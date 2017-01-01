Так называемый мягкий джаз без ярко выраженных импровизаций и экспрессии, ставший популярным, при этом остался за гранью поп-музыки, сохранив свой особенный колорит. Придаст заведению пикантности и определит его вкус как изысканный. Собраны такие исполнители, как Carmen Cuesta, Ayo, Nouvelle Vague, Molly Johnson, Sting.
I Could Sing of Your Love Forever
Andre Valadao
3:53
Rooftops
Andre Valadao
4:37
Shout to the Lord
Andre Valadao
4:49
Here I Am to Worship
Andre Valadao
4:53
The River
Andre Valadao
3:32
Coffee Shop
Barbra Lica
3:44
Did I Just Say That
Barbra Lica
3:33
London Town
Barbra Lica
3:16
Christmas On The Beach
Barbra Lica
4:01
Marshmallow World
Barbra Lica
2:54
Secret Heart
Barbra Lica
3:12
Nashville
Barbra Lica
4:58
So in Love
Barbra Lica
3:13
Who Knows
Barbra Lica
3:48
Winter Wonderland
Barbra Lica
3:25
Day in Day Out
Bobby Caldwell
2:56
Island
Bow Anderson
3:28
You Didn't Have To Be So Nice
Bud Shank
2:27
Git It
Candy Duffer
2:30
What Does It Take
Candy Duffer
4:16
Be Cool
Candy Dulfer
3:18
In Deep
Candy Dulfer
3:54
On & On
Candy Dulfer
4:39
Smokin' Gun
Candy Dulfer
4:51
That Man
Caro Emerald
3:50
Late Night Swing
Casey MacGill & The Spirits Of Rhythm
3:25
Jump Up
Casey MacGill & The Spirits Of Rhythm
3:28
Whadaya Want
Casey MacGill & The Spirits of Rhythm
3:18
I Can't Help It
Cherry Pickers with Dagmar Segbers
3:49
Imagine
Cherry Pickers with Dagmar Segbers
5:06
Superstition
Cherry Pickers with Dagmar Segbers
5:01
Just the Two of Us
Cherry Pickers with Dagmar Segbers
3:59
Via con me
Chiara Civello
3:49
Never Never Never
Chiara Civello
4:04
High & Dry
Chris Gable
4:43
Let's Stay Together
Chris Gable
4:12
Closer
Chris Gable
4:37
Dancing Ground
Christine Tavares-Mocha
3:44
Then Came You
Christine Tavares-Mocha
3:33
I Could Swear I'm in Love
Christine Tavares-Mocha
2:56
Sunshine Way
Christine Tavares-Mocha
3:25
Come Back to Me
Claudia Rezende
4:13
Too Late
Club Des Belugas Feat. Anna.Luca
4:22
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Cormac Kenevey
3:27
Locket
Crumb
5:18
Dios Muy Alegre Albergó
David Archuleta
2:36
Stoney Lonesome
David Sanborn
4:10
Just the two of us
ELLINA R
3:51
Black Sheep
Emi Meyer
3:51
I Can't Get Enough Of You
Emi Meyer
3:07
New York
Emi Meyer
3:03
ToKyoTo
Emi Meyer
3:26
Moving On
Foy Vance
3:24
Be With Me
Foy Vance
3:24
Make It Rain
Foy Vance
4:51
Pain Never Hurt Me Like Love
Foy Vance
3:15
Sunshine or Rain
Foy Vance
4:04
You Love Are My Only
Foy Vance
3:28
Hard Work
Foy Vance
3:56
You Get To Me
Foy Vance
4:00
Good Time Southern Soul
Foy Vance
2:21
I'm Coming Over
Foy Vance
4:34
Gilly Jarter
Granny Smith
3:51
August Moon
Halie Loren
4:12
Well-Loved Woman
Halie Loren
3:04
