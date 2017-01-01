Главная
Инди-Поп: день

Зарубежная спокойная инди-музыка.

  1. Главная
  2. Плейлисты
  3. Мировой поп
  4. Инди-Поп: день
Weak
AJR
3:22
Menulis
Alina Orlova
1:38
Breezeblocks
alt-J
3:48
Tom's Diner
AnnenMayKantereit,Giant Rooks
4:30
Do I Wanna Know_
Arctic Monkeys
4:33
I Wanna Be Yours
Arctic Monkeys
3:04
Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High_
Arctic Monkeys
2:41
Алгоритм
BAllASHOV,RABBIT KILLA
3:08
Dark Tropical
Barrie
2:46
Space Song
Beach House
5:20
Hurry, Get Up
Bedroom
3:52
Nothing Lasts
Bedroom
4:51
We All Need Something
Bedroom
6:14
Glitter
BENEE
3:03
Feeling Ok
Best Coast
3:17
Crush'n
Biig Piig
1:51
Nothing Changes
Biig Piig
2:04
Perdida
Biig Piig
3:00
Vete
Biig Piig
3:44
Vice City
Biig Piig
3:05
You Know Better
Biig Piig
3:04
bad guy
Billie Eilish
3:14
bellyache
Billie Eilish
2:59
lovely
Billie Eilish,Khalid
3:20
River
Bishop Briggs
3:35
Luna
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:12
Hey, Ma
Bon Iver
3:36
U
Bon Iver
2:25
Faith
Bon Iver
3:37
We
Bon Iver
2:22
Never Cared
boy pablo, Jimi Somewhere
3:24
Toxic
BoyWithUke
2:49
Treading Water
Breakage,Detour City
4:03
Bridges
BROODS
3:12
Come A Little Closer
Cage The Elephant
3:51
Fire For You
Cannons
3:51
Talk Talk
Cannons
3:35
Safe And Sound
Capital Cities,Sebu Simonian,Ryan Merchant
3:15
Friends
Chase Atlantic
3:51
Swim
Chase Atlantic
3:49
T-Shirt Weather
Circa Waves
3:12
Gare du Nord
Claire Laffut
3:58
Mojo
Claire Laffut
3:27
Verite
Claire Laffut
3:38
La fessée
Claire Laffut
3:25
Impossible
Clairo
3:50
Flaming Hot Cheetos
Clairo
2:03
Hello
Clairo
2:15
4EVER
Clairo
2:39
Bags
Clairo
4:20
North
Clairo
3:33
Sinking
Clairo
3:10
Bags
Clairo
4:20
White Flag
Clairo
3:01
Sofia
Clairo
3:08
Softly
Clairo
3:05
Maniac
Conan Gray
3:06
Plants
Crumb
3:11
Fall Down
Crumb
2:53
Lo Que Siento
Cuco
5:12
Feelings
Cuco
3:10
Dontmakemefallinlove
Cuco
3:27
Drown
Cuco
3:54
Summer Time High Time
Cuco
3:28
You & I
Dabeull feat. Holybrune
3:28
TR 707
Dabeull feat. Holybrune
3:26
DX7
Dabeull feat. Holybrune
4:04
Movie Star
Dabeull feat. Holybrune
3:40
Don't Forget It
Dabeull, Jordan Lee
3:42
Compliment Your Soul
Dan Croll
3:00
Stardust
daydream Masi
3:25
Nightlife
daydream Masi
4:11
Synagogue
daydream Masi
