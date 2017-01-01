Главная
О сервисе
Пост-Хардкор 1
Четкие ритмы, громкие гитары, чистый вокал и скрим - всё это пост-хардкор. Бодрящая подборка.
This Year's Most Open Heartbreak
Funeral For A Friend
2:42
A Sacred State
Holograms
3:57
Hidden Structures
Holograms
3:54
Monolith
Holograms
4:30
Diamond
Inamorata
3:02
Chelsea
Inamorata
3:03
Homecoming
Inamorata
3:31
The Companions
Inamorata
3:31
On My Mind
Like Ghosts
3:27
Father's Son
Limbs
3:45
Vintern
Masshysteri
3:20
Dom kan inte hцra musiken
Masshysteri
2:16
Digging
Muzak
9:51
You Threw Me Out
Muzak
5:09
What They Say
Muzak
5:58
We Become Ourselves
Muzak
8:51
New Day
Muzak
4:56
Nieważne
N3RV
3:22
Errors
N3RV
3:26
To dzięki tobie
N3RV
4:16
Rdza
N3RV
4:14
Novocaine
New Fiction
3:00
I, Bleed
Noiseheads
3:26
Wait
Noiseheads
2:48
'72
Noiseheads
3:02
The Storm
Normandie
3:24
Epilogue
Normandie
3:45
Starting New
Normandie
3:20
Calling
Normandie
2:57
Sent to Self-Destruct
NOTWITHSTANDING
4:33
Push Me!
NOTWITHSTANDING
4:19
Back to Me
Of Mice & Men
3:15
Defy
Of Mice & Men
3:41
Instincts
Of Mice & Men
4:20
In Vain
One Shot Thrill
2:58
You Do
One Shot Thrill
2:44
For You
One Shot Thrill
3:19
Stay
One Shot Thrill
3:03
We Care
Osatia
4:18
Say What You Want
POUNDERS
4:24
Through the Fire
POUNDERS
3:37
Bad Boys
POUNDERS
2:30
Separate Ways
POUNDERS
2:54
War on Falling Stars
Project Vela
3:38
Blame Me
Project Vela
5:34
Fight
Project Vela
4:27
In My Head
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:02
Go With The Flow
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:07
No One Knows
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:38
The Way You Used To Do
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:34
Song For The Dead
Queens Of The Stone Age
5:52
Bulls On Parade
Rage Against The Machine
3:49
Guerrilla Radio
Rage Against The Machine
3:26
Killing In the Name
Rage Against The Machine
5:13
Know Your Enemy
Rage Against The Machine
4:54
Wake Up
Rage Against The Machine
6:04
Tyrant
Reliqa
5:04
Insomnia
Reliqa
5:01
Collapse
Saosin
3:15
Bury Your Head
Saosin
3:34
Sleepers
Saosin
2:51
Let Go Control
Saosin
2:58
The Silver String
Saosin
3:57
Voices
Saosin
3:37
You're Not Alone
Saosin
3:58
Apologize
Silverstein
2:55
Runaway
Silverstein
8:44
Forget Your Heart
Silverstein
3:45
My Heroine
Silverstein
3:27
Ghost
Silverstein
3:31
Smile in Your Sleep
Silverstein
3:13
Your Sword Versus My Dagger
Silverstein
2:58
Wake Up
Silverstein
4:48
Ecstasy
Soviet Soviet
3:03
1990
Soviet Soviet
3:10
And The Hero Will Drown
Story Of The Year
3:11
The Antidote
Story Of The Year
3:59
Take Me Back
Story Of The Year
4:08
Anthem Of Our Dying Day
Story Of The Year
3:36
The Ghost Of You and I
Story Of The Year
3:55
Until The Day I Die
Story Of The Year
3:55
Wake Up
Story Of The Year
3:31
The Children Sing
Story Of The Year
4:07
Cerulean
The Afterimage
3:20
Survivor
The Animal In Me
3:49
Popularize
The Avalanche Diaries
4:16
401K
The Fall Of Troy
3:03
Laces Out, Dan!
The Fall Of Troy
2:31
Act One, Scene One
The Fall Of Troy
5:00
F.C.P.R.E.M.I.X.
The Fall Of Troy
3:59
F.C.P.S.I.T.S.G.E.P.G.E.P.G.E.P.
The Fall Of Troy
4:40
Someone
The Horrvas
2:47
So boring
The Horrvas
2:50
Bask
The Republic of Wolves
3:51
Birdless Cage
The Republic of Wolves
5:35
Sundials
The Republic of Wolves
4:13
Find You
The Weight of Atlas
3:15
Traitors
The Weight of Atlas
3:44
Why Am I Like This
The Weight of Atlas
3:13
Black Honey
Thrice
3:59
Blood on the Sand
Thrice
2:50
Digging My Own Grave
Thrice
3:04
Death from Above
Thrice
3:37
Digital Sea
Thrice
3:44
Wake Up
Thrice
4:07
The Long Defeat
Thrice
4:11
Hurricane
Thrice
4:45
Sea Change
Thrice
4:45
For You
Tonight Alive
3:22
In My Dreams
Tonight Alive
4:07
Temple
Tonight Alive
3:29
It Has To Start Somewhere
Underoath
3:11
A Boy Brushed Red Living in Black and White
Underoath
4:28
Bloodlust
Underoath
3:32
Sink With You
Underoath
4:44
Alone in December
Underoath
5:12
Reinventing Your Exit
Underoath
4:22
Rapture
Underoath
3:35
Wake Me
Underoath
3:40
When The Sun Sleeps
Underoath
5:33
Young And Aspiring
Underoath
3:04
Too Bright To See, Too Loud To Hear
Underoath
4:31
Writing On The Walls
Underoath
4:03
Decay
Villain of the Story
3:55
Hash Pipe
Weezer
3:05
All Join In
Wreck Ignition
3:31
Whip
Wreck Ignition
3:28
Normal Life
Wreck Ignition
3:18
Dear Mom
Writing the Future
3:39
