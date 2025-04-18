Главная
День Святого Патрика
Культурный и религиозный праздник, который отмечается ежегодно 17 марта, в день смерти небесного покровителя Ирландии святого Патрика. Праздник сопровождается кельтик-панком и фолк-панком. Плейлист отлично передаст дух дня Святого Патрика!
Скачать
A Celtic Lore
Adrian von Ziegler
3:19
The Last of the Mohicans The Porthole of Kelp
Alban Fuam
4:31
Leaving of Liverpool
Alban Fuam
2:41
Drunken Sailor
Alban Fuam
2:46
The Irish Rover
Alban Fuam
3:39
Galway Girl
Alban Fuam
3:17
The Monaghan Jig
Alban Fuam
2:29
The Wild Rover
Alban Fuam
2:40
Whiskey in the Jar
Alban Fuam
3:06
The Blarney Pilgrim John Ryan's Polka
Alban Fuam
3:35
The Great Song of the Indifference
Alban Fuam
4:09
High on a Mountain
Alban Fuam
3:44
Scarborough Fair
Alban FuamAlison Medini
4:37
Winter Is Coming
An Danzza
5:40
Beltane
An Danzza
4:46
Irish Lute Ballad
Andrei Krylov
2:41
Brian Boru's March
Anima Keltia
3:46
Calaghan's Field
Anne Wylie
5:59
Under a Breton Sky
Aurora Celtic
3:02
Real Old Mountain Dew
Barleyjuice
3:08
Bilbo's Dream
Belfast Food
4:35
Eve, The Apple Of My Eye
Bell X1
5:33
Dreams
Blinding Lights
4:28
Zombie
Blinding Lights
4:12
Linger
Blinding LightsCommercial Radio Group
4:26
Une autre nuit
Bodh'aktan
2:44
André
Bodh'aktan
2:11
Du rhum des femmes
Bodh'aktan
2:32
Picture Of You
Boyzone
3:28
Arrive On St. Patrick's Day
Brendan Sheehy
3:16
Rock And Roll Women
Brinsley Schwarz
4:21
I Don't Like Mondays
Brixton BoysClock Rockers
3:44
Children of Neijia
Butterfly Tea
2:12
Rocked to Stony Silence
Cado Belle
5:31
Ailein Duinn
Catriona Watt
3:09
Whiskey in the Jar
CDM Rock ProjectKnightsbridgeWaxies DargleThe Rock MastersThe Rock HeroesVintage Tape RecorderRock MastersMetal
5:35
Le long de l'eau
Cecile Corbel
3:20
Tir na nOg
Celtic WomanOonagh
3:10
Star of the County Down
Celtica
2:29
Green Grow The Rushes Oh
Cherish The Ladies
4:50
Goodbye Nashville, Hello Camden Town
Chilli Willi & The Red Hot Peppers
2:51
Don't Forget Your Shovel
Christy Moore
2:21
Theme from Harry's Game
Clannad
2:31
Rock and Roll
CMH Celtic
3:59
Whiskey in the Jar
CMH Celtic
4:17
Where the Streets Have No Name
CMH Celtic
5:26
Castleconnell
Cynthia Artish
3:34
Emma's Waltz
Damien Mullane
4:38
The Knight At Dublin Castle
Darby Devon
3:47
Together We Fly
Darby Devon
4:32
The Mighty Clansmen King GeorgeJohnny Harley's Reel
Deanta
3:25
The Blacksmith
Deanta
3:08
Eleanor Plunkett
Deanta
4:22
Quit While You're Behind
Dr Feelgood
4:02
The Raven’s Wing The Flowers of Red Hill
Dragon Fly
5:06
The State of Massachusetts
Dropkick Murphys
4:11
Finnegan's Wake
Dropkick Murphys
2:19
First Class Loser
Dropkick Murphys
2:55
The Season's Upon Us
Dropkick Murphys
4:02
Fields Of Athenry
Dropkick Murphys
4:24
Captain Kelly's Kitchen
Dropkick Murphys
2:48
Going Out in Style
Dropkick Murphys
4:08
Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya
Dropkick Murphys
3:54
Peg O' My Heart
Dropkick Murphys
2:20
The Auld Triangle
Dropkick Murphys
2:41
I'm Shipping Up To Boston
Dropkick Murphys
2:34
Paying My Way
Dropkick Murphys
3:54
The Boys Are Back
Dropkick Murphys
3:19
The Hardest Mile
Dropkick Murphys
3:26
The Irish Rover
Dropkick Murphys
3:39
You'll Never Walk Alone
Dropkick Murphys
3:22
Dirty Old Town
Dublin Town Buskers
2:21
Saratoga Susie
Ducks Deluxe
2:34
The Man Who Can't Be Moved
East End Brothers
4:01
Hall of Fame
East End Brothers
3:24
Old Castle
Ebunny
1:52
Do Anything You Wanna Do
Eddie & The Hot Rods
4:01
The Factory
Eggs Over Easy
3:03
Welcome To The Working Week
Elvis Costello
1:23
A Day Without Rain
Enya
2:37
Gaia's Chant
Faolan
3:41
A Good Heart
Feargal Sharkey
4:30
Perfect Gang
Fiddler's Green
4:03
Bad Boys
Fiddler's Green
2:51
Victor And His Demons
Fiddler's Green
3:27
Greens And Fellows
Fiddler's Green
4:30
Here We Go Again
Fiddler's Green
3:27
P Stands For Paddy
Fiddler's Green
2:52
Another Spring Song
Fiddler's Green
4:32
We Won't Die Tonight
Fiddler's Green
3:22
Scolding Wife
Fiddler's Green
3:04
Bugger Off
Fiddler's Green
2:32
Shut Up And Dance
Fiddler's Green
3:47
Bottoms Up
Fiddler's Green
3:01
Jacobites
Fiddler's Green
3:04
Queen of Argyll
Fiddler's Green
4:21
Into the Sunset Again
Fiddler's Green
4:09
Blarney Roses
Fiddler's Green
3:15
Johnny
Fiddler's Green
3:13
Star Of The County Down
Fiddler's Green
3:21
Buccaneer
Fiddler's Green
3:37
Rocky Road To Dublin
Fiddler's Green
3:31
Blame It on Me
Fiddler's Green
4:42
Mr. Tickle
Fiddler's Green
4:21
Raise your Arms
Fiddler's Green
3:50
Devil's Dozen
Fiddler's Green
3:11
Take Me Back
Fiddler's Green
3:28
Irish Rover
Fiddler's Green
3:17
A Night In Dublin
Fiddler's Green
2:49
Song for the Living
Fiddler's Green
3:02
Matty Groves
Fiddler's Green
2:54
Burning The Night
Fiddler's Green
3:36
No More Pawn
Fiddler's Green
3:21
A Bottle A Day
Fiddler's Green
2:52
The More The Merrier
Fiddler's Green
3:00
Don't Look Back
Fiddler's Green
3:40
Never Hide
Fiddler's Green
3:26
The Reel Jig Bag
Fiddler's Green
6:31
Girls Along The Road
Fiddler's Green
3:39
Long Gone
Fiddler's Green
4:22
We Don't Care
Fiddler's Green
3:54
Folk Raider
Fiddler's Green
3:39
No Lullaby
Fiddler's Green
4:07
The Night Pat Murphy Died
Fiddler's Green
3:35
Folk's Not Dead
Fiddler's Green
3:46
Old Polina
Fiddler's Green
3:56
All the Way
Fiddler's Green
3:52
Yindy
Fiddler's Green
3:10
Haughs Of Cromdale
Fiddler's Green
3:51
Down ByThe Hillside
Fiddlers Green
4:15
Highland Road
Fiddlers Green
2:55
Bottom Of Our Glass
Fiddlers Green
3:11
Strike Back
Fiddlers Green
2:58
Mrs. McGrath
Fiddlers Green
2:56
Life Full Of Pain
Fiddlers Green
3:17
Empty Pockets, Empty Fridge
Fiddlers Green
2:38
This Old Man
Fiddlers Green
2:40
7 Drunken Sailors
Fiddlers Green
3:24
John Kanaka
Fiddler’s Green
2:20
Limerick Style
Fiddler’s Green
3:18
Born to Be a Rover
Fiddler’s Green
3:09
Cheer Up
Fiddler’s Green
4:13
Sláinte
Fiddler’s Green
3:51
One Fine Day
Fiddler’s Green
3:35
No Anthem
Fiddler’s Green
3:32
Promises and Lies
Finnegan's Hell
2:51
Whiskey Darling
Finnegan's Hell
2:37
I'll Fly Away
Flatfoot 56
2:44
Drunken Lullabies
Flogging Molly
3:50
Salty Dog
Flogging Molly
2:21
Life Is Good
Flogging Molly
4:02
The Worst Day Since Yesterday
Flogging Molly
3:38
The Guns Of Jericho
Flogging Molly
4:15
The Bride Wore Black
Flogging Molly
2:59
Devil's Dance Floor
Flogging Molly
3:59
Eb Reels
Flook
3:46
The Road to Corrandulla The Lochaber Badger The Road to Corrandulla
Frankie GavinMichael McgoldrickJim MurraySharon Shannon
4:33
Hampden in the Sun
Freedom's Sons
3:09
Go Green, Get Lucky
Game Tunes
1:21
Over The Hills And Far Away
Gary Moore
5:22
Keep Her Lit Road to Errogie
Gary Quinn
3:34
Angel
Gavin Friday
4:19
Brown Eyed Girl
Graham Blvd
3:01
Piano Man
Graham Blvd
5:00
Sweet Caroline
Graham Blvd
3:08
The Streets of Glasgow
Gráinne Brady
4:48
Ancient Sojourn
Greg Joy
3:14
Lunchtime Boredom
Guidewires
4:39
The Glad Eye
Guidewires
4:00
The Celtic Ride
Gwenael Kerleo
3:28
Etrezek al lein
Gwenael Kerleo
3:13
Not True
Happy Ol' McWeasel
3:48
St. Patrick's Day
Hermann Skibbe
2:31
Johnny Got A Boom Boom
Imelda May
2:38
London Days
In Search Of A Rose
3:02
Super Jig
Irish Pub Society
2:06
Sleeping Under The Tables Set
Irish Pub Songs
4:33
Gold And Silver Days
Irish Pub Songs
3:47
The Moon On Clancy's Wings
Irish Pub Songs
3:55
Wild Rover
Irish Rock SongsThe O'Neill Brothers GroupMusic Themes PlayersIrish Party Music
5:02
Four Leaf Clover
Irish Rock SongsThe O'Neill Brothers GroupMusic Themes PlayersIrish Party Music
3:13
Biz Bihan
Jakez François
1:59
Route 609
Jean Dixon
4:33
Two Magicians
Jean Luc Lenoir
3:33
Saint Patrick in the Spirit
John Doan
4:59
Ever Happened To Me
John Latimer Law & His Ebony Sound
3:11
Ebony Eyes
John Latimer Law & His Ebony Sound
3:11
Catch Karrie
John Latimer Law & His Ebony Sound
3:42
Give Me What I Want
John Latimer Law & His Ebony Sound
3:49
Got A Love On You
John Latimer Law & His Ebony Sound
3:45
Lillie Bell
John Latimer Law & His Ebony Sound
3:03
Scot's Wha Hae
John Latimer Law & His Ebony Sound
3:58
Milowe Hilowe
John Latimer Law & His Ebony Sound
4:29
Beat The Drum
John Latimer Law & His Ebony Sound
4:07
Caledonia
John Latimer Law & His Ebony Sound
3:33
The Old High ReelToss The FeathersGalway Rambler
John Whelan
3:23
Hùg Air A' Bhonaid Mhòir
Julie Fowlis
2:57
Rithill Aill
Karen Matheson
3:41
Celtic Ballad
Kate Mcmayland and Her Orchestra
2:47
St Patrick Jig
Kate Mcmayland and Her Orchestra
2:30
A Mhic Iain 'ic Sheumais
Kathleen MacInnes
2:37
The Welsh Maid
Ken Parsons
3:37
Upminster Kid
Kilburn and the High Roads
5:18
The Saints Are Coming
Knightsbridge
3:22
Beautiful Day
Knightsbridge
4:05
We Are the Champions
Knightsbridge
2:56
The Boys Are Back in Town
KnightsbridgeStarlite Rock RevivalCDM Rock ProjectVintage Tape RecorderDance Hits 2014Dance Hits 2015Ultimate Dance Hits
4:26
Woman in Red
Krishna Rose
4:34
Take Me to Church
Lakeside Revival
4:04
Chasing Cars
Lakeside Revival
4:26
Samhain
Lisa Thiel
4:15
The Rock ReelThe Morning DewReeling on the Box
Liz Carroll
3:21
SevensMichael Kennedy'sThe Cup Of Tea
Liz Carroll
4:23
Snow
Loreena McKennitt
5:39
A-Souling
Lothlorien
4:12
The Floating CrowbarMcGlinchey'sThe Almost Reel
Lúnasa
4:43
Goodbye Miss GoodavichRosie's Reel
Lúnasa
2:35
The Butlers Of Glen AvenueSliabh RussellCathal McConnell's
Lúnasa
4:07
Island Lake
Lúnasa
4:55
Eirigh Suas A Stoirin
Maire Brennan
4:00
Raining Up
Mairead Nesbitt
3:07
St. Patrick Never Drank
Marc Gunn
2:30
Fiollaigean
Meave Mackinnon
4:01
Corrievreckan
Michael Mcgoldrick
6:58
Danny Boy
Michelle Amato
3:55
An Chiúrach Bhléinfhionn
Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
4:20
Glory Days
New York PopGraham Blvd
4:14
So It Goes
Nick Lowe
2:35
Lord Galway's Lamentaion
One Harp and a Flute
1:38
The Captain's Dead
Paddy And The Rats
3:56
The Six Rat Rovers
Paddy And The Rats
3:04
Rogue
Paddy And The Rats
2:26
St. Patrick's Isle
Patrick McGinley
4:53
Music For A Found Harmonium
Patrick Street
2:47
Bonny Sweet Robin
Perkelt
3:42
My Time in a While
Plummet Airlines
2:52
Kan Ar Kann
Restless Feet
2:25
Stretched On Your Grave
Rising Gael
2:56
When You Say Nothing At All
Ronan Keating
4:14
Bad Penny
Rory Gallagher
4:05
Freyas Forest
Rúnfell
4:41
The Foggy Dew
Saint Bushmill's Choir
3:50
Gotta Tell You
Samantha Mumba
3:20
Greenwaves
Secret GardenKaren Matheson
4:46
Everything To Me
Shane Filan
3:24
The Mouth of the Tobique Lad O'Beirne's Dowd's Favourite The Mouth of the Tobique
Sharon Shannon
4:07
Celtic Spirit
Simon Wolfe
2:13
Banquet for Dreamers
Sir Reg
2:50
21st Century Loser
Sir Reg
2:55
Raise Your Hand
Sir Reg
2:27
Spitting Games
Snow Patrol
3:47
Breathless
Songs of Dandelion
3:25
Lay It on Me
Squeeze
2:56
I'm Gonna Be
Starlite Rock Revival
3:29
Celtic Dance
Stefano Fucili
2:18
Radioactive
Stereo Avenue
3:07
Thunder
Stereo Avenue
3:09
Best Day of My Life
Stereo Avenue
3:14
It's Time
Stereo Avenue
4:00
Johnny Come Lately
Steve Earle
4:10
The Galway Girl
Steve Earle
3:05
Three Lovely Ladies The Charladies' Ball Biddy Mulligan
Steve O'Shea
4:00
The Stones Outside Dan Murphy's Door Eileen O'Grady The Boys Of County Armagh The Wild Rover Mick McGilligan's Ball
Steve O'Shea
3:49
Bould O'Donohue Homes, Boys Home The Old Women From Wexford The Jug Of Punch Brennan On The Moor The Irish Rover The Holy Ground
Steve O'Shea
4:46
Elfin Stream
Taking Back Winter
3:02
Always Movin'
The Anorak Adventure
4:00
The Wild Rover
The Blarney Lads
2:37
Molly Malone
The Blarney LadsChristy Keeney
2:26
I'm a Rover
The Blarney LadsWaxies Dargle
3:12
Trust Me I'm A Doctor
The Blizzards
3:08
Rat Trap
The Boomtown Rats
4:57
Wonderwall
The Camden Towners
4:12
The Whole of the Moon
The Camden Towners
5:07
5 Stolen Kiss
The Celtic Orchestra
3:32
Zombie
The Cranberries
5:06
Victoria Rose
The Currency
3:57
Wake Of The Bounty
The Currency
3:57
888
The Currency
3:11
Anchor And Crown
The Currency
2:33
Gates Of Hell
The Currency
3:21
Broadarrow Bay
The Currency
3:13
Silver Princess
The Currency
2:41
Hold Fast
The Currency
5:17
Port Song
The Currency
2:40
Last Waltz
The Currency
3:40
Come Out Ye Black And Tans
The Davitts
3:13
Fiddler's Green
The DublinersBarney McKenna
4:23
Turning Point
The Elders
3:13
Jailhouse of County Fife
The Elders
3:57
Scarborough Fair
The Gothard Sisters
4:26
Jump Around
The Gym All-StarsChamps UnitedFresh Beat MCs
3:31
Song 2
The Gym All-StarsCount Dee's Hit ExplosionChamps UnitedStarlite Rock RevivalThe Camden TownersDie Ballzauberer
2:00
Tubthumping
The Gym All-StarsCount Dee's Hit ExplosionChamps UnitedStarlite Rock RevivalTikki ClubThe Capeside Freshman
3:34
When Irish Eyes Are Smiling
The Hit Co.
2:39
I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover
The Hit Co.
2:17
Some Kinda Wonderful
The Inmates
4:22
Whisky in the Jar
The Irish Rovers
3:03
Seven Drunken Nights
The Limerick Rovers
3:41
Dirty Old Town
The Limerick RoversThe McMulligans
3:43
I'm Shipping Up to Boston
The Limerick RoversThe McMulligans
2:33
Sally MacLennane
The Limerick RoversThe McMulligans
2:41
Ode To My Family
The Magic Time TravelersCarntouhilIrish ForeignersBlinding LightsCommercial Radio Group
4:22
Vertigo
The Magic Time TravelersKnightsbridge
3:09
Slugger O'Toole
The Mighty Regis
3:13
Celtic Storm
The Mighty Regis
3:17
Ole
The Narrowbacks
1:57
Whiskey in the Jar
The Narrowbacks
2:32
If I Should Fall From Grace With God
The Pogues
2:20
Streams of Whiskey
The Pogues
2:33
Dirty Old Town
The Pogues
3:45
Mountain Dew
The PoguesThe Dubliners
2:17
The Ballad of Greyfriars Bobby
The Real McKenzies
2:55
The Countess CathleenWomen of the Sidhe
The Riverdance OrchestraProinnsias O'DuinnKenneth EdgeTommy HayesNikola ParovDes Moore
5:41
Green Ginger Wine
The Rumjacks
3:40
My Wild Irish Rose
The Shannon Singers
2:10
Blue Collar Jane
The Strypes
2:52
Big Sur
The ThrillsConor DeasyDaniel RyanBen CarriganPadraic McMahonKevin Horan
3:09
Erin Go Bragh
The Tossers
2:04
Smash the Windows
The Tossers
2:43
Screamager
Therapy
2:42
Emerald
Thin Lizzy
4:06
In the Mist
Third Harbour
2:55
Town She Used To Call Home
Tom Donovan
4:02
Riley's Daughter
Tom DonovanTon Donovan
3:06
Dálaigh's Polka Set
Tommie Cunniffe
3:55
Boulavogue
Triskell
2:41
Even Better Than The Real Thing
U2
3:39
Legendary Celtic Song
Viking Legends
4:43
Rocky Road to Dublin
Waxies Dargle
3:27
Irish Rover Rakes of Mallow
Waxies Dargle
4:18
Red Hot Rocking Blues
Wilko JohnsonL & J Fulson
3:11
Old Hag, You Have Killed Me Old Tipperary
Willie Clancy
4:13
Whole Wide World
Wreckless Eric
2:52
Foggy Dew
Young Dubliners
3:40