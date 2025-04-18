Главная
Ретро Диско-Фанк
Главная
Плейлисты
Фанк
Ретро Диско-Фанк
Скачать
Sayonara
A Taste Of Honey
4:07
What If
Amber Mark
3:35
Happines
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:00
Personal Message
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:12
Happiness
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:00
Critical Beat
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:21
Save Me
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:10
Smooth Funks
Angel Luis Samos Luna
1:51
The Big Jump
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:04
Enjoy It
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:11
Enjoy It
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:09
Felling Good
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:16
Cactus Rock
Angel Luis Samos Luna
1:54
Fiveteen
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:08
Good Time
Angel Luis Samos Luna
2:20
Nobody
Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan
3:00
ROXANNE
Arizona Zervas
2:43
Pick Up The Pieces
Average White Band
4:01
Discomedley
Azoto
7:01
Fire Fly
Azoto
5:18
Zorba's Dance
Azoto
3:18
Soft Emotion
Azoto
5:39
San Salvador
Azoto
3:05
Exalt-Exalt
Azoto
7:49
Another Man
Barbara Mason
6:57
Street Tough
Ben E King
4:32
Our Love
Blank & Jones
3:10
Heaven Must Have Sent You
Bonnie Pointer
3:34
Heaven
Bonnie Pointer
3:38
Roppongi Panic
Candy Dulfer
4:03
Come Back
Carol Williams
3:40
Have You for My Love
Carol Williams
5:20
I Get It
Carol Williams
3:06
More
Carol Williams
7:20
My Time of Need
Carol Williams
3:43
Rattlesnake
Carol Williams
3:43
Tell the World About Our Love
Carol Williams
7:28
Love Is You
Carol Williams
5:07
I Gotta Keep Dancin'
Carrie Lucas
7:36
Fashion
Carrie Lucas
6:42
I'll Close Love's Door
Carrie Lucas
4:45
I Just Can't Do Without Your Love
Carrie Lucas
4:45
Rockin' For Your Love
Carrie Lucas
5:51
Show Me Where You're Coming From
Carrie Lucas
5:49
Southern Star
Carrie Lucas
6:40
Summer in the Street
Carrie Lucas
6:00
Superstar
Carrie Lucas
4:37
Men
Carrie Lucas
5:41
Tic Toc
Carrie Lucas
4:19
The Edge of Night
Carrie Lucas
6:15
Dance With You
Carrie Lucas
6:32
I Gotta Get Away from Your Love
Carrie Lucas
3:50
I Feel for You
Chaka Khan
5:45
I Know You, I Live You
Chaka Khan
4:27
I'm Every Woman
Chaka Khan
4:06
Ain't Nobody
Chaka Khan
4:41
I Feel for You
Chaka Khan
5:45
Got To Be Real Single Version
Chaka Khan
3:44
Like Sugar
Chaka Khan
3:59
In the Night Single Version
Chaka Khan
3:59
It's Gonna Be Right Album Version
Chaka Khan
4:00
Encore Extended Version
Chaka Khan
8:20
No See, No Cry
Chaka Khan
3:19
Say You'll Be Mine
Chaka Khan
5:07
I'm Every Woman
Chaka Khan
4:07
Sweet Kind Of Life Album Version
Chaka Khan
3:59
Heaven of My Life
Change
5:38
Shake It Up Tonight
Cheryl Lynn
5:42
Dance, Dance, Dance
Chic
3:47
Don't Walk Away
Chromeo
3:28
Juice
Chromeo
3:16
Old 45's
Chromeo
3:47
Over Your Shoulder
Chromeo
4:32
Needy Girl Album Version
Chromeo
4:17
Bad Decision
Chromeo
3:06
Must've Been
Chromeo feat. DRAM
3:30
Funky Track
Cloud One
7:05
Flying High
Cloud One
6:23
Spaced Out
Cloud One
6:35
Atmosphere Strut
Cloud One
8:15
Disco Juice
Cloud One
7:02
Charleston Hopscotch
Cloud One
