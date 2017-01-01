Главная
Свежий хард Рок
Только самые новые альбомы из мира хард рок музыки
Desire Satisfier
42 Decibel
3:01
Payback
42 Decibel
3:02
Feeling Like Zeus
42 Decibel
3:34
Off The Hook
42 Decibel
3:58
Maintrader
42 Decibel
4:45
Chaos And Flames
42 Decibel
4:20
Poison
42 Decibel
3:18
Winebound
42 Decibel
3:32
Shotgun Bier
42 Decibel
4:03
Raven
42 Decibel
4:31
Mother Earth is Calling
A New Tomorrow
4:04
Mountains
A New Tomorrow
3:49
Golden Sands
A New Tomorrow
5:59
Multitude of Nothing
A New Tomorrow
3:51
Step into the Wild...
A New Tomorrow
3:26
Ignition
A New Tomorrow
4:22
Universe
A New Tomorrow
4:24
A Million Stars
A New Tomorrow
3:36
Heaven
A New Tomorrow
3:43
I Wanna Live
A New Tomorrow
4:00
Out for Blood
Aerodyne
5:17
Damnation
Aerodyne
5:22
Kick It Down
Aerodyne
4:14
March Davai
Aerodyne
4:56
Murder in the Rye
Aerodyne
4:03
Under the Black Veil
Aerodyne
4:31
I Cant Take It Anymore
Bad Radiator
4:11
Rock n Roll
Bad Radiator
3:48
Long Way From Home
Bad Radiator
4:23
Falling Leaves
Bad Radiator
4:41
King of the Lonely
Bad Radiator
4:14
Tell Me Why Im on the Run
Bad Radiator
4:25
Came Without a Warning
Bad Radiator
3:57
Fake
Bad Radiator
4:00
Coming Home
Bad Radiator
4:23
Heart Attack
Bad Radiator
4:31
Wheels of Fortune
Black River Sons
7:17
Born Again
Black River Sons
5:15
Can't Be True
Black River Sons
5:02
I Remember
Black River Sons
6:08
Way of Life
Black River Sons
4:03
Charcoal's Blues
Black River Sons
4:18
Loaded Gun
Black River Sons
3:50
Poison Stuff
Black River Sons
6:01
Memories
Blade Cisco
4:03
Foolin39 Myself
Blade Cisco
5:15
Rain Over Me
Blade Cisco
5:03
Life Is a Lottery
Blade Cisco
4:51
Anything
Blade Cisco
4:04
Edge of the Blade
Blade Cisco
4:31
Groove Nation
Blindstone
3:46
Deliverance at the Crossroads
Blindstone
4:35
Another Day
Blindstone
5:43
Shouting from the Rooftops
Blindstone
3:37
One Beautiful Tribe
Blindstone
4:28
What I Want
Blindstone
3:19
Stick to Your Guns
Blindstone
3:29
The Sound of My Soul
Blindstone
4:30
World of Trouble
Blindstone
4:27
Power to the Music
Blues Saraceno
4:45
Lords Of The Mind
Brides Of Destruction Feat. Nikki Sixx
4:22
Deadman39s Ruin
Brides Of Destruction Feat. Nikki Sixx
3:01
Father Lucifer
British Lion
4:38
City Of Fallen Angels
British Lion
5:20
Elysium
British Lion
5:11
Last Chance
British Lion
6:05
Legend
British Lion
4:06
Spit Fire
British Lion
6:19
The Burning
British Lion
5:15
Lightning
British Lion
5:49
Always With Me Always With You
Bruce Kulick (Kiss)
5:08
Summer Nights
Carl Dixon
3:30
Bowl Me Over
Carl Dixon
3:59
Can't Love a Memory
Carl Dixon
3:35
Every Step of the Way
Carl Dixon
4:16
All My Love and Hopes for You
Carl Dixon
5:06
Nothing Lasts Forever
Carl Dixon
4:09
Under The Moon Sun
Carmine Appice Feat. Mick Mars
4:52
Dancing on Glass
Charlie Bonnett III
4:08
The Stronger You Are The Harder You Fall
Chris Catena Eric Singer (Black SabbathKiss) Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot) Bruce Kulick (Kiss)
4:02
Freak Out Tonight
Chris Catena Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple) Tony Franklin (WhitesnakeQuiet Riot) Bruce Kulick (Kiss)
