Инди-Поп & Акустик-Поп
Ненавязчивые и нежные иностранные акустические композиции. Nick Mulvey, Nick Drake, Lily Allen, Kevin Morby, Kaleo, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Rag'n'Bone Man и многие другие. Инди-поп и акустик-поп.
Youngblood
5 Seconds Of Summer
3:41
Sunshine Reggae
A Tale of Golden Keys
3:30
Paper Love
Allie X
3:06
Dance For Me
ALMA feat. MØ
3:19
Warm Foothills
Alt-J
3:45
Tin Foiled
Andrew Bird
3:26
Wherever You Are
Angus & Julia Stone
3:41
Perfect To Me
Anne-Marie
3:33
Think Before I Talk
Astrid S
3:04
Handyman
AWOLNATION
3:38
Caught Me Thinkin
Bahamas
3:00
Only Son of the Falling Snow
Bear's Den
4:33
I'm a Mess
Bebe Rexha
2:33
Morning
Beck
5:19
Blue Moon
Beck
4:02
Burn One Down
Ben Harper
3:31
Steal My Kisses
Ben Harper And The Innocent Criminals
4:07
Diamonds
Ben Howard
4:06
Old Pine
Ben Howard
5:28
Just Breathe
Benjamin Francis Leftwich
3:48
Summer
Benjamin Francis Leftwich
3:41
Atlas Hands
Benjamin Francis Leftwich
2:53
Pure Morning
Benjamin Francis Leftwich
3:16
Freshman
Bicycle Voice
3:17
Sweet Sixteen
Billy Idol
4:14
Olalla
Blanco White
4:07
Fairytale Lullaby
Bombay Bicycle Club
2:20
First Day of My Life
Bright Eyes
3:08
No Matter What
Calum Scott
3:56
Moonshadow
Cat Stevens
2:49
Father And Son
Cat Stevens
3:40
Boys
Charli XCX
2:55
I Was Born to Be a Cowboy
Charlie Fink
2:56
The End
Christian Löffler
3:06
Cry
Cigarettes After Sex
4:16
What Makes A Man
City and Colour
3:26
Beyond the Pale
Cold War Kids
3:18
Everglow
Coldplay
5:01
Princess of China
Coldplay, Rihanna
3:26
Comfort Crowd
Conan Gray
2:54
Heather
Conan Gray
3:18
The Story
Conan Gray
4:05
Full Recovery
Curtis Walsh
2:56
Boys Like You
dodie
3:00
New Rules
Dua Lipa
3:33
First Light
Dustin Tebbutt
4:25
History
Ed Drewett
3:01
Steal My Girl
Ed Drewett
3:26
Mama
Ed Drewett
2:54
The Unfortunate Gent
Ed Drewett
2:59
Happier
Ed Sheeran
3:27
Small Bump
Ed Sheeran
4:19
Understand Your Man
Eddy Arnold
2:26
Janglin
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
3:49
Philophobia
Elevator Art
3:05
A Thousand Rivers
Elias Dris
2:35
Twilight
Elliott Smith
4:29
Hey
Falls
3:01
Real Love Baby
Father John Misty
3:09
Let It Die
Feist
2:55
My Silver Lining
First Aid Kit
3:33
Master Pretender
First Aid Kit
3:47
Something In The Water
Folk Road Show (Gold)
3:18
Light On Your Face
Foreign Fields
4:28
Brand New
Foreign Fields
6:00
Terrible Times
Foreign Fields
4:45
Only Water
Foreign Fields
4:19
The Beauty of Survival
Foreign Fields
4:01
Rose Colored
Foreign Fields
5:03
Upbeat Feelgood
Foy Vance
3:23
Ultraviolet
Freya Ridings
3:35
Elephant
Freya Ridings
3:14
Holy Water
Freya Ridings
3:43
Poison
Freya Ridings
4:05
Unconditional
Freya Ridings
3:17
Morning Light
Gabriella Cohen
3:17
Barcelona
George Ezra
3:09
Dark Days
Gerry Cinnamon
2:55
Starving
Hailee Steinfeld, Grey feat. Zedd
3:00
Sweet Creature
Harry Styles
3:44
Coastline
Hollow Coves
3:54
Home
Hollow Coves
3:22
Ran Away
Hollow Coves
4:15
The Woods
Hollow Coves
4:02
We Will Run
Hollow Coves
4:15
Violently Wild
Horse Feathers
3:41
NFWMB