How To Dismantle A Life
Halie Loren
3:12
Sack O' Woe
Jamie Cullum
3:45
Interlude
Jamie Cullum
3:27
True
Jamie Lancaster (Spandau Ballet)
3:44
Dangerous
Jamie Lancaster feat. Dinah Eastwood
3:20
Candy
Jamie Lancaster feat. Ituana
4:17
Endless Love
Jamie Lancaster feat. Michelle Simonal
2:53
Easy Lover
Jamie Lancaster feat. Shelly Sony
4:02
Paris
Janet Evra
3:46
Summer Smile
Janet Evra
4:12
You or Me
Janet Evra
4:47
All Along
Jay Soto
3:39
Here's to Us
Jay Soto
4:28
Got Groove
Jay Soto
3:41
On the Verge
Jay Soto
4:56
Yours Truly
Jay Soto
3:32
The Road
Jay Soto
4:01
Unwound
Jay Soto
3:46
Relax
Jazz Dance Orchestra
3:39
Sing It Back
Jazz Dance Orchestra
6:13
All That She Wants
Jazz Dance Orchestra
4:20
Don’t Speak
Jazz Dance Orchestra
4:41
Destination Calabria
Jazz Dance Orchestra
5:01
Midnight Dancer
Jazz Dance Orchestra
5:00
No Stress
Jazz Dance Orchestra
5:42
Everything
Jehro
3:32
Continuando
Jehro
3:35
The Ride
Joy Denalane
3:05
I Believe feat. BJ The Chicago Kid
Joy Denalane
2:51
Let Yourself Be Loved
Joy Denalane
3:16
I Gotta Know
Joy Denalane
3:03
Love Your Love
Joy Denalane
3:42
Hey Dreamer
Joy Denalane
3:39
Be Here In The Morning feat. C.S. Armstrong
Joy Denalane
4:04
Stand
Joy Denalane
3:17
Put In Work
Joy Denalane
3:41
Wounded Love
Joy Denalane
3:00
Top Of My Love
Joy Denalane
3:19
Baby Dream Your Dream
Katie Birtill
3:59
Who Will Buy
Katie Birtill
5:11
Famna jorden
Lisa Ekdahl
2:43
Jorden runt solen
Lisa Ekdahl
2:53
Ain't Givin' Up
Lisa Lövbrand
3:26
I Will Wait For You
Lisa Lövbrand
3:39
Capim
Manhattan Transfer
5:07
Soul Food To Go
Manhattan Transfer
5:12
Cruisin'
Marcelo Rezende
4:53
Shine on
Mario Biondi
3:40
She Will Be Loved
Maroon 5
4:07
Ordinary Day
Matt Bianco And Basia
4:36
Lithium
Maya Fadeeva
3:31
Hello Friend
Maya Fadeeva
4:33
That Cookie
Maya Fadeeva
3:24
My Coconutnut Song
Maya Fadeeva
3:34
Finger Snap
Maya Fadeeva
2:47
Let Me Go
Maya Fadeeva
3:46
I Shouldn't I Wouldn't
Maya Fadeeva
3:36
Save A Little Love For Me
Maya Fadeeva
3:44
Amalia
Melody Gardot
3:00
Who Will Comfort Me
Melody Gardot
4:54
Such a Night
Michael Bublé
3:21
When You're Smiling
Michael Bublé
3:21
Haven't Met You Yet Home
Michael Bublé
4:59
See I See
Miles Davis
4:19
This Is It
Miles Davis
4:36
So Emotional
Miles Davis
5:18
I Love What We Make Together
Miles Davis
5:05
Paradise
Miles Davis
6:11
Carnival Time
Miles Davis
4:23
Maze
Miles Davis
4:10
Give It Up
Miles Davis
6:18
Rubberband of Life
Miles Davis
5:44
Rubberband
Miles Davis
6:12
All That She Wants
Neja
3:28
Crazy in Love
Neja
3:22
Coming Home
Neja
3:25
E Eu Estou Aqui
Neja
3:56
Big in Japan
Neja
3:26
The Game
Neja
3:49
Last Night a DJ Saved My Life
Neja
3:58
Turning Night into Day
Nelson Rangell
5:02
All This Time
Nelson Rangell
5:21
Something New
Nikki Yanofsky
2:52