5:36
It's A Long Way To The Top
Chris Slade (ACDC)
4:56
Before I Fall
Consinity
4:15
Kill or Be Killed
Consinity
4:09
Burn Notice
Consinity
6:20
Murica 2020
Consinity
4:56
Everthing39s Beautiful
Consinity
5:56
Not the Same
Consinity
3:59
Lost Inside
Consinity
5:23
Reign
Consinity
3:52
Negative Hite
Consinity
5:36
Chasing the Guru
Denizen
5:06
Ears Wide Opened
Denizen
4:36
The Beast
Denizen
5:16
Shadow Dancer
Denizen
3:33
White Flamingo
Denizen
4:10
Among the Trees
Denizen
4:54
Mandrake Is Everywhere
Denizen
4:23
Deaf Taint
Denizen
5:16
Piece of Your Action
Derrick Lefevre
4:45
My Life is a Cliche
Dirty Rats
3:22
The Juice
Dirty Rats
3:09
Rock Star
Dirty Rats
3:32
Axis of Love
Dirty Rats
2:21
Boss of Me
Dirty Rats
3:04
Bad News Woman
Dirty Rats
3:26
End in Tears
Dirty Rats
2:53
Fantasy
Dirty Rats
3:36
Love From a Distance
Dirty Rats
3:15
Hurts like a Mother
Dirty Rats
4:55
Jaded
Dirty Rats
3:08
Rat Rock
Dirty Rats
2:46
The Ballad of Hobbit Foot
Dirty Rats
2:57
Best Friends
Dr. Sin
2:52
Breakout
Dr. Sin
3:49
Face To Face
Dr. Sin
3:53
Mayday
Dr. Sin
3:27
Run For Your Life
Dr. Sin
4:15
27
Dr. Sin
5:12
See Me Now
Dr. Sin
4:31
What's Wrong
Dr. Sin
5:22
Starry Eyes
Eden Burning
4:36
Three Rivers
Edge Of Forever
1:47
I Made Myself What I Am
Edge Of Forever
4:16
Ride with the Wind
Edge Of Forever
5:09
Take Your Time
Edge Of Forever
4:39
War
Edge Of Forever
4:10
Wash Your Sins Away
Edge Of Forever
4:15
Carry On
Edge Of Forever
3:19
Dying Sun
Edge Of Forever
3:28
Native Soul
Edge Of Forever
4:30
Shine
Edge Of Forever
4:27
Sweet Talker
Eric Singer (Kiss) Micky Moody (Whitesnake) Bernie Marsden (Whitesnake) Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot)
5:49
Take Me to the Top
Fierce Atmospheres
3:43
Dr. Feelgood
Frankie Banali
4:55
Wild Flower
Gilby Clarke (Guns N39Roses)
3:35
I'm Not an Angel
Halestorm
3:14
Love Hate Heartbreak
Halestorm
3:18
Better Sorry Than Safe
Halestorm
3:12
Dirty Work
Halestorm
3:16
Bet U Wish U Had Me Back
Halestorm
3:43
I Get Off
Halestorm
3:03
Innocence
Halestorm
3:15
Familiar Taste of Poison
Halestorm
4:04
Hollywood
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
3:54
I'm All over You
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
4:22
Stand Back
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
2:59
Hot Night in the City
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
4:06
Lightning
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
3:05
Turn the Light On
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
4:06
Rock n Roll Explosion
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
5:25
Love Me Love Me
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
4:41
Tonight's the Nite (Dedicated to Bon Scott) [feat. Tim Ripper Owens]
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
5:38
We'll Rock for You
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
5:08
Your Name
Held Hostage feat. Tim Ripper Owens
3:29
Surfing With The Alien
Jake E. Lee (Ozzy OsbourneDio)
4:12
Outcast
James Durbin Feat. Mick Mars
3:37
Kickstart My Heart
Jason McMaster
4:45
Panama
Jimmy Crespo (Aerosmith) Richard Kendrick
