Типичная кельтик-панк группа помимо рокерских музыкальных атрибутов (гитары, барабаны) включает традиционные народные инструменты, такие как волынки, скрипка или фиддл, вистлы, аккордеон, концертина, бузуки, бойран, мандолина и банджо.
Far Beyond the Pale
1916
2:51
Irish & Proud
1916
3:44
For Whiskey
1916
3:33
Turn Her into the Wind
Airs & Graces
3:29
A Town so Black
Airs & Graces
2:23
Cards
Airs & Graces
3:48
Throat
Airs & Graces
2:11
70p
Arse Craic
2:05
Have Another Pint
Arse Craic
2:52
Helicopter Song
Auld Corn Brigade
3:53
Our Flag
Auld Corn Brigade
3:26
Switchblade Molly
Bastard Bearded Irishmen
4:36
Harvest
Bastard Bearded Irishmen
3:03
Let's Have a Party
Bastard Bearded Irishmen
2:50
Nowhere Bound
Bastards on Parade
2:50
Bill of Goods
Bastards on Parade
2:28
Get Em Off
Black Irish Texas
3:03
To Hell with the King
Black Irish Texas
2:40
Toora Loora
Black Tartan Clan
3:16
Start Something New
Black Water County
2:59
The Painful Truth
Black Water County
3:36
One More Beer Won't Hurt
Black Water County
4:40
Rocky Road
Blood or Whiskey
2:31
Dirty Aul War
Blood Or Whiskey
2:45
Poxy Pub
Blood Or Whiskey
2:17
Geektime
Blood or Whiskey
2:22
They Say No!
Blood Or Whiskey
3:44
Unfinished Business
Blood or Whiskey
2:00
Sometimes
Blood Or Whiskey
3:39
Generals
Blood Or Whiskey
3:44
Nothing but a Game
Bodh'aktan
2:47
Heave Away
Bodh'aktan
3:11
Two Years Enough
Brick Top Blaggers
3:38
Tales of the Dragon Knight
Bugul No
4:11
Voices of Bravest
Bugul No
4:20
Fucking Irish Song
Bugul No
2:18
Dure Nuit
Bugul No
3:02
Libert' d'tre Con
Bugul No
2:43
Beer Beer Beer
Captain's Daughter & The Sailors
2:21
CelKilt- Everyday's St. Patrick's Day
CelKilt
3:20
Hey What's Under Your Kilt
CelKilt
3:37
The Road, the Stage and the Bottle
Circle J
3:28
One Day
Circle J
3:07
Hey Billy
Corrigan Fest
3:23
La victoire en chantant
Corrigan Fest
3:31
Sayonora
CRAIC
4:04
Sally MacLennane
Craicheads
3:40
Blood On The Green
Dead Shepherd
2:35
Die Strömms die
Die Strömms
2:04
Freedom Lives On Mountains
Dirty Artichokes
3:53
I Need To Forget
Drink Hunters
2:14
Shameless
Drink Hunters
2:12
Rebels with a Cause
Dropkick Murphys
3:00
Sandlot
Dropkick Murphys
3:44
The Boys Are Back
Dropkick Murphys
3:19
Paying My Way
Dropkick Murphys
3:54
Humongous Tattooed Arms
Drunken Dolly
2:23
Drunken Man's Curse
Drunken Dolly
2:24
That Kiss
Drunken Dolly
2:51
St. Patrick's Day
Drunken Dolly
3:17
The Pride of Petravore
Dublin 5
4:47
Buried Alive
East End Radicals
2:46
Nomes
Ebri Knight
2:49
Nus fort
Ebri Knight
3:09
Bugger Off
Fiddler's Green
2:32
Perfect Gang
Fiddler's Green
4:03
Long Gone
Fiddler's Green
4:22
Yindy
Fiddler's Green
3:07
Old Dun Cow
