daft PunkPharrell WilliamsNile Rodgers
4:08
Lendo Calendo
Dan BalanTany VanderBrasco
3:31
Crazy All My Life
Daniel Powter
4:25
9
DanNebenraum
3:06
Love on Repeat
Dave Ramone
3:16
Would I Lie To You
David Guetta
3:17
Play Hard
David GuettaAkonNe-Yo
3:21
2U
David GuettaJustin Bieber
3:14
Lovers on the Sun
David GuettaSam Martin
3:23
Dangerous
David GuettaSam Martin
3:23
She Wolf
David GuettaSia
3:42
Flames
David GuettaSia
3:14
Shot me Down
David GuettaSkylar Grey
3:11
Waiting for the Summer
DeepEnd
2:48
Five More Hours
DeorroChris Brown
3:32
In The Dark
DEV
3:46
Worlds Collide
Dezery
3:19
Ma Cherie
DJ Antoine
4:42
Typhoon
DJ Chris Parker
3:15
I Loved You
Dj SavaIrina Rimes
3:41
You Know You Like It
DJ SnakeAlunaGeorge
4:07
Let Me Love You
DJ SnakeJustin Bieber
3:26
Girls in Luv
DJane HouseKatDJane HouseKaRameez
3:09
Cake By The Ocean
DNCE
3:39
Kissing Strangers
DNCENicki Minaj
3:22
Survive
Don Diablo
3:09
New Rules
Dua Lipa
3:29
Ocean Drive
Duke Dumont
3:26
Need u
Duke Dumont
2:54
Inhale
Duke DumontEbenezer
3:09
In My Mind
DynoroGigi D'Agostino
3:04
Shape of You
Ed Sheeran
3:53
J-Mafia
Effective Radio
3:24
Cola
ElderbrookCamelPhat
3:43
Burn
Ellie Goulding
3:52
Love Me Like You Do
Ellie Goulding
4:10
The Monster
EminemRihanna
4:10
I'm A Freak
Enrique IglesiasPitbull
3:39
Bailando
Enrique IglesiasSean PaulDecemer BuenoGente de Zona
4:03
Bonbon
Era Istrefi
2:47
Wide Awake
Eric SaadeFilatov & KarasGustaf Norén
3:05
Bludfire
Eva SimonsSidney Samson
3:10
Changed The Way You Kiss Me
Example
3:14
Turn Up The Love
Far East MovementCover Drive
3:16
Your Call
Faruk SabanciMingue
2:56
Dance!
Fatman ScoopLumideeGoleo VI
3:37
Something New
Faul
3:26
Changes
Faul & Wad AdPNAU
5:45
Lordly
Feder
3:16
Blind
FederEmmi
3:35
Bonfire
Felix JaehnALMA
3:03
Ain't Nobody
Felix JaehnJasmine Thompson
3:06
Cool
Felix JaehnMarc E. BassyGucci Mane
3:10
Book Of Love
Felix JaehnPolina
3:18
A Little Party Never Killed Nobody
FergieQ-TipGoonRock
4:00
Worth It
Fifth HarmonyKid Ink
3:44
Work from Home
Fifth HarmonyTy Dolla $ign
3:34
Whistle
Flo Rida
3:44
I Cry
Flo Rida
3:43
Can't Believe It
Flo RidaPitbull
3:43
GDFR
Flo RidaSage The GeminiLookas
4:23
Back In My Life
Fly Project
3:16
Musica
Fly Project
3:39
The Road
Flying Decibels
3:17
The Road
Flying Decibels
3:06
We Are Young
Fun.Wired StringsJanelle Monáe
4:10
Him & I
G-EazyHalsey
4:29
No Money
Galantis
3:11
Moonlight
Gaullin
2:53
Goodbye
Glenn Morrison
3:34
Jambo Jambo Jambo
Godlike Music Port
2:59
Imagination
Gorgon CityKaty Menditta
3:37
Saving My Life
Gorgon CityRomans
3:35
All Four Walls
Gorgon CityVaults
3:12
Somebody That I Used To Know
GotyeKimbra
4:04
Young Again
Hardwell
3:39
We Run The Night
Havana BrownPitbull
3:48
Take Me To Church
Hozier
4:01
Signs
HUGELTaio Cruz
2:53
Nothing Will Be Bigger Than Us
Hurts
4:02
Some Kind of Heaven
Hurts
3:18
Black Widow
Iggy AzaleaRita Ora
3:29
Demons
Imagine Dragons
2:55
Natural
Imagine Dragons
3:08
Believer
Imagine Dragons
3:24
Thunder