4:58
Fading
daydream Masi
3:20
Hot Mess
daydream Masi
3:51
Mr. Nobody
daydream Masi
3:52
Can I Call You Tonight
Dayglow
4:38
Lift Me Up
Dirty Heads
2:33
Horsefly
Dirty Heads
4:23
Lighthouse
Dirty Heads
2:38
Slow Down
Dirty Heads
3:43
Super Moon
Dirty Heads
3:25
Tender Boy
Dirty Heads
3:30
Fear & Love
Dirty Heads
2:57
Crow Bar Hotel
Dirty Heads
3:46
Come Back Around
Dirty Heads
3:13
Holding On
Disclosure,Gregory Porter
5:16
Ottawa
dojo.,Pixelord
3:13
Power
Don Dayglow
5:52
There Goes The Fear
Doves
6:55
Fools
Drugdealer
4:29
Mend
Elsiane
4:53
Across The Stream
Elsiane
5:23
Walking On A Dream
Empire Of The Sun
3:18
Hyperion
Extatica
5:24
Star Drive
Extatica
5:11
Kinda Girl
Fake Laugh
3:43
Honesty
Fake Laugh
3:51
Better For Me
Fake Laugh
4:15
On Loop
Fake Laugh
2:32
Vision
Fake Laugh
4:15
Astoria
Far Caspian
4:06
The Heights
Far Caspian
3:14
Holding On
Far Caspian
3:42
Blue
Far Caspian
3:25
Conversations
Far Caspian
3:19
A Dream of You
Far Caspian
4:18
Between Days
Far Caspian
3:10
Right Side of My Neck
Faye Webster
2:33
Let Me Down Slowly
fenekot
1:37
Mockingbird
fenekot
1:48
Mockingbird
fenekot
1:33
By the Poolside
Feng Suave
3:37
Venus Flytrap
Feng Suave
3:42
Sink into the Floor
Feng Suave
4:41
Honey, There's No Time
Feng Suave
4:21
Swim
Fickle Friends
3:19
HandClap
Fitz & The Tantrums
3:13
Skyline
FKJ
4:09
Why Are There Boundaries
FKJ
3:02
We Ain't Feeling Time
FKJ
4:05
Unchained
FKJ
6:38
Better Give U Up
FKJ
4:16
Between Moods
FKJ
5:12
Canggu
FKJ
4:05
Blessed
FKJ
4:25
Go Back Home
FKJ
3:55
Joy
FKJ
3:58
Lying Together
FKJ
4:28
Instant Need
FKJ
4:30
Leave My Home
FKJ
3:41
So Much to Me
FKJ
6:18
Higher in Love
FKJ feat. Damon Trueitt
4:02
Waiting
FKJ feat. Madelyn Grant
4:22
Cosmic Love
Florence + The Machine
4:17
Thirsty
Geoffroy
3:27
Empty Note
Ghostly Kisses
3:48
One
Ghostly Kisses
3:25
Never Know
Ghostly Kisses
3:17
we fell in love in october
girl in red
3:11
Heat Waves
Glass Animals
4:00
Life Itself
Glass Animals
4:43
Heat Waves
Glass Animals,iann dior
2:56
Leisure
Good Posture
3:27
Rhinestone Eyes
Gorillaz
3:21
Ocean
Görkem Han Jr.
6:04
World Class Cinema
Gus Dapperton
3:19
Gum, Toe and Sole
Gus Dapperton
3:53
Verdigris
Gus Dapperton
3:41
Of Lacking Spectacle
Gus Dapperton
3:24
I'm Just Snacking
Gus Dapperton
3:18
My Favorite Fish
Gus Dapperton
3:35
21
H.E.R.