6:21
Body Movement
Conquest
6:17
This Girl
Cookin' On 3 BurnersKylie Auldist
3:44
Superstar Bibi Better Days Single
Cunnie Williams
4:09
Everything I Do Album Version
Cunnie Williams
3:28
Saturday
Cunnie Williams
4:39
Come Back To Me
Cunnie Williams
3:39
DX7
Dabeull feat. Holybrune
4:04
New Order
Dabeull feat. Holybrune
3:35
TR 707
Dabeull feat. Holybrune
3:26
Don't Stop
Dabeull feat. Michael Tee
3:27
Give Me Your Heart
Dabeull feat. Michael Tee
3:44
DX7
DabeullHolybrune
4:04
You & I
DabeullHolybrune
3:29
Give Me Your Heart
DabeullMichael Tee
3:44
Soul Brother
Dalton
3:44
One More Step to Take
Delegation
4:28
Where Is the Love We Used to Know
Delegation
5:56
It's Your Turn Extended Version
Delegation
7:12
You and I
Delegation
5:04
Put a Little Love on Me
Delegation
8:14
Dance Like Fred Astaire
Delegation
4:16
In the Night
Delegation
4:37
Heartache No. 9
Delegation
5:14
I'm Coming Out
Diana Ross
5:20
Upside Down
Diana Ross
4:04
Make It Last Forever
Donna McGhee
8:26
Mr. Blindman
Donna McGhee
5:14
It Ain't No Big Thing
Donna McGhee
6:39
Bad Girls
Donna Summer
3:53
I Want You Hot
Dotty Green
6:37
Spooky
Dusty Springfield
2:39
Fantasy
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:46
Ask Me
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
4:03
Good Things Don't Last Forever
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
3:40
I'll Do Anything for You
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
3:03
Dance the Night Away
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
4:59
One Beautiful Day
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
2:57
Somebody's Loving You
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
3:21
I Wouldn't Give You Up
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
3:26
Passion
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
3:55
Try to Believe Me
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
3:17
Brazil
El Coco
3:12
Just Be You
El Coco
3:15
Put On Your Jeans
El Coco
4:32
Coco Kane
El Coco
6:05
Cocomotion
El Coco
5:14
Let's Get It Together
El Coco
4:54
Under Construction
El Coco
3:22
Burning Flame
Enlightment
3:24
Gonna Get Over You
France Joli
7:22
Witch of Love
France Joli
4:46
Come to Me
France Joli
4:12
Today Is the Day Hot Mix
Frazelle
3:18
Today Is the Day
Frazelle
5:20
I Want your love
FUNK'N'STEIN The Band
3:44
You Wanna Be a Hippie
Funky Destination
4:38
Love Fever
Gayle Adams
7:01
Emergency
Gayle Adams
6:11
I Loved Every Minute Of It
Gayle Adams
5:48
Let's Go All The Way
Gayle Adams
4:55
Loshmi - Be My Love
Gayle Adams
5:32
You Brought It On Yourself
Gayle Adams
5:32
I'm Warning You
Gayle Adams
5:49
Love Attraction
Gayle Adams
5:58
Your Love Is A Life Saver
Gayle Adams
8:15
Give Me the Night
George Benson
5:01
What's on Your Mind 2015 GH Version
George Benson
4:01
Hot Blooded Woman
Geraldine Hunt
4:00
Can't Fake The Feeling
Geraldine Hunt
5:20
Gotta Give A Little Love
Geraldine Hunt
5:10
Packing a Grip
Golden Echoes
3:34
Just the Two of Us
Grover Washington, Jr.Bill Withers
3:57
I Thought It Was You
Herbie Hancock
3:38
Ready or Not
Herbie Hancock
6:42
You'll Never Know
Hi-Gloss
5:24
Feelin' Lucky Lately
High Fashion
6:40
Brainy Children Remastered
High Fashion
3:36
I Want To Be Your Everything Remastered
High Fashion
3:29
