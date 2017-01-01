Главная
Блюз медленный
Классика блюза: B.B. King, Bernie Griffen and the Thin Men, Eric Clapton и прочие
Liquor Store
ACME Blues Company
5:00
Recovery Blues
Adrian Niles Band
8:09
A Blues Tale
Alan L Cole
4:45
Cold, Cold Feeling
Albert Collins
5:19
Lights Are On But Nobody's Home
Albert Collins
6:58
Do What You Want To Do
Albert Collins
2:52
Answer To The Laundromat Blues
Albert King
4:37
Another Place And Time
Alexis P. Suter Band
4:23
12 Days Of Rain
Andy Egert Blues Band
6:29
Tongue In Groove
Andy J. Forest
3:16
Night Life
B.B. King
4:32
Is You Is, Or Is You Ain't
B.B. King
3:21
Born Again Human
B.B. King
8:29
Hot Blue Can You Got
B.B. King
2:41
Never Felt No Blues
B.J. Sharp
4:43
Rainy Night
Beggars Blue
4:42
This Soul Of Mine
Ben Granfelt
7:10
Hard Times
Ben Rice
5:07
Don't Worry Mama
Ben Rice
5:28
Horse Song
Bernie Griffen & The Grifters
4:59
Dangerous Engines
Bernie Griffen & The Grifters
4:49
Hand in Mine
Bernie Griffen & The Grifters
5:06
My Brain Exploded
Bernie Griffen and the Thin Men
3:55
Heartbreaker
Bernie Marsden
4:16
I Put A Spell On You
Bet.E & Stef
3:51
I'll Take Care Of You
Beth Hart
3:18
Havin' Fun
Big Bill Morganfield
2:51
Ain't No Sunshine
BIG TIME SARAH
4:10
As The Years Go Passin' By
Bill Sims
5:27
Body And Soul
Billy Gibson
8:36
Stevies Good Night Blues
Billy TK Jnr & The Groove Shakers
7:34
Jackie Payne
Blues
6:15
Gone Fishing Blues
Blues Basement
7:25
The Look In Her Eyes
Blues Delight
3:06
From You Heart Of My Town
Blues Doctors
3:45
Far Too Many Nights
Blues Gang
8:41
Still Got The Blues
Blues Greatest
4:51
Joe Bread Feat. Ronnie Earl & The Broad Casters - Feets Out In The Hallway
Blues Paradise
6:34
Kid Jonny Lang & Big Band - Nice & Warm
Blues Paradise
7:41
Still Got the
Bob Daisley and Friends feat. Danny Bowes, John Sykes, Don Airey
6:24
Stranded in St. Louis
Bob Stroger
6:28
Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City
Bobby BlandMichael Omartian
3:51
Trouble
Brandon Lane
8:04
Chicago Is Loaded With The Blues
Breezy Rodio
4:27
I'll Be Missin' You
Bridget Kelly Band
4:41
Spellbound
Bridget Kelly Band
5:16
Earth Heals Herself
Buckethead
6:39
Lucy Mae Blues
Buddy Guy
3:32
She Winked Her Eye
Buddy Guy
5:03
My Time After Awhile
Buddy Guy
7:44
Blue No More
Buddy Guy
3:39
There Is Something on Your Mind
Buddy Guy
4:46
Did Somebody Make A Fool Out Of You
Buddy Guy
7:49
Cognac
Buddy Guy feat. Jeff Beck, Keith Richards
5:22
Got You On My Mind
Buddy Morrow
2:52
The Man Wants Me Dead
Byther Smith
5:01
Blues In A Minor
C.C. 40 Blues Band
4:51
I Want To Be Loved
Cassandra Wilson
4:03
Again
Cassie Taylor
5:07
Done Love Wrong
CEE CEE JAMES
5:58
Bad News
Chad Wesley
8:31
Bad News
Chad Wesley
8:31
All Night Long
Chris Beard
6:12
Blues Got Me Down
Chris Hicks
6:35
Nothing Left Behind
Chris Rea
5:29