Take The A Train
Nikki Yanofsky
3:33
ไม่แน่ใจ
No One Else
4:09
(This Is Not) A Love Song
Nouvelle Vague
3:47
Ancora tu
Papik
5:11
Brivido felino
Papik
3:10
Feel Me
Papik
4:45
More Than I Can Bear
Papik
4:08
Can't Get Enough of Your Love
Papik
4:45
Morning Delight
Papik
5:17
Special Love
Papik
3:39
I Feel Alive
Papik
4:03
Figli delle stelle
Papik Smooth Experience
3:53
I Was Tired Of Being Alone
Patrice Rushen
3:52
All We Need
Patrice Rushen
5:54
History Repeating
Propellerheads
4:02
Nein
Rieke Katz
4:26
Keep on Smiling
Rieke Katz
3:35
Free
Rieke Katz
3:59
Will That Chance Come Twice
Rieke Katz feat. Andy Pfeiler
3:36
I'll Be There
Rieke Katz feat. Andy Pfeiler
3:47
My Poker Face
Rieke Katz feat. Andy Pfeiler
3:30
Ganz bei mir
Rieke Katz feat. Jonas Wall
3:50
Wonderful
Rieke Katz feat. Joo Kraus
3:38
Bleib du
Rieke Katz feat. Thomas Siffling
3:55
Yes, My Darling Daughter
Robin McKelle
2:23
Get Her Back
Robin Thicke
3:33
Distance Of The Heliotrope
Ryusenkei
4:25
Dancing into Fantasy
Ryusenkei
4:35
Petal
Ryusenkei
5:39
Last Number Of Love
Ryusenkei
5:20
Timemachine Love
Ryusenkei
4:26
Rainbow City Line
Ryusenkei
4:33
Tokyo Sniper
Ryusenkei
4:37
Smooth Operator
Sade
4:38
Never As Good As The First Time
Sade
5:01
The Sweetest Taboo
Sade
4:38
Mr Wrong
Sade
2:53
Every Beat Of My Heart
Sarah Menescal
3:52
Here Comes the Sun
Sarah Menescal
2:32
Alive and Kicking
Sarah Menescal
3:54
Don't Speak
Sarah Menescal
4:13
Time After Time
Sarah Menescal
3:29
Carry You Around ℗ 2010
Schradinova
4:06
Pencil Revolution ℗ 2010
Schradinova
3:06
India Lima Oscar Victor Echo You ℗ 2010
Schradinova
3:05
Something
Scubba feat. Sarah Menescal
2:38
Ticket to Ride
Scubba feat. Sarah Menescal
4:15
I've Got You Under My Skin
Seal
3:13
Love For Sale
Seal
3:45
Luck Be A Lady
Seal
4:35
Human Nature
SEIKO MATSUDA
4:43
Sway
SEIKO MATSUDA
2:53
It Had To Be You
SEIKO MATSUDA
2:15
Just A Fallen Angel
Sergio Caputo
3:43
Everybody Looks So Beautiful In Paris
Sergio Caputo
4:09
Straight For My Heart
Sergio Caputo
4:09
The Way We Were, The Way We Are
Sergio Caputo
3:38
The Greatest Gift
Shakatak
4:28
To Be In Love
Shakatak
4:40
Someone I Could Love
Shakatak
4:38
Jazz and Romance
Shakatak
4:42
Ojai Freeway
Shakatak
3:54
Good Time
Shakatak
5:15
On The Corner
Shakatak
3:32
Kiss Me, Honey Honey, Kiss Me
Shirley Bassey
2:24
Come vento
Simona Molinari
3:21
Forse
Simona Molinari
2:58
La donna di plastica
Simona Molinari
2:49
La verità
Simona Molinari
3:16
La felicità
Simona Molinari
2:57
Mettici più verve
Simona Molinari
3:16
Big Beat
Smooth Kats
3:50
One more time
Smooth Kats
5:23
Way up High
Soweco
4:04
Don't Hide Your Love
Soweco
3:50
Your Love
Soweco
4:46
Let the Rain Fall Down
Soweco
3:52
Keep On
Soweco feat. U-Nam
4:19
The Good Life
Splendid
5:11
Tainted Love
