Блюз динамичный
Буги-вуги, рок-н-ролл, блюз-рок!
YOU GOT ME DIZZY
63rd street band (Omar Itcovici)
3:19
FOUND TRUE LOVE
63rd street band (Omar Itcovici)
3:36
Travellin' South
Albert Collins
3:06
Put The Shoe On The Other Foot
Albert Collins
5:30
I Put a Spell On You
Aldo BanfiAldo Banfi, Claudio Bazzari BandClaudio Bazzari Band
3:49
Stolen
Alex Lopez
4:22
Business As Usual
Ana Popovic
3:23
Unconditional
Ana Popovic
3:52
Slidell
Arlen Roth
3:47
Good Blues To You
Aron Burton
5:45
Southbound Train
Aron Burton
4:41
Mojo
Ash Grunwald
3:13
Broken Machine
Ash Wilson
4:04
Out Of Time
Ash Wilson
3:47
Peace And Love
Ash Wilson
4:06
Show Me How To Love You
Ash Wilson
4:53
The Hitcher
Ash Wilson
5:55
The Revelator
Ash Wilson
4:31
Words Of A Woman
Ash Wilson
5:56
Lonely Room
Ash Wilson
4:10
Hold On Now
Ash Wilson
4:31
So Many Roads
B.B. King
3:16
Alexis Boogie
B.B.King
3:32
Never Felt No Blues
B.J. Sharp
4:43
I Don't Believe A Word You Say
Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite
3:16
God is Gonna Cut You Down
Ben Prestage
3:08
Dirt Road Home
Ben Rice
3:34
Get There
Ben Rice
3:33
Higherground
Ben Rice
5:42
Mojo Hand
Ben Rice
4:29
Peace Will Overcome
Ben Rice
4:10
Run Around
Ben Rice
6:23
The One That Got Away
Ben Rice
3:42
Hand in Mine
Bernie Griffen & The Grifters
5:06
Close to My Fire
Beth Hart
5:14
Can't Let Go
Beth Hart
5:12
Am I The One
Beth Hart
6:39
Why Don't You Do Right
Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa
4:35
Tender Hearted Woman
Big Joe Duskin
3:38
Hound Dog
Big Mama Thornton
2:53
Fever
Big Time Sarah
3:07
Itchin' For It
Bill Perry
3:07
You're the One
Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings
3:01
Eldorado Cadillac
Billy Boy Arnold
2:03
Got Love If You Want It
Billy Gibbons
4:15
Baby Please Don't Go
Billy Gibbons
2:29
Sal Y Pimiento
Billy Gibbons
3:11
You're What's Happenin', Baby
Billy Gibbons
6:05
Black Moon Groove
Bleu Lane
3:44
Fortune Teller
Blues Doctors
3:27
Hard Way
Blues Doctors
3:20
Let's Go A Little Further
Blues Doctors
4:18
SWMF
Blues Doctors
3:37
Silvery Moon
Blues Doctors
4:37
I'm A Man Single Version
Bo Diddley
3:01
Woman's Name Is Trouble
Bobby Rush
3:10
Something To Talk About
Bonnie Raitt
3:47
Don't Wait Too Late
Boo Boo Davis
4:35
Jump, Jive, An' Wail
Brian Setzer, The Brian Setzer Orchestra
6:34
Ain't No Grave
Bror Gunnar Jansson
4:19
Dead & Gone
Brother Dege
2:48
Gamblin' Man's Blues
Bryce Janey
3:30
Too Many Ways
Buddy Guy
2:15
She's Nineteen Years Old
Buddy Guy
5:44
Bad Bad Whiskey
Buddy Guy & Junior Wells
4:10
Messin' With the Kid
Buddy Guy and Junior Wells
3:38
Cognac
Buddy Guy feat. Jeff Beck, Keith Richards
5:22
Love My Baby
Buddy GuyJunior WellsOtis SpannLouis Myers
3:39
You Need Love
Candye Kane
3:58
Twine Time
Carla Olson
4:12
Shit happens boogie
CCFC
3:09
Gone Too Long
Charlie Musselwhite
2:58
Put It On The Line
China Moses
4:11
I Just Wanna Make Love To You
China Moses, Raphaël Lemonnier
5:01
Hot Cuppa Coffee
Chris Grey & The BlueSpand
4:05
Hard Times
Chris Grey & The BlueSpand
3:56
Loving You Again
Chris Rea
5:41
Goin' to Chicago
Clarence 'Gatemouth' Brown
4:17
Talkin' Woman Blues
Coco Montoya
3:59
Enough Is Enough
Coco Montoya
4:02
Before The Bullets Fly
Coco Montoya
3:12
I Need Your Love In My Life
Coco Montoya
4:02
Too Much Water
Coco Montoya
3:59
Am I Losing You
Coco Montoya
6:42
Am I Losing You
Coco Montoya
6:41
40 Light Years
Colin James
4:18
Dig Myself A Hole
