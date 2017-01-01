Главная
Новогодний лаунж

Спокойный новогодний фон создаст волшебную рождественскую атмосферу вашему заведению!

Rhythm Is a Dancer
90s Christmas Party People
2:57
What's a Woman
90s Christmas Party People
3:33
Happy new year
ABBA
4:24
December
Adam Lambert
3:28
O, Christmas Tree
Adeste Fidelis
2:38
Baby It's Cold Outside
Alexander Rybak
2:57
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Alexander Rybak
2:48
Presents
Alexander Rybak
3:44
Silver Bells
Alexander Rybak
3:29
Winter wonderland
Alexander Rybak
3:35
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Alexander Rybak
4:51
Space Christmas
Allo Darlin
2:46
Another Christmas
Amanda Jenssen
2:28
Things I Do
Andy Shauf
2:27
Lonely Street
Andy Williams
2:45
Silver Bells
Atlantic Starr
4:15
Winter Wonderland
Babyface
3:13
Christmas time
Backstreet Boys
4:13
Christmas Must Be Tonight
Bahamas
3:47
The Fairy on the Christmas Tree
Bbc Dance Orchestra
2:56
I Told Santa Claus to Bring Me You
Bernie Cummins Orchestra
2:37
Christmas Is All Around
Billy Mack
3:50
I Heard the Bells On Christmas Day
Bing Crosby
2:46
I Wish You A Merry Christmas
Bing Crosby
1:54
Marshmallow World
Bing Crosby
2:48
White Winter Hymnal
Birdy
2:17
Christmas Is Coming Soon
Blitzen Trapper
3:02
Winter Wonderland
Blue Fashion
3:36
A Marshmellow World
Bob Braun Orchestra Conducted By Leroy Holmes
2:28
Christmas Island
Bob Dylan
2:28
Blue Christmas
Bon Jovi
3:11
I wish everyday could be like christmas
Bon Jovi
4:26
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Boston Pops Orchestra
2:40
Soul Santa
Brook Benton
3:24
Christmas Time
Bryan Adams
4:06
It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas
Calum Scott
3:12
Another Year Has Gone By
Celine Dion
3:24
Happy Xmas
Celine Dion
4:14
Please Come Home For Christmas
Charles Brown
2:47
Fairytale of New York
Charles Gladstone, Bernadette Robertson
4:07
Somebodys Crying
Chris Isaak
2:47
Cant Help Falling In Love
Chris Isaak
3:01
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Christina Aguilera
4:03
This Christmas
Christina Aguilera
4:01
Merry Christmas War Is Over
Christmas Music
3:26
Stand by Me
Christmas Music
3:00
The Christmas Song
Christmas Music
3:32
This Magic Moment
Christmas Music
2:41
You Are My Shining Star
Christmas Music
4:33
Amazing Grace
Christmas Music
1:27
Jingle Bell Rock
Christmas Music
1:28
Winter Wonderland
Christmas Songs
2:52
Angel
Christopher Micheals
2:02
How Many Kings
Christopher Micheals
4:23
Stay Another Day
Christopher Micheals
4:30
Frosty The Snowman
Cocteau Twins
2:55
Christmas lights
COLDPLAY
4:02
Christmas Time Is Here
Damien Jurado
2:27
The Perfect Christmas
Daniela Andrade
3:01
Christmas
Darlene Love
2:46
The Things We Did Last Summer
Dean Martin
3:39
How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning
Dean Martin
2:46
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Dean Martin
2:41
Magic moments
Dean Martin
2:44
A Winter Romance
Dean Martin
2:58
Baby It's Cold Outside
Dean Martin
2:28
June in January
Dean Martin
2:45
It Won't Cool Off
Dean Martin
2:24
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Dean Martin
2:13
The Christmas Blues
Dean Martin
2:55
Let it snow
Dean Martin
1:54
Out in the Cold Again
Dean Martin
3:33
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Dean Martin
1:58
Winter Wonderland
Dean Martin
1:56
A Marshmellow World
Dean Martin
2:48
White Christmas
Dean Martin
2:29
Baby, It's Cold Outside
Dean Martin, Martina McBride
2:55
We All Need Christmas
Def Leppard
3:57
Christmas day
DIDO
4:02
Hard Candy Christmas
Dolly Parton
3:48
Here Comes Santa Claus
Doris Day with Orchestra & Vocal Quartet
2:38
Wake Up Scarlett
Duke Special
3:22
Santa Baby
Eartha Kitt
3:22
Perfect Duet
Ed Sheeran
4:19
Lego House
Ed Sheeran
3:05
The Only Thing I Want For Christmas
Eddie Cantor
2:56
Santa Baby
Elizabeth Parsons
3:22
Frosty the Snow Man
Ella Fitzgerald
2:12
Go down Moses
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
3:38
Calling it christmas
Elton John & Joss Stone
4:49
Big, Big World
Emilia
3:22
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Enya
