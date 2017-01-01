Главная
Электропоп

Подборка из самого модного танцевального электропопа: The Blaze, Hot Chip, Paradis, Tove Lo, Grimes и многих других.

Diva
Aazar,Swae Lee,Tove Lo
2:47
Paradis
Alain Chamfort feat. Paradis
6:21
Les Matins
Angèle Van Laeken
2:55
Tout Oublier
Angèle Van Laeken
3:22
Flemme
Angèle Van Laeken
4:16
Victime Des
Angèle Van Laeken
3:22
Je Veux Tes Yeux
Angèle Van Laeken
3:29
La Loi De Murphy
Angèle Van Laeken
3:13
Balance Ton Quoi
Angèle Van Laeken
3:09
Jalousie
Angèle Van Laeken
3:45
Chewing Gum
Annie
3:55
Cara Mia
Annie
3:50
Heartbeat
Annie
3:08
Out of Reach
Annie
4:29
Hold On
Annie
4:27
Songs Remind Me of You
Annie
4:05
Dancing
Aslove,Dalvin
3:25
Put Your Records On
Aslove,Mia Wray
2:34
Future Politics
Austra
4:09
Shooting Stars
Bag Raiders
3:55
Heartbeat
Bag Raiders
3:03
Colors
Beck
4:21
Vue sur mer
Béesau
3:45
Fired Up
Betablock3r
3:30
Make You Happy
Betablock3r
3:34
Alive
Betablock3r
3:37
What You Wanted
Betablock3r
3:33
Silk
Bicep
3:48
Badunkadunk
BLV
3:06
Touch and Go
Bob Moses
7:26
Days Gone By
Bob Moses
6:45
Grace
Bob Moses
6:59
Talk
Bob Moses
6:49
Missing You
Boston Bun
3:27
Spread Love
Boston Bun feat. DVNO
3:12
Get Into It
Boston Bun feat. Loreen
4:14
Yes
Bostro Pesopeo, Pional
6:35
This Is The Industry
Calvin Harris
3:56
Colours
Calvin Harris
4:02
Merrymaking At My Place
Calvin Harris
4:10
Cola
CamelPhat, Elderbrook
3:43
Love Away
Capital Cities
3:42
Stayin Alive
Capital Cities
4:02
Swimming Pool Summer
Capital Cities
3:34
Tell Me How To Live
Capital Cities
3:23
Origami
Capital Cities
3:45
Vowels
Capital Cities
3:05
One Minute More
Capital Cities
3:22
Kangaroo Court
Capital Cities
3:43
Safe And Sound
Capital Cities
3:12
The Sound Of Violence
Cassius
4:39
The Sound Of Love
Cassius feat. Jaw
4:49
Love Parade
Cassius feat. Mike D
5:29
Don't Let Me Be
Cassius,OWLLE
3:45
Supernature
Cerrone,Beth Ditto
3:09
Payback
Cheat Codes,Icona Pop
3:24
None Of My Business
Cher Lloyd
3:05
Graves
CHVRCHES
4:45
Leave A Trace
CHVRCHES
3:57
Lullabies
CHVRCHES
3:45
Make Them Gold
CHVRCHES
3:52
Playing Dead
CHVRCHES
3:36
Never Ending Circles
CHVRCHES
3:07
Recover
CHVRCHES
3:46
Dead Air
CHVRCHES
3:16
Warning Call
CHVRCHES
4:32
Clearest Blue
CHVRCHES
3:54
Wonderland
CHVRCHES
4:37
Deliverance
CHVRCHES
4:14
Empty Threat
CHVRCHES
4:04
Good Girls
CHVRCHES
3:20
Final Girl
CHVRCHES
4:30
Forever
CHVRCHES
3:46
He Said She Said
CHVRCHES
3:10
Graffiti
CHVRCHES
3:40
Keep You On My Side
CHVRCHES
4:26
Lies
CHVRCHES,Iain Cook,Martin Doherty
3:42
Gun
CHVRCHES,Iain Cook,Martin Doherty
3:54
The Mother We Share
CHVRCHES,Iain Cook,Martin Doherty
3:12
My Enemy
CHVRCHES,Matt Berninger
3:54
Out Of My Head
CHVRCHES,WEDNESDAY CAMPANELLA
3:19
Need to Glow
Circuit Shaker
1:55
Just a Little
Circuit Shaker
2:19
Doing Yoga
Civilian, Kazy Lambist
4:25
Good to You
Claptone
6:34
United
Claptone
6:56
Weekend
Claptone
6:25
Forest of Love
Claptone
3:20
The Only Thing
Claptone
2:44
The Music Got Me
