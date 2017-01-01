Главная
Stoner Rock
Классика стоунер-рока и также новый альбомы жанра.
Into the Spell
1000mods
7:49
Road to Burn
1000mods
8:49
Horses' Green
1000mods
3:24
She Was a Witch
1782
5:29
Black Sunday
1782
6:47
Celestial Voices
1782
4:36
1782
1782
6:35
Night of Draculia
1782
4:36
Oh Mary
1782
4:30
Paegan Love Song
Acid Bath
5:42
Venus Blue
Acid Bath
4:44
Not Fragile
Acid King
6:06
Am I Going Up
All Them Witches
5:33
Fishbelly 86 Onions
All Them Witches
6:02
Dirt Preachers
All Them Witches
3:44
Antler Wings
Ancestors
6:04
Velvet Hills
Beaten by Hippies
3:09
Space Tail
Beaten by Hippies
3:13
Cabron
Beaten by Hippies
3:10
Beaten by Hippies
Beaten by Hippies
4:31
Breathe Slow
Beaten by Hippies
4:12
Dust
Beaten by Hippies
4:55
More Is More
Beaten by Hippies
3:24
Rock'n'roll
Beaten by Hippies
3:57
Blue Rose
Beaten by Hippies
3:50
Bring Me Darkness
Black Tusk
3:05
Let it go
Blind Dog
4:48
Ride the Sun
Blind Scryer
4:03
Sweet Maria's Dreams
Brant Bjork
4:48
Automatic Fantastic
Brant Bjork
6:55
Crash Course in Brain Surgery
Budgie
2:37
Running From My Soul
Budgie
3:36
In for the Kill
Budgie
6:27
Wondering What Everyone Knows
Budgie
2:52
Frankenstein
Clutch
5:40
Ghost
Clutch
4:37
Open up the Border
Clutch
3:45
Gimme the Keys
Clutch
3:32
Immortal
Clutch
3:38
Power Player
Clutch
3:04
Sinkemlow
Clutch
3:53
The Mob Goes Wild
Clutch
3:32
Smoke Banshee
Clutch
3:31
Red Horse Rainbow
Clutch
5:58
Pure Rock Fury
Clutch
3:21
X-Ray Visions
Clutch
3:42
The Regulator
Clutch
5:25
D.C. Sound Attack!
Clutch
4:37
Drink to the Dead
Clutch
5:58
Escape from the Prison Planet
Clutch
4:53
Electric Worry
Clutch
5:14
Love
Colour Haze
9:20
Aquamaria
Colour Haze
8:46
Black Lily
Colour Haze
6:48
Moon
Colour Haze
4:56
Inside
Colour Haze
7:22
Black Lilly
Colour Haze
6:48
Mind
Colour Haze
3:02
Earth
Colour Haze
4:02
Over Me
Corrosion Of Conformity
4:19
Zippo
Corrosion Of Conformity
4:28
Vote with a Bullet
Corrosion Of Conformity
3:25
Albatross
Corrosion Of Conformity
5:20
Cast the First Stone
Corrosion Of Conformity
3:43
Backslider
Corrosion Of Conformity
6:28
Clean My Wounds
Corrosion Of Conformity
3:32
King of the Rotten
Corrosion Of Conformity
3:13
Doublewide
Corrosion Of Conformity
4:16
Goodbye Windows
Corrosion Of Conformity
5:41
Stare Too Long
Corrosion Of Conformity
4:56
Redemption City
Corrosion Of Conformity
4:49
Stonebreaker
Corrosion Of Conformity
5:16
The Hanged Man
Corrosion Of Conformity
4:16
What Needs Must Be
Dead Meadow
4:16
Rocky Mountain High
Dead Meadow
4:34
Indian Bones
Dead Meadow
6:39
Lo Air
Dead Poet Society
3:02
Powdered Wig Machine
