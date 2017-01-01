Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Электропоп
Подборка из самого модного танцевального электропопа: The Blaze, Hot Chip, Paradis, Tove Lo, Grimes и многих других.
Главная
Плейлисты
Мировой поп
Электропоп
Скачать
Diva
Aazar,Swae Lee,Tove Lo
2:47
Paradis
Alain Chamfort feat. Paradis
6:21
Les Matins
Angèle Van Laeken
2:55
Tout Oublier
Angèle Van Laeken
3:22
Flemme
Angèle Van Laeken
4:16
Victime Des
Angèle Van Laeken
3:22
Je Veux Tes Yeux
Angèle Van Laeken
3:29
La Loi De Murphy
Angèle Van Laeken
3:13
Balance Ton Quoi
Angèle Van Laeken
3:09
Jalousie
Angèle Van Laeken
3:45
Chewing Gum
Annie
3:55
Cara Mia
Annie
3:50
Heartbeat
Annie
3:08
Out of Reach
Annie
4:29
Hold On
Annie
4:27
Songs Remind Me of You
Annie
4:05
Dancing
Aslove,Dalvin
3:25
Put Your Records On
Aslove,Mia Wray
2:34
Future Politics
Austra
4:09
Shooting Stars
Bag Raiders
3:55
Heartbeat
Bag Raiders
3:03
Colors
Beck
4:21
Vue sur mer
Béesau
3:45
Fired Up
Betablock3r
3:30
Make You Happy
Betablock3r
3:34
Alive
Betablock3r
3:37
What You Wanted
Betablock3r
3:33
Silk
Bicep
3:48
Badunkadunk
BLV
3:06
Touch and Go
Bob Moses
7:26
Days Gone By
Bob Moses
6:45
Grace
Bob Moses
6:59
Talk
Bob Moses
6:49
Missing You
Boston Bun
3:27
Spread Love
Boston Bun feat. DVNO
3:12
Get Into It
Boston Bun feat. Loreen
4:14
Yes
Bostro Pesopeo, Pional
6:35
This Is The Industry
Calvin Harris
3:56
Colours
Calvin Harris
4:02
Merrymaking At My Place
Calvin Harris
4:10
Cola
CamelPhat, Elderbrook
3:43
Love Away
Capital Cities
3:42
Stayin Alive
Capital Cities
4:02
Swimming Pool Summer
Capital Cities
3:34
Tell Me How To Live
Capital Cities
3:23
Origami
Capital Cities
3:45
Vowels
Capital Cities
3:05
One Minute More
Capital Cities
3:22
Kangaroo Court
Capital Cities
3:43
Safe And Sound
Capital Cities
3:12
The Sound Of Violence
Cassius
4:39
The Sound Of Love
Cassius feat. Jaw
4:49
Love Parade
Cassius feat. Mike D
5:29
Don't Let Me Be
Cassius,OWLLE
3:45
Supernature
Cerrone,Beth Ditto
3:09
Payback
Cheat Codes,Icona Pop
3:24
None Of My Business
Cher Lloyd
3:05
Graves
CHVRCHES
4:45
Leave A Trace
CHVRCHES
3:57
Lullabies
CHVRCHES
3:45
Make Them Gold
CHVRCHES
3:52
Playing Dead
CHVRCHES
3:36
Never Ending Circles
CHVRCHES
3:07
Recover
CHVRCHES
3:46
Dead Air
CHVRCHES
3:16
Warning Call
CHVRCHES
4:32
Clearest Blue
CHVRCHES
3:54
Wonderland
CHVRCHES
4:37
Deliverance
CHVRCHES
4:14
Empty Threat
CHVRCHES
4:04
Good Girls
CHVRCHES
3:20
Final Girl
CHVRCHES
4:30
Forever
CHVRCHES
3:46
He Said She Said
CHVRCHES
3:10
Graffiti
CHVRCHES
3:40
Keep You On My Side
CHVRCHES
4:26
Lies
CHVRCHES,Iain Cook,Martin Doherty
3:42
Gun
CHVRCHES,Iain Cook,Martin Doherty
3:54
The Mother We Share
CHVRCHES,Iain Cook,Martin Doherty
3:12
My Enemy
CHVRCHES,Matt Berninger
3:54
Out Of My Head
CHVRCHES,WEDNESDAY CAMPANELLA
3:19
Need to Glow
Circuit Shaker
1:55
Just a Little
Circuit Shaker
2:19
Doing Yoga
Civilian, Kazy Lambist
4:25
Good to You
Claptone
6:34
United
Claptone
6:56
Weekend
Claptone
6:25
Forest of Love