Claptone
3:14
She Loves You
Claptone
6:28
Puppet Theatre
Claptone
6:20
Stronger
Claptone feat. Ben Duffy
3:18
No Eyes
Claptone feat. Jaw
3:25
Dear Life
Claptone feat. Jaw
3:03
Party Girl
Claptone feat. Jimi Tenor
4:20
Heartbeat
Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson
3:21
Under the Moon
Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson
3:14
In the Beginning
Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson
3:30
Under The Moon
Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson & Cassius
3:53
Puppet Theatre
Claptone feat. Peter, Bjorn and John
4:14
Before I Lose My Mind
Claptone feat. Say Yes Dog
3:25
Leave Your Light On
Claptone feat. Young Galaxy
3:16
Lay Back
CLAVVS
3:49
No Saviors
CLAVVS
3:37
Echo
CLAVVS
3:57
Slow Dive
CLAVVS
3:51
Devils I Know
CLAVVS
3:35
Future
Cut Copy
5:12
Airborne
Cut Copy
5:18
Black Rainbows
Cut Copy
4:08
Counting Down
Cut Copy
3:50
Far Away
Cut Copy
4:56
Feel The Love
Cut Copy
4:25
Nobody Lost, Nobody Found
Cut Copy
4:38
Strangers In The Wind
Cut Copy
4:43
Hearts On Fire
Cut Copy
4:52
Believer
CYN (Cynthia Nabozny)
3:23
Get Down
Deluxe
4:13
Maradona Riddim
DJ Snake,Niniola
3:19
Body 2 Body
Dragonette
3:17
Lonely Heart
Dragonette
3:36
Let the Night Fall
Dragonette
4:21
Royal Blues
Dragonette
4:00
Sweet Poison
Dragonette feat. Dada
3:28
Ocean Drive
Duke Dumont
4:35
B-263-54
EIMIC
4:01
Closer
Elderbrook
4:04
Old Friend
Elderbrook
3:19
Difficult to Love
Elderbrook
3:27
Rock D'Amour
Emmon
4:13
Losing Touch
Empathy Test
3:52
Family
Etienne De Crécy
4:04
Nausicaa
Fakear
3:51
Karmaprana
Fakear
3:53
Give Me A Sign
Fakear feat. Dana Williams
4:06
Give Me A Sign
Fakear,Dana Williams
4:07
La lune rousse
Fakear,Deva Premal
3:46
Blame Me
Feder
3:18
Breathe
Feder
3:03
Hold Tight
Felix Cartal
3:35
Never Be Like You
Flume & Kai
3:54
Flashing Back To The 80's
Frau Mai
4:56
Lovin' Feeling
French 79
3:24
DDROPP
French 79
5:30
Olympic
French 79
4:56
Don't Stop
French Fuse,Wolfgang
3:11
Hurting
Friendly Fires
5:02
Lovesick
Friendly Fires
3:54
In The Hospital
Friendly Fires
3:51
True Love
Friendly Fires
3:15
Love Like Waves
Friendly Fires
4:30
Lost in the Fire
Gesaffelstein, The Weeknd
3:22
Phantom
Gianni Kosta,Dragonette
2:39
Imagination
Gorgon City feat. Katy Menditta
3:37
Real
Gorgon City feat. Yasmin
4:24
Go Deep
Gorgon City, Kamille, Ghosted
3:26
Don't Let Me Go
Grabbitz
4:19
Information Overload
Grabbitz, Pierce Fulton
3:41
Genesis
Grimes
4:15
Something About You
Hayden James
3:45
Just Friends
Hayden James, Boy Matthews
3:59
Better Together
Hayden James, Running Touch
3:56
Sunny
Hippie Sabotage
2:54
How Do You Do
Hot Chip
4:45
Flutes
Hot Chip
7:05
Ready For The Floor
Hot Chip
3:54
One Life Stand
Hot Chip
5:21
Started Right
Hot Chip
3:43
Be High With Me
Hyphen Hyphen
3:32
Last Call
Hyphen Hyphen
3:41
Clap Snap
Icona Pop
2:46
Emergency
Icona Pop
2:52
I Love It
Icona Pop,Charli XCX,Cobra Starship
3:33
Off Of My Mind
Icona Pop,VIZE
2:49
Robot
Itnia
3:26
Wasteland
J. Worra,Little Boots
3:04
Honeymoon
Jabberwocky feat. Tessa B.