Hold On,I'm Waiting For You
Christian Willisohn
3:43
I got trouble
Christina Aguilera
3:40
Invitation To The Blues
Claudia Bettinaglio
5:41
Louisiana Blues
Climax Blues Band
5:20
Am I Losing You
Coco Montoya
6:42
Forever
Coco Montoya
4:48
Black Night
Colin James
4:42
How Does It Feel
Colin James
4:23
I Will Remain
Colin James
3:07
I'm Drinking My Whisky
Cuby & The Blizzards
7:00
Help Me Through the Day
Curtis Salgado
5:16
Ain't Enough Whiskey
D Man
8:32
Killing Time
Dan McKinnon
5:09
I'm Sorry
Danny Eyer
8:15
Yours For A Song
Dave Hole
5:16
Until The next Time
Dave Meniketti
5:00
Hard As I Try
Dave Meniketti
6:08
See See Rider
Dave Specter
7:16
Without You
David Denny
5:06
Your Memory, Me, and the Blues
Delbert McClinton
4:05
Lulu
Delbert McClinton, Self-Made Men
3:03
Stay Grounded
Dominic Schoemaker
6:10
Gris Gris Gumbo Ya
Dr. John
5:43
Grey Sky Blues
Duke Robillard
8:38
The Sky Is Crying
Elmore James
2:48
Dust My Broom
Elmore James
2:55
Cape Flats
Enrico Crivellaro
6:27
Don't Ever Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down
Eric Bibb
3:25
River Of Tears
Eric Clapton
7:22
Tracks And Lines
Eric Clapton
3:00
Key To The Highway
Eric Clapton
3:40
Hard Times
Eric Clapton
3:14
Worried Life Blues
Eric Clapton
4:25
River Runs Deep
Eric Clapton
5:52
Rocking Chair
Eric Clapton
4:04
My Dog
Eric Jerardi Band
5:11
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Eric Steckel
4:33
At Last
Etta James
2:59
Wade In The Water
Eva Cassidy
4:04
As The Years Go Passing By
Fenton Robinson
4:48
A Fool No More
Fred Chapellier
7:17
Crying With The Blues
Fred Chapellier
7:47
3'45 Am
Fred Chapellier & The Gents feat. Dale Blade
4:38
Same Old Blues
Freddie King
3:57
Five Long Years
Freddie King
4:19
This Time I'm Gone for Good
Freddy Cole
4:58
Good To Be Dead
Funk'n'stein
6:07
Welfare Cadillac
Gary B.B. Coleman
5:56
Have You Heard
Gary Moore
5:49
Midnight Healing
Gene Deer
7:39
Blowing The Blues
George Harmonica
2:17
Val
Greg Serrato
5:56
Five Years Of Trouble
Gregg Giarelis
6:23
Brick By Brick
Gregg Wright
6:15
Blues For The 21st Century
Gregg Wright
4:48
Slabo Days
Gregor Hilden
4:05
Someone
Griff Hamlin and the Single Barrel Blues Band
6:17
You Are Still The One
Guitar Ray & The Gamblers
5:46
Six Cold Feet Of Ground
Guy Davis
4:39
Hoochie Coochie Man
Guy Davis
4:56
Going Down Slow
Guy Davis
8:41
Dew On Roses
Harry Manx
3:37
Nine Summers Lost
Harry Manx
4:32
Still Playing The Blues
Hubert Sumlin
4:26
The Weed Smoker's Dream
Hugh Laurie
4:17
My Heart Aches For You
Hurricane Ruth
6:31
Lazy Blues
Ida Bang & The Blue Tears
5:32
Have You Ever Loved A Women
Innes Sibun
6:17
So Tired of Living
Innes Sibun
5:52
Magnolia
J.J. Cale
3:23
Solo In B Minor
Jack Thammarat
7:06
Woman
James Brown
5:51
Blue Jean Blues
James Ryan
5:47
St. Gabriel
Janiva Magness
5:56
Last Night
JC Smith
7:01
I Love You
Jeffrey Foucault
2:28
Got You On My Mind
Jerry Lee Lewis
