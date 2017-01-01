Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
Контакты
РУС
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Инди-Фолк
Современный инди-фолк это смесь кантри, блюза и рока в сочетании со скрипками, банджо и т.д.
Proud
(Sandy) Alex G
4:57
If I'm the Sun and You're the Moon
Aaron Espe
2:57
City Of Refuge
Abigail Washburn
3:42
Escape from This Brain
Adam Green
2:01
Let's Get Moving
Adam Green
2:14
Cheating On A Stranger
Adam Green
2:23
Rather Have No Thing
Adam Green
2:51
Gather Round
Adam Green
2:42
Freeze My Love
Adam Green
2:20
Engine of Paradise
Adam Green
2:30
Reasonable Man
Adam Green
2:53
Wines and Champagnes
Adam Green
1:54
Made For You
Alexander Cardinale
3:21
All My Days
Alexi Murdoch
4:57
All My Days
Alexi Murdoch
4:57
Something Good
alt-J
3:38
Ventura Highway
America
3:31
Sister golden hair
America
3:14
The Game
Amy MacDonald
4:24
This Time’s Everything
Amy Macdonald
2:49
Your time will come
Amy MacDonald
4:34
The Rise & Fall
Amy Macdonald
3:13
This Is The Life
Amy Macdonald
3:04
A Wish for Something More
Amy MacDonald
3:46
The furthest Star
Amy MacDonald
3:29
Don't tell me it's over
Amy MacDonald
3:17
Ocean
Andreas Moe
3:26
Roma Fade
Andrew Bird
4:03
Pulaski at Night
Andrew Bird
4:49
Tin Foiled
Andrew Bird
3:26
Roma Fade
Andrew Bird
4:03
You Needed Love, I Needed You
Angelo De Augustine
3:25
Factories
Autoheart
4:43
Love Love Love
Avalanche City
3:12
Dancers
Axel Flóvent
4:48
Agape
Bear's Den
4:17
Elephant Gun
Beirut
5:45
Diamonds
Ben Howard
4:06
Diamonds
Ben Howard
4:06
Only Love
Ben Howard
4:09
Airline To Heaven
Billy Bragg, Wilco
4:50
Scarlet Town
Bob Dylan
7:15
Tangled up in Blue
Bob Dylan
5:41
Idiot Wind
Bob Dylan
7:47
Always Like This
Bombay Bicycle Club
4:05
Skinny Love
Bon Iver
3:58
End of the Line
Boy & Bear
3:46
Stranger
Boy & Bear
4:57
Bridges
Boy & Bear
4:05
Old Town Blues
Boy & Bear
3:23
A Moment's Grace
Boy & Bear
4:52
Back Down the Black
Boy & Bear
6:17
Real Estate
Boy & Bear
2:57
Harlequin Dream
Boy & Bear
4:20
Southern Sun
Boy & Bear
4:41
The Mother
Brandi Carlile
3:17
The Rider. The Horse. The Land
Bryan John Appleby
3:16
Wild World
Cat Stevens
3:21
Are You with Me Now
Cate Le Bon
4:20
I Was Born to Be a Cowboy
Charlie Fink
2:56
Green Shade
Chase McBride
3:13
In Your Arms
Chef'Special
3:35
Difficult Love
City and Colour
4:04
Living in Lightning
City and Colour
3:19
Song of Unrest
City and Colour
4:45
Me and the Moonlight
City and Colour
2:52
Strangers
City and Colour
4:04
We Found Each Other In The Dark
City and Colour
4:22
Mountain of Madness
City and Colour
4:41
Young Lovers
City and Colour
4:07
Astronaut
City and Colour
6:01
Imagination
City and Colour
5:47
The War Years
City and Colour
6:37
Lay Me Down
City and Colour
6:00
Clover
Cold Weather Company
4:13
Brothers
Cold Weather Company
3:39
Do No Harm
Cold Weather Company
4:34
Old but True
Cold Weather Company
4:03
Broken
Cory Wells
3:18
Sugar In My Coffin
Curtis Eller's American Circus
3:35
With a Memory Like Mine
Dan Walsh
5:19
Flickers in the Flames
Dave Thomas Junior
3:38
Jolene
Dolly Parton
3:42
Burn That Bridge
Donovan Woods
3:27
Janglin
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
3:49
Home
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
5:06
Write It All Down for You
Elliott BROOD
3:58
Write It All Down for You
Elliott BROOD
3:58
Celeste
Ezra Vine
3:23
Hey