4:01
Photomaton
Jabberwocky,Elodie Wildstars
4:43
Lose My Mind
Jai Wolf feat. Mr Gabriel
4:18
Your Soul
Jean Tonique
4:31
Near You
Jean Tonique
4:27
Plage d'or
Jean Tonique feat. Bleu Platine
3:02
Lit Up
Jean Tonique feat. Dirty Radio
3:42
La rencontre
Jean Tonique feat. Gion Arto
3:22
Guest
Jean Tonique feat. Iris
3:44
Fame for Sale
Jean Tonique feat. Jessie Chaton
4:11
Something to Talk About
Jean Tonique feat. Keyone Starr
3:55
In The Middle
Kazaky
2:32
I'm Just A Dancer
Kazaky
2:39
The Sun
Kazaky
4:11
Crazy Law
Kazaky
3:52
On You
Kazy Lambist
3:25
Once in a Lifetime
Kazy Lambist
3:18
Shutdown
Kazy Lambist
3:51
The Coast
Kazy Lambist
3:19
All I Want
Kazy Lambist
3:48
Kazy Lambist - Headson
Kazy Lambist
2:58
Be Yourself
Kazy Lambist
5:17
Doing
Kazy Lambist
4:46
Love Song
Kazy Lambist
2:51
Doing Yoga
Kazy Lambist
4:47
On You
Kazy Lambist
4:18
Annecy
Kazy Lambist
4:25
Disco Queen
Kid Francescoli
4:06
Blow Up
Kid Francescoli
5:15
It's Only Music, Baby
Kid Francescoli
3:28
The Player
Kid Francescoli
4:04
Does She
Kid Francescoli
5:58
Les vitrines
Kid Francescoli
3:17
Moon
Kid Francescoli
6:30
Hey Maria
Klangkarussell
5:31
Sonnentanz
Klangkarussell
6:42
Symmetry
Klangkarussell
5:01
We Want Your Soul
Klangkarussell feat. Adam Freeland
8:25
Jericho
Klangkarussell feat. Mando Diao
3:48
Moments
Klangkarussell feat. Will Heard
5:01
Sonnentanz
Klangkarussell feat. Will Heard
3:40
Jubel
Klingande
3:21
Pumped Up
Klingande
2:57
Somewhere New
Klingande
3:28
This Girl
Kungs,Cookin' On 3 Burners
3:16
Don't You Know
Kungs,Jamie N Commons
3:06
Agitations tropicales
L'Impératrice
4:08
Naufrage en Adriatique.
L'Impératrice
4:23
Sultans des îles
L'Impératrice
3:59
Vanille fraise
L'Impératrice
3:58
Vacances
L'Impératrice
5:29
Sonate pacifique
L'Impératrice
5:49
Bulletproof
La Roux
3:27
In For The Kill
La Roux
4:08
Magic
Ladyhawke
3:28
My Delirium
Ladyhawke
3:43
Loving You
Lane 8 feat. Lulu James
4:01
Earthquake
Little Boots
4:05
Click
Little Boots
3:17
Mathematics
Little Boots
3:27
Meddle
Little Boots
3:17
Remedy
Little Boots
3:26
New in Town
Little Boots
3:20
Silver Balloons
Little Boots
4:26
Get Things Done
Little Boots
3:27
Meet Again
LP Giobbi,Little Boots
3:44
So Far So Good
M.I.L.K.
2:41
Pay No Mind
Madeon
3:48
Like An Animal
Maesic,Donato
3:18
There In The Morning
Maesic,Lucas Marx
3:06
Overnight
Maggie Rogers
3:20
Light On
Maggie Rogers
3:53
The Knife
Maggie Rogers
3:59
Retrograde
Maggie Rogers
4:11
Late Night Feelings
Mark Ronson
4:10
My Love
Martin Solveig
3:16
Hello
Martin Solveig,Dragonette
4:42
Boys & Girls
Martin Solveig,Dragonette
3:46
Let’s Go
Matt and Kim
3:04
Fade Into You
Mazzy Star, The Avener
4:11
Out Of Sight
Miami Horror
4:48
Wild Motion
Miami Horror
5:34
Colours In The Sky
Miami Horror feat. Cleopold
4:10
Real Slow
Miami Horror feat. Sarah Chernoff
4:46
Devil's Work
Miike Snow
3:57
Black & Blue
Miike Snow
3:40
Genghis Khan
Miike Snow
3:32
My Trigger
Miike Snow
3:12
Paddling Out
Miike Snow
3:43
The Wave
Miike Snow
3:45
Outlines
Mike Mago,Dragonette
2:57
Racie´s Cousin
Monarchy
5:19
MidNight
Monarchy
4:02
Get Into The Night
Monarchy
3:14
Deep Cut
Monarchy
3:02
Deadset Lust
Monarchy
4:25
Cumming Coma
Monarchy
4:04
Back To The Start
Monarchy
3:03
Aimants
Monterosso
3:22
You Won't See Me Cry
Moon Boots,Little Boots
4:08
Separation Anxiety
Moon King
3:58
Six Months of the Year
Moon King
3:39
Blue & White
Moon King
2:47
Around the World.