Claptone
3:20
The Only Thing
Claptone
2:44
The Music Got Me
Claptone
3:14
She Loves You
Claptone
6:28
Puppet Theatre
Claptone
6:20
Stronger
Claptone feat. Ben Duffy
3:18
No Eyes
Claptone feat. Jaw
3:25
Dear Life
Claptone feat. Jaw
3:03
Party Girl
Claptone feat. Jimi Tenor
4:20
Heartbeat
Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson
3:21
Under the Moon
Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson
3:14
In the Beginning
Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson
3:30
Under The Moon
Claptone feat. Nathan Nicholson & Cassius
3:53
Puppet Theatre
Claptone feat. Peter, Bjorn and John
4:14
Before I Lose My Mind
Claptone feat. Say Yes Dog
3:25
Leave Your Light On
Claptone feat. Young Galaxy
3:16
Lay Back
CLAVVS
3:49
No Saviors
CLAVVS
3:37
Echo
CLAVVS
3:57
Slow Dive
CLAVVS
3:51
Devils I Know
CLAVVS
3:35
Future
Cut Copy
5:12
Airborne
Cut Copy
5:18
Black Rainbows
Cut Copy
4:08
Counting Down
Cut Copy
3:50
Far Away
Cut Copy
4:56
Feel The Love
Cut Copy
4:25
Nobody Lost, Nobody Found
Cut Copy
4:38
Strangers In The Wind
Cut Copy
4:43
Hearts On Fire
Cut Copy
4:52
Believer
CYN (Cynthia Nabozny)
3:23
Get Down
Deluxe
4:13
Maradona Riddim
DJ Snake,Niniola
3:19
Body 2 Body
Dragonette
3:17
Lonely Heart
Dragonette
3:36
Let the Night Fall
Dragonette
4:21
Royal Blues
Dragonette
4:00
Sweet Poison
Dragonette feat. Dada
3:28
Ocean Drive
Duke Dumont
4:35
B-263-54
EIMIC
4:01
Closer
Elderbrook
4:04
Old Friend
Elderbrook
3:19
Difficult to Love
Elderbrook
3:27
Rock D'Amour
Emmon
4:13
Losing Touch
Empathy Test
3:52
Family
Etienne De Crécy
4:04
Nausicaa
Fakear
3:51
Karmaprana
Fakear
3:53
Give Me A Sign
Fakear feat. Dana Williams
4:06
Give Me A Sign
Fakear,Dana Williams
4:07
La lune rousse
Fakear,Deva Premal
3:46
Blame Me
Feder
3:18
Breathe
Feder
3:03
Hold Tight
Felix Cartal
3:35
Never Be Like You
Flume & Kai
3:54
Flashing Back To The 80's
Frau Mai
4:56
Lovin' Feeling
French 79
3:24
DDROPP
French 79
5:30
Olympic
French 79
4:56
Don't Stop
French Fuse,Wolfgang
3:11
Hurting
Friendly Fires
5:02
Lovesick
Friendly Fires
3:54
In The Hospital
Friendly Fires
3:51
True Love
Friendly Fires
3:15
Love Like Waves
Friendly Fires
4:30
Lost in the Fire
Gesaffelstein, The Weeknd
3:22
Phantom
Gianni Kosta,Dragonette
2:39
Imagination
Gorgon City feat. Katy Menditta
3:37
Real
Gorgon City feat. Yasmin
4:24
Go Deep
Gorgon City, Kamille, Ghosted
3:26
Don't Let Me Go
Grabbitz
4:19
Information Overload
Grabbitz, Pierce Fulton
3:41
Genesis
Grimes
4:15
Something About You
Hayden James
3:45
Just Friends
Hayden James, Boy Matthews
3:59
Better Together
Hayden James, Running Touch
3:56
Sunny
Hippie Sabotage
2:54
How Do You Do
Hot Chip
4:45
Flutes
Hot Chip
7:05
Ready For The Floor
Hot Chip
3:54
One Life Stand
Hot Chip
5:21
Started Right
Hot Chip
3:43
Be High With Me
Hyphen Hyphen
3:32
Last Call
Hyphen Hyphen
3:41
Clap Snap
Icona Pop
2:46
Emergency
Icona Pop
2:52
I Love It
Icona Pop,Charli XCX,Cobra Starship
3:33
Off Of My Mind
Icona Pop,VIZE
2:49
Robot
Itnia
3:26
Wasteland
J. Worra,Little Boots
3:04
Honeymoon
Jabberwocky feat. Tessa B.