Desert Sessions
2:40
I Wanna Make It Wit Chu
Desert Sessions
3:41
Covered In Punk's Blood
Desert Sessions
1:43
Subcutaneous Phat
Desert Sessions
3:49
Holey Dime
Desert Sessions
3:30
Crawl Home
Desert Sessions
3:00
Creosote
Desert Sessions
2:33
Dead In Love
Desert Sessions
4:42
There Will Never Be A Better Time
Desert Sessions
4:08
Bring It Back Gentle
Desert Sessions
5:48
In My Head...Or Something
Desert Sessions
4:40
Ghosts Along the Mississippi
Down
5:06
Where I'm Going
Down
3:10
Underneath Everything
Down
4:46
Learn from This Mistake
Down
7:14
From Fire Fell
Dozer
2:39
Man Of Fire
Dozer
3:17
Drawing Dead
Dozer
4:38
New Breath
Dozer
4:31
Iron Healer
Dozer
4:43
Big Sky Theory
Dozer
8:28
The Roof, The River, The Revolver
Dozer
3:07
The Throne
Dozer
3:24
Omega Glory
Dozer
5:00
The Whip
Dozer
3:42
Until Man Exists No More
Dozer
5:08
Born A Legend
Dozer
3:24
Days Of Future Past
Dozer
3:45
Tyrant on the Throne
Duel
4:48
The Bleeding Heart
Duel
5:55
Broken Mirror
Duel
4:04
Strike and Disappear
Duel
4:34
Black Magic Summer
Duel
4:39
Drifting Alone
Duel
4:27
Red Moon Forming
Duel
4:12
Bounty Hunter
Dune Sea
2:34
Awake
Dune Sea
3:08
Astrodelic Breakdown
Dune Sea
4:11
Future
Dune Sea
2:21
Dune Sea
Dune Sea
3:32
Pentobarbital and Ethanol
Dune Sea
3:29
Cosmic Playground
Dune Sea
4:22
Green
Dune Sea
4:13
Cheap Thrills
Eagles of Death Metal
3:42
Miss Alissa
Eagles of Death Metal
2:38
High Voltage
Eagles of Death Metal
2:43
Wannabe In L.A
Eagles of Death Metal
2:15
Speaking in Tongues
Eagles of Death Metal
2:49
Whorehoppin'
Eagles of Death Metal
3:34
Bad Dream Mama
Eagles of Death Metal
3:02
Anything 'Cept the Truth
Eagles of Death Metal
4:34
Flames Go Higher
Eagles of Death Metal
2:53
English Girl
Eagles of Death Metal
2:38
Heart On
Eagles of Death Metal
2:43
I Only Want You
Eagles of Death Metal
2:48
Mountains Of Mars
Electric Wizard
3:48
Funeralopolis
Electric Wizard
8:43
See You In Hell
Electric Wizard
6:38
Gargantuan March
Fu Manchu
3:40
Evil Eye
Fu Manchu
4:45
Knew It All Along
Fu Manchu
3:11
Hung Out To Dry
Fu Manchu
3:25
We Must Obey
Fu Manchu
3:12
Lesson
Fu Manchu
3:20
Webfoot Witch Hat
Fu Manchu
4:31
Moving In Stereo
Fu Manchu
2:42
Land of Giants
Fu Manchu
3:56
Between The Lines
Fu Manchu
1:32
Let Me Out
Fu Manchu
3:08
Module Overload
Fu Manchu
4:16
Against the Ground
Fu Manchu
3:19
Signs of Infinite Power
Fu Manchu
4:11
Never Again
Fu Manchu
2:59
Bionic Astronautics
Fu Manchu
3:43
Shake It Loose
Fu Manchu
4:12
Didn't Really Try
Fu Manchu
2:51
Sensei Vs. Sensei
Fu Manchu
4:56
Eatin' Dust
Fu Manchu
3:10
Steel.Beast.Defeated
Fu Manchu
3:47
Take It Away
Fu Manchu
3:19
D.O.A.
Fu Manchu
3:50
El busta
Fu Manchu
3:18
Let It Out!