Fiddler's Green
2:52
Rocky Road to Dublin
Fiddler's Green
3:31
Bottoms Up
Fiddler's Green
3:01
Greens and Fellows
Fiddler's Green
4:30
A Bottle a Day
Fiddler's Green
2:52
Folk's Not Dead
Fiddler's Green
3:46
Victor and His Demons
Fiddler's Green
3:27
The Night Pat Murphy Died
Fiddler's Green
3:35
Take Me Back
Fiddler's Green
3:28
We Don't Care
Fiddler's Green
3:54
Another Spring Song
Fiddler's Green
4:32
Never Hide
Fiddler's Green
3:26
Blarney Roses
Fiddler's Green
3:15
Burning the Night
Fiddler's Green
3:36
Parasite
Finnegan's Hell
2:40
Promises And Lies
Finnegan's Hell
2:51
King of the Bar
Finnegan's Hell
2:36
Six Feet Under
Finnegan's Hell
2:06
The Molly Maguires
Finnegan's Hell
2:20
Whiskey Darling
Finnegan's Hell
2:37
Whiskey Rum Gin and Wine
Finnegan's Hell
3:14
Tokyo Town
Finnegan's Hell
3:06
Drunk Sick And Blue
Finnegan's Hell
1:40
The Last Dance
Finnegan's Hell
3:18
The Promised Land
Finnegan's Hell
2:49
Galway Races
Finnegan's Hell
1:52
Drunken Christmas
Finnegan's Hell
2:19
Work is the Curse of the Drinking Class
Finnegan's Hell
2:39
No Saint
Finnegan's Hell
2:17
Reversed Evolution
Finnegan's Hell
1:54
Friends and Foes
Finnegan's Hell
3:25
If I Could Be The Pope
Firkin
3:42
High and Low
Firkin
4:08
I Am Who I Am
Firkin
3:35
Kind and Fine
Firkin
2:38
Focimese
Firkin
3:14
Molly Malone
Firkin
1:53
Loch Lomond
Firkin
3:26
Nincompoop
Firkin
2:25
My Love John
Firkin
3:46
Parasite's Lust
Firkin
4:04
The Child of Fire
Firkin
2:53
Donegal Danny
Firkin
2:29
Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye
Firkin
2:38
Dirty Julie
Firkin
3:02
Parasite's Lust
Firkin
4:30
Finger in the Pie
Firkin
3:09
Jumpin' Lovers
Firkin
2:26
We Grow Stronger
Flatfoot 56
2:57
Warriors
Flatfoot 56
2:11
The Rich, the Strong and the Poor
Flatfoot 56
3:12
Ollie Ollie
Flatfoot 56
3:22
Cotton Fields
Flatfoot 56
1:57
What's Left of the Flag
Flogging Molly
3:39
Devil's Dance Floor
Flogging Molly
3:59
Salty Dog
Flogging Molly
2:21
The Hand of John L. Sullivan
Flogging Molly
4:13
Swagger
Flogging Molly
2:05
Drunken Lullabies
Flogging Molly
3:50
The Kilburn High Road
Flogging Molly
3:43
Rebels of the Sacred Heart
Flogging Molly
5:11
The Worst Day Since Yesterday
Flogging Molly
3:38
Sail Away
Fox n Firkin
2:28
Fake World
Green Guard
4:34
Hero
Green Guard
3:31
Freedom
Green Guard
4:27
Piper
Green Guard
3:23
Heawen
Green Guard
3:33
Mary
Green Guard
2:49
The Boat
Green Guard
3:45
Ulster Girl
Green Guard
2:38
Trouble
Green Guard
4:02
None of Us Are Faithful
Greenland Whalefishers
3:56
20 Years of Waiting
Greenland Whalefishers
3:45
Nothing to Say
Greenland Whalefishers
2:11
Looney Tunes
Greenland Whalefishers
5:36