4:01
Photomaton
Jabberwocky,Elodie Wildstars
4:43
Lose My Mind
Jai Wolf feat. Mr Gabriel
4:18
Your Soul
Jean Tonique
4:31
Near You
Jean Tonique
4:27
Plage d'or
Jean Tonique feat. Bleu Platine
3:02
Lit Up
Jean Tonique feat. Dirty Radio
3:42
La rencontre
Jean Tonique feat. Gion Arto
3:22
Guest
Jean Tonique feat. Iris
3:44
Fame for Sale
Jean Tonique feat. Jessie Chaton
4:11
Something to Talk About
Jean Tonique feat. Keyone Starr
3:55
In The Middle
Kazaky
2:32
I'm Just A Dancer
Kazaky
2:39
The Sun
Kazaky
4:11
Crazy Law
Kazaky
3:52
On You
Kazy Lambist
3:25
Once in a Lifetime
Kazy Lambist
3:18
Shutdown
Kazy Lambist
3:51
The Coast
Kazy Lambist
3:19
All I Want
Kazy Lambist
3:48
Kazy Lambist - Headson
Kazy Lambist
2:58
Be Yourself
Kazy Lambist
5:17
Doing
Kazy Lambist
4:46
Love Song
Kazy Lambist
2:51
Doing Yoga
Kazy Lambist
4:47
On You
Kazy Lambist
4:18
Annecy
Kazy Lambist
4:25
Disco Queen
Kid Francescoli
4:06
Blow Up
Kid Francescoli
5:15
It's Only Music, Baby
Kid Francescoli
3:28
The Player
Kid Francescoli
4:04
Does She
Kid Francescoli
5:58
Les vitrines
Kid Francescoli
3:17
Moon
Kid Francescoli
6:30
Hey Maria
Klangkarussell
5:31
Sonnentanz
Klangkarussell
6:42
Symmetry
Klangkarussell
5:01
We Want Your Soul
Klangkarussell feat. Adam Freeland
8:25
Jericho
Klangkarussell feat. Mando Diao
3:48
Moments
Klangkarussell feat. Will Heard
5:01
Sonnentanz
Klangkarussell feat. Will Heard
3:40
Jubel
Klingande
3:21
Pumped Up
Klingande
2:57
Somewhere New
Klingande
3:28
This Girl
Kungs,Cookin' On 3 Burners
3:16
Don't You Know
Kungs,Jamie N Commons
3:06
Agitations tropicales
L'Impératrice
4:08
Naufrage en Adriatique.
L'Impératrice
4:23
Sultans des îles
L'Impératrice
3:59
Vanille fraise
L'Impératrice
3:58
Vacances
L'Impératrice
5:29
Sonate pacifique
L'Impératrice
5:49
Bulletproof
La Roux
3:27
In For The Kill
La Roux
4:08
Magic
Ladyhawke
3:28
My Delirium
Ladyhawke
3:43
Loving You
Lane 8 feat. Lulu James
4:01
Earthquake
Little Boots
4:05
Click
Little Boots
3:17
Mathematics
Little Boots
3:27
Meddle
Little Boots
3:17
Remedy
Little Boots
3:26
New in Town
Little Boots
3:20
Silver Balloons
Little Boots
4:26
Get Things Done
Little Boots
3:27
Meet Again
LP Giobbi,Little Boots
3:44
So Far So Good
M.I.L.K.
2:41
Pay No Mind
Madeon
3:48
Like An Animal
Maesic,Donato
3:18
There In The Morning
Maesic,Lucas Marx
3:06
Overnight
Maggie Rogers
3:20
Light On
Maggie Rogers
3:53
The Knife
Maggie Rogers
3:59
Retrograde
Maggie Rogers
4:11
Late Night Feelings
Mark Ronson
4:10
My Love
Martin Solveig
3:16
Hello
Martin Solveig,Dragonette
4:42
Boys & Girls
Martin Solveig,Dragonette
3:46
Let’s Go
Matt and Kim
3:04
Fade Into You
Mazzy Star, The Avener
4:11
Out Of Sight
Miami Horror
4:48
Wild Motion
Miami Horror
5:34
Colours In The Sky
Miami Horror feat. Cleopold
4:10
Real Slow
Miami Horror feat. Sarah Chernoff
4:46
Devil's Work
Miike Snow
3:57
Black & Blue
Miike Snow
3:40
Genghis Khan
Miike Snow
3:32
My Trigger
Miike Snow
3:12
Paddling Out
Miike Snow
3:43
The Wave
Miike Snow
3:45
Outlines
Mike Mago,Dragonette
2:57
Racie´s Cousin
Monarchy
5:19
MidNight
Monarchy
4:02
Get Into The Night
Monarchy
3:14
Deep Cut
Monarchy
3:02
Deadset Lust
Monarchy
4:25
Cumming Coma
Monarchy
4:04
Back To The Start
Monarchy
3:03
Aimants
Monterosso
3:22
You Won't See Me Cry
Moon Boots,Little Boots
4:08
Separation Anxiety
Moon King
3:58
Six Months of the Year
Moon King
3:39
Blue & White
Moon King
2:47
Around the World.
