Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
Контакты
РУС
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Classic Hard Rock II
Short Fused
42 Decibel
4:09
Can't Keep Control
42 Decibel
3:48
Nick Of Time
AcDc
4:18
You Shook Me All Night Long
Acdc
3:32
Stiff Upper Lip
Acdc
3:35
That's The Way I Wanna Rock'n'roll
AcDc
3:44
Hard Times
AcDc
2:46
Who Made Who
ACDC
3:28
Back in Black
ACDC
4:04
This Means War
AcDc
4:24
Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder
ACDC
3:24
Ain't No Fun
ACDC
7:28
The Jack
Acdc
5:50
Words Are Not Enough
Ace Frehley
3:24
Deuces Are Wild
Aerosmith
3:37
Love Is An Elevator
Aerosmith
5:25
Magic Touch
Aerosmith
4:36
Sunshine
Aerosmith
3:37
Livin' On The Edge
Aerosmith
6:21
Just Push Play
Aerosmith
3:12
The Other Side
Aerosmith
4:06
Tumbleweed
Alannah Myles
4:38
Make Me Happy
Alannah Myles
5:49
Rock And Roll Is The Only Way Out
Bachman & Turner
3:52
Honey Child
Bad Company
3:16
Down And Dirty
Bad Company
4:51
What About You
Bad Company
3:55
Here Comes Trouble
Bad Company
4:11
Charlie I Gotta Go
Black Star Riders
4:13
Through The Motions
Black Star Riders
3:47
Call Me
Blondie
3:31
Taking It Back
Bon Jovi
4:17
51 Pieces
Bootleggers
3:55
High On The Mountain
Bootleggers
5:08
Long Way To Love
Britny Fox
4:54
Gudbye T' Jane
Britny Fox
4:26
The Way Of The World
Bryan Adams
3:19
When You're Gone
Bryan Adams
3:25
The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You
Bryan Adams
3:40
She's Got Way
Bryan Adams
3:51
Summer Of '69
Bryan Adams
3:35
Make Your Own Way
Cinderella
4:15
The Last Mile
Cinderella
3:44
Talk Is Cheap
Cinderella
3:56
Shake Me
Cinderella
3:44
Hot And Bothered
Cinderella
3:57
Second Wind
Cinderella
3:56
Porcelain
David Cook
3:38
Stormbringer
Deep Purple
4:04
Coming Home
Deep Purple
3:54
Highway Star
Deep Purple
6:09
Black Night
Deep Purple
3:28
Burn
Deep Purple
6:02
Ramshackie Man
Deep Purple
5:35
Any Fule Kno That
Deep Purple
4:25
Street Life
Def Leppard
3:26
Nine Lives
Def Leppard
3:32
C'mon C'mon
Def Leppard
4:09
Secret Society
Europe
3:37
Doghouse
Europe
3:58
Demon Head
Europe
3:58
Gonna Get Ready
Europe
3:35
Not Supposed To Sing The Blues
Europe
5:13
Riches To Rags
Europe
3:05
Beautiful Disaster
Europe
3:57
Got To Have Faith
Europe
3:13
Night Shift
Foghat
5:34
Take It or Leave It
Foghat
4:55
Under the Influence
Foghat
4:29
Third Time Lucky
Foghat
4:12
Stone Blue
Foghat
3:57
Upside of Lonely
Foghat
4:33
She's Got a Ring in His Nose
Foghat
3:59
Made Up My Mind
Foghat
3:14
Ride, Ride, Ride
Foghat
4:24
Hot Mama
Foghat
3:35
Maybelline
Foghat
3:32
Knock It Off
Foghat
4:16
Shake Your Money Maker
Foghat
5:01
Honey Hush
Foghat
4:21
Wild Cherry
Foghat
5:27
Mumbo Jumbo
Foghat
4:19
I Just Want to Make Love to You
Foghat
4:19
Slow Ride
Foghat
3:56
When The Lady Smiles
Golden Earring
5:40
Stratosphere
Golden Earring
4:37
Avenue Of Broken Dreams
Golden Earring
3:42
El Salvador
Grand Funk Railroad
4:09
Rock & Roll American Style
Grand Funk Railroad
4:25
Cold Hearted Lovin
Great White
4:19
Shake It
Great White
4:45
Bad Boys
Great White
4:20
Streetkiller
Great White
3:58
Stick It
Great White
3:58
Dead End
Great White
3:33
The Hunter
Great White
4:11
Down At The Doctor