You're The Winner Remastered
High Fashion
5:00
Next To You Remastered
High Fashion
4:18
Hold On Remastered
High Fashion
5:26
Konkylie
Hubbabubbaklubb
4:06
Eddie & Suzanne
Hubbabubbaklubb
4:08
Lille søte svanse
Hubbabubbaklubb
4:52
Mopedbart
Hubbabubbaklubb
5:12
Tomme lommer
Hubbabubbaklubb
5:00
I Got My Mind Made Up
Instant Funk
5:20
Living
Island
6:58
Dance Across the Floor
Jimmy 'Bo' Horne
2:47
Get Happy
Jimmy 'Bo' Horne
4:25
Is It In
Jimmy 'Bo' Horne
3:51
I Get Lifted
Jimmy 'Bo' Horne
4:16
Don't Worry About It
Jimmy 'Bo' Horne
2:36
Let Me
Jimmy 'Bo' Horne
3:28
You're So Good To Me
Jimmy 'Bo' Horne
3:36
Somebody Else's Guy
Jocelyn Brown
3:44
A Beautiful Life
Jody Watley
3:34
Looking For A New Love
Jody Watley
5:07
Don't You Want Me
Jody Watley
4:12
I Want Your Love
Jody Watley
4:22
Still A Thrill Album Version
Jody Watley
4:41
Most Of All Album Version
Jody Watley
4:28
BABY I'vE GOT IT
John Davis & The Monster Orchestra
5:37
Bourgie Bourgie
John Davis & The Monster Orchestra
6:09
WHEN IT's RIGHT FOR LOVE
John Davis & The Monster Orchestra
4:12
WHATEVER HAPPENED TO ME AND YOU
John Davis & The Monster Orchestra
3:42
Love Magic
John Davis & The Monster Orchestra
7:41
Come into My Life
Joyce Sims
3:43
Listen to the Music
Judy Carter
5:57
Dance School
Kano
5:40
Hot Shot
Karen Young
8:39
Romantic
Karyn White
4:07
Fresh
Kool & The Gang
3:47
Get Down On It
Kool & The Gang
3:33
Squeeze Me
Kraak & SmaakBen Westbeech
3:16
So Smooth
Krystal Davis
4:22
After the Dance Is Through
Krystol
5:02
Sunshine Reggae
Laid Back
4:17
Sweet to Me
LOGG
5:30
Dancing into the Stars
LOGG
5:25
Barely
Louie Vega, Leroy Burgess, The Universal Robot Band feat. Patrick Adams
7:58
She's a Super Lady
Luther Vandross
5:06
Shine
Luther Vandross
4:50
Never Too Much
Luther Vandross
3:50
Cheri
Madleen Kane
4:44
Let's Make Love
Madleen Kane
4:52
Forbidden Love _ Fire In Your Heart.
Madleen Kane
5:08
You And I
Madleen Kane
4:16
Secret Love Affair
Madleen Kane
7:44
Rough Diamond
Madleen Kane
6:20
Touch My Heart
Madleen Kane
5:35
Rush Hour Traffic
Michelle
3:54
Im so Crazy Bout You
Mr Absolutt
6:02
Trouble Maker
Munich Machine
2:48
It's for You
Munich Machine
5:15
Try Me, I Know We Can Make It.
Munich Machine
3:31
A Whiter Shade of Pale
Munich Machine
6:22
Love to Love You Baby
Munich Machine
2:33
I Wanna Funk with You Tonight
Munich Machine
3:33
It's All Wrong
Munich Machine
4:14
Love Forever
Munich Machine
4:38
Spring Affair
Munich Machine
2:24
Mystery Girl)
Mystery
4:30
You Are My Dream
Nel Oliver
4:58
Ségrégation
NST Cophies
4:37
Get Down Saturday Night
Oliver Cheatam
6:11
Gotta Thang
One On One
5:43
Cutie Pie
One Way
5:46
Toi Et Moi
Paradis
3:40
Forget Me Nots
Patrice Rushen
4:43
Feels So Real
Patrice Rushen
6:49
Stir It Up From Beverly Hills Cop Soundtrack
Patti LaBelle
3:38
Baby Come Back
Player
3:34
These Are the Good Times
Popsicles
4:21
U. I. Remember
Popsicles
5:30
Too Hot
Pure Energy
7:20
Hold on to Your Love
Pure Gold
5:29
Can't Get Enough Of You
Rafael Cameron
5:23
For The Love of You
Rafael Cameron
4:15
Desires
Rafael Cameron
6:51
Jealousy
Rafael Cameron
5:09
All That's Good To Me
Rafael Cameron
5:47
Number One
Rafael Cameron
4:34
Shake It DOwn
Rafael Cameron
4:48
Funtown U.S.A
Rafael Cameron
5:16
I Don't Want You Back
Ramona Brooks
4:47
Give It
RAMP