Falls
3:01
Hero
Family Of The Year
3:10
The Stairs
Family Of The Year
3:51
Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All
Father John Misty
2:23
1234
Feist
3:03
Mushaboom
Feist
3:44
Songs About Angels
Fences
3:02
It's a Shame
First Aid Kit
4:00
My Silver Lining
First Aid Kit
3:33
Fireworks
First Aid Kit
4:14
Emmylou
First Aid Kit
4:18
Master Pretender
First Aid Kit
3:47
Stay Gold
First Aid Kit
4:11
It's OK My Love
Flats and Sharps
2:54
White Winter Hymnal
Fleet Foxes
2:27
Cassius
Fleet Foxes
4:49
Mykonos
Fleet Foxes
4:32
Cosmic Love
Florence + The Machine
4:15
Upbeat Feelgood
Foy Vance
3:23
Recovery
Frank Turner
3:28
David
Frøkedal
3:08
Budapest
George Ezra
3:20
Saviour
George Ezra feat. First Aid Kit
3:32
Every Morning
Good Old War
3:00
Ian's Song
Good Old War
4:01
Looking Back
Good Old War
2:53
Riptide
Gossling
3:27
Harvest Of Gold
Gossling
3:33
Your Rocky Spine
Great Lake Swimmers
3:36
In This Time
Haerts
3:53
The Way
Haerts
4:12
Consider Yourself
Half Moon Run
3:53
Everybody Wants
Half Moon Run
5:01
Favourite Boy
Half Moon Run
4:02
It Works Itself Out
Half Moon Run
4:07
I Can't Figure Out What's Going On
Half Moon Run
3:16
Jello on my Mind
Half Moon Run
3:52
Narrow Margins
Half Moon Run
4:11
Natural Disaster
Half Moon Run
3:43
Flesh and Blood
Half Moon Run
4:57
Sun Leads Me On
Half Moon Run
4:05
Then Again
Half Moon Run
3:19
Razorblade
Half Moon Run
7:26
Hands In The Garden
Half Moon Run
3:52
Turn Your Love
Half Moon Run
3:09
Black Diamond
Half Moon Run
2:59
Yani's Song
Half Moon Run
2:41
Undercurrents
Half Moon Run, Dylan Phillips
2:18
Feeling You
Harrison Storm
3:21
Everybody's Talkin'
Harry Nilsson
2:50
Call Him Daylight
Hiss Golden Messenger
3:31
Tell Her I’m Just Dancing
Hiss Golden Messenger
3:01
Sweet as John Hurt
Hiss Golden Messenger
4:51
Coastline
Hollow Coves
3:54
Violently Wild
Horse Feathers
3:41
On the Road
Houndmouth
2:26
Darlin'
Houndmouth
4:18
For No One
Houndmouth
3:50
Penitentiary
Houndmouth
3:59
Modern Love
Houndmouth
4:17
Sedona
Houndmouth
3:59
Comin' Round Again
Houndmouth
3:39
Mr. Lee
Hovvdy
3:19
One in a Million
Hudson Taylor
2:52
Feel It Again
Hudson Taylor
3:43
Resurrection Fern
Iron & Wine
4:49
Knock Knock
Jack Savoretti
2:54
Tie Me Down
Jack Savoretti
3:00
Last Call
Jack Savoretti
3:36
Simple As This
Jake Bugg
3:19
Hold Back The River
James Bay
3:59
Title
James Yuill This Sweet Love Prins Thomas Sneaky Edit
4:35
Wasn't Expecting That
Jamie Lawson
3:21
Lifeboat
Janet Devlin
4:12
Creatures of the Night
Janet Devlin
3:10
Friday I'm in Love
Janet Devlin
3:07
House of Cards
Janet Devlin
3:17
Wake up It's Christmas
Janet Devlin
3:33
Outernet Song
Janet Devlin
2:55
Hide and Seek
Janet Devlin
3:22
Wonderful
Janet Devlin
2:40
Listen to Your Heart
Janet Devlin
3:49
Let's Go Rain
Jeff Tweedy
2:57
Halfway To A Threeway
Jim O'Rourke
4:14
Not Sport, Martial Art
Jim O'Rourke
6:51
The Workplace
Jim O'Rourke
7:42
Fuzzy Sun
Jim O'Rourke
2:34
Til Kingdom Come
Joanne Cash
4:15
Cry To Me
John Hiatt
3:53
Hummingbird
John Smith
5:17
Lost and Found
Johnny Flynn
3:41
Big Yellow Taxi
Joni Mitchell
2:14
White Flag
Joseph
3:19
Swing
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
3:03
Appalachia
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
4:12
Lie With Me
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
3:09
Emily
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
3:26
Cold Blood
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
3:38