Sunny Side of the Street
Happy Ol' McWeasel
3:22
Join The Crew
Happy Ol'McWeasel
2:33
Heard Ya Say
Happy Ol'McWeasel
3:56
Good Deeds
Happy Ol'McWeasel
3:08
Badger And The Coon
Happy Ol'McWeasel
3:10
Navigator
High Sea Looters
3:19
The Day The Rats Left The Ship
High Sea Looters
2:54
The Beginning
High Sea Looters
2:15
No One Lives Here
Hoist the Colors
3:34
Take 'Em Down
Hoist The Colors
2:18
Mourners
Hoist the Colors
3:50
Big Strong Man
Hold Fast
2:52
Pout Me Grog
Hold Fast
3:00
My Girl is a Singer in a Punk Rock Band
Hold Fast
2:51
Sobriety
Jolly Jackers
2:31
Highland Dancer
Kilkenny Knights
5:08
Alice Kyteler
Kilkenny Knights
3:55
Pot of Gold
Kilkenny Knights
3:22
Black & Blue Jig
Kilmaine Saints
3:07
El Perill de Destruir un Simbol
Lad Cuig
4:58
El Cel dels Herois
Lad Cuig
3:00
Els Cinc de la Riera
Lad Cuig
3:57
Four Score
Lexington Field
3:12
Clarity Jane
Lexington Field
3:38
The Application
LQR
2:36
Irish Pride
Lucky Lad Green
2:48
Tale of a Sailor
Lucky Lad Green
3:39
The Torch
Machine Gun Dolly
3:45
Drunken Society
Mad Man's Crew
3:10
Orange Country
Mad Man's Crew
3:27
The Wild Rover
Mahones
3:19
The Shamrock Shore
Mahones
5:24
The Blood Is On Your Hands
Mahones
4:23
A Great Night on the Lash
Mahones
3:44
A Pain From Yesterday
Mahones
3:17
Ghost of a Whiskey Devil
Mahones
4:27
Girl With Galway Eyes
Mahones
3:23
Give It All Ya Got
Mahones
4:01
Lord of the Dirty Hordes
Mahones
3:56
Spanish Eyes
Malasaners
3:56
Kings Shilling
Malasaners
3:00
Drunk and Single in Madrid
Malasaners
2:20
Rights
Malasaners
2:53
Listen
Malasaners
2:30
Hobart Sailor
Medusa's Wake
3:00
Lawlor's Lament
Medusa's Wake
3:38
Seldom Sober
Medusa's Wake
2:52
Tilly Devine
Medusa's Wake
5:37
Still on Cider
Mick O'Toole
3:41
What Was Once a Solid Foundation is Now a Collapsing Empire
Mick O’Toole
2:49
Pints of Pity
Mickey Rickshaw
2:27
Contraband
Mickey Rickshaw
3:09
Not my Problem Now
Mickey Rickshaw
3:56
Obłęd
Molly Malone's
3:48
Field of Athenry
Mosche di velluto grigio
3:06
Ballad of a Workshy Man
Mr. Irish Bastard
3:22
Skin & Bones
Mr. Irish Bastard
3:37
Kingdom of the Sun
Mr. Irish Bastard
3:44
Don't You Walk Away
Mr. Irish Bastard
3:51
My Sharona
Paddy And The Rats
3:24
Drunken Tuesday
PADDY AND THE RATS
2:55
Drunken Sailor
Paddy and the Rats
3:28
Keep The Devil Down In The Hole
Paddy And The Rats
3:41
United We Stand
Paddy and the Rats & The Moorings
2:52
She's The One
Pipes And Pints
3:19
Jolly Roger
Pirates Of The Pubs
2:08
Up and Down
Punching Namard
2:57
State Of Massachusetts
Ramshackle Army
3:42
Mars Bogor
Rotten Riot
1:52
Dancin' The Hempen Jig
Rum Rebellion
2:52
Suspect
Rum Rebellion
3:09
United
Rum Rebellion