Hozier
4:19
Formaldehyde
I Am The Dot
3:11
Oranges
I Am The Dot
3:00
move
I Am The Dot
4:35
Believer
Imagine Dragons
3:56
Such Great Heights
Iron & Wine
4:10
Good People
Jack Johnson
3:28
Better Together
Jack Johnson
3:27
Chapstick
Jacob Sartorius
2:48
Falling Like The Stars
James Arthur
3:31
Finally Feel Good
James Arthur
3:35
Empty Space
James Arthur
3:34
Homicide Love
James Arthur
3:57
Fall
James Arthur
3:42
If We Can Get Through This We Can Get Through Anything
James Arthur
3:34
Car's Outside
James Arthur
4:08
Marine Parade
James Arthur
3:10
Maybe
James Arthur
3:39
Treehouse
James Arthur
3:39
Quite Miss Home
James Arthur
4:03
You
James Arthur
3:51
Sad Eyes
James Arthur
4:08
Unconditionally
James Arthur
3:02
From Me To You I Hate Everybody
James Arthur
3:35
Wild Love
James Bay
3:09
Rising Water
James Vincent McMorrow
4:55
Ghosts
James Vincent McMorrow
3:44
Get Low
James Vincent McMorrow
4:10
Higher Love
James Vincent McMorrow
3:33
True Care
James Vincent McMorrow
3:54
This Sweet Love
James Yuill
3:41
I'm Yours
Jason Mraz
4:02
Breathe
Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
3:51
Save Me
Jehro
4:41
Save Me
Jehro
4:41
Rise
Jonas Blue, Jack & Jack
3:52
Polaroid
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne, Lennon Stella
3:37
Know Who You Are At Every Age
Jono McCleery
2:40
Be Honest
Jorja Smith
3:11
Jorja Smith X Preditah – On My Mind
jorja smith, Preditah
2:56
Heartbeats
José González
3:39
She's On My Mind
JP Cooper
2:46
All The Pretty Girls
KALEO
4:31
a country song
Kelsea Ballerini
3:12
la
Kelsea Ballerini
2:46
love and hate
Kelsea Ballerini
2:57
homecoming queen
Kelsea Ballerini
2:47
half of my hometown
Kelsea Ballerini
3:51
Baltimore
Kevin Morby
5:05
Misread
Kings Of Convenience
3:05
Philosophize In It! Chemicalize With It!
Kishi Bashi
3:20
Brother
Kodaline
3:21
Light & Shadow
Køs
4:15
Mariners Apartment Complex
Lana Del Rey
4:06
Ghosts
Laura Marling
3:00
Next Time
Laura Marling
4:01
Superhero
Lauv
3:00
Smile
Lily Allen
3:21
Darkest Hour
Low RoarAndrew SchepsMike LindsayRyan Karazija
2:59
Until We Get There
Lucius
3:50
Details
Maisie Peters
3:08
Kiss Me Like You Mean It
MAKVIN, MULAN
4:12
If It Goes
Malena Zavala
3:56
Happier
Marshmello, Bastille
4:10
Solo Dance
Martin Jensen
3:12
I Will Remain
Matthew And The Atlas
3:26
Primrose Hill
Max Jury
3:28
Walk Up
Meklit Hadero
5:34
Walls
Meklit Hadero
3:40
Abbay Mado
Meklit Hadero
5:05
Soleil Soleil
Meklit Hadero
2:33
Float And Fall
Meklit Hadero
3:29
Lila
Meylo
4:25
1957
Milo Greene
3:24
Wild
Molly Burch
3:40
Enjoy the Silence
Moriarty
2:03
Once I Saw the River Clean
Morrissey
4:19
high & dry
mxmtoon
3:43
prom dress
mxmtoon
3:17
blame game
mxmtoon
3:55
seasonal depression
mxmtoon
2:36
dream of you
mxmtoon
3:54
suffice
mxmtoon
3:17
unspoken words
mxmtoon
4:06
untitled
mxmtoon
3:02
my ted talk
mxmtoon
2:32
late nights
mxmtoon
3:16
HAPPINESS
NEEDTOBREATHE
3:26
Too Much To Ask
Niall Horan
3:41
In Your Hands
Nick Mulvey
3:50
Fever To The Form
Nick Mulvey
4:12
Mountain To Move
Nick Mulvey
3:56
July