Moon King
5:01
Free Time
Moon King
3:06
Neon Lights
Moon King
3:44
October Surprise
Moon King
3:08
Creep
Moon King
3:34
Come Away with Me
Moon King
4:35
Good Life
Mozambo,Salena Mastroianni
3:08
Panorama
Møme
4:04
Club Sandwich
Møme
4:35
Firecracker
Natalie Portman
3:04
EKG
Natalie Portman
2:32
Private Girl
Natalie Portman
3:38
Sweat and Tears
Natalie Portman
2:42
Gladiator
Nicola Roberts
3:01
Lucky Day
Nicola Roberts
3:25
Drive
Oh Wonder
3:16
Without You
Oh Wonder
3:44
Raise Me Up
Oliver Price,Vicky Harrison,Circuit Shaker
2:18
Shivers
Oliver Price,Vicky Harrison,Circuit Shaker
2:54
Lose You
Olympic Ayres
3:45
Magic
Olympic Ayres
4:00
Control
Olympic Ayres
3:45
Sunshine
Olympic Ayres
4:06
Say My Name
Olympic Ayres
4:24
Take Flight
Olympic Ayres
3:21
The View
Olympic Ayres
4:12
We Can Learn
Olympic Ayres
4:09
We Can't Get Away
Olympic Ayres
5:15
YDU
Opia
2:58
Breathing
Oscar and the Wolf
3:50
Runaway
Oscar and the Wolf
4:16
Chacun Pour Soi
Paradis
4:48
Gamesofluck
Paradis
5:48
Mieux Que Tout
Paradis
4:21
Garde Le Pour Toi
Paradis
6:46
Miroir
Paradis
3:37
Instantané
Paradis
6:21
Quand Tu Souris
Paradis
5:02
Recto Verso
Paradis
3:32
Paradis
Paradis
6:24
Tieduprightnow
Paradis
4:09
Toi Et Moi
Paradis
3:40
Toi et moi
Paradis
3:42
Sur Une Chanson En Français
Paradis
5:14
Instantané
Paradis
6:23
De Semaine En Semaine
Paradis
5:41
Wicked Games
Parra For Cuva feat. Anna Naklab
3:15
Take a Walk
Passion Pit
4:22
Carried Away
Passion Pit
3:42
Sleepyhead
Passion Pit
2:55
Little Secrets
Passion Pit
3:59
Lifted Up
Passion Pit
4:23
Take Me There Long & Harris Remix
Patrick Podage
6:17
Rose
Peggy Gou
7:44
It Makes You Forget
Peggy Gou
3:56
Han Jan
Peggy Gou
6:21
A Funny Thing
Penguin Prison
4:36
Don't Fuck With My Money
Penguin Prison
4:11
In The Way
Penguin Prison
4:05
Fair Warning
Penguin Prison
4:27
Sit Down
Penguin Prison
2:41
Never Gets Old
Penguin Prison
3:15
Keep Coming Alive
Penguin Prison
4:34
Golden Train
Penguin Prison
5:41
Turn It Up
Penguin Prison
3:56
The Worse It Gets
Penguin Prison
3:13
Pinocchio
Penguin Prison
5:13
Into A Trap
Pional
6:55
Miracle
Pional
5:57
Tempest
Pional
5:25
Solid Ground
Pnau
4:00
River
Pnau,Ladyhawke
3:21
Canopée
Polo & Pan
4:36
Zoom Zoom
Polo & Pan
3:31
Canopée
Polo & Pan
4:37
Lambda
POTUGI
3:29
Sochnik
POTUGI
2:45
Youth
Prikamie
3:35
Dance With Me
Ra Ra Riot
2:24
Foreign Lovers
Ra Ra Riot
2:10
Absolutely
Ra Ra Riot
3:46
Suckers
Ra Ra Riot
4:17
Alive
Raffey Cassidy
4:39
You're Mine
Raving George feat. Oscar and the Wolf
4:01
Cobrastyle
Robyn
4:13
With Every Heartbeat
Robyn
3:17
Plaything
Róisín Murphy
6:03
All My Dreams
Róisín Murphy
6:19
Momma's Place
Róisín Murphy
4:30