4:42
The American Promise
RAMP
6:18
Let Me Down Easy
Rare Pleasure
8:01
Seems Like Yesterday
Ron Littlejohn & the Funk Embassy
4:54
No Regrets
Rufus
4:09
Ain't Nobody
Rufus, Chaka Khan
4:40
One Sweet Thing
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:34
More Than I Love Myself
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:59
Opposing Truths
Sean Nicholas Savage
4:05
Propaganda
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:33
Abandoned
Sean Nicholas Savage
2:06
Romeo
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:00
Darknes
Sean Nicholas Savage
4:01
Screamo
Sean Nicholas Savage
4:15
Darkness
Sean Nicholas Savage
2:32
Promises
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:43
Dreamo
Sean Nicholas Savage
4:27
SOS
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:31
Empire
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:15
So It Appears
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:57
It's Our Time
Sean Nicholas Savage
2:48
The Flow
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:33
Chin Chin
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:12
Thru You
Sean Nicholas Savage
2:13
Livin It Up
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:01
The Rat
Sean Nicholas Savage
2:12
Like a Baby
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:30
We Used to Live in a Dream
Sean Nicholas Savage
3:35
Lifestyles
Sean Nicholas Savage
4:33
Suburban Nights
Sean Nicholas Savage
4:33
Metro Phenomenon
Sean Nicholas Savage
4:46
Why I Love U
Sean Nicholas Savage
2:32
Midnight Beach Boogie
Sean Nicholas Savage
2:09
Night City
Secret Service
4:10
The Second Time Around
Shalamar
3:43
There It Is
Shalamar
4:25
There It Is 12 Version
Shalamar
6:15
Friends
Shalamar
3:42
A Night To Remember
Shalamar
3:31
Don't Try to Change Me
Shalamar
4:08
Help Me
Shalamar
5:07
I Can Make You Feel Good
Shalamar
4:16
Leave It All Up To Love
Shalamar
3:45
Go for It
Shalamar
5:23
Make That Move
Shalamar
3:46
Right Here
Shalamar
4:15
Over and Over
Shalamar
4:33
How Long Do I Have to Wait for You
Sharon Jones
4:03
Keep On Looking Kenny Dope Remix
Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings
5:31
Voodoo
Shay LiaBuddy
3:17
Heat You Up
Shirley Lites
8:04
Deja Vu
Shirley Lites, Helen Bruner
5:23
With You
Silvetti
3:32
Spring Rain
Silvetti
5:55
Voyage Of No Return
Silvetti
5:47
Contigo
Silvetti
4:27
Coconut Rain
Silvetti
4:28
Something Got Me Started
Simply Red
4:00
Everybody Dance
Sister Sledge
5:54
All American Girls
Sister Sledge
4:43
Easier to Love
Sister Sledge
5:00
If You Really Want Me
Sister Sledge
4:37
Got to Love Somebody
Sister Sledge
6:52
Lost in Music
Sister Sledge
4:47
Pretty Baby
Sister Sledge
4:03
Moondancer
Sister Sledge
4:16
We Are Family Single Edit
Sister Sledge
3:21
Reach Your Peak
Sister Sledge
4:58
Smile
Sister Sledge
5:14
You Fooled Around
Sister Sledge
4:29
He's the Greatest Dancer
Sister Sledge
3:32
A Deckham Love Song
Smoove & Turrell
4:06
You Don't Know
Smoove & Turrell
3:56
Flames to Feed
Smoove & Turrell
4:00
50 Days of Winter
Smoove & Turrell
3:58
Beggarman
Smoove & Turrell
4:24
Don't Go
Smoove & Turrell
4:04
Higher
Smoove & Turrell
3:44
Let Yourself Go
Smoove & Turrell
3:40
You Could've Been a Lady
Smoove & Turrell
4:52
The Difference
Smoove & Turrell