Greenleaf
4:46
Fury Whip
High on Fire
6:14
Come Back Life
Kadavar
5:02
Dust
Kadavar
4:12
Doomsday Machine
Kadavar
4:47
I Am the Seer
Kaleidobolt
6:37
Big Sky Land
Kaleidobolt
7:09
Coyote
Kaleidobolt
5:21
Another Toothpick
Kaleidobolt
6:17
Interlude
Kaleidobolt
2:19
Deadpan Blues
Kaleidobolt
5:59
Appalachian Woman
Karma To Burn
3:50
Mt. Penetrator
Karma To Burn
4:27
Eight
Karma To Burn
4:45
Fifty Six
Karma To Burn
4:19
Fifty Seven
Karma To Burn
4:26
Fifty Three
Karma To Burn
4:11
Nineteen
Karma To Burn
4:01
Sixty
Karma To Burn
4:01
One
Karma To Burn
4:05
Thirty
Karma To Burn
3:26
Twenty
Karma To Burn
3:30
Thirty Four
Karma To Burn
4:12
Hobo Ride
King Hobo
2:58
Listen Here
King Hobo
2:38
Mauga
King Hobo
3:10
Move to the City
King Hobo
3:30
King Blues
King Hobo
4:40
How Come We're Blind
King Hobo
6:26
Twilight Harvest Pt. I & II
King Hobo
7:49
Dragon's Tail
King Hobo
4:35
Good Stuff
King Hobo
3:27
50 Million Year Trip
Kyuss
5:49
Green Machine
Kyuss
3:37
Gardenia
Kyuss
6:54
Hurricane
Kyuss
2:32
Demon Cleaner
Kyuss
5:11
Thong Song
Kyuss
3:47
Thumb
Kyuss
4:41
Son of a Bitch
Kyuss
6:03
Roll Me
Left Lane Cruiser
4:17
Smooth Commander
Left Lane Cruiser
3:18
Shake and Bake
Left Lane Cruiser
4:23
Smoke Keeps Rising
Left Lane Cruiser
3:23
Two Dollar Elvis
Left Lane Cruiser
2:16
Sweat Love to Shine
Left Lane Cruiser
3:59
The Waltz
Left Lane Cruiser
5:28
Breaking You Down
Left Lane Cruiser
4:48
Everything Burns
Lo-Pan
6:57
Bring Me a War
Lo-Pan
2:58
Ascension Day
Lo-Pan
3:36
Old News, New Fire
Lo-Pan
3:41
Khan!
Lo-Pan
4:35
Ten Days
Lo-Pan
3:18
Sage
Lo-Pan
3:47
Counting Time
Lucifer In The Sky With Diamonds
3:38
The Motherload
Mastodon
4:59
High Road
Mastodon
4:15
Curl Of The Burl
Mastodon
3:40
A History of Drunks
Melvins
2:19
Revolve
Melvins
4:20
Night-Goat
Melvins
7:36
Stop Moving to Florida
Melvins
5:20
Black Betty
Melvins
1:47
Smells Like Teen Spirit
Melvins
5:02
Blood Witch
Melvins
2:44
The Talking Horse
Melvins
2:40
Copache
Melvins
2:07
The Bit
Melvins
4:43
A History of Bad Men
Melvins
6:42
Suicide in Progress
Melvins
4:48
Goin' Blind
Melvins
4:34
The Decay of Lying
Melvins
6:35
Honey Bucket
Melvins
2:21
The War on Wisdom
Melvins
3:40
Hooch
Melvins
2:33
War Pussy
Melvins
2:47
I Want to Hold Your Hand
Melvins
4:06
Don't Forget to Breathe
Melvins
7:53
Lizzy
Melvins
4:43
Psychodelic Haze
Melvins
4:06
We Are Doomed
Melvins
7:03
Queen
Melvins
3:07
My Generation
Melvins
7:39
Dopes To Infinity
Monster Magnet
5:46
Space Lord
Monster Magnet
5:56
Ego, The Living Planet
Monster Magnet
5:07
Cry
Monster Magnet
7:23
Sin's a Good Man's Brother
Monster Magnet
3:31
Heads Explode
Monster Magnet
3:48
Down In The Jungle
Monster Magnet
4:49
Superjudge
Monster Magnet
6:49
Gimme Danger
Monster Magnet
3:51
God Says No
Monster Magnet
4:30
I Want More
Monster Magnet
3:52
Silver Future
Monster Magnet
5:01
Leapin' Lizards
Monster Magnet
3:46
Medicine
Monster Magnet
3:53
Kiss Of The Scorpion
Monster Magnet
4:01
1970
Monster Magnet
4:02
Look To Your Orb For The Warning
Monster Magnet
6:32
19 Witches
Monster Magnet
4:02
Negasonic Teenage Warhead
Monster Magnet
4:27
Atomic Clock
Monster Magnet
5:03
See You In Hell
Monster Magnet
4:05
Powertrip
Monster Magnet
3:31
Melt
Monster Magnet
5:45
Bummer
Monster Magnet
7:36
Serpentine
My Diligence
2:41
Resentful
My Diligence
5:02
Tamas
My Sleeping Karma
5:34
Pachyclada
My Sleeping Karma
8:43
Jalam
My Sleeping Karma
8:25
The Cry of a Tortured World
Nebula
7:12
Sonic Titan
Nebula
7:40
Witching Hour
Nebula
4:12
Fistful of Pills
Nebula
1:48
Tomorrow Never Comes
Nebula
7:11
Gates of Eden
Nebula
3:39
Let's Get Lost
Nebula
4:40
It's All Over
Nebula
4:58
Man's Best Friend
Nebula
4:56
Freedom
Nebula
7:14
Messiah
Nebula
4:28
The Abyss
Orange Goblin
5:33
The Devil's Whip
Orange Goblin
2:14
The Stranger
Orange Goblin
5:43
Bloodzilla
Orange Goblin
4:10
Swords Of Fire
Orange Goblin
4:34
Titan
Orange Goblin
1:59
Acid Trial
Orange Goblin
4:13
The Ale House Braves
Orange Goblin
3:48
Save Me From Myself
Orange Goblin
5:58
Heavy Lies the Crown
Orange Goblin
6:18
The Filthy & The Few
Orange Goblin
3:32
Death Of Aquarius
Orange Goblin
5:48
Vagrant Stomp
Orange Goblin
4:08
Demon Blues
Orange Goblin
4:40
Ubermensch
Orange Goblin
3:56
Into The Arms Of Morpheus
Orange Goblin
7:06
Beginner's Guide To Suicide
Orange Goblin
8:06
Just Got Paid
Orange Goblin
3:33
Red Tide Rising
Orange Goblin
4:49
Renegade
Orange Goblin
3:32
Sabbath Hex