Lie With Me
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
3:09
Cold Blood
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
3:38
Please
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
3:46
Swing
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
3:03
Oh No
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
3:17
Hell of a Time
Josiah and the Bonnevilles
3:45
Forgiver
Juanita Stein
3:33
Forgiver
Juanita Stein
3:33
Both Sides Now
Judy Collins
3:14
Moonlight
KAWALA
4:14
Dorothy
Kevin Morby
5:08
Misread
Kings Of Convenience
3:08
Philosophize In It! Chemicalize With It
Kishi Bashi
3:20
Loading Zones
Kurt Vile
3:23
Loading Zones
Kurt Vile
3:23
Sometimes
Larkin Poe
2:52
Devil's Spoke
Laura Marling
3:38
stay
Lewis Watson
4:15
Knots
Lisa Hannigan
3:31
Summer
Malinen
2:34
Back On The Dance Floor
Mark Knopfler
5:30
Wind Before the Train
Marvin Powell
2:26
You Ain't The Problem
Michael Kiwanuka
4:09
Final Days
Michael Kiwanuka
4:10
Rolling
Michael Kiwanuka
2:51
I've Been Dazed
Michael Kiwanuka
4:25
Hero
Michael Kiwanuka
3:19
Brother
Mighty Oaks
3:15
Driftwood Seat
Mighty Oaks
3:38
Just One Day
Mighty Oaks
3:32
Back To You
Mighty Oaks
3:11
Seven Days
Mighty Oaks
3:05
Higher Place
Mighty Oaks
3:23
Captain's Hill
Mighty Oaks
3:05
Be With You Always
Mighty Oaks
3:42
Call Me A Friend
Mighty Oaks
3:19
Dreamers
Mighty Oaks
3:27
The Game
Milky Chance
3:33
1957
Milo Greene
3:24
Afraid of Everything
Milo Greene
3:18
Don't You Give Up On Me
Milo Greene
3:17
I Know About You
Milo Greene
2:26
Move
Milo Greene
2:53
Not Enough
Milo Greene
3:46
When It's Done
Milo Greene
2:54
What's The Matter
Milo Greene
4:28
We Kept the Lights On
Milo Greene
3:18
1957
Milo Greene
3:24
In the Morning
Mree
4:17
Blind Leading The Blind
Mumford & Sons
3:44
I Will Wait
Mumford & Sons
4:36
Little Lion Man
Mumford & Sons
4:07
Mountain To Move
Nick Mulvey
3:56
Nitrous
Nick Mulvey
4:05
Destination
Nickel Creek
3:51
Still The Same
Nive And The Deer Children
2:58
Space Song
Nive And The Deer Children
3:42
Tonight's The Kind Of Night
Noah And The Whale
3:09
Blue Skies
Noah And The Whale
4:07
Little Talks
Of Monsters And Men
4:26
Dixie Avenue
Old Crow Medicine Show
2:35
Wagon Wheel
Old Crow Medicine Show
3:52
Bags Of Bones
Owen
3:52
I Love You
Parks, Squares and Alleys
2:43
Let Her Go
Passenger
3:37
Anywhere
Passenger
3:15
Hell or High Water
Passenger
3:40
Runaway
Passenger
3:10
Hell or High Water
Passenger
3:40
Home
Phillip Phillips
3:30
Motion Sickness
Phoebe Bridgers
3:49
Find Love
Prince of Spain
4:06
This Girl
Punch Brothers
3:38
Ghost Towns
Radical Face
3:53
Diamond Road
Railway Gamblers
4:16
Accusations
Railway Gamblers
3:05
Alone in the Night
Railway Gamblers
2:59
Ghost
Railway Gamblers
3:23
Out of Time
Railway Gamblers
2:53
Lover
Railway Gamblers
4:21
It Came from the South
Robbie Fulks, Linda Gail Lewis
3:08
Who Cares
Robbie Fulks, Linda Gail Lewis
3:39
Not Many Miles To Go
Rosanne Cash
4:03
8 Gods Of Harlem
Rosanne Cash
3:55
Foxbeard
Run River North
4:23
Answering Bell
Ryan Adams
3:05
One Last Time
Sara Watkins
3:08
Gnomes
Sea Of Bees
2:51
Wizbot
Sea Of Bees
4:43
Mighty Fine
Select Captain
3:08
What I Wouldn't Do
Serena Ryder
3:41
He Gives His Love to Me
She & Him
3:01
Geronimo
Sheppard
3:38
Mrs. Robinson
Simon & Garfunkel
4:02
Home
Simon Alexander
3:29
In the City
Sirius Plan
4:01
Plus que parfait
Sirius Plan
2:55
Live And Die
The Avett Brothers
4:31
Kick Drum Heart
The Avett Brothers
2:54