3:18
Dengue Woman Blues
Jimmie Vaughan
6:23
All Night Long
Jimmy Duck Holmes
2:59
Catfish Blues
Jimmy Duck Holmes
4:11
Devil Got My Woman
Jimmy Duck Holmes
3:18
Cypress Grove
Jimmy Duck Holmes
2:08
Gonna Get Old Someday
Jimmy Duck Holmes
3:59
Little Red Rooster
Jimmy Duck Holmes
3:22
Taste Of The Blues
Jimmy McCracklin
4:44
Blue Bird
Jimmy Rogers
4:45
Blues 'Fore Dawn
Jimmy Thackery
4:54
Into The Blues
Joan Armatrading
4:23
Jealousy
Joanne Shaw Taylor
7:10
Midnight Blues
Joe Bonamassa
8:38
Midnight Blues
Joe Bonamassa
8:38
Hell Ain't But A Mile & A Quarter
Joe Louis Walker, Bruce Katz, Giles Robson
3:58
Murderer's Home
Joe Louis Walker, Bruce Katz, Giles Robson
5:47
Feel Like Blowing My Horn
Joe Louis Walker, Bruce Katz, Giles Robson
5:46
Poor Kelly Blues
Joe Louis Walker, Bruce Katz, Giles Robson
4:45
I Miss You
John DeBortoli and Paulo Coimbra
5:00
I Miss You
John DeBortoli and Paulo Coimbra
5:00
What It Feels Like to Have the Blues
John DeBortoli and Paulo Coimbra
3:58
Airport Blues
John Earl Walker
6:54
I'll Never Trust Your Love Again
John Lee Hooker
3:22
Medley Serves Me Right To Suffer Syndicator
John Lee Hooker feat. Van Morrison, Booker T. Jones, Roy Rogers
6:27
Nobody Told Me
John Mayall
7:22
If I Don't Get Home
John Mayall feat. Gary Moore, Joe Yuele, Reese Wynans, Joe Delgado, Bob Delgado
5:21
The Mists Of Time
John Mayall's Bluesbreakers
7:55
Womans Got Ways
Johnnie Bassett
5:03
Mean Mistreater
Johnny Winter
3:55
This I Know
Jonn Del Toro Richardson
5:05
Is This What They Call the Blues
Julian Sas
5:59
I'm Still Crying
Julian Sas
8:39
Lookin' for a Friend
Julian Sas
7:05
In Your Garden
Julie Rhodes
3:46
Don't Do Me Wrong
Kacee Clanton
2:33
Sunny Weather
Karen Lovely
4:11
Gin House Blues
Karen Lovely
4:29
It's Too Late
Karen Lovely
3:17
My Baby And The Booze
Karin Rudefelt
4:11
You Must Be Crazy
Katie Kern
7:15
Blues for Joe
Katja Rieckermann
4:32
Blues for Joe
Katja Rieckermann feat. Joe Bonamassa
4:32
The Whole Enchilada
Keb Mo
4:25
It Hurts Me Too
Keb' Mo'
5:27
Come On Back
Keb' Mo'
4:57
It's All Coming Back
Keb' Mo'
4:46
Somebody Hurt You
Keb' Mo'
3:37
Surrender
Keith Thompson
6:40
Hold Onto Me
Kirsten Thien
4:32
I d reather go blind
KOKO TAYLOR
4:52
Baby's Out Of Sight
LaBelle
2:39
Sunrise
Larry Carlton
5:10
Blue Sky
Larry Carter
5:42
Father
Layla Zoe
8:18
Father
Layla Zoe
8:18
Candlelight And Sympathy
Lewis Hamilton & The Boogie Brothers
7:18
I Got A Feelin
Lil' Dave Thompson
4:44
Hard Luck Blues
Little Milton
4:14
I'm At The End Of My Rainbow
Little Milton
5:07
Blues With A Feeling
Little Walter
3:06
Late Night
Little Walter
2:53
Mean Old World
Little Walter
2:54
Truly Your Friend
Lucky Peterson
5:24
Blues In My Soul
Lurrie Bell
6:03
Born With The Blues
Lurrie Bell
5:59
All The King's Horses
Luther Allison
5:37
Turtle Blues
Lynne Jordan
4:15
Nothin' But The Blues
Lynwood Slim
2:42
Night Time
Magic Doud
2:58