Moon King
5:01
Free Time
Moon King
3:06
Neon Lights
Moon King
3:44
October Surprise
Moon King
3:08
Creep
Moon King
3:34
Come Away with Me
Moon King
4:35
Good Life
Mozambo,Salena Mastroianni
3:08
Panorama
Møme
4:04
Club Sandwich
Møme
4:35
Firecracker
Natalie Portman
3:04
EKG
Natalie Portman
2:32
Private Girl
Natalie Portman
3:38
Sweat and Tears
Natalie Portman
2:42
Gladiator
Nicola Roberts
3:01
Lucky Day
Nicola Roberts
3:25
Drive
Oh Wonder
3:16
Without You
Oh Wonder
3:44
Raise Me Up
Oliver Price,Vicky Harrison,Circuit Shaker
2:18
Shivers
Oliver Price,Vicky Harrison,Circuit Shaker
2:54
Lose You
Olympic Ayres
3:45
Magic
Olympic Ayres
4:00
Control
Olympic Ayres
3:45
Sunshine
Olympic Ayres
4:06
Say My Name
Olympic Ayres
4:24
Take Flight
Olympic Ayres
3:21
The View
Olympic Ayres
4:12
We Can Learn
Olympic Ayres
4:09
We Can't Get Away
Olympic Ayres
5:15
YDU
Opia
2:58
Breathing
Oscar and the Wolf
3:50
Runaway
Oscar and the Wolf
4:16
Chacun Pour Soi
Paradis
4:48
Gamesofluck
Paradis
5:48
Mieux Que Tout
Paradis
4:21
Garde Le Pour Toi
Paradis
6:46
Miroir
Paradis
3:37
Instantané
Paradis
6:21
Quand Tu Souris
Paradis
5:02
Recto Verso
Paradis
3:32
Paradis
Paradis
6:24
Tieduprightnow
Paradis
4:09
Toi Et Moi
Paradis
3:40
Toi et moi
Paradis
3:42
Sur Une Chanson En Français
Paradis
5:14
Instantané
Paradis
6:23
De Semaine En Semaine
Paradis
5:41
Wicked Games
Parra For Cuva feat. Anna Naklab
3:15
Take a Walk
Passion Pit
4:22
Carried Away
Passion Pit
3:42
Sleepyhead
Passion Pit
2:55
Little Secrets
Passion Pit
3:59
Lifted Up
Passion Pit
4:23
Take Me There Long & Harris Remix
Patrick Podage
6:17
Rose
Peggy Gou
7:44
It Makes You Forget
Peggy Gou
3:56
Han Jan
Peggy Gou
6:21
A Funny Thing
Penguin Prison
4:36
Don't Fuck With My Money
Penguin Prison
4:11
In The Way
Penguin Prison
4:05
Fair Warning
Penguin Prison
4:27
Sit Down
Penguin Prison
2:41
Never Gets Old
Penguin Prison
3:15
Keep Coming Alive
Penguin Prison
4:34
Golden Train
Penguin Prison
5:41
Turn It Up
Penguin Prison
3:56
The Worse It Gets
Penguin Prison
3:13
Pinocchio
Penguin Prison
5:13
Into A Trap
Pional
6:55
Miracle
Pional
5:57
Tempest
Pional
5:25
Solid Ground
Pnau
4:00
River
Pnau,Ladyhawke
3:21
Canopée
Polo & Pan
4:36
Zoom Zoom
Polo & Pan
3:31
Canopée
Polo & Pan
4:37
Lambda
POTUGI
3:29
Sochnik
POTUGI
2:45
Youth
Prikamie
3:35
Dance With Me
Ra Ra Riot
2:24
Foreign Lovers
Ra Ra Riot
2:10
Absolutely
Ra Ra Riot
3:46
Suckers
Ra Ra Riot
4:17
Alive
Raffey Cassidy
4:39
You're Mine
Raving George feat. Oscar and the Wolf
4:01
Cobrastyle
Robyn
4:13
With Every Heartbeat
Robyn
3:17
Plaything
Róisín Murphy
6:03
All My Dreams
Róisín Murphy
6:19
Momma's Place
Róisín Murphy
4:30
