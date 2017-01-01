Главная
Музыка для Кофейни
Расслабляющая подборка из chill-pop, инди и поп-джаз треками.
Downtown
Adam Naas
3:40
Sweetest Thing
Allman Brown
3:38
You Know I'm No Good
Amy Winehouse
4:16
Satisfy Me
Anderson East
2:35
One Note Samba
Antonio Carlos Jobim
2:14
I Can Treat You Better
Ariel PinkPart Time
4:34
Sumargestur
Ásgeir
3:51
Do Not Claim Them Anymore
Balthazar
3:59
Meant to Be
Bebe RexhaFlorida Georgia Line
2:44
Dogs
Bee Gees
3:43
Look Ma!
Benjamin Francis Leftwich
2:56
Ocean Eyes
Billie Eilish
3:20
Turnin' Me Up
BJ The Chicago Kid
4:29
I Lived It
Blake Shelton
3:39
Knockin' On Heaven's Door
Bryan Ferry
6:14
Tears of Lava
Burning Peacocks
3:48
Paris
Caro Emerald
4:46
Before He Cheats
Carrie Underwood
3:19
Talk to Me
Cavetown
4:37
Even Love
CHINAH
3:30
On the Beach
Chris Rea
5:02
Hangin' On
Chris Young
3:05
Pretty Girl
Clairo
2:59
Distant
Clement BazinLia
3:45
Fun
ColdplayTove Lo
4:27
Paris NightsNew York Mornings
Corinne Bailey Rae
3:51
Bones
Crumb
3:14
Another Life
D'Angelo
5:58
Dogs
Damien Rice
4:10
Tequila
Dan + ShayCharlie Judge
3:16
Dream on Dreamer
David West
6:34
Never Gonna Say Goodbye
Dawes
3:56
The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home
Declan McKennaRoisin WalshTheodore GreenFintan RichardsonEden TaylorBridie Richardson
4:20
Living
Dierks Bentley
3:42
Landslide
Dixie Chicks
3:50
9 to 5
Dolly Parton
2:42
Warwick Avenue
Duffy
3:46
Kiss Me
Ed Sheeran
4:40
Magnificent
Elbow
4:26
Back for Me
Electric Guest
3:21
A Hug Too Long
Eskimeaux
2:32
Birch Tree
Foals
4:21
Say It Again
Frances
2:52
Fleur De Lune
Françoise Hardy
3:05
Sippin' on a Shirley Temple
Funkmammoth
3:24
The Ghetto
George Benson
4:56
summer depression
girl in red
2:31
For You My Love
Gloria Gaynor
4:11
Warned You
Good Morning
2:14
Boats & Birds
Gregory and the Hawk
2:54
The Fool
Gus Dapperton
3:33
Best Part
H.E.R.Daniel Caesar
3:29
Crying on the Subway
Hana Vu
2:44
Stars Of CCTV
Hard-Fi
3:58
Under Wraps
Her'sSaam Jafarzadeh
5:03
The Woods
Hollow Coves
4:02
These Memories
Hollow Coves
5:13
Almost
Hozier
3:37
Unchain My Heart
Hugh Laurie
3:41
Some Day My Prince Will Come
ImanyThe Amazing Keystone Big BandRob Mounsey
3:40
Waiting
Isaac Delusion
3:23
Le temps est bon
Isabelle Pierre
3:29
White Tiger
Izzy Bizu
3:00
Rodeo Clowns
Jack Johnson
2:36
You Make It Easy
Jason Aldean
3:13
I'm Yours
Jason Mraz
4:02
Alone
Jessie Ware
3:46
A toi
Joe Dassin
2:50
Save Room
John Legend
3:56
P.D.A.