Great White
3:40
Rock Me
Great White
7:18
Desert Moon
Great White
4:36
South Bay Cities
Great White
5:25
Substitute
Great White
4:23
Hold On
Great White
4:12
Train To Nowhere
Great White
4:26
Gonna Getcha
Great White
4:13
Nightmares
Great White
3:18
The Original Queen Of Sheba
Great White
4:39
Lady Red Light
Great White
4:55
Congo Square
Great White
6:57
Out Of The Night
Great White
2:58
Lovin
Great White
4:45
All Over Now
Great White
4:23
On Your Knees
Great White
3:50
Afterglow
Great White
5:45
No Better Than Hell
Great White
4:06
Call It Rock
Great White
3:56
Rock
Great White
3:44
Up Around the Bend
Hanoi Rocks
3:05
Vodoo Child
Hazy Dreams
4:51
Barracuda
Heart
3:27
Once Bitten, Twice Shy
Ian Hunter
3:51
Raw Power
Iggy & The Stooges
4:14
Shakin' All Over
Iggy Pop
4:35
Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter
Iron Maiden
4:45
Hooks In You
Iron Maiden
4:08
If I Should Fall Behind
Jack McLaughlin
3:08
Out of My Mind
Jack McLaughlin
3:30
Friend of Mine
Jack McLaughlin
3:53
Show Me Who Cares
Jack McLaughlin
2:16
Hit the Ground Running
Jack McLaughlin
3:45
Sweating at Midnight
Jack McLaughlin
3:07
Bulgarian Gal
Jack McLaughlin
2:09
By Your Tongue
Jack McLaughlin
2:30
Closeout
Jack McLaughlin
3:04
Sleepwalker
James Gang
4:01
One Way Street
James Gang
4:36
Spanish Lover
James Gang
3:42
Summer Breezes
James Gang
2:40
PrayludeRed Skies
James Gang
6:00
Up To Yourself
James Gang
2:45
Cruisin' Down The Highway
James Gang
3:15
Wildfire
James Gang
3:30
Ain't Seen Nothing Yet
James Gang
3:04
Things I Want To Say To You
James Gang
3:40
Do It
James Gang
3:41
Miami Two-Step
James Gang
1:32
Had Enough
James Gang
3:01
Drifting Girl
James Gang
5:07
Out Of Control
James Gang
3:39
Head Above The Water
James Gang
4:18
Everybody Needs A Hero
James Gang
6:07
Run, Run, Run
James Gang
3:45
The Eve Of The War
Jeff Wayne feat. Richard Burton, Justin Hayward
5:05
Frustrated
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
4:36
Love Like Mine
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
4:01
Hide and Seek
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
2:40
Make It Back
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:17
Fragile
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:39
Someday
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
2:46
Goodbye
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
4:13
Talkin' Bout My Baby
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:34
Hard to Grow Up
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
4:21
The Only Good Thing
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
4:26
I Can't Control Myself
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:25
Soulmates to Strangers
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:12
I Want You
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:04
Tmi
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:49
Treadin' Water
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:38
I Got No Answers
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
2:27
Any Weather
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:24
Long Time
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