3:21
Home Sweet Home
John Corabi Alex Grossi Fred Coury
4:13
I Used To Love Her
John Corabi Randy Castillo Tracii Guns (From Brides Of Destruction)
3:26
Fake News
John Schlitt
4:08
Go
John Schlitt
4:06
Feel It
John Schlitt
3:38
Just Let Go
John Schlitt
3:23
Fighting the Fight
John Schlitt
4:31
Find A Way
John Schlitt
5:05
Let's Go
John Schlitt
3:46
Takin' It Higher
John Schlitt
3:49
Not Dead Yet
John Schlitt
3:56
Time Keeps Rollin'
John Schlitt
4:35
Where Would I Be
John Schlitt
4:00
Love
Jorn
3:26
Night Life
Jorn
4:06
Needles and Pins
Jorn
4:10
New York Minute
Jorn
6:41
Winning
Jorn
3:45
Quinn the Eskimo
Jorn
5:16
Mystery
Jorn
4:00
Lonely Nights
Jorn
3:48
Bad Attitude
Jorn
4:49
I Do Believe in You
Jorn
4:36
Sum of all Nightmares
King Hiss
3:59
Drop Dead Leader
King Hiss
3:01
Desertsurfer
King Hiss
2:48
Butcher
King Hiss
5:50
Black Wolf
King Hiss
4:09
Kilmister
King Hiss
2:58
Earthquaker
King Hiss
3:30
G T W H R
King Hiss
4:15
Monolith
King Hiss
4:15
Vomit
King Hiss
3:59
Revolt
King Hiss
4:06
Living Breathing Monster
Knock out Kaine
3:32
Into the Fire
Knock out Kaine
4:23
Burn the Witch
Knock out Kaine
4:05
Oxygen Thief
Knock out Kaine
3:09
Mine All Mine
Knock out Kaine
3:55
Personal Hell
Knock out Kaine
3:27
She's Kinda Like
Knock out Kaine
3:00
Nothing Ever Changes
Knock out Kaine
4:59
Stoopid Iz Az Stoopid Duz
Knock out Kaine
3:35
Live Wire
Leaving Eden
3:29
Magic Hares
Liz Gun
4:16
Walking with Beasts
Liz Gun
3:40
We Will Be Saved
Liz Gun
3:19
Time Is Comin
Liz Gun
4:56
What Is Your Wish
Liz Gun
4:42
Welcome to the Show
Liz Gun
4:19
Gasoline
Liz Gun
5:22
In Flames
Liz Gun
4:13
Frankenstein
Liz Gun
5:05
Mr. Grumpy
Liz Gun
4:27
Stay on My Own
Liz Gun
5:15
Knock 'em Dead Kid
Loaded Dice
3:46
Babe
M.I.L.F.
3:45
Blame It on the Vodka
M.I.L.F.
3:31
Crazy for Love
M.I.L.F.
5:17
Hottest Dream
M.I.L.F.
3:46
Unleash the Beast
M.I.L.F.
4:46
Sell Your Pills
M.I.L.F.
4:20
Last Hand
M.I.L.F.
3:28
Peace or War
M.I.L.F.
5:02
Not Forgiven
Magnum
5:48
Madman or Messiah
Magnum
5:20
The Serpent Rings
Magnum
6:54
The Archway of Tears
Magnum
6:21
The Great Unknown
Magnum
5:26
Where Are You Eden
Magnum
5:36
You Can't Run Faster Than Bullets
Magnum
5:36
House of Kings
Magnum
4:46
Over The Mountain
Mark Slaughter (SlaughterVinnie Vincent Invasion) Brad Gillis (Night RangerOzzy Osbourne)Eric Singer (Kiss) Gary Moon Paul Taylor (WingerCinderellaAli
4:37
I Am the Way
Marko Hietala
5:05
Dead God's Son
Marko Hietala
4:42
Runner of the Railways
Marko Hietala
3:51
Star Sand and Shadow
Marko Hietala
5:01
For You
Marko Hietala
7:10
Stones
Marko Hietala
5:15
The Voice of My Father
Marko Hietala
4:37
Bring Me Higher Love
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
4:32
Don't You Ever Leave
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
5:14
Everybody Is a Rockstar
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
4:12
Mr Mysterious
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
3:55
Feel Like I'm Living
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
4:20
It Feels Like Yesterday
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
3:57
Just One More Step Away.