John Legend
4:39
You're So Cool
Jonathan Bree
4:53
Singles You Up
Jordan Davis
3:02
Butterflies
Kacey Musgraves
3:39
Heaven
Kane Brown
2:59
Nine Million Bicycles
Katie Melua
3:14
Happy People
Kenny Garrett
5:12
Location
Khalid
3:44
Hold On
Kid Wise
3:57
Curious
Kilo Kish
2:41
1950
King Princess
3:46
Know How
Kings Of ConvenienceFeist
3:58
Diggin'
Kovacs
3:22
Midnight Medicine
Kovacs
3:25
Priceless
Kovacs
3:47
Foolish
Kovacs
3:05
Adickted
Kovacs
3:16
Love Song
Kovacs
3:21
Fool Like You
Kovacs
3:26
Black Spider
Kovacs
3:30
Don't You Know
KungsJamie N Commons
3:05
No Use
Kylie Auldist
3:51
Dancing
Kylie Minogue
2:58
Sonate pacifique
L'Impératrice
3:31
Need You Now
Lady Antebellum
3:56
Born to Love You
LANco
3:50
WHERE THE HELL ARE MY FRIENDS
LANY
3:37
Special Night
Lee Fields
5:54
Money
Leisure
3:59
Here In My Arms
Leon Bridges
2:06
What You Don't Do
Lianne La Havas
3:40
LOVE SONG
London O'Connor
2:46
Damselfly
Loyle CarnerTom Misch
2:52
Honey Moon
Mac Demarco
2:37
Cold World
Macy GrayThomas Lumpkins
3:06
Alaska
Maggie Rogers
3:08
B Cool
Magroove
3:19
Soon
Margaux Avril
3:59
Nuit noire
Marie Madeleine
4:58
Inner City Blues
Marvin Gaye
5:26
Sleeping At The Wheel
Mat Kearney
3:42
Father's Child
Michael Kiwanuka
7:02
Bridges
Milton Nascimento
3:49
All About Your Heart
Mindy Gledhill
4:08
I Do Adore
Mindy Gledhill
2:29
Keeper of the Flame
Miranda Lambert
3:40
Lampshades on Fire
Modest Mouse
3:06
Daydreaming
Mont Jake
4:13
All the Joy
MoonChild
3:36
Like I Used To
MYKEY
3:27
Summer Wine
Nancy Sinatra And Lee Hazlewood
4:16
I Say a Little Prayer
Nina Simone
3:36
To Love Somebody
Nina SimoneJimmy Wisner
2:39
Carry On
Norah Jones
2:44
Fashion Drunk
Otis StacksGift Of Gab
3:26
There's a Honey
Pale Waves
3:51
Unforgettable
Papik
3:49
Ann Wants to Dance
Papooz
3:30
Anotherclock
Parcels
4:00
Older
Parcels
3:27
Soft Clouds
Parks, Squares and Alleys
3:49
Magenta Rising
Parov Stelar
3:32
Let Her Go
Passenger
4:12
Take a Walk
Passion Pit
4:24
Bossa Antigua
Paul Desmond
4:44
La rua madureira
PAULINE CROZEManda Sissoko
3:18
$orries
Peachy!
3:34
Seabirds
Pizzagirl
4:58
How Deep Is Your Love
PJ Morton
3:17
Hard to Believe
Rachel Wammack
3:27
Sweet Time
Raveena
4:11
Glitter & Gold
Rebecca Ferguson
3:28
My Love Is Killing Me
Red Elvises
5:50
Almost Like Being in Love
Red Garland
4:52
Leave Me Alone
Revolver
3:52
Open
Rhye
3:37
Dream A Little Dream
Robbie WilliamsLily Allen
3:33
Rescue
Rogue Wave
5:04
Happy
Roy Blair
3:03
Strung Out
Ruby Empress
3:43
We Will
Rumer
4:00
Your Love Is King
Sade
3:41
Getting It On
SALES
3:00
Body Like A Back Road
Sam Hunt
2:42
Yours
SG Lewis
3:50
Man! I Feel Like A Woman!
Shania Twain
3:54
Forever And For Always
Shania Twain
4:43
Fallin' All In You
Shawn Mendes
3:55
Something 'Bout You
Sir Rosevelt
2:40
All Night
Slum Sociable
3:19
Conrad
SOHN
3:43
Can I Sit Next to You
Spoon
3:54
I Summon You
Spoon
3:55
Whatever You Want
Sports
3:08
Walk Like I Taught You
Stella
3:31
Mystery of Love
Sufjan Stevens
4:09
Babe
SugarlandTaylor Swift
3:35
Nós e o Mar
Tamba Trio
2:18
Love Story
Taylor Swift
3:54
Two of the Lucky Ones
The Droge and Summers Blend
3:35
People Will Say We're In Love
The Hot Sardines
3:27
Seaside
The Kooks
1:39
Even If I Could
The Mamas & The Papas
2:43
Bloom
The Paper Kites
3:30
Back Pages 2
The Proper Ornaments
2:44
Love My Way
The Psychedelic Furs
3:34
Australia
The Shins
3:56
Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want
The Smiths
1:51
Sweet Disposition
The Temper Trap
3:52
Winners
Thomas Azier
3:04
Marry Me
Thomas Rhett
3:26
The Rest of Our Life
Tim McGrawFaith Hill
3:45
Wake up This Day
Tom Misch
3:49
Courtside
Triathalon
3:06
Anjela
TV Girl
3:44
Love Dog
TV On The Radio
5:36
CPR Claws Pt. 2
Typhoon
6:59
Days I Will Remember
Tyrone Wells
3:34
So Good at Being in Trouble
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
3:50
Samba de uma nota só
Vanessa Da Mata
2:14
Mother's Journey
Yann Tiersen
1:28
Only in the West
Yeek
3:01
The Way Things Change
Yellow Days
4:08
You + I
Young the Giant
4:14
Amerika
Young the Giant
4:00
Cough Syrup
Young the Giant
3:54
Cuz You're My Girl
Yung Heazy
4:07
Time to Get Alone
zooey
3:08