Stella Starlight Trio (Soft Cell)
3:14
Reach Out for Me
Steve Tyrell
3:45
Always Something There to Remind Me
Steve Tyrell
3:44
I Say a Little Prayer for You
Steve Tyrell feat. Patti Austin
3:25
Vedi Di Saper Cantar
Sugarpie And The Candymen
3:07
Polite Dance Song
The Bird And The Bee
3:48
Like A Virgin
The Cooltrane Quartet
4:07
It Happens Everyday
The Crusaders
5:40
River Rat
The Crusaders
2:28
I Felt The Love
The Crusaders
5:07
The Way We Was
The Crusaders
5:22
Free As The Wind
The Crusaders
6:15
Nite Crawler
The Crusaders
4:44
Sweet 'n' Sour
The Crusaders
8:55
Feel It
The Crusaders
4:15
The Zoo Blues
The Manhattan Transfer
4:06
Good Morning
The Puppini Sisters
2:22
Moi Je Joue
The Puppini Sisters
3:22
Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down
The Sassy Swingers
4:37
Joseph Joseph
The Sassy Swingers
3:22
Heaping Helping Of My Love
The Sassy Swingers
3:38
02-Barbarella
The Shiffers
2:21
Buena Vista
The Shiffers
4:04
Reality
The Shiffers
2:38
Malpaso
The Shiffers
3:52
Parmesan Cowboy
The Shiffers
3:38
School Days
The Stanley Clarke Band
5:32
Brazilian Love Affair
The Stanley Clarke Band
6:36
Pop Virgil
The Stanley Clarke Band
3:17
With Everything To Lose
The Style Council
3:56
Boy Oh Boy
The Willows
3:28
Dancin'
The Willows
3:03
Dear Gussy
The Willows
2:34
Fuddy Duddy
The Willows
3:04
Old Friend
The Willows
2:44
Breakfast in Bed
The Willows
2:58
Bathtub Gin
The Willows
2:04
What Are You Waiting For
The Willows
3:34
Wishing Well
The Willows
3:39
Livin' Easy
Tia Brazda
2:50
Right on Time
Tia Brazda
3:29
Un amour boheme
Tia Brazda
3:40
Brand New Day
Tia Brazda
2:54
Daydream
Tia Brazda
3:16
Irreplaceable
Tia Brazda
3:20
Moondust Baby
Tia Brazda
2:48
She's A Lady
Tom Jones
2:52
Ain't No Sunshine When She's Gone
Tom Jones
2:36
Life's A Beach
Touch & Go
4:18
Ecoutez, Repetez
Touch & Go
4:37
Straight To...Number One
Touch & Go
3:38
So Hot
Touch & Go
3:23
Tango In Harlem
Touch & Go
3:25
Would You
Touch & Go
3:11
Jamie Cullum - Devil May Care
Va
3:21
Moondance
Van Morrison
4:34
Can't Stop The Rain From Falling
Vincent Ingala
3:53
Snap, Crackle, Pop
Vincent Ingala
3:48
Personal Jesus
Vintage Cafe
3:12
Apologize
Vintage Cafe
3:19
Tainted Love
Vintage Cafe
3:15
Going Home
Vladimir Cetkar
3:59
Jagula
Vladimir Cetkar
4:25
Don`t Know Why
Winterplay
3:10
Moon Over Bourbon Street
Winterplay
3:55
L.O.V.E
Yannick Bovy
2:53
Let There Be Love
Yannick Bovy
2:18
Cheek To Cheek
Yannick Bovy
3:12
Makin' Whoopee
Yannick Bovy
3:14
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Yannick Bovy
2:12
Never Let Her Slip Away
Yannick Bovy
3:20
The Soul Of Nat King Cole
Yannick Bovy
2:50
Quiet Nights
[Rejazz]
3:54
The Butterfly Song
Рink Маrtini
2:44
Joli garcon
Рink Маrtini
3:16
As
笠井纪美子
6:16
I thought it was you
笠井纪美子
7:10
Sunlight
笠井纪美子
6:15