3:40
White Christmas
Eric Clapton
2:57
Carol of the Bells
Fairlane Acoustic
2:29
Last Christmas
Findlay Brown
3:38
Another Year
FINNEAS
4:16
White Winter Hymnal
Fleet Foxes
2:29
Let It Snow
Frank Sinatra
2:35
Have Yourself A Merry Little Chri
Frank Sinatra
2:36
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Frank Sinatra
2:36
Here Comes Santa Claus Right Down Santa Claus Lane
Gene Autry
2:34
Do You Hear What I Hear
Gladys Knight & The Pips
3:57
Be My Valentine
Glenna Bell
3:08
Happy Xmas
Graham Blvd
3:19
Christmas Time
Graham Blvd
4:04
Gonna Make It Through This Year
Great Lake Swimmers
3:59
Silent Night
Gwen Stefani
3:09
Christmas Eve
Gwen Stefani
3:17
Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes
Gwen Stefani
3:04
Room by the Fire
Hannah Miller
3:18
Golden Christmas
Honey Hahs
3:20
Last Christmas
Human Nature
3:09
All I Want for Christmas Is New Year's Day
Hurts
4:34
Favorite Time Of Year
India.Arie, Joe Sample feat. Tori Kelly
3:04
Winter Song
Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles
4:26
Claim Your Ghost
Iron & Wine
2:28
Angel
Jack Johnson
2:02
In The Morning
Jack Johnson
3:13
Christmas Bells
James Arthur
4:06
White Christmas
James Stephens
3:03
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
James Stephens
3:53
Go Tell It On The Mountain
James Taylor
3:42
Winter Wonderland
Jason Mraz
2:11
Let It Snow
Jessie J
2:05
White Christmas
Jessie J
3:26
Silent Night
Jessie J
3:48
This Christmas Day
Jessie J
3:45
The Christmas Song
Jessie J feat. Babyface
4:05
Christmas Kiss
Jetty Rae
2:44
Silent Night
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:54
Sweeter the Bells Never Sound
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:30
The Little Drummer Boy
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:49
White Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:00
Winter Wonderland
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:09
I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:39
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:19
Hallelujah
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
4:22
Santa Baby
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:07
Silver Bells
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:36
December
Joan Waldrep
3:03
Forever Young
Joan Waldrep
3:21
A Baby Just Like You
John Denver
2:43
Please, Daddy
John Denver
2:36
The Music Is You
John Denver
1:29
Aspenglow
John Denver
2:11
Have Yourself a Merry Little
John Legend
3:43
Under The Stars
John Legend
4:22
By Christmas Eve
John Legend
3:52
Please Come Home For Christmas
John Legend
4:08
The Christmas Song
John Legend
4:15
Bring Me Love
John Legend
3:19
This Christmas
John Legend
3:03
Baby, It's Cold Outside
John Legend feat. Kelly Clarkson
3:39
Happy x-mas
John Lennon & Yoko Ono
3:33
Happy Xmas
John Lennon, The Plastic Ono Band feat. The Harlem Community Choir
3:32
Carol of the Bells
John Williams
1:25
We Wish You a Merry Christmas End Title
John Williams
4:14
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Johnny Mathis
2:19
Christmas Is A Feeling In Your Heart
Johnny Mathis
3:01
Good Night, Dear Lord
Johnny Mathis
3:33
Christmas Day
JOHNNYSWIM
2:28
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Joshua Hyslop
2:44
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Judy Garland
2:47
Happy Xmas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:32
Grown up Christmas Li
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:49
Hangin' Round the Mis
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:47
It's Chistmas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:45
It May Be Winter Outs
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:18
It's Not Christmas Wi
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:55
Joseph's Song
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:44
Merry Christmas Baby
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:18
Take a Walk Through B
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:47
Stay Another Day
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:21
Angels We Have Heard
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:56
Santa, I'm Right Here
