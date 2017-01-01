Epic Metal

Эпик метал - термин, обозначающий "металлические" группы, посвященные тематике мифологии и эпосов. Для эпик-метала характерны концептуальные альбомы и рок-оперы с сюжетной основой, посвящённые мифологии, легендам и фэнтези. Within Temptation, Nightwish и т.д.
Confession
Abyss Gazes
6:20
Anneliese
Abyss Gazes
7:05
Freak
Abyss Gazes
5:20
Swan Song, Pt. 2
Abyss Gazes
4:08
Swan Song, Pt. 1
Abyss Gazes
4:49
Requiem
Abyss Gazes
5:11
Macedon
Achelous
5:36
Hephaestion
Achelous
5:07
The Final Day
Achelous
5:02
Blood of the Sphinx
Arrayan Path
6:02
Rod of Asclepius
Arrayan Path
7:13
Seven Against Thebes
Arrayan Path
6:22
The Words of Menelaus
Arrayan Path
6:00
Weaving the Web of Destiny
Arrayan Path
6:47
One Step from Here
Divine Ascension
4:40
Evermore
Divine Ascension
6:20
Beyond the Line
Divine Ascension
5:48
Bittersweet Divide
Divine Ascension
6:05
Prisoner
Divine Ascension
4:53
Revolution Phase
Divine Ascension
4:40
Vultures
Divine Ascension
2:31
New World
Divine Ascension
5:14
The Fallen
Divine Ascension
4:34
Pursuit of Desire
Divine AscensionTom S Englund
4:58
Celtic Glasgow Frost
Doomshine
7:48
Sehnsucht
Equilibrium
2:58
Desert Winds
Flowerleaf
2:29
Girl in Pearls
Flowerleaf
4:35
Firesoul
Flowerleaf
5:05
Grain of Sand
Flowerleaf
4:01
Rise Again
Flowerleaf
3:36
Not My Fault
Flowerleaf
4:13
Paralysis
Flowerleaf
4:09
Tupana
Flowerleaf
3:28
We Will Stand
Flowerleaf
4:33
The Flower and the Leaf
Flowerleaf
5:02
Mastermind
Jose Rubio
3:50
Infinity
Jose Rubio
5:32
Until the End
Jose Rubio
1:48
Lionheart
Jose Rubio
6:10
Without You
Jose Rubio
4:59
No Mercy
Jose Rubio
3:57
Land of Terror
Jose Rubio
4:32
Forbidden Dreams
Jose Rubio
3:32
Orpheus
Kalidia
4:01
Amethyst
Kalidia
4:20
Frozen Throne
Kalidia
4:53
Circe's Spell
Kalidia
4:42
Black Sails
Kalidia
4:03
Go Beyond
Kalidia
4:00
Midnight's Chant
Kalidia
3:23
Myth of Masada
Kalidia
4:01
Lotus
Kalidia
4:43
Queen of the Forsaken
Kalidia
3:59
To the Darkness I Belong
Kalidia
4:10
Abstract Care
Malacoda
3:47
Knives
Malacoda
3:27
Doppleganger
Malacoda
4:21
The Fog of Memory
Malacoda
1:54
Mannequin Heart
Malacoda
3:32
I Got a Letter
Malacoda
4:40
The Labyrinth Within
Malacoda
3:50
Youth is Innocence
Malacoda
4:17
Wrapped in Laments
Malacoda
3:32
Gates of Eunomia
Marius Danielsen
2:27
King Thorgan's Hymn
Marius Danielsen
3:36
Crystal Mountains
Marius Danielsen
7:13
Tower of Knowledge
Marius Danielsen
5:50
Under the Silver Moon
Marius Danielsen
6:21
Come Cover Me
Nightwish
4:34
Wanderlust
Nightwish
4:30
Bless The Child
Nightwish
6:11
Dead To The World
Nightwish
4:19
Wish I Had An Angel
Nightwish
4:04
Crownless
Nightwish
4:25
She Is My Sin
Nightwish
4:46
Elvenpath
Nightwish
4:38
Sleeping Sun
Nightwish
4:23
Deep Silent Complete
Nightwish
3:57
Two For Tragedy
Nightwish
3:50