Imagine Dragons
3:07
Radioactive
Imagine Dragons
3:07
Whatever It Takes
Imagine Dragons
3:21
Sucker For Pain
Imagine DragonsWiz KhalifaLil WayneX AmbassadorsLogicTy Dolla $ign
4:04
You Will Never Know
Imany
3:49
The Good The Bad & The Crazy
Imany
3:14
Don't Be So Shy
Imany
3:10
The Good The Bad & The Crazy
Imany
2:47
Boom Boom Boom
Indaqo
3:32
In My Mind
Ivan GoughFeenixpawlGeorgi Kay
6:39
Simply Falling
Iyeoka
3:59
Mi Gente
J. BalvinWilly William
3:09
Mi Gente
J. BalvinWilly WilliamBeyoncé
3:29
In the Morning
Jaded
3:15
Does It Matter
Janieck
3:28
Want To Want Me
Jason Derulo
3:26
Get Ugly
Jason Derulo
3:20
Tip Toe
Jason DeruloFrench Montana
3:07
J'aime le diable
Jasper Forks
3:26
Instruction
Jax JonesDemi LovatoStefflon Don
2:45
Breathe
Jax JonesIna Wroldsen
3:27
Ring Ring
Jax JonesMabelRich The Kid
3:37
You Don't Know Me
Jax JonesRAYE
3:31
Price Tag
Jessie JB.o.B
3:42
Wild Roses
John De Sohn
3:02
Dance Our Tears Away
John De SohnKristin Amparo
4:57
All of Me
John Legend
4:29
Anywhere For You
John Martin
3:34
Love Me Again
John Newman
3:59
Fire In Me
John Newman
4:05
I See Love
Jonas BlueJoe Jonas
2:53
Perfect Strangers
Jonas BlueJP Cooper
3:16
Mama
Jonas BlueWilliam Singe
3:04
Imaginary
Jonathan MendelsohnBrennan Heart
3:11
She's On My Mind
JP Cooper
2:58
Miracle
Julian Perretta
2:41
Lights Out
Junior Caldera
3:10
What Do You Mean
Justin Bieber
3:27
Sorry
Justin Bieber
3:20
Can't Stop The Feeling!
Justin Timberlake
3:57
Say Something
Justin TimberlakeChristopher Stapleton
4:39
Mind If I Stay
Kadebostany
3:12
Teddy Bear
Kadebostany
2:56
Way Down We Go
Kaleo
3:33
Roar
Katy Perry
3:42
Roulette
Katy Perry
3:18
Dark Horse
Katy PerryJuicy J
3:35
Swish Swish
Katy PerryNicki Minaj
4:02
Chained To The Rhythm
Katy PerrySkip Marley
3:57
Hideaway
Kiesza
4:12
Pumped Up
Klingande
2:57
Got U
Kokab
3:12
This Girl
KungsCookin' On 3 Burners
3:15
Sweet & Bitter
Kush Kush
3:01
Fight Back With Love Tonight
Kush Kush
3:26
Walk
Kwabs
3:34
Firestone
KygoConrad Sewell
4:31
Stole the Show
KygoParson James
3:42
It Ain't Me
KygoSelena Gomez
3:39
Across the water
L.B. One
3:16
Trust Me
L.B. OneLaenz
3:06
Tired Bones
L.B. OneLaenz
4:32
Tired Bones
L.B. OneLaenz
3:24
Applause
Lady Gaga
3:32
Summertime Sadness
Lana Del ReyCedric Gervais
3:34
Everything at Once
Lenka
2:37
Freak It Out
Leventina
3:03
I'm an Albatraoz
Liam
2:27
Higher Place
Like MikeDimitri VegasNe-Yo
2:54
Burn It Down
Linkin Park
3:51
Losing My Religion
LokeePearl Andersson
3:07
Euphoria
Loreen
3:01
My Heart Is Refusing Me
Loreen
3:43
Are You with Me
Lost Frequencies
2:17
Reality
Lost Frequencies
2:38
Other People
LP
3:35
Lost On You [Extended]
LP
4:36
Despacito
Luis FonsiDaddy Yankee
3:49
Échame La Culpa
Luis FonsiDemi Lovato
2:53
I Follow Rivers
Lykke Li
4:39
No Rest For The Wicked
Lykke Li
3:21
I Follow Rivers
Lykke Li
3:48
Can't Hold Us
MacklemoreRay Dalton
4:18
Thrift Shop
MacklemoreWänz
3:55
Don't Worry
MadconRay Dalton
3:34
Masterpiece
Madonna
3:58
Rude
MAGIC!