4:29
You're Gone
Smoove & Turrell
3:43
Slow Down
Smoove & Turrell
3:58
I Can't Give You Up
Smoove & Turrell
4:01
Will You Be Mine
Smoove & Turrell
5:47
Billie
Smoove & Turrell
3:15
Never Knew Love Like This Before
Stephanie Mills
5:27
Too High
Stevie Wonder
4:36
Can't Touch Me Anymore
Strike One
5:13
Fresh
Summer Camp
3:21
Love to Love You Baby
Summer Collection
4:28
Falling In Love
Surface
9:21
Ooo La La La
Teena Marie
5:16
Lead Me On
Teena Marie
3:46
Lovergirl
Teena Marie
4:50
It Must Be Magic Album Version
Teena Marie
6:08
Playboy
Teena Marie
5:20
Snap Your Finger
Teena Marie
5:05
I Need Your Lovin'
Teena Marie
7:30
Square Biz
Teena Marie
6:25
Behind The Groove Album Version
Teena Marie
6:05
Fix It
Teena Marie
4:44
Mistakes
The Brooklyn, Bronx And Queens Band
4:41
Time For Love
The Brooklyn, Bronx And Queens Band
3:57
On The Beat
The Brooklyn, Bronx And Queens Band
5:57
Spend the Night
The Cool Notes
5:54
Love Is a Freaky Thing
The Cool Notes
3:13
Make This a Special Night
The Cool Notes
3:39
I Forgot How To Love You
The Cool Notes
6:55
Rich Man Poor Man
The Cool Notes
4:34
I Forgot How To Love You
The Cool-Notes
6:55
You Dropped A Bomb On Me
The Gap Band
5:11
Open Up Your Mind
The Gap Band
7:08
Early In The Morning
The Gap Band
3:56
Shake
The Gap Band
5:00
Crazy
The Manhattans
4:01
(Do You Wanna) Dance with Me
The McCrarys
3:38
(Baby) I'm for Real
The McCrarys
3:22
Don't Wear Yourself Out
The McCrarys
3:04
Sunshine
The McCrarys
3:29
Thinking About You
The McCrarys
3:30
Love On a Summernight
The McCrarys
5:57
You Remastered
The McCrarys
4:30
Dare Me
The Pointer Sisters
3:43
Yours And Mine
The RegimentConfidence
3:15
Body Music
The Strikers
4:39
Disco Inferno
The Trammps
3:33
Love Rollercoaster Rerecorded
The Trammps
4:40
That's the Way (I Like It) Rerecorded
The Trammps
3:31
Rubber Band
The Trammps
5:16
Soul Bones
The Trammps
4:17
Music Freek
The Trammps
4:56
Hello Stranger
The Whispers, Carrie Lucas
5:49
Toney Lee - Let's Call It A Day
Toney Lee
5:28
Love So Deep
Toney Lee
7:01
Night lights 1985
Toney Lee
6:21
Night Lights
Toney Lee
6:21
Gone for the Weekend
Trussel
4:30
Yearning for Your Love
Trussel
4:20
I Love It
Trussel
8:36
Love Injection
Trussel
7:49
Boogie
Uptown Funk Empire
5:26
I Guess That You Don't Mind
Uptown Funk Empire
6:29
Please Mr Postman
Uptown Funk Empire
5:03
Keep on Givin' It Up
Uptown Funk Empire
5:02
I'm a Manchild
Uptown Funk Empire
4:41
Celestial Blues
Uptown Funk Empire
4:40
West Coast Drive
V.I.P. Connection
4:41
Take Me to the Bridge
Vera
7:03
What It Feels Like
Volta Cab
3:32
Hes A Bad Motha
Volta Cab
4:40
Magic In Your Eyes
Volta Cab
3:58
Tahiti Is Not Pleased
Volta Cab
5:06
St. Pete Calling
Volta Cab
6:14
Can't Hide From Love
Wax
3:57
Who I Am
Will SessionsAmp FiddlerDames Brown
4:53
We Trying to Stay Alive
Wyclef JeanJohn FortéPras
3:11
I've Got To Find A Way
Zena Dejonay
5:14
I'm Ready
Ziggy Phunk
5:40
Serious Soulmates
Ziggy Phunk
6:32
Love You so Much
Ziggy Phunk
6:53
Stand Up
Ziggy Phunk
6:19
Just a Memory
Ziggy Phunk
6:49
Every Girl
Ziggy Phunk
5:58
Baseline Nation
Ziggy Phunk
6:06
Fabulous Boogie
Ziggy Phunk
6:17
Disco in the Night
Ziggy Phunk
6:08
Alone Without Out
Ziggy Phunk
6:21
Give It to You
Ziggy Phunk
6:02
Game of Love
Ziggy Phunk
5:06
I Got Your Number
Ziggy Phunk
6:42