3:23
Ordinary Life
Scotch
3:14
Best Friend
Scotch
3:39
Scotch Wha Hae
Scotch
3:38
Brake Release
Scotch
4:23
Jack Dempsey
Scythian
4:00
The Wild Rover
ShamRocks
4:57
The Blood of Cuchulainn
ShamRocks
2:17
Molly Malone
ShamRocks
2:32
Lord of the Dance
ShamRocks
3:12
Wild Unicorns of Kilkenny
ShamRocks
3:04
Bottle of Smoke
SIGELPA
2:36
Necroguateke
SIGELPA
2:11
FOOL
Sir Reg
3:39
Boys of St. Pauli
Sir Reg
2:54
End of the Line
Sir Reg
3:35
Rats
Smokey Bastard
3:37
Faster Than Light
Smokey Bastard
4:21
Screens
Smokey Bastard
3:44
Baba Yaga
Smokey Bastard
4:56
Rotter
Smokey Bastard
4:08
One Night in Prison
SMZB
4:49
Generation
SMZB
3:19
Marijuana and the Stars
The Barefoot Sailors
2:34
No Freedom In Country
The Barefoot Sailors
2:01
Davy Jones' Locker
The Barefoot Sailors
1:59
Hooligan Crew
The Bay Street Bastards
2:17
Slappywag's
The Bay Street Bastards
4:37
Black Tartan Clan
The Black Tartan Clan
2:41
Scotland In Our Hearts
The Black Tartan Clan
2:48
Auld St. Patrick
The Bloody Irish Boys
3:03
Finnegan's Wake
The Bloody Irish Boys
3:46
The Irish Rover
The Cherry Coke$
2:48
Gypsy Moon
The Cherry Coke$
4:11
Second Chances
The Clan
2:53
Whole Lotta Jig
The Clan
4:10
Folk 'N' Roll
The Clan
2:55
Jenny Porter
The Clan
3:12
When the War is Over
The Cloves and the Tobacco
5:37
You'll Never Know
The Cloves and the Tobacco
3:53
Shipping up to Brisbane
The Dangerous Folk
3:06
Drunken Summer Night
The Dirty Glass
4:12
Wind Never Lies
The Dogs from the Grapes
2:12
Sailor Without Sea
The Dogs from the Grapes
3:03
Red Ribbons
The Dogs from the Grapes
2:15
A Fuckin' Day
The Dogs from the Grapes
4:00
Together Again
The Dogs from the Grapes
2:52
The Manoeuvrer
The Dogs from the Grapes
3:21
The Ballad of Captain Ludd
The Dogs from the Grapes
3:06
Grace O'malley
The Dreadnoughts
4:09
Amsterdam
The Dreadnoughts
3:25
Cider Road
The Dreadnoughts
2:41
Gafitaeh
The Fatty Farmers
2:51
Invictus
The Fatty Farmers
3:25
Last Thing I Remember
The Fighting Jamesons
4:05
Year Gone By
The Fighting Jamesons
5:38
The Ramble Home
The Fighting Jamesons
5:01
What Does It Mean
The Fighting Jamesons
4:15
Around the Bend
The Fighting Jamesons
3:22
A Song for Letting Go
The Fighting Jamesons
4:51
Everyday Not Wasted
The Fighting Jamesons
4:29
How I Ended Up This Way
The Fighting Jamesons
4:02
Johnny I Hardly Knew Ya
The Fighting Jamesons
4:37
Mid the Green Fields of Virginia
The Fighting Jamesons
2:54
Isn't It Grand
The Fighting Jamesons
3:09
Rocky Road to Dublin
The Fighting Jamesons
3:40
Ink in the Jar
The Gaelleon
3:05
La buteglia del fracass
The Gaelleon
3:25
Belfast Boy
The Gentlemen
3:06
Shipping Up To Boston
The Gobshites
4:34
12 Steps