2:27
Lie to Me
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
4:30
Wait for Me
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
5:14
Bad as We Can Be
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:53
I Love You Love Me Love
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:19
Ashes in the Wind
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
4:22
Machismo
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:59
Backlash
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:27
New Orleans
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
2:53
Everybody Needs a Hero
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
2:34
Reality Mentality
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:05
Don't Surrender
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
4:10
Push and Stomp
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:03
Hold Me
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
3:11
One Day At A Time
Joe Walsh
3:18
Lucky That Way
Joe Walsh
4:14
Spanish Dancer
Joe Walsh
3:49
Wrecking Ball
Joe Walsh
3:45
Hi-Roller Baby
Joe Walsh
3:18
Band Played On
Joe Walsh
4:03
Analog Man
Joe Walsh
4:03
Family
Joe Walsh
4:21
Midnight Cowboy
Joe Walsh
2:35
You're the Voice
John Farnham
5:03
Maydell
John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
3:58
Pop Singer
John Mellencamp
2:46
Hurts So Good
John Mellencamp
3:39
What If I Came Knocking
John Mellencamp
5:06
Small Town
John Mellencamp
3:41
Peaceful World
John Mellencamp
4:05
Cherry Bomb
John Mellencamp
4:47
We Are The People
John Mellencamp
4:17
Country Done Come To Town
John Rich
3:33
Don't Stop Believin'
Journey
4:09
Any Way You Want It
Journey
3:22
Wheel in the Sky
Journey
4:12
Separate Ways
Journey
5:23
Faithfully
Journey
4:27
Rock Forever
Judas Priest
3:19
Breaking the Law
Judas Priest
2:33
Crossfire
Judas Priest
3:51
Give 'em What They Want
Ken Hensley
3:42
Dancing
Ken Hensley
4:08
Heaven's On Fire
Kiss
3:23
Lick It Up
Kiss
3:58
Crazy Crazy Nights
Kiss
3:48
Creatures Of The Night
Kiss
4:05
Black Dog
Led Zeppelin
4:57
Love Rears Its Ugly Head
Living Colour
4:21
Perfect Day
Lou Reed
3:44
Vicious
Lou Reed
2:55
Notorious
Loverboy
4:39
Emotional
Loverboy
4:51
Working for the Weekend
Loverboy
3:40
Ain't Looking For Love
Loverboy
4:39
Turn Me Loose
Loverboy
5:38
When It's Over
Loverboy
5:06
Heaven in Your Eyes
Loverboy
4:01
It's Your Life
Loverboy
4:03
Watch Out
Loverboy
4:00
Lovin' Every Minute of It
Loverboy
3:34
The Kid Is Hot Tonite
Loverboy
4:25
Too Hot
Loverboy
4:23
Take Me To The Top
Loverboy
6:12
For You
Loverboy
5:56
Hot Girls In Love
Loverboy
3:59
Gangs In the Street
Loverboy
4:34
This Could Be the Night
Loverboy
4:59
Jump
Loverboy
3:40
Lucky Ones
Loverboy
3:49
Bat Out of Hell
Meat Loaf
4:52
Steel Bars
Michael Bolton
3:25
Same Ol' Situation
Motley Crue
4:12
She Goes Down
Motley Crue
4:38
Rattlesnake Shake
Motley Crue
3:40
Sticky Sweet
Motley Crue
3:51
All the Young Dudes
Mott The Hoople
3:32
Broken Wings
Mr. Mister
4:22
Day At The Beach
Nazareth
4:55
Waiting
Nazareth
5:45
Because the Night
Patti Smith
3:22
Teenage Queenie
Pussycat
3:32
Una Chambre Pour La Nuit
Pussycat
3:21
Rio
Pussycat
4:19
Wanna Rock
Pussycat
3:34
Rain
Pussycat
4:40
Can't Happen Here
Rainbow
4:58
Since You Been Gone
Rainbow
3:18
I Surrender
Rainbow
4:01
Whistlin' Dixie
Randy Houser
2:55
Can't Fight This Feeling
REO Speedwagon
4:45
24 Hours
Richie Kotzen
4:13
Help Me
Richie Kotzen
4:34
Jessie's Girl
Rick Springfield
3:13
Simply Irresistible
Robert Palmer
4:18
Hands And Knees
Sammy Hagar
4:52
Inside Lookin' In
Sammy Hagar
4:26
Can't Get Loose
Sammy Hagar
5:38
There's Only One Way To Rock
Sammy Hagar
4:15
Heavy Metal
Sammy Hagar
3:50
Standin' At The Same Old Crossroads
Sammy Hagar
1:45
Eagles Fly
Sammy Hagar
4:58
Returning Home
Sammy Hagar
6:18
Give To Live
Sammy Hagar
4:22
Boys' Night Out
Sammy Hagar
3:18
Privacy
Sammy Hagar
5:23
I'll Fall In Love Again
Sammy Hagar
4:14
Surrender
Sammy Hagar
3:14
Baby's On Fire
Sammy Hagar
3:34
Baby It's You
Sammy Hagar
4:46
Sweet Hitchhiker
Sammy Hagar
4:10
Back Into You
Sammy Hagar
5:15
When The Hammer Falls
Sammy Hagar
4:09
Black Magic Woman
Santana
3:13
Drunk Chicks
Seven
3:22
Lullaby
Shawn Mullins
5:29
The Boxer
Simon & Garfunkel
5:08
Lock Up Your Daughters
Slade
3:29
Tis Me
Smokey
2:56
Back to Bradford
Smokey
2:43
Natural
Smokey
2:39
Play Your Rock
Smokey
3:18
Give It to Me
Smokey
4:06
Flyin
Smokey
3:54
Talking Her Round
Smokey
2:44
If You Think You Know How to Love Me
Smokey
3:26
Take Me In
Smokey
3:54
Umbrella Day
Smokey
3:45
Changing All the Time
Smokey
3:23
Runaway Train
Soul Asylum
4:25
The Touch
Stan Bush
3:56
Highest Calling
Stan Bush
4:07
Total Surrender
Stan Bush
4:23
Every Beat Of My Heart
Stan Bush
4:47
Hold Your Head Up High
Stan Bush
4:23
The Party Ain't Over Yet
Status Quo
3:51
Abracadabra
Steve Miller Band
5:07
Not Dead Yet
Styx
3:32
Love Is The Ritual
Styx
3:49
All In A Day's Work
Styx
4:12
Crystal Ball
Styx
4:32
Back To Chicago
Styx
4:18
Edge Of The Century
Styx
4:17
Rockin' The Paradise
Styx
3:35
Miss America
Styx
4:59
Show Me The Way
Styx
4:37
Renegade
Styx
4:13
Love At First Sight
Styx
4:34
World Tonite
Styx
3:40
Homewrecker
Styx
5:13
Can't Give It Up
Survivor
4:27
The One That Really Matters
Survivor
3:32
Feels Like Love
Survivor
4:09
I Can't Hold Back
Survivor
3:59
Love Is On My Side
Survivor
3:37
Rebel Son
Survivor
4:40
As Soon As Love Finds Me
Survivor
2:52
Broken Promises
Survivor
3:56
How Much Love
Survivor
3:58
Chevy Nights
Survivor
3:39
Here Comes Desire
Survivor
6:46
Bouncy Castles
Swanee River
4:33
Smokin Jacket
Swanee River
3:47
Blue Moon Rising
Swanee River
4:22
Gypsy Promise
Swanee River
3:14
Set Me Free
Sweet
3:58
Telegram Sam
T-Rex
3:43
Hazy Shade of Winter
The Bangles
2:47
Eight Miles High
The Byrds
3:34
Wherever You Will Go
The Calling
3:29
Another Girl Another Planet
The Only Ones
3:00
Oh No! Not You Again
The Rolling Stones
3:46
Love Is Strong
The Rolling Stones
3:50
Cherry Bomb
The Runaways
2:16
All Day and All of the Night
The Stranglers
2:25
Devil In My Head
The Travelling Orchestra
4:08
All Right
The Travelling Orchestra
4:09
Waiting For An Alibi
Thin Lizzy
3:31
Bad Reputation
Thin Lizzy
3:10
Cucarachas Enojadas
Tito & Tarantula
5:12
Jupiter
Tito & Tarantula
6:08
Africa
Toto
4:23
Ala-Freakin-Bama
Trace Adkins
3:52
I'll Never Grow Up, Now!