My time is expensive
Magic Doud
5:04
Red House
Magic Doud
7:06
Smokestack lightning
Magic Doud
7:22
How Unlucky Can One Man Be
Magic Slim
7:17
St. Gabriel
Marcia Ball
5:45
Hard Shoulder
Mark Knopfler
4:34
Gettin' Stronger
Mary Bridget Davies Group
4:49
Goodnite
Melody Gardot
2:52
A Quitter Never Wins
Melvin Taylor
6:18
Baby's Got Another Lover
Mick Kolassa
7:23
Ain't Nobody's Business
Mick Kolassa & Friends
7:29
Losing You
Mick Martin & The Blues Rockers
9:50
Anna Lee
Microwave Dave & The Nukes
5:59
Picasso Blue
Mighty Mo Rogers
6:45
A Soul That's Been Abused
Mighty Sam McClain
6:56
I'm So Lonely
Mighty Sam McClain
4:45
Don't Worry About Me
Mighty Sam McClain
6:58
Last Call Blues
Mike Goudreau & the Boppin Blues Band
3:59
Hurting Me
Mike Onesko's Blindside Blues Band
7:43
Hurting Me
Mike Onesko's Blindside Blues Band
7:43
Cold Mountains
Miss Blues
6:47
Billie's Blues
Miss Blues
4:47
Billie's Blues
Miss Blues
4:47
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Modern Blues Band
2:50
Riding Free
Morgan Davis
3:34
Midnight Lover
Mud Morganfield
7:46
Forty Days And Forty Nights
Muddy Waters
3:08
I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man
Muddy Waters
2:51
Blue Note In A
Muris Varajic
5:17
Missing You
Oli Brown
4:26
Long Gone
Oreo Blue
5:21
Long Gone
Oreo Blue
5:21
Careless Living
Otis Grand
4:54
Your Love Pulls no Punches
Otis Grand
5:19
I Can't Quit You Baby
Otis Rush
5:07
Blues Ain't A Color
Papa' Don McMinn
5:45
Loan Me A Dime.
Pat O'Bryan
7:52
Blues In C
Paul Zunno Band
4:01
California
Pee Wee Bluesgang
5:42
Raining In My Heart
Peppermint Harris
3:27
Blues Has Got Me
Pete Gage
5:27
Georgia On My Mind
Peter Frampton
4:10
Same Ol
Peter Frampton, Rob Arthur, Adam Lester, Dan Wojciechowski, Glenn Worf
4:34
No Doubt
Peter Garstenauer
4:32
In The Skies
Peter Green
3:49
Somebody Stole My Wings
Raymunda
3:52
Someone To Love
Rob Tognoni
5:24
Yesterday's Blues
ROBIN ROGERS
3:48
It's Hot In Here
Ron Levy's Wild Kingdom
3:35
Heart of Glass
Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters
6:57
Drown In My Own Tears
Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters
6:45
Black Mountain
Rory Block
4:14
Prison Blues
Rory Gallagher
4:11
Mercy Fell Like Rain
Rosie Flores
4:46
I Won't Tell You No Lies
Roy Buchanan
6:35
I'll Chace Your Blues Away
Roy Roberts
6:07
Blue Eyed Angel Blues
Ryan McGarvey
5:32
The Uppity Blues Women
Saffire
4:41
When U Need a Friend
Sam Joyner
5:02
Burning Fire
Sam Myers
4:26
I Believe To My Soul
Sam T
5:16
Tell Me
Sandra Hall & Gnola Blues Band
6:51
Life's One Act Play
Savoy Brown
6:30
Cold Cold Feeling
Sena Ehrhardt
5:59
Misery
Shanna Waterstown
3:54
It's My Own Tears
Shemekia Copeland
6:06
Let It Rain
Shirley Johnson
6:23
I Got Myself a Workin' Man
Shoji Naito feat. Erwin Helfer, Katherine Davis
4:26
Gospel Groove
Shuggie Otis
4:15
Death Valley Blues
Skånska Mord
3:59
Cheatin' and Lyin'
Snooky Pryor
3:51
I Know What's Coming
Snowy White
2:47
Melting
Snowy White & The White Flames
4:53
Crazy Situation Blues
Snowy White And The White Flames
3:57
Where Will You Belong
Snowy White, The White Flames
4:49
Nation's Bell
Soledad Brothers
3:03
Home in Your Heart
Solomon Burke
2:05
Cotton Pickin' Blues
Son Seals
4:39
Broken Hearted Road
Sonny Landreth
4:44
Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - Bring It On Home To Me
Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee
3:36
Double Trouble
Sterling Koch
5:58
Doublecrossed & Blue
Steve Baker
4:54
As the Years Go Passing By
Steve Lott
7:36
Ain't Gone 'N' Give Up On Love
Stevie Ray Vaughan
6:07
Life Without You
Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble
4:18
Without You
Studebaker John, The Hawks
4:34
Wanna Take My Man
Sugar Queen & The Straight Blues Band
5:07
You Know I Love You
Sugar Ray & The Bluetones
4:38
Severe
Sun Q
5:07
You Got The Silver
Susan Tedeschi
2:51
Don't Leave Your Heart Behind
T-Bear & The Dukes Of Rhythm
6:52
Laundromat Blues
Tab Benoit
5:42
Here In The Dark
Taj Mahal Feat. Eric Clapton
3:07
The Bluest Blues
Ten Years After
7:29
Lover Lies
The Atomic Fireball
3:19
Evil Memory
The Beat Daddies
5:31
She Caught The Katy
The Blues Brothers
4:09
Flood
The Cash Box Kings
4:45
Easy Like Sunday Morning
The Commodores
4:10
Waiting for a Call
The Jumping Cats
5:42
London Blues
The Producers
6:20
No Dr.
The Rosewood Brothers
4:44
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
The Spencer Davis Group
3:55
Blues That Stang
The Stang Band
6:02
Tell the Truth
Tinsley Ellis
4:17
If The River Keeps Rising
Tinsley Ellis
3:48
Gamblin' Man
Tinsley Ellis
5:58
Gamblin' Man
Tinsley Ellis
5:58
The Other Side
TINSLEY ELLIS
4:14
Ain't No Sunshine When She's Gone
Tom Jones
2:36
She's A Lady
Tom Jones
2:52
Midnight
Tom McGuinness
4:05
Oh What A Dream
Toni Lynn Washington
4:58
Did Somebody Make a Fool out of You
Tony Joe White
4:15
I Believe I've Lost My Way
Tony Joe White
6:59
Baby, Don't Look Down
Tony Joe WhiteMichael McDonald
4:48
You Made Me This Way
Toronzo Cannon
5:58
The Blues
Toscho
4:25
For My Lover
Tracy Chapman
3:12
Pain in My Mind
Trampled Under Foot
3:37
Whip It To A Jelly
Trudy Lynn
5:05
Sings The Blues
Trudy Lynn
4:30
The Jeff Healey Band - As The Years Go Passing By
Various Artists
6:45
The thrill is gone
Wallenstein
3:27
All I Want Is You
Walter Trout
5:21
Me, My Guitar And The Blues
Walter Trout
7:01
So Many Roads
Wentus Blues Band
4:26
The Heart of Summertime
WhiteleyDiana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley
5:23
Love That Burns
Will Wilde
7:05
I Think I Got the Blues
Willie Dixon
4:02
The Little Red Rooster
Willie Dixon
3:36
Got You On My Mind
Willie Logan
4:21
Rainy Day Blues Album Version
Willie Nelson feat. Jonny Lang
5:09
Loan Me a Dime
Wily Bo Walker, E D Brayshaw
5:47
Blue Jean Blues
Zodiac
6:48
