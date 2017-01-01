Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
RU
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Новогодний джаз
Рождественские ретро композиции украсят ваш ресторан к новому году и создадут волшебную атмосферу.
Главная
Плейлисты
Джаз / Блюз
Новогодний джаз
Скачать
Christmas Is Coming
Andrew Bird
3:25
Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto
Anthony Hamilton
3:04
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Beegie Adair
2:57
Frosty The Snowman
Beegie Adair
3:28
Mistletoe And Holly
Beegie Adair
3:43
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Beegie Adair
3:43
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Beegie Adair
4:27
The Little Drummer Boy
Beegie Adair
5:03
Make Someone Happy
Bill Nighy
2:34
I'm a Fool to Want You
Billie Holiday
3:23
Winter Wonderland
Bing Crosby
3:00
Personent Hodie
Bob James Trio
4:48
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Boney James
4:37
Magic Christmas
Brandon Stone
3:26
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
2:05
Merry Christmas All
Brook Benton
2:36
Have A Holly Jolly Christmas
Burl Ives
2:13
You're All I Want for Christmas
Caro Emerald & Brook Benton
2:52
God rest You merry Gentlemen
CDEX140
1:58
Every Day Is Christmas
Charles Bradley
4:43
Moanin
Charles Mingus
8:02
There Will Never Be Another You
Chet Baker
3:00
My Favourite Things
Christmas Jazz
4:18
Silent Night
Christmas Jazz
4:34
A Marshmallow World
Christmas Jazz
4:07
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Christmas Jazz
3:28
Frosty the Snowman
Christmas Jazz
2:48
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Christmas Jazz
4:32
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Christmas Jazz
3:49
Silver Bells
Christmas Jazz
3:55
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Christmas Jazz
3:11
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Christmas Jazz
4:42
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas
Christmas Jazz
4:28
The Chris
Christmas Jazz
4:55
Smooth Jazz Christmas Overture
Christmas Jazz
8:32
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Christmas Jazz
3:21
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Christmas Jazz
3:58
Here Comes Santa Claus
Christmas Jazz
3:39
The Christmas Song
Christmas Jazz
4:47
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Christmas Jazz
2:58
Winter Wonderland
Christmas Jazz
3:08
Jingle Bell Rock
Christmas Jazz
3:24
Twas The Night Before Christmas
Christmas Jazz
3:57
Jingle Bells
Christmas Jazz
2:36
Zat You, Santa Claus
Christmas Jazz
3:41
Jingle Jangle
Christmas Jazz
4:37
Linus and Lucy
Christmas Jazz
4:58
Little Drummer Boy
Christmas Jazz
4:27
O Tannenbaum_Sleigh Ride
Christmas Jazz
4:04
Back Door Santa
Clarence Carter
2:09
Get Here
Dave Koz, Brenda Russell
4:58
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Dave Koz, Brenda Russell
3:19
Beneath The Moonlit Sky
Dave Koz, David Benoit
3:04
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Dave Koz, David Benoit
4:09
December Makes Me Feel This Way
Dave Koz, Kenny Loggins
3:39
We Need A Little Christmas
David Huntsinger
4:17
My Favorite Things
David Huntsinger
5:03
Christmas Carnival
David Wilson
2:53
The Christmas Song
David Wilson
3:18
Winter Wonderland
David Wilson
2:31
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Dean Martin
2:14
Winter Wonderland
Dean Martin
1:53
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Dean Martin
2:43
It Won't Cool Off
Dean Martin
2:26
Winter Wonderland
Denis Solee
4:00
Santa Baby
Denis Solee
4:20
Christmas Time Is Here
Denis Solee, The Jeff Steinberg Orchestra
3:35
The Christmas Waltz
Denis Solee, The Jeff Steinberg Orchestra
3:29
You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch
Denis Solee, The Jeff Steinberg Orchestra
4:19
Let's Fall In Love
Diana Krall
4:19
Winter Weather
Diana Panton
2:53
Winter Wonderland
Diana Panton
3:58
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Diana Panton
3:26
Kissing by the Mistletoe
Diana Panton
4:32
Snowbound
Diana Panton
3:32
What A Diff'rence A Day Makes
Dinah Washington
2:29
Silver Bells
Doris Day
2:41
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Ella Fitzgerald
2:42
Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Ella Fitzgerald
2:51
Santa Claus Got Stuck in My Chimney
Ella Fitzgerald
3:05
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Ella Fitzgerald
2:17
Sleigh Ride
Ella Fitzgerald
2:55
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Ella Fitzgerald
2:55
White Christmas
Ella Fitzgerald
3:02
Winter Wonderland
Ella Fitzgerald
2:15
Frosty the Snow Man
Ella Fitzgerald
2:11
Good Morning Blues
Ella Fitzgerald
3:15
Jingle Bells
Ella Fitzgerald