The Gobshites
3:56
I'm Shipping up to Boston
The Irish Travelers
2:34
Bartender
The Killigans
2:24
All Good Men
The Killigans
2:58
Burn it Down
The Killigans
4:12
Peducah
The Killigans
3:09
One Angry Voice
The Killigans
4:12
Throw it Away
The Killigans
2:58
The Best Words
The Killigans
3:11
Whiskey and Gin
The Killigans
2:46
Going Back To Dublin
The Mahones
2:52
Drunken Lazy Bastard
The Mahones
3:29
Here Comes Lucky
The Mahones
3:33
Here She Comes
The Mahones
3:57
One Last Shot
The Mahones
3:32
Is This Bar Open 'til Tomorrow
The Mahones
4:09
When Ye Go Away
The Mahones
3:18
Whiskey Devils
The Mahones
2:55
Will You Marry Me
The Mahones
3:02
Queen And Tequila
The Mahones
3:25
Heroes Die
The Mahones
3:48
You're The One
The Mahones
4:19
Finnegan's Wake
The Moorings
3:20
Molly
The Muckers
4:50
Barroom Lady
The O'Reillys and the Paddyhats
3:14
In Chains
The O'Reillys and the Paddyhats
3:13
Jesse James
The Porters
3:57
Nameless Grave
The Porters
4:24
Harbour Pearls
The Porters
3:52
Rum, Bum And Violina
The Porters
4:26
Shine On
The Porters
4:35
Sam Hall
The Porters
3:07
Son of this Town
The Porters
4:09
A Cigarette And Not Half A Glass Of Whiskey
The Porters
4:39
Homeward Bound
The Porters
3:50
King Of The Road
The Potato Pirates
3:00
Homecoming
The Ramshackle Army
2:39
Back Up Again
The Ramshackle Army
3:20
Foreign Soil
The Ramshackle Army
2:49
Drunk & Distracted
The Real McCoys
2:38
Up on a Motorbike
The Real McKenzies
2:03
Wha Saw the 42nd
The Real McKenzies
2:00
Chip
The Real McKenzies
3:14
Smokin' Bowl
The Real Mckenzies
3:06
Due West
The Real McKenzies
2:38
'Eight Beers' Mcgee
The Rumjacks
4:00
Patron Saint O' Thieves
The Rumjacks
4:09
Uncle Tommy
The Rumjacks
2:35
Jig of Death
The Rumjacks
2:30
The Ugly Side feat. The Rumjacks
The Rumjacks
2:42
Just Say No! feat. The SIDH
The Rumjacks
2:59
Magdalene
The Rumjacks
4:01
Zielona Gora
The Rumjacks
2:55
Rumpled Time
The Rumjacks
2:56
An Irish Pub Song
The Rumjacks
3:22
Dead Man Runnin'
The Rumjacks
2:43
F.D.M.
The Rumjacks
3:45
I'll Tell Me Ma
The Rumjacks
2:04
Don't Follow Me
The Rumjacks
2:54
A Fistful O' Roses
The Rumjacks
4:52
I Smell Trouble
The Rumjacks
2:55
I Wanna Know
The Rumjacks
3:16
Folkamiseria - One Love
The Rumpled
2:49
Folkamiseria
The Rumpled
3:07
Take a Drop
The Rumpled
2:24
The Pub
The Rumpled
4:32
The Road
The Rumpled
3:03
The Gipsy Dancer
The Rumpled
2:49
The Rumjacks - Stand Up
The Rumpled
3:31
Broken Romances
The Rumpled
3:14
Going Down The Line
The Scally Cap Brats
1:52
Shillelagh Justice
The Shillelaghs
3:39
Dust
The Shillelaghs
3:24
Whisky Afternoon
The Wakes
2:16
Cau del balanci
X-Fanekaes
4:41
Morralla
X-Fanekaes
2:49