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:43
As Long as There's Ch
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:40
The Twelve Days of Ch
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:37
Baby, It's Cold Outsi
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:23
The Holly and the Ivy
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:54
Christmas Memories
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:09
Till It Snows in Mexi
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:35
Christmas Lights
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:54
White Christmas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:15
Campanas De Navidad
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:52
Good King Wenceslas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:22
For Christ's Sake Its
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:04
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Julia Stone
2:27
Present Without A Bow
Kacey Musgraves feat. Leon Bridges
3:50
From The Kacey Musgraves Christmas
Kacey Musgraves ft. Troye Sivan
2:23
Winter Wonderland
Kate Havnevik
2:40
Blue Christmas
Kevin Morby
2:03
Tennessee christmas
Lee Greenwood
4:14
Unattainable
Little Joy
2:02
What A Wonderful World
Louis Armstrong
2:20
The Birds of Late December
Luke Temple
3:15
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Luther Vandross
5:04
Tears of joy
Magic Affair
4:06
Fall in Love at Christmas
Mariah Carey, Khalid, Kirk Franklin
3:38
Santa baby
Marilyn Monro
3:23
Dreaming Land
Mario Biondi
5:35
My Christmas Baby
Mario Biondi
3:16
Happy Xmas
Mario Biondi
4:54
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Mario Biondi
5:03
God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman
Mario Biondi
6:46
After the Love Has Gone
Mario Biondi
4:33
Close to You
Mario Biondi
6:07
Winter Wonderland
Martina McBride
3:25
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Martina Mcbride
4:07
All I Want For Christmas
Matt Costa
2:00
When Christmas Comes Around
Matt Terry
3:20
I'll Be Home
Meghan Trainor
3:39
Like I'm Gonna Lose You
Meghan Trainor feat. John Legend
3:45
Home Again
Menahan Street Band
3:22
Christmas Time Is Here
MercyMe
3:40
It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas
Michael Bublé
3:26
Everything
Michael Buble
3:32
Save The Last Dance For Me
Michael Buble
3:38
Silver Bells
Michael Buble
3:07
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Michael Buble
2:51
Blue Christmas
Michael Buble
3:41
Winter Wonderland
Michael Buble
2:31
Winter Moon
Mindy Gledhill
3:34
Stopped Believing In Santa
MNEK
3:35
It's christmas
Modern Talking
3:52
Merry christmas from the family.
Montgomery Gentry
3:56
Lonely This Christmas
Mud
3:33
The Time of Year
MY RED + BLUE
3:03
Christmas Bells Are Ringing
Nat King Cole
2:04
The Christmas Song
Nat King Cole
3:11
The Man In The Santa Suit
Neil Halstead
3:20
I Still Believe In Santa Claus
New Kids On The Block
3:24
The Christmas Shoes
Newsong
4:51
Say All You Want For Christmas
Nick Jonas feat. Shania Twain
3:20
Merry Merry Christmas
Nils feat. Erin Stevenson
3:49
Christmas is Here
Nils feat. Johnny Britt
4:19
Last Christmas
Nils feat. Ken Stacey
3:39
I'm Gonna Deck Your Halls, Bub
Noise Brigade
3:34
Christmas Eve, I'm Yours
NoiseTrade Holiday Mixtape
3:23
I never knew the meaning of christmas
NSYNC
4:46
The Only Gift
NSYNC
3:53
This Christmas
Oh Wonder
3:39
Christmas Without You
OneRepublic
3:17
Merry Christmas Baby
Otis Redding
2:35
Darlin39
Over the Rhine
3:35
Peppermint Winter
Owl City
4:00
Here Comes Santa Claus
Pat Boone
1:42
White Christmas
Paul Mauriat
3:17
The Christmas Song
Paul McCartney
3:35
The First Noel
Paula Williams
3:22
Come Thou Fount
Penny And Sparrow
3:47
That's christmas to me
PENTATONIX
3:00
(There's No Place Like) Home For The Holidays
Perry Como
2:51
That Christmas Feeling
Perry Como
3:12
Thank god it's christmas
QUEEN
4:17
The Christmas Song
Robbie Williams
3:12
Coco's Christmas Lullaby
Robbie Williams
2:55
Yeah! It's Christmas
Robbie Williams
2:48
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow
Robbie Williams
1:57
It's a Wonderful Life
Robbie Williams
2:51
Let's Not Go Shopping