Twisted Sister
4:09
I Wanna Rock
Twisted Sister
3:01
Only Human
Uriah Heep
3:19
Outta Love Again
Van Halen
2:52
Fools
Van Halen
5:56
Bullethead
Van Halen
2:30
You're No Good
Van Halen
3:15
You And Your Blues
Van Halen
3:43
In a Simple Rhyme
Van Halen
4:40
Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love
Van Halen
3:47
Jamie's Cryin
Van Halen
3:29
Ice Cream Man
Van Halen
3:18
Could This Be Magic
Van Halen
3:10
Romeo Delight
Van Halen
4:19
Little Dreamer
Van Halen
3:21
I'm the One
Van Halen
3:44
Outta Space
Van Halen
2:53
Bottoms Up!
Van Halen
3:05
China Town
Van Halen
3:14
Blood And Fire
Van Halen
4:26
Runnin' with the Devil
Van Halen
3:34
Tattoo
Van Halen
4:43
The Trouble With Never
Van Halen
3:58
As Is
Van Halen
4:47
And the Cradle Will Rock
Van Halen
3:33
Black And Blue
Van Halen
5:27
Somebody Get Me a Doctor
Van Halen
2:53
D.O.A.
Van Halen
4:08
You Really Got Me
Van Halen
2:36
Runaround
Van Halen
4:20
Dance the Night Away
Van Halen
3:08
On Fire
Van Halen
3:00
Loss of Control
Van Halen
2:38
Atomic Punk
Van Halen
2:59
Feel Your Love Tonight
Van Halen
3:41
Take Your Whiskey Home
Van Halen
3:09
Eruption
Van Halen
1:42
Everybody Wants Some!
Van Halen
5:06
Light up the Sky
Van Halen
3:12
Women in Love...(2015 Remaster)
Van Halen
4:07
Jump
Van Halen
4:01
She's The Woman
Van Halen
2:56
Sweet Talker
Whitesnake
3:38
Long Way From Home
Whitesnake
4:56
Mean Business
Whitesnake
3:46
We Wish You Well
Whitesnake
1:34
Walking In The Shadow Of The Blues
Whitesnake
4:24
Rock 'N' Roll Women
Whitesnake
4:43
Fool For Your Loving
Whitesnake
4:17
Love Hunter
Whitesnake
5:36
Rock'n'roll Women
Whitesnake
4:45
Outlaw
Whitesnake
4:01
You 'N' Me
Whitesnake
3:24
Help Me Thro' The Day
Whitesnake
4:38
Medicine Man
Whitesnake
3:58
Uncaged
Zac Brown Band
3:30
Stackin' Paper
ZZ Top
2:58
Alley-Gator
ZZ Top
3:29
Doubleback
Zz Top
3:56
I Got The Six
Zz Top
2:52
Lovething
ZZ Top
3:25
Stackin Papper
Zz Top
2:58
Two Ways To Play
Zz Top
4:15
Concrete and Steel
ZZ Top
3:48
Got Me Under Pressure
Zz Top
4:02
BAD GIRL
ZZ TOP
3:13
Piece
Zz Top
4:19
Penthouse Eyes
ZZ Top
3:48
Nasty Dogs And Funky Kings
Zz Top
2:43
What It Is Kid
Zz Top
4:13
She Just Killing Me
Zz Top
4:55
Начните пользоваться сервисом прямо сейчас
Название заведения
Ваше имя
Ваш номер телефона
Телефон нужен для входа в личный кабинет
Продолжить
Отправляя информацию, Вы соглашаетесь
с политикой конфиденциальности
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!