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
3:56
Good Times
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
5:57
We'd Still Make It
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
4:37
Shout It All Out
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
4:21
Won't Surrender
Michael Bormann's Jaded Hard
4:54
I'm a Son of a Gun
Michael Bormann39s Jaded Hard
4:55
A Thousand Eyes
Miracle Of Sound
5:04
City of Dreams
Miracle Of Sound
4:15
Neon Red
Miracle Of Sound
4:02
Rebirth
Miracle Of Sound
5:09
Only Us
Miracle Of Sound
4:23
Show Your Style
Miracle Of Sound
4:10
On with the Show
Monkey Soop
4:44
Shout at the Devil
Mystic-Force
3:12
Against The World
Nasty Ratz
3:46
Pop Sht
Nasty Ratz
3:24
Poetic Justice
Nasty Ratz
3:34
Price Of Love
Nasty Ratz
3:26
Right Now
Nasty Ratz
3:50
Street Kids
Nasty Ratz
3:12
The Waste
Nasty Ratz
4:01
The Last Kiss
Nasty Ratz
4:30
Watch Your Back
Nasty Ratz
3:39
Let's Drive
Nasty Ratz
3:39
Let It Burn
Pay Pandora
3:46
Let Me Fall
Pay Pandora
4:13
Take Off
Pay Pandora
4:32
Rain or Shine
Pay Pandora
3:46
The Hunter and the Prey
Pay Pandora
3:19
Remember
Pay Pandora
4:43
Good in Bad
Pay Pandora
4:49
Disaster
Pay Pandora
5:12
Catch Me If You Can
Pay Pandora
3:41
Ignorance
Pay Pandora
3:33
Drama Baby
Pay Pandora
3:41
Free
Perfect Crime
4:18
Speed Kills
Perfect Crime
3:46
Dangerous Game
Perfect Crime
3:43
Love Is...
Perfect Crime
6:08
The Tempest
Perfect Crime
1:36
Too Late
Perfect Crime
3:59
The Battlefield
Perfect Crime
4:08
Boss's Daughter
Pop Evil feat. Mick Mars
3:24
Edge of the Dawn
Pussies on the Dancefloor
3:35
Cherry Pie
Pussies on the Dancefloor
3:50
Granny Panties
Pussies on the Dancefloor
7:03
For the Rest of My Life
Pussies on the Dancefloor
5:19
Pussies on the Dancefloor
Pussies on the Dancefloor
5:16
Pussies Take Them Everywhere
Pussies on the Dancefloor
3:38
She's a Vamp
Pussies on the Dancefloor
4:16
Naughty Boy
Pussies on the Dancefloor
3:54
Stupid Old Child
Pussies on the Dancefloor
3:55
Where Are My Pants
Pussies on the Dancefloor
4:21
Big Balls
Pussies on the Dancefloor
4:06
Sweet Child O'Mine
Pussies on the Dancefloor
4:53
Lick It up and Smile
Pussies on the Dancefloor
3:40
Talk to Me
Revolution Saints
4:19
Rise
Revolution Saints
3:54
When the Heartache Has Gone
Revolution Saints
4:40
Coming Home
Revolution Saints
4:39
Higher
Revolution Saints
5:07
Closer
Revolution Saints
4:09
It's Not the End
Revolution Saints
5:03
Price We Pay
Revolution Saints
4:14
Public Enemy 1
Richard Kendrick
4:20
Born Hunter
Saints Trade
4:40
Higher
Saints Trade
4:44
Queen Of Love
Saints Trade
4:38
Night Children
Saints Trade
4:06
Destiny
Saints Trade
4:35
Two As One
Saints Trade
5:11
Livin' To Rock
Saints Trade
5:18
Two Hearts - One Love
SICKERA
3:30
3
SICKERA
3:26
Dancing In The Rain
SICKERA
2:16
Angel of Apocalypse
SICKERA
3:26
Silence
SICKERA
2:35
Rust
SICKERA
2:55
Fall
Sign X
3:54
Free Your Mind
Sign X
4:02
Crush
Sign X
4:02
Sign
Sign X
3:35
Shine
Sign X
4:07
Elements
Sign X
5:54
Storm
Sign X
4:39
Chasing the Wind
Sign X
6:07
Rain
Sign X
6:50
Home Sweet Home
Sister Whiskey
3:50
Kidneystone
Stone Mountain
6:24
Leatherqueen
Stone Mountain
3:26
If I Ever Fall
Stone Mountain
4:24
Machine