Noah Cyrus, Leon Bridges
2:32
Sunrise
Norah Jones
3:20
I Wanna Know
NOTD, Bea Miller
3:20
Utican
Novo Amor
2:56
Light & Shadow
Octavio Mai
4:15
Better Now
Oh Wonder
3:18
Wagon Wheel
Old Crow Medicine Show
3:52
Better Days
Old Sea Brigade
3:46
Wash Me Away
Old Sea Brigade
3:57
Tidal Wave
Old Sea Brigade
3:17
Once Again
Old Sea Brigade
3:44
Anywhere
Passenger
3:15
Let Her Go
Passenger
4:12
When We Were Young
Passenger
4:40
Go to Hell, Miss Rydell
Pelle Carlberg
3:38
Christmas Down Under
Phosphorescent
6:16
Use Somebody
Pixie Lott
3:08
Reminders
Radical Face
3:34
Grace
Rag'n'Bone Man
3:25
Let Me Go
Raisonlife
3:51
Super Blue Moon
Ralegh Long
3:56
Pluto Projector
Rex Orange County
4:27
Let It All Go
RHODES
4:43
Glow
RHODES
4:13
Home from Home
Roo Panes
3:00
Bound
RY X
4:58
Deliverance
RY X
3:50
Answering Bell
Ryan Adams
3:05
Juma Mountain
Sam Amidon
3:38
European - Forward is all
Sambassadeur
4:26
Forward is all
Sambassadeur
4:26
Shores
Seinabo Sey, Vargas & Lagola
4:41
In My Blood
Shawn Mendes
3:32
God Only Knows
She & Him
2:43
God Only Knows
She & Him
2:43
Ceiling To The Floor
Sierra Hull
4:05
Father Time
Sierra Hull
4:03
Less
Sierra Hull
2:27
Beautifully Out Of Place
Sierra Hull
2:51
Middle Of The Woods
Sierra Hull
2:39
25 Trips
Sierra Hull
2:59
How Long
Sierra Hull
4:49
Envy
Sierra Hull
2:25
Everybody's Talking
Sierra Hull
4:24
Escape
Sierra Hull
3:07
Poison
Sierra Hull
3:15
Waiting
Sierra Hull
3:30
The Last Minute
Sierra Hull
3:49
Stonehurst Cowboy
Steve Gunn
3:41
Going Back to Bowenville
Stu Larsen
6:50
Aeroplanes
Stu Larsen
3:49
Chicago Song
Stu Larsen
3:32
Darling If You're Down
Stu Larsen
3:36
By the River Radio Edit
Stu Larsen
3:45
Far Away from Here
Stu Larsen
1:49
San Francisco
Stu Larsen
4:06
Ferry to Dublin
Stu Larsen
4:17
Some Kind of Gypsy
Stu Larsen
3:57
The Straight Line
Stu Larsen
4:40
Thirteen Sad Farewells
Stu Larsen
2:45
All of Me Wants All of You
Sufjan Stevens
3:41
Should have known better
Sufjan Stevens
5:07
Where's My Love
SYML
3:59
White Frost
Tall Heights
3:25
Even the Darkness Has Arms
The Barr Brothers
3:50
Lost In My Mind
The Head And The Heart
4:19
Jump
The Legends
3:05
Ho Hey
The Lumineers
2:42
Undress the World
The Milk Carton Kids
3:16
My Love Leda
Tiny Ruins
3:40
Olympic Girls
Tiny Ruins
4:38
Bounty
Tiny Ruins
2:48
One Million Flowers
Tiny Ruins
4:15
Cold Enough to Climb
Tiny Ruins
3:04
Sparklers
Tiny Ruins
3:46
How Much
Tiny Ruins
4:02
School of Design
Tiny Ruins
4:04
Holograms
Tiny Ruins
4:26
Kore Waits in the Underworld
Tiny Ruins
5:24
Stars, False, Fading
Tiny Ruins
3:15
Tomorrows Charms
Tom Francis
3:24
Seven Valleys
Tom Francis
3:32
Hold On
Tom Waits
5:33
Everything I Am Is Yours
Villagers
3:30
Heartless
William Fitzsimmons
4:02
You Still Hurt Me
William Fitzsimmons
3:26
Like A Bird
WILLOW
2:48
Female Energy, Part 2
WILLOW
2:53
Heaven
Ziggy Alberts
2:37
Days in the Sun
Ziggy Alberts
3:34
Used To
Ziggy Alberts
3:35
Runaway
Ziggy Alberts
4:32
Follow the Ocean
Ziggy Alberts
5:02
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!