3:44
Feel
Mahmut OrhanSena Sener
2:52
Lean On
Major LazerDJ SnakeMØ
2:56
Light It Up
Major LazerNylaFuse ODG
2:46
Plus de toi
Mari FerrariMonodepthKinnie Lane
2:38
California
Mario Joy
3:12
Uptown Funk
Mark RonsonBruno Mars
3:55
Anti Hero
Marlon Roudette
3:27
Maps
Maroon 5
3:10
This Summer
Maroon 5
3:45
Friends
MarshmelloAnne-Marie
3:22
Animals
Martin Garrix
2:53
Focus On Me
MARUV
2:55
Drunk Groove
MARUVBoosin
3:46
Know My Love
Matt Nash
3:03
Kisses Back
Matthew Koma
3:45
Blame
Matvey Emerson
2:50
I Know You Care
Matvey Emerson
4:09
Sad Story
Merk & KremontAdy Suleiman
3:32
Hands Up
Merk & KremontDNCE
2:46
Tu Me Manques
Mia Martina
3:49
Antiheroes
Michael Mind Project
3:44
Miracles
Mike Candys
2:42
The Ocean
Mike PerryShy Martin
3:03
I Took A Pill In Ibiza
Mike Posner
3:18
We Can't Stop
Miley Cyrus
3:51
Stolen Dance
Milky Chance
5:15
Mr. Loverman
Mohombi
2:46
Waves feat. Chris Brown & T.I
Mr. ProbzChris BrownT.I.
3:09
Ohlala
Mr.Da-Nos
3:01
Snow White
Muttonheads
3:18
Animals
Nabiha
3:13
La La La
Naughty BoySam Smith
3:41
Waiting For The Night
Nelly Furtado
4:28
Am I Wrong
Nico & Vinz
4:05
Can't Stop Thinking About You
Oceana
2:48
Endless Summer
Oceana
3:29
Be Mine
Ofenbach
2:40
Paradise
OfenbachBenjamin Ingrosso
2:34
Katchi
OfenbachNick Waterhouse
2:30
Jackie Kennedy
Ola
3:03
I'm in Love
Ola
3:51
Shades of Grey
Oliver Heldens
3:25
Troublemaker
Olly MursFlo Rida
3:05
Connection
OneRepublic
2:28
Counting Stars
OneRepublic
4:17
If I Lose Myself
OneRepublicAlesso
3:33
Verge
Owl CityAloe Blacc
3:33
Just Like Fire
P!nk
3:35
Try
P!nk
4:07
Just Give Me a Reason
P!nkNate Ruess
4:04
Lying In The Sun
PalasticBright Sparks
3:06
We Are Beautiful
Panzer FlowerHubert Tubbs
3:42
Sorpresa
Paper Man
3:06
Runaway
Parachute Youth
3:18
Wicked Games
Parra For CuvaAnna Naklab
3:15
Get Lost
Paul Damixie
5:12
Every Breath You Take
PH Electro
2:44
Happy
Pharrell Williams
3:53
Wish You Were Mine
Philip George
2:57
Feel This Moment
PitbullChristina Aguilera
3:49
Timber
PitbullKesha
3:24
Fallin
Playmen
4:00
Fade to Love
Polina
3:56
Feel It Still
Portugal. The Man
2:42
Better Now
Post Malone
3:51
rockstar
Post Malone21 Savage
3:38
Human
Rag'n'Bone Man
3:19
You're Mine
Raving George
3:05
Diamonds
Rihanna
3:42
Anywhere
Rita Ora
3:35
Let You Love Me
Rita Ora
3:11
I Will Never Let You Down
Rita Ora
3:23
Sugar
Robin SchulzFrancesco Yates
3:39
Headlights
Robin SchulzIlsey
2:44
OK
Robin SchulzJames Blunt
3:09
Sun Goes Down
Robin SchulzJasmine Thompson
3:00
Prayer in C ()
Robin SchulzLilly Wood & The Prick
3:09
Blurred Lines
Robin ThickeT.I.Pharrell Williams
4:23
Ignis
Rompasso
3:31
Here She Comes Again
Röyksopp
5:02
Now and Later
Sage The Gemini
3:10
Summer on You
Sam Feldt
2:40
Money On My Mind
Sam Smith
3:12
I'm Not The Only One
Sam SmithA$AP Rocky
3:43
Firestarter
Samantha Jade