Robbie Williams
3:09
Martin, H. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Rolando VillazonSlovak National Symphony OrchestraAllan Wilson
2:22
Feliz Navidad
Rolando VillazonSlovak National Symphony OrchestraAllan WilsonApollo VoicesGraham Foote
3:50
Maybe This Christmas
Ron Sexsmith
1:51
The spirit of christmas
Ross Wilson
4:27
Christmas Love
Rotary Connection
3:11
It Must Have Been Love (Christmas For The Broken-Hearted)
Roxette
4:47
I Want You For Christmas
Russ Morgan & His Orchestra
2:24
Winter Time feat. Alicia Keys
Sabrina Claudio
3:02
Oh Holy Night
Sabrina Claudio
3:19
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Sabrina Claudio
3:54
Warm December
Sabrina Claudio
3:15
Christmas Blues feat. The Weeknd
Sabrina Claudio
3:25
Short Red Silk Lingerie
Sabrina Claudio
3:24
The Christmas Song
Sabrina Claudio
2:42
I Just Melt
Sabrina Claudio
2:45
Christmas Blues
Sabrina Claudio, The Weeknd
3:25
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Sam Smith
2:51
Christmas time
Santa Claus & His Rockin' Snowmen
4:04
Winter Song
Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson
4:26
Christmas In My Heart
Sarah Connor
4:48
Happy Xmas
Sarah McLachlan feat. The Sarah McLachlan Music Outreach Children's Choir and Youth Choir
3:27
Please Come Home for Christmas
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
2:58
Christmas Day
She & Him
3:24
Winter Wonderland
She & Him
2:37
Christmas Memories
She & Him
2:50
Little Saint Nick
She & Him
2:09
Christmas Wish
She & Him
2:57
Blue Christmas
Sheryl Crow
3:23
All I Want for Christmas is You
Slaves
2:48
Christmastime
Smashing Pumpkins
3:16
White Christmas
Smokie
3:44
It won't be christmas
SMOKIE
3:37
Presents for Christmas
Solomon Burke
3:10
Christmas Lights
Starlite Singers
4:01
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Starlite Singers
2:00
The Christmas Song
Starlite Singers
3:22
Joy To The World
Sufjan Stevens
4:20
Good Good Lovin'
The Blossoms
2:46
Christmas Isn't Christmas
The Boy Least Likely To
3:15
Christmas Time Is Here
The Candy Canes
2:47
The Holiday Season
The Christmas Chorus
2:45
The First Noel
The Cortez Sisters
2:37
A Change at Christmas
The Flaming Lips
5:21
Winter Song
The Head and the Heart
2:44
Christmas Alphabet
The McGuire Sisters
2:10
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
The Platters
2:41
The Christmas Song
The Raveonettes
2:11
Silver Bells
The Supremes
2:57
Snow May Be Falling
The Sweeplings
2:41
O Holy Night
The Sweeplings
5:03
Winter Wonderland
The Sweeplings
3:10
Christmas Time Is Here
This Is The Kit
3:01
Merry Christmas, Darling
Timi DakoloEmeli Sandé
3:16
With These Hands
Tom Jones
2:41
Silver Bells
Tony Bennett
3:15
Winter Wonderland
Tony Bennett
2:13
Winter Wonderland
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga
2:29
Christmas Time Is Here
Tori Kelly
3:03
Christmas Saves The Year
twenty one pilots
3:32
You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Tyler, The Creator
1:49
It Won't Seem Like Christmas
White Christmas
2:51
Merry Christmas Darling
White Christmas
3:05
Merry Christmas Baby
White Christmas
3:18
Mistletoe & Wine
White Christmas
4:32
Santa, Am I That Hard to Find
White Christmas
2:40
All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth
White Christmas
1:54
Silver Bells
White Christmas
2:34
Blue Christmas
White Christmas
2:15
The Christmas Song
White Christmas
2:53
Carol of the Bells
White Christmas
2:14
Where Are You, Christmas
White Christmas
4:05
Christmas Memories
White Christmas
2:09
White Christmas
White Christmas
3:15
Do You Want to Build a Snowman
White Christmas
3:23
When a Child Is Born
White Christmas
4:04
Christmas Lights
White Christmas
3:54
Stay Another Day
White Christmas
4:21
Happy Xmas
White Christmas
3:32
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
White Christmas
3:59
Hangin' Round the Mistletoe
White Christmas
4:47
Holly Leaves and Christmas Trees
White Christmas
2:09
I'll Be Home for Christmas
White Christmas
3:17
The First Noël
Whitney Houston
3:14
The Christmas Song
WHITNEY HOUSTON
3:12
No Christmas For Me
Zee Avi
2:40
С новым годом
Таривердиев Микаэл
2:46

Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом.