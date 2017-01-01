Classic Hard Rock I

Этот жанр рок-музыки характеризуется выделенной ролью ритм-секции, главным образом бас-гитары и ударных инструментов. Подборка для тех, кто любит рок погорячее и пожестче! Однозначно обеспечит заряд энергии и движение возле бара. Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Aerosmith, Don Felder, Lou Reed, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen и многие другие.
Highway to Hell
AcDc
3:28
Big Jack
AcDc
3:57
War Machine
AcDc
3:09
Reckless
Ace Frehley
4:12
It's a Great Life
Ace Frehley
3:57
Change
Ace Frehley
4:08
Past the Milky Way
Ace Frehley
5:31
Return Of The Space Bear
Ace Frehley
5:47
A Little Below the Angels
Ace Frehley
4:14
Sister
Ace Frehley
4:47
Foxy & Free
Ace Frehley
3:41
The Joker
Ace Frehley
3:35
Change the World
Ace Frehley
4:09
Fractured Quantum
Ace Frehley
6:17
Genghis Khan
Ace Frehley
6:06
What Every Girl Wants.
Ace Frehley
3:46
Too Many Faces
Ace Frehley
4:20
I Wanna Hold You
Ace Frehley
3:32
Space Invader
Ace Frehley
4:17
Space Bear
Ace Frehley
5:37
Fox on the Run
Ace Frehley
3:30
Toys
Ace Frehley
4:09
Gimme a Feelin
Ace Frehley
3:54
Hard For Me
Ace Frehley
3:42
Inside the Vortex
Ace Frehley
4:40
Outer Space
Ace Frehley
3:46
Immortal Pleasures
Ace Frehley
5:05
Pain In The Neck
Ace Frehley
4:46
Pain in the Neck
Ace Frehley
4:08
Beautiful
Aerosmith
3:04
Cryin'
Aerosmith
5:12
Oh Yeah
Aerosmith
3:40
Skyfire
Alcatrazz
3:55
Wire And Wood
Alcatrazz
3:29
Will You Be Home Tonight
Alcatrazz
4:53
Breaking The Heart Of The City
Alcatrazz
4:58
Desert Diamond
Alcatrazz
4:22
Painted Lover
Alcatrazz
3:24
Mercy
Alcatrazz
4:24
God Blessed Video
Alcatrazz
3:30
Sons and Lovers
Alcatrazz
3:39
Stripper
Alcatrazz
3:53
Poison
Alice Cooper
4:28
Ventura Highway
America
3:45
Stupid = Famous
American Bombshell
3:53
Saving Me
American Bombshell
3:36
Degenerate Love Song
American Bombshell
3:52
Faster
American Bombshell
3:32
Pretty Fucked up
American Bombshell
2:47
My Drug
American Bombshell
4:15
Joyride
American Bombshell
5:15
Money on the Liquor
American Bombshell
3:32
Raising Hell & Living Sin
American Bombshell
3:09
Only Rock N Roll
American Bombshell
3:23
Run Away
American Bombshell
3:24
The Bitter End
American Bombshell
3:12
Roller
April Wine
4:19
Tellin' Me Lies
April Wine
3:01
Crash And Burn
April Wine
2:33
This Could Be The Right One
April Wine
4:03
Sign Of The Gypsy Queen
April Wine
4:16
21st Century Schizoid Man
April Wine
6:26
Caught In The Crossfire
April Wine
3:34
Wanna Rock
April Wine
2:05
Bad Boys
April Wine
3:10
Tonite
April Wine
4:04
Big City Girls
April Wine
3:41
Enough Is Enough
April Wine
4:05
Future Tense
April Wine
4:09
Love Has Remembered Me
April Wine
4:08
I Like To Rock
April Wine
4:16
Get Ready For Love
April Wine
4:21
Just Between You And Me
April Wine
3:55
One More Time
April Wine
3:56
Tell Me Why
April Wine
3:16
All Over Town
April Wine
3:00
Say Hello
April Wine
2:58
Gone, Gone, Gone
Bad Company
3:48
No Smoke Without A Fire
Bad Company
4:39
Evil Wind
Bad Company
4:19
Rock Of America
Bad Company
3:55
Here Comes Trouble
Bad Company
4:10
One Night
Bad Company
4:41
Hold on to My Heart
Bad Company
4:40
Shake It Up
Bad Company
3:58
100 Miles
Bad Company
1:57
Excited
Bad Company
4:33
Something About You
Bad Company
4:19
Holy Water
Bad Company
4:06
Take This Town
Bad Company
4:17
I Can't Live Without You
Bad Company
3:50
Stranger Stranger
Bad Company
4:51
Bad Man
Bad Company
3:49
How About That
Bad Company
5:26
The Way That It Goes
Bad Company
3:27
Crazy Circles
Bad Company
3:31
If You Needed Somebody
Bad Company
4:21
Both Feet in the Water
Bad Company
4:42
Little Angel
Bad Company
5:02
Stranger Than Fiction
Bad Company
5:12
Boys Cry Tough
Bad Company
5:34
Lay Your Love On Me
Bad Company
4:04
Walk Through Fire
Bad Company
4:48
Dangerous Age
Bad Company
3:49
Love Attack
Bad Company
3:55
This Could Be the One
Bad Company
5:17
Brokenhearted
Bad Company
4:47
I Don't Care
Bad Company
4:33
With You In A Heartbeat
Bad Company
4:34
Dead Of The Night
Bad Company
3:40
Never Too Late
Bad Company
3:41
What About You
Bad Company
3:54
Dirty Boy
Bad Company
3:52
Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy
Bad Company
3:17
Fearless
Bad Company
3:32
My Only One
Bad Company
5:01
When I See You Smile
Bad English
4:17
Sad Buttrue
Bad Habit
4:12
Love Power
Bay City Rollers
3:33
Inside A Broken Dream
Bay City Rollers
3:41
It's a Game
Bay City Rollers
3:00
Rebel Rebel
Bay City Rollers
3:38
Don't Let The Music Die
Bay City Rollers
5:46
Love Fever
Bay City Rollers
4:33
Sweet Virginia
Bay City Rollers
2:51
The Way I Feel Tonight
Bay City Rollers
3:58
The Pie
Bay City Rollers
3:58
You Made Me Believe In Magic
Bay City Rollers
2:45
Dance, Dance, Dance
Bay City Rollers
3:36
The Motorchrist
BEGGARS
3:10
These Days
BEGGARS
5:18
Gotta Mova
BEGGARS
2:31
Downtown Train
BEGGARS
4:02
Lizard
BEGGARS
3:53
Jesse James
BEGGARS
4:09
Lunatic
BEGGARS
4:19
Renegade Son
BEGGARS
4:20
Til It's Over
Billy Squier
6:06
Hollywood
Billy Squier
4:57
Young At Heart
Billy Squier
5:06
Lady With A Tenor Sax
Billy Squier
4:24
(Another) 1984
Billy Squier
4:54
Lonely One
Billy Squier
4:16
All We Have To Give
Billy Squier
5:18
Powerhouse
Billy Squier
4:18
All Night Long
Billy Squier
4:48
My Kinda Lover
Billy Squier
3:31
Come Home
Billy Squier
3:57
Lover
Billy Squier
4:48
Can't Get Next To You
Billy Squier
4:33
Love Is The Hero
Billy Squier
4:48
Break The Silence
Billy Squier
4:59
She Goes Down
Billy Squier
4:07
Conscience Point
Billy Squier
5:27
Reach For The Sky
Billy Squier
5:32
Rock Me Tonite
Billy Squier
4:57
Don't Say You Love Me
Billy Squier
4:30
She's A Runner
Billy Squier
4:05
Everybody Wants You
Billy Squier
3:46
Shot O' Love
Billy Squier
4:06
Emotions In Motion
Billy Squier
4:59
The Stroke
Billy Squier
3:37
Fall For Love
Billy Squier
4:51
Take A Look Behind Ya
Billy Squier
5:03
Eye On You
Billy Squier
4:40
Sweet Release
Billy Squier
6:15
Hand-Me-Downs
Billy Squier
4:20
Wink Of An Eye
Billy Squier
4:55
In The Dark
Billy Squier
4:09
Been So Blind
Black Crowes, The
3:45
Blues
Black Crowes, The
4:10
Seeing Things
Black Crowes, The
5:20
Jealous Again
Black Crowes, The
4:36
She Talks To Angels
Black Crowes, The
5:31
Thin
Black Crowes, The
2:44
Twice As Hard
Black Crowes, The
4:11
Sister Luck
Black Crowes, The
5:15
Lady Evil
Black Sabbath
4:26
Del Rio's Song
Blue Oyster Cult
5:34
Golden Age of Leather
Blue Oyster Cult
5:53
I Am the One You Warned Me Of
Blue Oyster Cult
5:05
Searchin' for Celine
Blue Oyster Cult
3:36
I Love the Night
Blue Oyster Cult
4:23
Imaginos
Blue Oyster Cult
5:46
Les Invisibles
Blue Oyster Cult
5:31
Queen
Blue Oyster Cult
3:24
In the Presence of Another World
Blue Oyster Cult
6:25
Magna of Illusion
Blue Oyster Cult
5:54
The Siege and Investiture of Baron von Frankenstein's Castle at Weisseria
Blue Oyster Cult
6:44
Nosferatu
Blue Oyster Cult
5:20
Astronomy
Blue Oyster Cult
6:25
R. U. Ready 2 Rock
Blue Oyster Cult
3:43
Fireworks
Blue Oyster Cult
3:11
Death Valley Nights
Blue Oyster Cult
4:08
Goin' Through the Motions
Blue Oyster Cult
3:12
Cult
Blue Oyster Cult
7:17
Godzilla
Blue Oyster Cult
3:42
Subterranean Homesick Blues
Bob Dylan
2:17
Damn You
Bonfire
4:20
Diamonds in the Rough
Bonfire
4:13
Down to Atlanta
Bonfire
4:01
Anytime You Cry
Bonfire
5:34
Good Time Rock'n'Roll
Bonfire
5:00
I Need You
Bonfire
4:37
Strike Back
Bonfire
4:54
Southern Winds
Bonfire
4:51
Too Much Hollywood
Bonfire
5:06
Under Blue Skies
Bonfire
5:36
Until the Last Goodbye
Bonfire
4:32
Holding Out for a Hero
Bonnie Tyler
4:22
More Than a Feeling
Boston
3:25
Peace of Mind
Boston
5:02
The Way It Is
Bruce Hornsby, The Range
4:57
Lolita
Cheap Trick
3:16
The Rest Of My Life
Cheap Trick
4:18
I Want You to Want Me
Cheap Trick
3:00
Twisted Heart
Cheap Trick
4:17
If You Want My Love
Cheap Trick
3:35
Writing on the Wall
Cheap Trick
1:36
Borderline
Cheap Trick
3:35
Invaders of the Heart
Cheap Trick
3:59
Way of the World
Cheap Trick
3:37
3-D
Cheap Trick
3:36
Love's Got a Hold On Me
Cheap Trick
2:36
Won't Take No for an Answer
Cheap Trick
3:14
Voices
Cheap Trick
4:22
One On One
Cheap Trick
3:06
You Got It Going On
Cheap Trick
3:11
Brand New Name On An Old Tattoo
Cheap Trick
3:32
Next Position Please
Cheap Trick
2:54
You Say Jump
Cheap Trick
3:06
Don't Hit Me with Love
Cheap Trick
3:23
Nowhere
Cheap Trick
2:45
You Talk Too Much
Cheap Trick
1:56
Don't Make Our Love a Crime
Cheap Trick
3:44
Radio Lover
Cheap Trick
2:46
Y.O.Y.O.Y
Cheap Trick
4:55
Dream Police
Cheap Trick
3:51
Oo La La La
Cheap Trick
3:15
Four Letter Word
Cheap Trick
3:37
She's Alright
Cheap Trick
3:39
Dancing the Night Away
Cheap Trick
4:58
Saturday at Midnight
Cheap Trick
2:58
Floating Down
Cheap Trick
3:49
She's Tight
Cheap Trick
2:58
Younger Girls
Cheap Trick
3:16
I Want Be Man
Cheap Trick
3:19
True Colors
Cheap Trick
3:46
I Can't Take It
Cheap Trick
3:26
The House Is Rockin'
Cheap Trick
5:10
I Don't Love Her Anymore
Cheap Trick
3:52
Time Is Runnin'
Cheap Trick
2:20
Out of Touch
Daryl Hall & John Oates
3:58
Hearts On Fire
Don Felder
4:32
Little Latin Lover
Don Felder
3:33
Limelight
Don Felder
3:47
My World
Don Felder
3:48
Rock You
Don Felder
3:42
Sun
Don Felder
4:31
The Way Things Have To Be
Don Felder
4:19
American
Don Felder
3:40
Charmed
Don Felder
3:16
Get It
Don Felder
3:34
Falling In Love
Don Felder
4:25
Livin' Thing
Electric Light Orchestra
3:32
Two Sides
Firehouse
4:28
That Girl
FM
3:50
Heard It Through the Grapevine
Foghat
4:22
Heart Gone Cold
Foghat
4:28
Honey Do List
Foghat
4:45
Honey Hush
Foghat
4:21
Home in My Hand
Foghat
4:56
All Because of You
Foghat
4:58
Drivin' Wheel
Foghat
4:28
Chateau Lafitte '59 Boogie
Foghat
6:14
Ghost
Foghat
3:20
Fool for the City
Foghat
3:29
Easy Money
Foghat
3:53
California Blues
Foghat
8:02
Top Of The World
Gotthard
3:50
Paradise City
Guns N' Roses
6:46
You Could Be Mine
Guns N' Roses
5:43
Ticket 2 Heaven
Gunshy
3:36
98 In The Shade
Harlan Cage
4:16
Wasted Years
Iron Maiden
5:07
The Wicker Man
Iron Maiden
4:35
Fire
Jimi Hendrix
2:44
Foxy Lady
Jimi Hendrix
3:19
Living after midnight
Judas Priest
3:31
Rock you all around the world
Judas Priest
3:40
Turbo lover
Judas Priest
5:34
Breaking the law
Judas Priest
2:36
Nothin' To Lose
Kiss
3:27
I Was Made For Lovin' You
Kiss
4:32
C'mon And Love Me
Kiss
3:00
Love Gun
Kiss
3:17
Hotter Than Hell
Kiss
3:32
I Stole Your Love
Kiss
3:06
Deuce
Kiss
3:05
Strutter
Kiss
3:12
Calling Dr. Love
Kiss
3:44
Parasite
Kiss
3:04
Rock And Roll
Led Zeppelin
3:41
Black Dog
Led Zeppelin
4:56
Kickstart My Heart
Mötley Crüe
5:24
Dr. Feelgood
Motley Crue
4:49
Sugar Mama
Mungo Jerry
4:17
Razamanaz
Nazareth
3:50
Mojo
Night Ranger
4:14
Hell On High Heels
Pretty Maids
4:07
Show Me
Prowess
3:46
Need Some Love
Rush
2:22
Goodbuy T'Jane
Slade
3:33
I Don't Mind
Slade
3:07
Can't Give It Up
Survivor
4:27
Dangerous Beauty
The Rolling Stones
3:48
Brown Sugar
The Rolling Stones
3:49
Carol
The Rolling Stones
2:36
Bitch
The Rolling Stones
3:36
Rough Justice
The Rolling Stones
3:11
Too Tight
The Rolling Stones
3:37
Rocks Off
The Rolling Stones
4:32
Hell And High Water
Thunderfoot
3:50
Hold On
Tour De Force
3:38
All My Bridges Are Burning
Warrant
3:39
I Got The Six
ZZ Top
2:54
Chartreuse
ZZ Top
2:57
Give It Up
ZZ Top
3:32
Sharp Dressed Man
ZZ Top
4:18