Stone Mountain
4:57
Master Of Disaster
Stone Mountain
4:06
Leave Me
Stone Mountain
5:28
Peace And Silence
Stone Mountain
5:33
Mine Locomotive
Stone Mountain
4:13
Pornstar
Stone Mountain
4:12
Sorcerer
Stone Mountain
4:51
Crazy Wolf
Stone Mountain
4:15
Dalarna
Stone Mountain
3:22
Gods Of Metal
Stone Mountain
3:45
Wish You Would
Syndicate 4
3:45
Watch It All Come Down
Syndicate 4
3:18
VI
Syndicate 4
4:42
Time
Syndicate 4
3:32
Scars Inside
Syndicate 4
4:40
Zephyrus
Syndicate 4
3:27
Destiny
Syndicate 4
3:04
Nosedive
Syndicate 4
2:27
Burn
Syndicate 4
4:52
The Monster in Me
Syndicate 4
3:44
Welcome Home
Syndicate 4
2:33
Saints of Los Angeles
Takara
3:57
Get Out
The Halloween Project
3:30
Feel Free
The Halloween Project
4:51
Holy Water
The Halloween Project
4:09
Home
The Halloween Project
5:29
The Ballad of Revolt
The Halloween Project
1:50
Pleasure Pain
The Halloween Project
5:29
Masters of It All
The Halloween Project
3:36
Shine
Thorntree
2:59
Centrepiece
Thorntree
5:20
Got to Have Faith
Thorntree
3:13
When the World Gets in the Way
Thorntree
3:25
Time Stands Still
Thorntree
3:29
Stand in the Light
Thorntree
4:02
Summer Nights
Thorntree
3:51
Better Days
Thorntree
3:54
Daylight Robbery
Thorntree
3:09
Bullet To Bite On
Tracii Guns (From Brides Of Destruction) Rev Jones Band
5:35
On Through The Night
Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns Guns N39Roses) Paul Shortino (Quiet Riot) Randy Castillo (Motley Crue) Eric Turner (Warrant) Jerry Dixon (Warrant)
3:38
nsel und der Nachbar
Unherz
5:01
Mainstream
Unherz
3:38
Schreie in der Nacht
Unherz
4:07
Leben am Limit
Unherz
6:47
Unsere Art
Unherz
6:37
Beichtstuhl
Unherz
4:22
F.I.F.A
Unherz
3:40
Eigene Legende
Unherz
6:06
Hornhaut am Arsch
Unherz
4:05
Ihr wisst es nicht
Unherz
4:42
Marie
Unherz
3:32
K246nig ohne Krone
Unherz
5:01
The Jerk
Vice
3:49
Shitty Shituation
Vice
3:46
I Hate Myself for Loving You
Vice
4:16
Fuck U
Vice
3:27
Dreaming About You
Vice
4:02
3 Fingers Up
Vice
3:52
License to Rock
Vice
4:14
Made 4 Pleasure
Vice
3:05
Name the Game
Vice
3:35
Multiply Show
Vice
3:41
What Will You Do
Vice
3:59
Gypsy Woman
Video Nu-R Feat. Mick Mars
4:18
Paranoid
Vince Neil George Lynch Stu Hamm Gregg Bissonnette
3:35
The Legend
Wolfpakk feat. Carl Sentance Nino Laurenne Jean-Marc Viller Gereon Homann
5:36
Beyond This Side
Wolfpakk feat. Carl Sentance Nino Laurenne Jean-Marc Viller Gereon Homann
4:27
Lovers Roulette
Wolfpakk feat. Carl Sentance Nino Laurenne Jean-Marc Viller Gereon Homann
3:38
One Day
Wolfpakk feat. Carl Sentance Nino Laurenne Jean-Marc Viller Gereon Homann
3:34
Lone Ranger
Wolfpakk feat. Carl Sentance Nino Laurenne Jean-Marc Viller Gereon Homann
4:38
Land of Wolves
Wolfpakk feat. Carl Sentance Nino Laurenne Jean-Marc Viller Gereon Homann
6:53
Restore Your Soul
Wolfpakk feat. Carl Sentance Nino Laurenne Jean-Marc Viller Gereon Homann
5:21
Revolution
Wolfpakk feat. Carl Sentance Nino Laurenne Jean-Marc Viller Gereon Homann
5:47
Nature Strikes Back
Wolfpakk feat. Carl Sentance Nino Laurenne Jean-Marc Viller Gereon Homann
5:38
Under Surveillance
Wolfpakk feat. Carl Sentance Nino Laurenne Jean-Marc Viller Gereon Homann
4:03
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!