2:22
Sakt Claus Got Stuck in My Chimney
Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Brown
3:09
Blue Christmas
Elvis Presley
2:08
At Last
Etta James
2:59
I'm Gonna Tell Santa Claus On You
Faron Young
2:13
A Song Is Born
Fats Jazz Band
4:26
Don't Wait 'Till the Night Before Christmas
Fats Jazz Band
3:01
I Want You for Christmas
Fats Jazz Band
3:00
Santa Claus Came in the Spring
Fats Jazz Band
2:44
Jako loňský sníh
Fats Jazz Band
3:23
Swingin' Them Jingle Bells
Fats Jazz Band
2:54
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Fats Jazz Band
3:06
Let It Snow
Fats Jazz Band
3:02
White Christmas
Fats Jazz Band
3:10
Winter Weather
Fats Jazz Band
3:41
Baby It's Cold Outside
Fats Jazz Band
2:49
Baby, It's Cold Outside
Frank Loesser
2:45
The First Noel
Frank Sinatra
2:47
The Christmas Waltz
Frank Sinatra
3:06
Christmas Dreaming
Frank Sinatra
3:00
O Little Town of Bethlehem
Frank Sinatra
2:00
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Frank Sinatra
2:38
Jingle Bells
Frank Sinatra
2:37
Mistletoe and Holly
Frank Sinatra
2:22
Let It Snow
Frank Sinatra
2:36
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Frank Sinatra
2:34
Our First Christmas
Gabriela Anders
4:01
Here Comes Santa Claus
Gene Autry
1:52
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Glen Miller
3:20
Consequence Of Love
Gregory Porter
3:20
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas
Harry Connick Jr.
4:03
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:28
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:30
Please Come Home for Christmas
Harry Connick, Jr.
4:26
Jingle Bells
Harry Connick, Jr.
5:28
O Come All Ye Faithful
Harry Connick, Jr.
4:15
What a Night!
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:25
Santarrific
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:58
Winter Wonderland
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:50
Zat You Santa Claus
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:40
Christmas Day
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:24
Dance of the Sugarplum Fairies
Harry Connick, Jr.
2:46
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas
Harry Connick, Jr.
4:05
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Harry Whistler
3:11
Silent Night
Harry Whistler
2:59
Deck the Halls
Harry Whistler
2:58
Let It Snow
Harry Whistler
2:20
Have Yourself a Merry little Christmas
Harry Whistler
2:53
Frosty the Snowman
Harry Whistler
2:57
Jingle Bells
Harry Whistler
3:13
Rocking Around the Christmas Tree
Harry Whistler
2:32
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Harry Whistler
3:21
Santa Baby
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:56
O Du Fröhliche
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
3:10
Leise Rieselt Der Schnee
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:58
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:42
Winter Wonderland
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:39
The Christmas Song
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
4:01
O Tannenbaum
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
3:30
Stille Nacht
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
5:38
Hallelujah
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
4:25
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
4:38
Funky Stille Nacht
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
3:15
Let It Snow
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:29
Last Christmas
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
4:12
Here Comes Santa Claus
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
3:12
Blue Christmas
Jack Jezzro feat. Leif Shires
3:55
Toyland
Jack Jezzro, Leif Shires
4:10
I'd Like You For Christmas
Jaimee Paul
3:54
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Jaimee Paul
3:48
Jingle Bells _ Jolly Old St. Nicholas
Jaimee Paul feat. Beegie Adair
3:22
Merry Christmas Baby
James Brown
3:55
The Christmas Song
James Brown
2:46
Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto
James Brown
3:02
Santa Claus, Santa Claus
James Brown
4:02
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
4:11
Jingle Bell Rock
Jazz Alchemy
3:12
Last Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
3:00
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Jazz Alchemy
3:18
Silent Night
Jazz Alchemy
3:56
Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow
Jazz Alchemy
3:31
Jingle Bells
Jazz Alchemy
4:29
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
2:45
Sleigh Ride
Jazz Alchemy
3:59
Santa Claus is Coming To Town
Jazz Alchemy
3:53
The Christmas Song
Jazz Alchemy
4:00
This Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
3:58
Blue Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
3:54
Adeste Fideles.
