Ежегодно Halloween сопровождает тематическая музыка: это может быть саундтрек к фильму "Охотники за привидениями", и зажигательный "Триллер" Майкла Джексона или тяжелый готический рок. В данном сборнике представлены лучшие композиции для самого страшного и по-своему атмосферного праздника, которые порадуют и классических фанатов ужастиков, так и любителей тяжелой рок-музыки.
Highway To Hell
ACDC
3:28
Halloween
Afi
3:58
Heaven and Hell
Black Sabbath
6:59
Crazy Beat
Blur
3:14
Monster Mash
Bobby 'Boris' Pickett
3:12
24K Magic
Bruno Mars
3:46
Hoochie Coochie Girls
Circus Contraption
4:02
Backwards
Coil
6:45
Zombie
Cranberries
5:05
Black Moose
Dead Brothers
3:30
Halloween
Dead Kennedys
3:35
Personal Jesus
Depeche Mode
3:47
Voodoo mon amour
Diablo Swing Orchestra
4:31
Darkling
Die Antwoord
3:35
The Killing Moon
Echo and the Bunnymen
5:46
Dancing With Daggers
Epic Rain
3:18
New Way to Bleed
Evanescence
3:46
Bring Me To Life
Evanescence
3:57
For Her Light
Fields Of The Nephilim
3:01
Moonchild
Fields Of The Nephilim
5:40
Spiralling Breeze
Gentle Mystics
6:17
Give Me The Night
George Benson
4:59
Pirate Song
Halloween Party Monsters
2:08
Dem Bones
Halloween Scream Team
2:07
Heffalumps Woozles
Halloween Scream Team
2:37
Bienvenue en Enfer
Hante.
4:16
Music
Helloween
4:09
Zlobnyj Smeh
Helloween
3:41
The Sacrament
HIM
3:30
The Funeral Of Hearts
HIM
3:38
Wicked Game
HIM
4:07
Join Me In Death
HIM
3:37
Solitary Man
HIM
3:36
Mercy
Hurts
4:06
Cabaret
Jewdyssee
3:17
Evil Night Together
Jill Tracy
4:33
Creepy Doll
Jonathan Coulton
4:01
Eighties
Killing Joke
3:59
Tin Tin
Klischee
3:25
Halloween Spooks
Lambert, Hendricks & Ross
2:17
Gallowdance
Lebanon Hanover
3:51
Wah De Da De
Louie Prima, Wolfgang Lohr
4:49
Cuban Pete
Louis Armstrong
5:22
How Soon Is Now (OST Зачарованные)
Love Spit Love
4:12
Spaceman
Lunatics
2:58
Inside the Cooch Tent
M.C. Nightshade & The Theatre Bizarre Orchestra
3:47
Sweet Dreams
Marilyn Manson
4:51
This Is The New Shit
Marilyn Manson
4:20
Ka-Boom Ka-Boom
Marilyn Manson
4:02
Arma-goddamn-motherfuckin-geddon
Marilyn Manson
3:39
Cupid Carries A Gun
Marilyn Manson
4:59
This Is Helloween
Marlyn Manson
3:23
Science Fiction Double Feature
Me First And The Gimme Gimmes
2:34
Thriller
Michael Jackson
5:12
Everyday Is Halloween
MinistryDj Hot Picks
6:24
Teenage Mutant... Karate Frogs
Motorzombis
3:15
Welcome To The Black Parade
My Chemical Romance
5:11
Henry Lee
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
3:58
Red Right Hand
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
6:10
Where the Wild Roses Grow
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
3:57
Song Of Joy
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
6:46
Death Is Not The End
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
4:26
Scooby Doo
Ohio Express
2:01
Dead Man's Party
Oingo Boingo
6:24
Augen auf
Oomph!
3:23
Labyrinth
Oomph!
4:13
God Is A Popstar
Oomph!
3:54
Sex hat keine Macht
Oomph!
3:38
Hellraiser
Ozzy Osbourne
4:52
This Is Halloween
Panic! At The Disco
3:37
Antons Aktion Swing
Phos Toni & Kalletti Klub
6:46
Beautiful Women With Shining Black Hair
Puerto Muerto
2:12
Du Hast
Rammstein
3:54
Benzin
Rammstein
3:46
Sonne
Rammstein
4:32
Ghostbusters
Ray Parker
4:09
Doin' the Uptown Lowdown
Revel Harry, Joe Venuti, Joe Martin
3:29
Super Freak
Rick James
3:24
Clubbed To Death
Rob Dougan
4:01
Somebody's Watching Me
Rockwell
3:57
Somebody's Watching Me
Rockwell featuring Michael Jackson
4:00
I Put a Spell on You
Screamin' Jay Hawkins
2:24
Mirage
Siouxsie And The Banshees
2:48
Love Out Me
Siouxsie And The Banshees
4:54
Halloween
Siouxsie And The Banshees
3:41
Loveless
Siouxsie And The Banshees
4:24
Smoke From The Attic
Smokey Bandits
4:27
Dead Souls
Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows
7:04
La Mort d'Arthur
Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows
2:57
In der Palästra
Sopor Aeternus & The Ensemble Of Shadows
7:09
Superstition
Stevie Wonder
4:26
Superstition
Stevie Wonder
4:26
Tablescrap
Stolen Babies
3:54
Psycho Killer
Talking Heads
4:21
Lost Boys
The 69 Eyes
3:23
Dance D'Amour
The 69 Eyes
3:54
Wasting The Dawn
The 69 Eyes
5:21
Monster
The Automatic
3:42
Just My Imagination
The Cranberries
3:41
Burn
The Cure
6:38
Golden Hour
The Electric Swing Circus
2:48
Mamacita
The Electric Swing Circus
2:40
Disco Inferno
The Halloween Dancer
3:36
Stripped
The Halloween Dancer
3:36
Let It Whip
The Halloween Dancer
4:42
Transmission
The Halloween Dancer
3:40
This Is Halloween
The Hollywood LA Soundtrack Orchestra
3:15
The Sound of Swing
The Kenneth Bager Experience
3:23
Terror in My Heart
The Reds
4:30
Amphetamine Logic
The Sisters of Mercy
4:51
Black Planet
The Sisters of Mercy
4:41
Marian
The Sisters of Mercy
5:43
Temple Of Love
The Sisters of Mercy
4:41
Ava Adore
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:22
Ghost Town
The Specials
3:20
Funeral Song
The Tiger Lillies
2:03
Clap Hands
Tom Waits
3:46
Nettie
Type O Negative
4:46
Anesthesia
Type O Negative
6:41
I Don't Wanna Be Me
Type O Negative
3:45
Runnin' With The Devil
Van Halen
3:36
Bonnie and Clyde
Vermillion Lies
2:46
Land Of The Dead
Voltaire
1:59
The Vampire Club
Voltaire
3:12
Hell In a Handbasket
Voltaire
4:35