3:17
Sweet Harmony
Sans SouciPearl Andersson
3:37
4 AM
Scooter
3:17
The Black Pearl
Scotty
5:07
No Lie
Sean PaulDua Lipa
3:41
Reload
Sebastian IngrossoTommy TrashJohn Martin
3:33
Breathe
SeebNeev
3:59
Slow Down
Selena Gomez
3:30
Fearing Love
Serge DevantCamille Safiya
3:42
Habibi Love
ShaggyMohombiFaydeeCosti
3:37
Dare
Shakira
3:06
Can't Remember to Forget You
ShakiraRihanna
3:27
King Of The Jungle ()
SHANGUY
2:39
Stitches
Shawn Mendes
3:26
The Greatest
SiaKendrick Lamar
3:30
Cheap Thrills
SiaSean Paul
3:44
Easy Love
Sigala
2:39
Give Me Your Love
SigalaJohn NewmanNile Rodgers
3:29
Changing
SigmaPaloma Faith
3:11
Sunwaves
Slider
3:15
Another Day In Paradise
SliderPenny Foster
3:03
The Edge
Smash
5:35
Lovers 2 Lovers
SmashRidley
2:52
The Night Is Young
SmashRidley
3:42
Best Friend
Sofi TukkerNERVOThe KnocksAlisa Ueno
3:05
Call on Me
Starley
3:42
Papaoutai
Stromae
3:51
Tous Les Mêmes
Stromae
3:30
Wherever U Go
Swanky Tunes
3:18
Fix Me
Swanky Tunes
5:17
Skin & Bones
Swanky Tunes
5:51
Till the End
Swanky TunesGoing Deeper
3:15
Chipa-Lipa
Swanky TunesThe Parakit
3:02
Don't You Worry Child
Swedish House MafiaJohn Martin
3:32
Away
Tasha G
3:26
Something Wrong
Tasha G
3:45
I Knew You Were Trouble
Taylor Swift
3:39
Case départ
Team BS
4:11
To Let Myself Go
The AvenerAne Brun
4:14
Castle In The Snow
The AvenerKadebostany
3:32
Fade Out Lines
The AvenerPhoebe Killdeer
4:36
Something Just Like This
The ChainsmokersColdplay
4:07
Don't Let Me Down
The ChainsmokersDaya
3:28
When I Hold You
The Parakit
3:10
Save Me
The ParakitAlden JacobAnchalee
2:58
Later Bitches
The Prince Karma
4:08
Hall of Fame
The Script
3:21
Superheroes
The Script
4:05
Walks Like Rihanna
The Wanted
3:22
Can't Feel My Face
The Weeknd
3:33
The Hills
The Weeknd
4:02
I Feel It Coming
The WeekndDaft Punk
4:29
Starboy
The WeekndDaft Punk
3:50
Red Lights
Tiësto
3:21
On My Way
TiëstoBright Sparks
3:03
Jackie Chan
TiëstoDzekoPremePost Malone
3:35
BOOM
TiëstoSevenn
2:33
La Cancion
Tim3bomb
2:54
Magic
Tim3bombTim Schou
3:33
Love Who Loves You Back
Tokio Hotel
3:40
Leave a Light On
Tom Walker
3:06
Lead The Way
Tonic
2:46
Heathens
Twenty One Pilots
3:15
Stressed Out
Twenty One Pilots
3:22
Purpose
U-thEmily Hare
3:18
Tell Me Who
Vanotek
3:21
Back to Me
Vanotek, Eneli
3:34
Back to Me
VanotekEneli
3:34
Scream & Shout
will.i.amBritney Spears
4:12
#thatPOWER
will.i.amJustin Bieber
4:40
Ego
Willy William
3:27
See You Again
Wiz KhalifaCharlie Puth
3:49
Hundred Miles
YALLGabriela Richardson
2:50
King
Years & Years
3:34
Shotgun
Yellow ClawRochelle
3:13
Lush Life
Zara Larsson
3:21
Ain't My Fault
Zara Larsson
3:44
Dusk Till Dawn
ZAYNSia
3:59
I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
ZAYNTaylor Swift
4:07
Stay The Night
ZeddHayley Williams
3:37
Beautiful Now
ZeddJon Bellion
3:38
Faded
ZHU
3:43