Jazz Alchemy
3:39
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
3:08
Christmas Time is Here
Jazz Alchemy
4:06
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
Jazz Alchemy
3:34
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Jazzy Christmas
2:10
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Jazzy Christmas
1:34
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Jazzy Christmas
3:55
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Jazzy Christmas
2:40
We Need a Little Christmas
Jazzy Christmas
2:42
Merry Christmas, Baby
Jazzy Christmas
5:44
Twelve Days of Christmas
Jazzy Christmas
4:52
Auld Lang Syne
Jazzy Christmas
2:37
Frosty the Snowman
Jazzy Christmas
1:40
Good Morning Blues
Jimmy Rushing
5:17
It's Christmas
Jimmy Wakely
2:02
Christmas Is The Season
Jo Stafford
3:32
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Joshua Redman
5:21
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Judy Garland
2:45
The Merriest
June Christy
2:08
Home For The Holidays
Kathy Troccoli
3:55
The Man With Bag
Kay Starr
2:43
(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With The Bag
Kay Starr
2:41
December
Kay Starr, Billy Butterfield
3:23
Happy Holiday
Kenny Ball & His Jazzmen
2:29
Christmas Time Is Here
Khruangbin
3:26
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Laura Dickinson 17
4:21
A Marshmallow World
Laura Dickinson 17
2:54
Christmas Is Starting Now
Laura Dickinson 17
2:46
(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man with the Bag
Laura Dickinson 17
3:11
Happy HolidayThe Holiday Season
Laura Dickinson 17
4:06
Peace and Joy
Laura Dickinson 17
3:41
Love, You Didn't Do Right by Me
Laura Dickinson 17
5:02
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Laura Dickinson 17
3:12
What Child Is This
Lauren Daigle
3:15
White Christmas
Lauren Daigle
3:48
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Lauren Daigle
4:27
Here We Come A-Caroling
Leif Shires
3:04
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Leif Shires
3:59
My Favorite Things
Leif Shires
3:32
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Leif Shires
3:27
Baby It's Cold Outside
Les McCann
4:28
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Les McCann
3:09
Let It Snow
Les McCann
2:57
My Christmas Heart
Les McCann
3:12
The Christmas Song
Les McCann
4:05
Merry Christmas Baby
Les McCann
4:15
This Christmas
Les McCann
3:11
The Gift
Les McCann
4:08
Winter Wonderland.
Louis Armstrong
2:58
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Manhattan Transfer
3:02
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Marcela Mangabeira
3:28
Pure Imagination
Mark Turner
6:33
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Mary Stallings
3:44
Sleigh Ride
Matt Belsante
3:16
Jingle Bells
Matthew West
2:05
I Bought You a Plastic Star for Your Aluminum Tree
Michael Franks
4:58
Up On the Housetop
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
1:44
Where Is My Place
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:53
Always In Season
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
1:51
Christmas In Love
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:19
Jolly Old Saint Nicholas
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
2:30
Blue Cristmas
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
4:03
Arance di Natale
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:08
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:34
Schiaccianoci
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:00
Let It Snow
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:06
White Christimas
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
2:25
Silver Bells
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:56
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Mike Frost Jazz
2:51
You Don't Have to Be a Santa Claus.