Orange Goblin
4:47
Return To Mars
Orange Goblin
2:26
Go With The Flow
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:07
The Way You Used to Do
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:34
First It Giveth Album Version
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:18
Villains of Circumstance
Queens Of The Stone Age
6:09
Do It Again Album Version
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:04
If I Had A Tail
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:55
Medication Album Version
Queens Of The Stone Age
1:54
I Sat By The Ocean
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:55
Little Sister
Queens Of The Stone Age
2:54
Make It Wit Chu
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:50
No One Knows
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:40
I Appear Missing
Queens Of The Stone Age
6:00
Sick, Sick, Sick Album Version
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:35
Everybody Knows That You're Insane Album Version
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:14
Mosquito Song Album Version
Queens Of The Stone Age
5:38
Feel Good Hit Of The Summer
Queens Of The Stone Age
2:43
In My Head Album Version
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:02
Song For The Dead Album Version
Queens Of The Stone Age
5:52
The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:36
You Think I Ain't Worth A Dollar, But I Feel Like A Millionaire Album Version
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:12
Burn The Witch Album Versio
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:35
My God Is The Sun
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:55
The Evil Has Landed
Queens Of The Stone Age
6:30
3's & 7's
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:34
Smooth Sailing
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:51
Head Like a Haunted House
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:21
The Vampyre of Time And Memory
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:34
Hank is Dead
Red Fang
2:36
Prehistoric Dog
Red Fang
4:28
Wires
Red Fang
5:43
Dark Rituals
RedHead Match
5:47
Monster in the Forest
RedHead Match
5:20
Paranoid Man
RedHead Match
5:25
The Will of the Beast
RedHead Match
4:20
Bloodshed
Saint Vitus
3:03
A Prelude to...
Saint Vitus
3:19
12 Years in the Tomb
Saint Vitus
5:23
Useless
Saint Vitus
1:32
City Park
Saint Vitus
4:00
Hour Glass
Saint Vitus
5:22
Last Breath
Saint Vitus
6:38
Remains
Saint Vitus
6:23
Wormhole
Saint Vitus
5:22
Murky Fen
Slabdragger
4:34
Jerusalem
Sleep
5:45
Dragonaut
Sleep
5:43
Dark Light Child
Spiritual Beggars
3:27
Spirit of the Wind
Spiritual Beggars
5:51
Bad Karma
Spiritual Beggars
4:00
Hard Road
Spiritual Beggars
4:14
Concrete Horizon
Spiritual Beggars
6:01
No Man's Land
Spiritual Beggars
5:53
Blind Mountain
Spiritual Beggars
4:39
Euphoria
Spiritual Beggars
5:55
Lonely Freedom
Spiritual Beggars
5:40
Monster Astronauts
Spiritual Beggars
3:41
Magic Spell
Spiritual Beggars
5:03
Lost In Yesterday
Spiritual Beggars
4:48
Mantra
Spiritual Beggars
6:49
Per aspera ad Astra
Spiritual Beggars
4:09
Southern Star
Spiritual Beggars
5:02
Yearly Dying
Spiritual Beggars
3:57
Sunrise to Sundown
Spiritual Beggars
3:08
Here Come The Robots
Stoned Jesus
3:17
Thessalia
Stoned Jesus
4:20
Wound
Stoned Jesus
3:14
Space Trucker
Stoner Train
2:17
Down the Road
Stoner Train
3:15
My Truck
Stoner Train
3:22
Widow in Black
Stonerror
3:02
Revelation
Stonerror
7:38
Asteroid Fields
Stonerror
4:38
Ships on Fire
Stonerror
3:47
Kings of the Stone Age
Stonerror
3:50
Mothership
Stonerror
5:45
Hellfire
Stonerror
6:51
Domesday Call
Stonerror
4:09
Tumbleweed
Stonerror
5:05
Moonshine
Texas Hippie Coalition
4:43
BullsEye
Texas Hippie Coalition
4:18
Dirty Finger
Texas Hippie Coalition
4:21
Tell It From The Ground
Texas Hippie Coalition
3:41
Ride Or Die
Texas Hippie Coalition
3:39
Tounge Like A Devil
Texas Hippie Coalition
3:30
Why Aren't You Listening
Texas Hippie Coalition
3:50
Stevie Nicks
Texas Hippie Coalition
4:26
Bring It Baby
Texas Hippie Coalition
3:29
No Way Man
The Atomic Bitchwax
3:22
Dead In Love
The Desert Sessions
4:42
Hollow
The Great Machine
5:45
Keith
The Great Machine
3:41
Chris
The Great Machine
6:19
Chris
The Great Machine
6:19
Martin Collins
The Great Machine
6:37
Slide Slow
The Great Machine
4:08
Gauan
The Mothercrow
4:03
Mantis
The Mothercrow
4:06
Swat It!