Overpowered
Roisin Murphy
3:44
Let Me Know
Róisín Murphy
5:09
Made Up
Roman Kouder
4:24
Every Little Thing
Röyksopp,Robyn
4:08
Aura
SG Lewis,J Warner
3:50
Impact
SG Lewis,Robyn,Channel Tres
4:44
Comeback Kid
Sharon Van Etten
3:02
Seventeen
Sharon Van Etten
4:26
Time
Shy Luv
4:59
Shock Horror
Shy Luv
3:36
Joy Rider
Shy Luv
4:25
Shock Horror
Shy Luv & JONES
3:41
Fun
Sir Sly
3:52
You Haunt Me
Sir Sly
3:41
24 Hours
Sky Ferreira
4:04
Because
Smerz
3:09
Friends
Sneaky Sound System
4:38
Hold on Hold Still for a Second
Sons of Magdalene
4:05
Another Day
Strange Talk
3:56
Cast Away
Strange Talk
4:30
Climbing Walls
Strange Talk
3:42
Eskimo Boy
Strange Talk
3:54
Is It Real
Strange Talk
4:21
Morning Sun
Strange Talk
5:13
Picking Up All The Pieces
Strange Talk
3:44
So So LaLa
Strange Talk
3:54
Die Young
Sylvan Esso
3:30
Radio
Sylvan Esso
3:32
Certainty
Temples
4:24
Oracle
TENDER
3:46
Fade Out Lines
The Avener,Phoebe Killdeer
4:37
Wild
The Avener,Tiwayo
3:21
Breath
The Blaze
3:49
Heaven
The Blaze
3:41
Territory
The Blaze
4:36
Places
The Blaze
3:34
Runaway
The Blaze
4:15
She
The Blaze
3:38
Faces
The Blaze
3:57
Sparks & Ashes
The Blaze
3:04
Juvenile
The Blaze
3:23
Saw You In A Dream
The Japanese House
3:28
We Talk all the Time
The Japanese House
3:15
Everybody Hates Me
The Japanese House
3:09
Maybe You're the Reason
The Japanese House
3:38
You Seemed so Happy
The Japanese House
2:42
Follow My Girl
The Japanese House
4:04
Slow Song
The Knocks,Dragonette
4:14
Higher
The Naked and Famous
3:50
Girls Like You
The Naked and Famous
6:04
Young Blood
The Naked And Famous
4:08
Fruit Machine
The Ting Tings
2:52
Shut Up and Let Me Go
The Ting Tings
2:52
Hands
The Ting Tings
3:19
Great DJ
The Ting Tings
3:21
Soul Killing
The Ting Tings
3:16
That's Not My Name
The Ting Tings
5:10
We Walk
The Ting Tings
4:04
Lost Into The Night (Feat. Guy Brown).
TJH87
3:24
Stranger
Tove Lo
3:54
bitches
Tove Lo
2:17
disco tits
Tove Lo
3:43
shedontknowbutsheknows
Tove Lo
3:16
Talking Body
Tove Lo,GRYFFIN
4:30
Educational
Tsunano
2:35
Doors
Tsunano,Aazar
2:39
Retro Digital
Uppermost
5:34
Jamaica
Van She
4:33
You're My Rescue
Van She
3:36
Kelly
Van She
4:50
La femme à la peau bleue
Vendredi sur Mer
3:27
L'amour avec toi
Vendredi sur Mer
3:14
Mort _ Fine
Vendredi sur Mer
3:08
Larme à gauche
Vendredi sur Mer
2:58
Weather
WDL feat. Coco Noir
4:11
BPD
Xenia Beliayeva
7:10
Razor
Xenia Beliayeva
5:46
Desire
Years & Years,Tove Lo
3:24
Je veux te voir
Yelle
4:21
Haunted
Youth
3:48
We Got That Cool
Yves V,AFROJACK,Icona Pop
3:34
Neck And Neck
Zeds Dead,Dragonette
3:33
Faded
ZHU
3:43
Generationwhy
ZHU
3:52
Hometown Girl
ZHU
4:12
In the Morning
ZHU
4:06