Heaven Help Us All
The Band of Heathens
4:23
Waiting Around To Die
The Be Good Tanyas
5:13
Will The Circle Be Unbroken
The Broken Circle Breakdown Bluegrass Band
2:07
Anti-Summersong
The Decemberists
2:12
Fools
The Dodos
4:42
Walking
The Dodos
2:09
Wild Child
The Ghost Of Paul Revere
4:41
Lost In My Mind
The Head And The Heart
4:19
City of Angels
The Head and the Heart
3:56
Chasing Shadows
The Lost Boys, Sam Kelly
4:43
Ho Hey
The Lumineers
2:42
Toothpaste Kisses
The Maccabees
2:39
Summertime
The Mowgli's
3:25
Bitter Water
The Oh Hellos
3:16
Bloom
The Paper Kites
3:30
Mississippi
The Secret Sisters
4:23
Sailing
The Strumbellas
3:47
Young & Wild
The Strumbellas
4:27
We Don't Know
The Strumbellas
4:33
Home Sweet Home
The Strumbellas
3:25
Did I Die
The Strumbellas
3:24
Ride On
The Strumbellas
3:38
In This Life
The Strumbellas
2:43
Whose Girl Is This
The Sweet Maries
3:01
Fat Man's Holler
The Sweet Maries
3:24
Wind and Walls
The Tallest Man On Earth
4:09
King of Spain
The Tallest Man On Earth
3:27
Healing Tide
The War and Treaty
3:33
Here is Where the Loving is at
The War and Treaty feat. Emmylou Harris
4:20
Kept It All to Myself
The Weather Station
3:09
Be My Thrill
The Weepies
2:29
Gotta Have You
The Weepies
3:19
Never Let You Down
The Weepies
2:26
Does Not Bear Repeating
The Weepies
4:09
Same Changes
The Weepies
3:21
Learning to Fly
The Weepies
3:09
Red Red Rose
The Weepies
2:51
I'm Leaving
The Wild Kids
3:00
You've Got Time
The Wind and The Wave
3:11
Under The Skin
The Wind and The Wave
3:22
Don't You
The Wind and The Wave
4:09
Edge of Seventeen
The Wind and The Wave
5:27
Skin And Bones
The Wind and The Wave
3:41
This House Is a Hotel
The Wind and The Wave
3:31
Gold Guns Girls
The Wind and The Wave
3:50
Loose Ends
This Wild Life
3:14
Once I Was
Tim Buckley
3:23
Something in the Water
Tom Grennan
3:27
Joni
Tom Speight
3:41
Talkin' Bout A Revolution
Tracy Chapman
2:41
Sink Or Swim
Tyrone Wells
2:58
All Broken Hearts
Tyrone Wells
3:31
Light On The Ground
Valley Maker
3:17
Lay It On Me
Vance Joy
3:34
Riptide
Vance Joy
3:24
From Afar
Vance Joy
4:22
Mess Is Mine
Vance Joy
3:43
Saturday Sun
Vance Joy
3:34
Play With Fire
Vance Joy
4:19
Little Boy
Vance Joy
3:23
We're Going Home
Vance Joy
3:26
Saturday Sun
Vance Joy
3:34
Riptide
Vance Joy
3:24
First Time
Vance Joy
3:44
Georgia
Vance Joy
3:50
Did You Know
Villagers
3:30
Note To Self
Villagers
3:50
Song With Felix
Violetta Zironi
3:33
Don't Make Me A Fool
Violetta Zironi
3:44
Let's Get Lost
Violetta Zironi
3:04
Muddy Fields
Violetta Zironi
3:15
Toast
Violetta Zironi
3:06
Half Moon Lane
Violetta Zironi
3:24
Giving Up
Whitney
3:10
Friend Of Mine
Whitney
4:09
Rhododendron
Whitney
2:06
Forever Turned Around
Whitney
3:59
Song For Ty
Whitney
2:47
My Life Alone
Whitney
3:10
Used To Be Lonely
Whitney
3:48
Valleys
Whitney
3:56
Day & Night
Whitney
2:42
Before I Know It
Whitney
2:33
Civilian
Wye Oak
3:41
Soñadora
Y La Bamba
4:33
Rios Sueltos
Y La Bamba
4:10
Octavio
Y La Bamba
1:57
Los Gritos
Y La Bamba
3:55
Gabriel
Y La Bamba
3:27
Las Platicas
Y La Bamba
2:50
Entre Los Dos
Y La Bamba
3:35
Tell Her
Yael Naim
3:14
Sidewalk Stars
Yonder Mountain String Band
4:13
See What Love Did to Me
Yusuf
3:44
Начните пользоваться сервисом прямо сейчас
Название заведения
Ваше имя
Ваш номер телефона
Телефон нужен для входа в личный кабинет
Продолжить
Отправляя информацию, Вы соглашаетесь
с политикой конфиденциальности
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!