3:15
Summer Girl
HAIM
3:25
TrusT
half·alive
4:17
ice cold feat. Kimbra
half·alive
2:57
BREAKFAST
half·alive
3:31
arrow
half·alive
3:42
creature
half·alive
5:35
Maybe
half·alive
3:13
Rest feat. Samm Henshaw
half·alive
3:29
RUNAWAY
half·alive
2:42
ok ok
half·alive
3:48
still feel
half·alive
4:07
Pure Gold
half·alive
3:34
Hard To Love
Hamzaa
3:10
Body Language
Helena Deland
4:17
Perfect Weather for a Crime
Helena Deland
2:23
Midnight Snack
Homeshake
2:54
Take Me To Church
Hozier
4:03
Deep Forest Green
Husky Rescue
3:59
Summertime Cowboy
Husky Rescue
3:25
Diamonds in the Sky
Husky Rescue
4:48
New Light of Tomorrow Bonobo Remix
Husky Rescue
5:21
J'veux du cuir
Infinite Bisous
4:02
Nothing to Decide
Isaac Nightingale
3:33
The Field
Isaac Nightingale
3:34
Sick in the Head
Jackson Penn
2:47
Make It Out
Jaguar Sun
4:04
Let It Pass
Jakob Ogawa
2:06
All I Wanna Do
Jakob Ogawa
2:07
Sunshine Girl Demo
Jakob Ogawa
2:09
Sunshine Girl Pt. 2
Jakob Ogawa
1:21
Velvet Light
Jakob Ogawa
2:21
Doing Better
Jamie Isaac
3:36
Wings
Jamie Isaac
4:25
Paper Dreams
Jamie N Commons
3:30
Won't Let Go
Jamie N Commons
3:40
Something That You Know
Jamie N Commons
2:46
Diving Woman
Japanese Breakfast
6:32
Infinity
Jaymes Young
3:58
You're So Cool
Jonathan Bree
4:52
Valentine
Jonathan Bree
4:12
Way Down We Go
KALEO
3:34
Ticket To Ride
KAWALA
3:04
I'd Rather Dance With You
Kings Of Convenience
3:30
Control Myself
LEISURE
3:12
Got It Bad
LEISURE
3:25
All over You
LEISURE
3:54
Know You Better
LEISURE
3:33
Falling
LEISURE
3:43
Take It to the Top
LEISURE
4:32
Восемь
Lely45
3:04
Разгоняю Тьму
Lely45
2:27
Games for Girls
Lindstrom,Say Lou Lou
3:21
Real Life
Little Magic Shop
3:49
Wasted Youth
Little Magic Shop
3:57
Dark Days
Local Natives
3:01
Ribs
Lorde
4:19
Fallingwater
Maggie Rogers
4:32
Put It on Me
Matt Maeson
3:23
Morse Code ft. Odile & Geoffroy
Men I Trust
3:24
Out in myself ft. Emmanuelle
Men I Trust
3:50
I hope to be around
Men I Trust
3:25
Plain View
Men I Trust
3:27
Say, can you hear
Men I Trust
3:09
Quiet ft. Odile
Men I Trust
3:24
Seven
Men I Trust
3:45
Stay True ft. Helena
Men I Trust
5:05
Endleess Strive ft. Thomas
Men I Trust
3:40
Tailwhip
Men I Trust
3:45
A Cycle ft. Odile
Men I Trust
4:00
Show Me How
Men I Trust
3:35
Break for Lovers ft. Helena
Men I Trust
3:03
Break For Lovers
Men I Trust
3:57
Dazed ft. Geoffroy & Gabrielle
Men I Trust
3:52
Humming man
Men I Trust
2:54
Numb
Men I Trust
3:39
Lauren
Men I Trust
3:42
Stolen Dance
Milky Chance
5:14
Gotta Go
Monoplay
5:57
Pass The Hours
MorMor
3:43
Heaven's Only Wishful
MorMor
4:03
Days Like This
MorMor
4:55
Some Place Else
MorMor
3:34
Outside
MorMor
3:58
Hay Loft
Mother Mother
3:03
Milk and Honey
Mr Twin Sister
4:54
Lady Daydream
Mr Twin Sister
3:21
Phenomenons
Mr Twin Sister
3:27
Meet the Frownies
Mr Twin Sister
4:00
Stop
Mr Twin Sister
4:03
Saturday Sunday
Mr Twin Sister
2:38
Poor Relations
Mr Twin Sister
4:21
The Erotic Book
Mr Twin Sister
4:54
Gene Ciampi
Mr Twin Sister
2:17
Hatley
MUNYA
2:47
If I'm Gone Tomorrow
MUNYA
2:47
It's All About You
MUNYA
3:20
Des Bisous Partout
MUNYA
3:20
Hotel Delmano
MUNYA
3:24
Life Letters
Never Get Used To People
2:29
Mind Fields
No Vacation
4:32
Reaper
No Vacation
2:42
Linger
No Vacation
4:22
Yam Yam
No Vacation
3:36
You're Not with Me
No Vacation
3:46
L.I.F.E.G.O.E.S.O.N.