Dead Boy's Poem
Nightwish
6:47
The Kinslayer
Nightwish
3:59
High Hopes
Nightwish
7:20
Sleepwalker
Nightwish
2:55
Ever Dream
Nightwish
4:42
Stargazers
Nightwish
4:28
Sacrament Of Wilderness
Nightwish
4:12
Walking In The Air
Nightwish
5:31
Over The Hills And Far Away
Nightwish
5:03
FantasMic
Nightwish
8:17
Wanderlust
Nightwish
4:50
Bare Grace Misery
Nightwish
3:39
Wishmaster
Nightwish
4:24
Nemo
NightwishJames Shearman
4:33
Dead Boys Don't Cry
Powerwolf
3:25
Ira Sancti
Powerwolf
6:25
Phantom Of The Funeral
Powerwolf
3:09
Night of the Werewolves
Powerwolf
4:30
Son of a Wolf
Powerwolf
3:59
Sanctified with Dynamite
Powerwolf
4:25
Murder at Midnight
Powerwolf
4:47
We Drink Your Blood
Powerwolf
3:42
Die, Die, Crucified
Powerwolf
3:00
All We Need is Blood
Powerwolf
3:36
Gebirgsbachreise
Rauhnacht
5:06
The Last Battle
Sabaton
3:12
Hearts Of Iron
Sabaton
4:28
To Hell And Back
Sabaton
3:26
Hill 3234
Sabaton
3:28
The Last Stand
Sabaton
3:55
Last Dying Breath
Sabaton
3:22
Inmate 4859
Sabaton
4:26
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Sabaton
5:23
Winged Hussars
Sabaton
3:51
Night Witches
Sabaton
3:01
Man Of War
Sabaton
3:47
Resist And Bite
Sabaton
3:27
No Bullets Fly
Sabaton
3:37
All Guns Blazing
Sabaton
4:03
Rorke's Drift
Sabaton
3:27
7734
Sabaton
3:32
Shiroyama
Sabaton
3:33
Smoking Snakes
Sabaton
3:14
Camouflage
Sabaton
3:56
Sparta
Sabaton
4:24
Soldier Of 3 Armies
Sabaton
3:38
Blood of Bannockburn
Sabaton
2:54
The Lost Battalion
Sabaton
3:35
The Ballad Of Bull
Sabaton
3:53
Far From The Fame
Sabaton
3:47
Aerodyne
Sirenia
4:40
Into the Night
Sirenia
4:40
Desire
Sirenia
5:15
Glowing Embers
Sirenia
5:32
In Styx Embrace
Sirenia
6:00
Asphyxia
Sirenia
5:37
Love Like Cyanide
Sirenia
4:06
Nos Heures Sombres
Sirenia
4:30
Queen of Lies
Sirenia
3:55
The Twilight Hour
Sirenia
4:04
The Voyage
Sirenia
5:10
Of Dark Suns and Dying Stars
Tragodia
2:57
Master of the Loss
Tragodia
4:19
Before the Fall
Tragodia
5:02
Star-Driven
Tragodia
3:08
The Fifth Season
Tragodia
4:34
The Forgery
Tragodia
4:02
Veils of Grey
Tragodia
3:20
The Untrodden Road
Tragodia
5:45
The House by the Grove
Tragodia
5:41
Adrift
Tragodia
3:45
Never Surrender
WarKings
3:30
Sparta
WarKings
3:27
The Last Battle
WarKings
4:36
Battle Cry
WarKings
4:24
Die Flut
WarKings
4:30
Fire Falling Down
WarKings
3:37
Give em War
WarKings
4:48
Hephaistos
WarKings
4:06
Holy Storm
WarKings
4:25
Gladiator
WarKings
4:17
Murder
Within Temptation
4:16
Lost
Within Temptation
5:14
Sinéad
Within Temptation
4:23
Faster
Within Temptation
4:24
Where Is the Edge
Within Temptation
3:59
The Last Dance
Within Temptation
4:29
Fire and Ice
Within Temptation
3:57
A Demon's Fate
Within Temptation
5:30
In the Middle of the Night
Within Temptation
5:11
Iron
Within Temptation
5:41
Shot in the Dark
Within Temptation
5:02
Stairway to the Skies
Within Temptation
5:30
To Souls Distant And Dreaming
Xanthochroid
5:39