The Mothercrow
3:15
Forevermore
The Mothercrow
5:30
Stone
The Mothercrow
5:08
Revolution
The Mothercrow
3:22
Ashes
The Mothercrow
6:05
Cloak of Feathers
The Sword
5:25
Tres Brujas
The Sword
4:09
Iron Swan
The Sword
5:46
Elephants
Them Crooked Vultures
6:51
Bandoliers
Them Crooked Vultures
5:42
Gunman
Them Crooked Vultures
4:47
Mind Eraser, No Chaser
Them Crooked Vultures
4:08
No One Loves Me & Neither Do I
Them Crooked Vultures
5:10
New Fang
Them Crooked Vultures
3:49
Warsaw Or The First Breath You
Them Crooked Vultures
7:51
3. New Fang
Them Crooked Vultures
3:48
Spinning in Daffodils
Them Crooked Vultures
7:28
2. Mind Eraser, No Chaser
Them Crooked Vultures
4:06
Dead End Friends
Them Crooked Vultures
3:16
Manhattan Project
Truckfighters
6:26
Superfunk
Truckfighters
5:07
The 1
Truckfighters
6:04
Theurgist
True Widow
4:38
CREEPER
True Widow
5:50
F. W. T. S L. T. M.
True Widow
5:15
Waiting for Blood
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
4:54
Melody Lane
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
5:54
Bedouin
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
5:32
Left Us To Mold
Unida
5:46
You Wish
Unida
9:35
Into the Abyss
Valley of the Sun
6:42
All We Are
Valley of the Sun
5:00
Old Gods
Valley of the Sun
6:00
Dim Vision
Valley of the Sun
3:55
All We Are
Valley of the Sun
5:00
Buddha Transcends
Valley of the Sun
1:19
Gaia Creates
Valley of the Sun
2:15
Firewalker
Valley of the Sun
1:37
Dim Vision
Valley of the Sun
3:55
Faith is for Suckers
Valley of the Sun
3:30
God Luck and Good Speed
Weedeater
4:25
Two Urns
Windhand
8:11
Forest Clouds
Windhand
9:11
Orchard
Windhand
6:37
White Light Suicide
Witchcraft
5:16
Dystopia
Witchcraft
6:46
An Alternative To Freedom
Witchcraft
5:17
New Crown
Wolfmother
5:36
The Love That You Give
Wolfmother
2:38
New Moon Rising
Wolfmother
3:45
Sundial
Wolfmother
3:47
Dimension
Wolfmother
4:21
Pyramid
Wolfmother
4:28
10,000 Feet
Wolfmother
4:08
Vagabond
Wolfmother
3:54
Colossal
Wolfmother
5:02
Pilgrim
Wolfmother
4:50
Apple Tree
Wolfmother
3:30
Witchcraft
Wolfmother
3:25
Eye Of The Beholder
Wolfmother
3:59
Woman
Wolfmother
2:55
Fell Down a Hole
Wolfmother
5:04
Gypsy Caravan
Wolfmother
3:34
Victorious
Wolfmother
4:25
How Many Times
Wolfmother
2:41
Colossal Demo
Wolfmother
5:25
Joker And The Thief
Wolfmother
4:39
Heavy Weight
Wolfmother
3:55
Love Train
Wolfmother
3:02
Ablaze
YOB
10:13