Mills Brothers
2:44
Caroling Caroling
Nat King Cole
2:04
O Tannenbaum
Nat King Cole
3:03
O Holy Night
Nat King Cole
2:59
The Happiest Christmas Tree
Nat King Cole
1:54
Adestes Fideles
Nat King Cole
2:29
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Oliver Jones
4:00
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Oliver Jones
4:57
Sleigh Ride
Oliver Jones
5:02
All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth
Oliver Jones
6:57
Silver Bells
Oliver Jones
5:07
White Christmas
Oliver Jones
4:52
Winter Wonderland
Oliver Jones
6:05
Ring Those Christmas Bells
Peggy Lee
2:19
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Perry Como
2:34
All I Want For Christmas Is You
PJ Morton feat. Stokley
4:22
White Christmas
Ramsey Lewis
4:23
We Three Kings
Ramsey Lewis
4:01
Egg Nog
Ramsey Lewis
3:29
Jingle Bells
Ramsey Lewis
2:33
Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer
Ramsey Lewis
2:31
Snowfall
Ramsey Lewis
2:09
Plum Puddin'
Ramsey Lewis
2:51
Little Drummer Boy
Ramsey Lewis
2:26
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Ramsey Lewis
2:25
What Are You Doing New Year's E
Rod Stewart feat. Ella Fitzgerald, Chris Botti
3:41
Suzy Snowflake
Rosemary Clooney
3:01
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Rosemary Squires
3:03
Angels We Have Heard On High
Sam Levine
4:10
God Rest Ye Merry Gents
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
2:17
Just Another Christmas Song
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
3:08
World of Love
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
3:19
Getting Down For Xmas
Silly, Milly
3:31
Presents for Christmas
Solomon Burke
3:10
Merry Christmas Baby
Steve Tyrell
3:06
What Christmas Means To Me
Stevie Wonder
2:29
Up On The Housetop
Sufjan Stevens
4:21
Call Collect on Christmas
Susie Arioli
3:36
Blue Christmas
Susie Arioli
3:17
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Susie Arioli
3:37
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Susie Arioli
4:09
Old Toy Trains
Susie Arioli
2:17
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Susie Arioli
3:34
Winter Wonderland
Susie Arioli
2:53
(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus
The Christmas Chorus
4:37
Christmas Island
The Christmas Chorus
2:38
Christmas Stuff
The Christmas Chorus
3:16
(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays
The Christmas Chorus
3:03
Let It Snow
The Christmas Chorus
2:29
Jingle Bell Rock
The Christmas Chorus
2:24
Happy Holiday
The Christmas Chorus
2:45
Jingle Bells
The Christmas Chorus
3:23
Santa Baby
The Christmas Chorus
3:27
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
The Christmas Chorus
2:14
Christmas Alphabet
The Christmas Chorus
2:05
Step into Christmas
The Christmas Chorus
3:40
Winter Wonderland
The Christmas Chorus
2:50
Baby It's Cold Outside
The Christmas Chorus
2:44
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
The Grand St. Stompers
5:10
Skating
The Lori Mechem Quartet
3:41
What Child Is This
The Lori Mechem Quartet
3:46
I've Got My Love To Keep
The Stephen Kummer Trio, The Chris McDonald Orchestra
3:45
What A Wonderful World
The Stephen Kummer Trio, The Chris McDonald Orchestra
3:35
Winter Wonderland
Tony Bennett
2:13
Silver Bells
Tony Bennett
3:15
The Christmas Waltz
Tony Bennett
3:19
Baby It's Cold Outside
Willie Nelson feat. Norah Jones
3:58
Jingle Bells
Wynton Marsalis
3:23
O Come All Ye Faithfull
Wynton Marsalis
1:37
Oh Tannenbaum
Wynton Marsalis
1:39
Sleigh Ride
Wynton Marsalis
4:29
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow
Wynton Marsalis
4:20
Carol Of The Bells
Wynton Marsalis
4:55
We Three Kings
Wynton Marsalis
5:22
Winter Wonderland
Wynton Marsalis
2:56
Twas The Night Before Christmas
Wynton Marsalis
8:07
Sleigh Ride
Wynton Marsalis; Vocal by Jon Hendricks
4:27
Начните пользоваться сервисом прямо сейчас
Название заведения
Ваше имя
Ваш номер телефона
Телефон нужен для входа в личный кабинет
Продолжить
Отправляя информацию, Вы соглашаетесь
с политикой конфиденциальности
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!