Noah & The Whale
3:47
Dirty Paws
Of Monsters and Men
4:39
Lose It
Oh Wonder
3:50
Life Goes On
Oliver Tree
2:44
Wake Up Call
On-The-Go
3:02
Look
ONUKA
2:52
Don't Say You Love Me
Pandalay
5:30
Anotherclock
Paradis
4:00
Contours
Paradis
5:38
Chacun Pour Soi
Paradis
4:48
Miroir
Paradis
3:37
Myenemy
Paradis
3:35
Gamesofluck
Paradis
5:48
Overnight
Paradis
3:39
Garde Le Pour Toi
Paradis
6:46
Hémisphère
Paradis
7:13
Instantané
Paradis
6:21
Toi Et Moi
Paradis
3:40
Paradis Reprise
Paradis
6:24
Swept Away
Parra For Cuva
5:46
Zamonia
Parra For Cuva
4:37
Wicked Games
Parra For Cuva
5:58
Paspatou
Parra For Cuva
4:29
Fading Nights
Parra For Cuva
7:05
Out Here with Us
Parra For Cuva
4:08
Something Near
Parra For Cuva
6:33
True Thoughts
Parra For Cuva
6:21
Hey Girl
Paul Cherry
2:18
Hey There, Brother
Paul Cherry
3:07
Black Out Days
Phantogram
3:47
Lover Boy
Phum Viphurit
3:56
Long Gone
Phum Viphurit
3:33
Hello, Anxiety
Phum Viphurit
4:24
Adore
Phum Viphurit
3:52
Paper Throne
Phum Viphurit
3:44
Strangers in a Dream
Phum Viphurit
3:25
Run
Phum Viphurit
4:36
luver bxy
phum viphurit.
5:11
Canopée
Polo & Pan
4:36
Pasadena
Pompeya
4:06
90
Pompeya
4:34
Feel It Still
Portugal. The Man
2:43
Bruise Cruise
Puma Blue
5:45
Phoenix
Rhye
4:34
Summer Days
Rhye
2:39
Song For You
Rhye
3:58
Feel Your Weight Poolside Remix
Rhye
5:10
Taste
Rhye
3:44
Taste Moon Boots Remix
Rhye
4:53
3 Days
Rhye
4:15
Count To Five
Rhye
3:28
Blood Knows
Rhye
3:30
Open
Rhye
3:37
Elliot
Roosevelt
4:21
Falling Back
Roosevelt
4:39
Sea
Roosevelt
4:26
My Love
Route 94,Jess Glynne
4:22
Lucky Ones
Ruby Goon
2:37
Your Calvins
Ruby Goon
2:46
Nothing's Real
Shura
8:35
Make It Up
Shura
3:31
Indecision
Shura
3:32
Touch
Shura
3:35
Touch Four Tet Remix
Shura
4:35
What's It Gonna Be
Shura
3:34
Inside
Skinshape
5:01
Take My Time
Skinshape
3:03
I Won't Be There
Skinshape
7:02
Life as One
Skinshape
4:17
Don't Call My Name
Skinshape
4:09
Hurry and Enjoy
Skinshape
1:48
I Didn't Know
Skinshape
3:38
Boys Life
Small Black
5:02
Smoke Around the Bend
Small Black
4:02
The Sun II
Snakadaktal
3:38
Deep
Snakadaktal
4:39
Isolate
Snakadaktal
3:21
Relaxed Lizard
Soft Hair
3:25
In Love
Soft Hair
4:58
You Are the Right One
Sports
2:52
Dina
Sports
3:59
Strange Pleasures
Still Corners
5:12
Berlin Lovers
Still Corners
2:34
All I Know
Still Corners
3:26
Midnight Drive
Still Corners
4:24
Lava
Still Woozy
2:37
Maybe She
Still Woozy
2:49
Lucy
Still Woozy
2:22
Cooks
Still Woozy
2:55