Overpowered
Roisin Murphy
3:44
Let Me Know
Róisín Murphy
5:09
Made Up
Roman Kouder
4:24
Every Little Thing
Röyksopp,Robyn
4:08
Aura
SG Lewis,J Warner
3:50
Impact
SG Lewis,Robyn,Channel Tres
4:44
Comeback Kid
Sharon Van Etten
3:02
Seventeen
Sharon Van Etten
4:26
Time
Shy Luv
4:59
Shock Horror
Shy Luv
3:36
Joy Rider
Shy Luv
4:25
Shock Horror
Shy Luv & JONES
3:41
Fun
Sir Sly
3:52
You Haunt Me
Sir Sly
3:41
24 Hours
Sky Ferreira
4:04
Because
Smerz
3:09
Friends
Sneaky Sound System
4:38
Hold on Hold Still for a Second
Sons of Magdalene
4:05
Another Day
Strange Talk
3:56
Cast Away
Strange Talk
4:30
Climbing Walls
Strange Talk
3:42
Eskimo Boy
Strange Talk
3:54
Is It Real
Strange Talk
4:21
Morning Sun
Strange Talk
5:13
Picking Up All The Pieces
Strange Talk
3:44
So So LaLa
Strange Talk
3:54
Die Young
Sylvan Esso
3:30
Radio
Sylvan Esso
3:32
Certainty
Temples
4:24
Oracle
TENDER
3:46
Fade Out Lines
The Avener,Phoebe Killdeer
4:37
Wild
The Avener,Tiwayo
3:21
Breath
The Blaze
3:49
Heaven
The Blaze
3:41
Territory
The Blaze
4:36
Places
The Blaze
3:34
Runaway
The Blaze
4:15
She
The Blaze
3:38
Faces
The Blaze
3:57
Sparks & Ashes
The Blaze
3:04
Juvenile
The Blaze
3:23
Saw You In A Dream
The Japanese House
3:28
We Talk all the Time
The Japanese House
3:15
Everybody Hates Me
The Japanese House
3:09
Maybe You're the Reason
The Japanese House
3:38
You Seemed so Happy
The Japanese House
2:42
Follow My Girl
The Japanese House
4:04
Slow Song
The Knocks,Dragonette
4:14
Higher
The Naked and Famous
3:50
Girls Like You
The Naked and Famous
6:04
Young Blood
The Naked And Famous
4:08
Fruit Machine
The Ting Tings
2:52
Shut Up and Let Me Go
The Ting Tings
2:52
Hands
The Ting Tings
3:19
Great DJ
The Ting Tings
3:21
Soul Killing
The Ting Tings
3:16
That's Not My Name
The Ting Tings
5:10
We Walk
The Ting Tings
4:04
Lost Into The Night (Feat. Guy Brown).
TJH87
3:24
Stranger
Tove Lo
3:54
bitches
Tove Lo
2:17
disco tits
Tove Lo
3:43
shedontknowbutsheknows
Tove Lo
3:16
Talking Body
Tove Lo,GRYFFIN
4:30
Educational
Tsunano
2:35
Doors
Tsunano,Aazar
2:39
Retro Digital
Uppermost
5:34
Jamaica
Van She
4:33
You're My Rescue
Van She
3:36
Kelly
Van She
4:50
La femme à la peau bleue
Vendredi sur Mer
3:27
L'amour avec toi
Vendredi sur Mer
3:14
Mort _ Fine
Vendredi sur Mer
3:08
Larme à gauche
Vendredi sur Mer
2:58
Weather
WDL feat. Coco Noir
4:11
BPD
Xenia Beliayeva
7:10
Razor
Xenia Beliayeva
5:46
Desire
Years & Years,Tove Lo
3:24
Je veux te voir
Yelle
4:21
Haunted
Youth
3:48
We Got That Cool
Yves V,AFROJACK,Icona Pop
3:34
Neck And Neck
Zeds Dead,Dragonette
3:33
Faded
ZHU
3:43
Generationwhy
ZHU
3:52
Hometown Girl
ZHU
4:12
In the Morning
ZHU
4:06