Foolsong
Still Woozy
2:53
Habit
Still Woozy
2:33
Dream Away
STUTS feat. Phum Viphurit
3:52
New Drug
Sunset Rollercoaster
4:45
Burgundy Red
Sunset Rollercoaster
6:17
Same Mistake
Swim Mountain
3:58
All I Care About
Swim Mountain
3:32
Where's My Love
Syml
3:28
Sometime Around Midnight
The Airborne Toxic Event
5:04
An Honest Mistake
The Bravery
3:40
We Used To Be Friends
The Dandy Warhols
3:21
Money
The Drums
3:54
46 Timelines
The Green Child
3:58
Her Majesty II
The Green Child
4:23
Human
The Killers
4:06
She Moves In Her Own Way
The Kooks
2:52
Drip
The Marías, Triathalon
3:16
Bitter Sweet Symphony
The Verve
5:58
Intro
The xx
2:07
Wrong Crowd
Tom Odell
4:26
Petals
TOPS
2:54
Change of Heart
TOPS
3:59
Superstition Future
TOPS
3:52
Double Vision
TOPS
6:37
Still Sound
Toro Y Moi
4:29
Say That
Toro Y Moi
4:43
Campo
Toro Y Moi
3:48
All Alone
Toro Y Moi
3:54
Rose Quartz
Toro Y Moi
4:13
Buffalo
Toro Y Moi
3:18
Spell It Out
Toro Y Moi
2:54
Habits
Tove Lo
3:30
Blue Hair
TV Girl
3:37
King of Echo Park
TV Girl
4:05
Every Stupid Actress
TV Girl
5:45
Pretty Boy
TV Girl
2:46
Happy Idiot
TV On The Radio
3:04
Stressed Out
twenty one pilots
3:23
Halcyon Age
Vansire
3:13
Écoute Chérie
Vendredi sur Mer
3:46
L'amour avec toi
Vendredi sur Mer
3:13
Larme à gauche
Vendredi sur Mer
2:58
Les filles désir
Vendredi sur Mer
3:17
Les temps
Vendredi sur Mer
3:03
La femme à la peau bleue
Vendredi sur Mer
3:27
En nuit
Videoclub
3:42
Suddenly
Weyes Blood, Drugdealer
3:17
Feel
Wilder Woods
2:59
Electric Woman
Wilder Woods
2:58
Sure Ain't
Wilder Woods
3:11
Supply & Demand
Wilder Woods
3:16
What Gives You The Right
Wilder Woods
2:50
Panic
Xuman
3:55
Stay for Real
Young Galaxy
3:34
Elusive Dream
Young Galaxy
4:45
New Summer Single
Young Galaxy
4:12
Fever
Young Galaxy
2:58
Hard to Tell
Young Galaxy
4:37
In Fire
Young Galaxy
4:29
Lean into My Love
Young Galaxy
3:13
A Memory
Yumi Zouma
3:41
In Camera
Yumi Zouma
3:24
The Brae
Yumi Zouma
4:16
Right, Off the Bridge
Yumi Zouma
4:08
Sålka Gets Her Hopes Up
Yumi Zouma
4:11
Alena
Yumi Zouma
4:39
Riquelme
Yumi Zouma
5:14
Barricade
Yumi Zouma
3:03
Persephone
Yumi Zouma
4:33
Catastrophe
Yumi Zouma
4:48
Yesterday
Yumi Zouma
4:25
Carnation
Yumi Zouma
3:29
Us, Together
Yumi Zouma
3:51
Depths
Yumi Zouma
2:50
Drachma
Yumi Zouma
3:18
Crush
Yumi Zouma
3:32
Haji Awali
Yumi Zouma
2:58
December
Yumi Zouma
3:55
In Blue
Yumi Zouma
3:02
Dodi
Yumi Zouma
4:11
Ostra
Yumi Zouma
4:04
Other People
Yumi Zouma
3:29