Colin James
3:23
Just A Little Love
Colin James
3:32
Soul Of A Man
Colin James
3:20
One More Mile
Colin James
3:23
Still A Fool
Colin James
4:01
Dead Hooker
Colonel Colt' Fan Club
3:50
Sittin' And Drinkin'
Craig Erickson
4:13
Suzy Q
Creedence Clearwater Revival
4:56
Sit with Satan
Crow Black Chicken
5:00
Your War
Dan Patlansky
5:47
No Matter How
Dani Dorchin
3:58
So the Story Goes
Dani Dorchin
3:28
What's Wrong with Me
Dani Dorchin
2:21
Falling
Dani Wilde
5:04
Just As I Am
Danny Bryant's RedEyeBand
5:21
Blessed Is the Boogie
Datura4
4:20
World's in a Bad Condition
Dave Alvin, Phil Alvin
4:25
Jet Set
David Gogo
4:13
O.K. I'll Play The Blues
Deanna Bogart
3:39
Dream About The Blues
Debbie Davies
5:40
Look What You Do To Me
Deborah Coleman
3:40
A Week From Yesterday
Deitra Farr
4:37
Going Back to Louisiana
Delbert McClinton
4:25
Gone to Mexico
Delbert McClinton, Self-Made Men
2:14
Down in the Mouth
Delbert McClinton, Self-Made Men
2:06
Loud Mouth
Delbert McClinton, Self-Made Men
3:05
No Chicken on the Bone
Delbert McClinton, Self-Made Men
3:06
Ruby & Jules
Delbert McClinton, Self-Made Men
2:58
Let's Get Down Like We Used To
Delbert McClinton, Self-Made Men
3:01
Mr. Smith
Delbert McClinton, Self-Made Men
4:02
If I Hock My Guitar
Delbert McClinton, Self-Made Men
2:06
All Your Love
Demetria Taylor
7:49
Lost
Devon Allman
4:32
Cool Cat
Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley
4:15
The Thunderer
Dion
4:34
Big Chief
Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Dr. John
5:23
Love Me Or Leave Me Jv43
Dj Maksy Feat. Jive Aces
2:09
Let's Get It On
Doghouse Sam & His Magnatones
2:12
Iko Iko
Dr. John
4:02
Iko Iko
Dr. John
4:02
I Been Hoodooed
Dr. John
3:59
What Comes Around
Dr. John
3:11
Peter Gunn
Duane Eddy
2:22
No Time
Duke Robillard
3:33
The Mood Room
Duke RobillardKelley Hunt
2:57
Sittin' On Top Of The World
Eddie Shaw & The Wolf Gang
3:41
Mr Blues
Eddie Turner
4:57
Lay My Guitar Down
Eddy Clearwater
2:44
They Call Me The Chief
Eddy Clearwater
4:22
Forty Days And Forty Nights
Eric Burdon
3:00
Travelin' Alone
Eric Burdon
3:56
Love In Vain
Eric Burdon
4:01
Days Of Old
Eric Clapton
3:00
I Wanna Be
Eric Clapton
4:45
When You Got A Good Friend
Eric Clapton
3:19
Marry You
Eric Clapton
4:59
My Father's Eyes
Eric Clapton
5:23
Judgement Day
Eric Clapton
3:13
Don't Let My Baby Ride
Etta James
5:16
Chain Of Fools
Eva Cassidy
4:38
Take Me To The River
Eva Cassidy
4:08
Baby I Love You
Eva Cassidy
5:10
Something's Got A Hold On Me
Eva Cassidy
3:55
Bone
Fabrizio Poggi
3:43
An Honest Man
Fantastic Negrito
4:06
Don´t know Why She loves
Four Strings
3:38
That´s All
Four Strings
3:59
Living In A Dream
Fred Chapellier
3:41
Leave My Woman Alone
Freddie King
3:36
Me And My Guitar
Freddie King
4:04
I'm Ready
Freddie King
3:44
Fish Fare
Freddy King
2:24
Oh, Pretty Woman
Gary Clark Jr.
3:26
Don't Owe You A Thang
Gary Clark Jr.
3:35
Soul Surfer
Gary Hoey
3:42
Hard Times
Gary Moore
3:04
Put the Hammer Down
Gary Primich
3:43
Hungry Woman's Blues
Gaye Adegbalola
4:17
Livin With The Blues
Gene Deer
5:32
Nadine
George Benson
3:53
A Bottle a Day
Goin' Down South
2:57
Cherry Liquor
Goin' Down South
4:25
She Got Me
Goin' Down South
2:59
I'm Here to Tell Ya
Goin' Down South
4:05
Wish Me Luck
Goin' Down South
3:19
Turkey Necks
Greg Izor & The Box Kickers
3:48
Needle Gun
Guy Forsyth
5:34
Hit the Road
Hadden Sayers
3:55
Two Steps To The Grave
Hangover Subject
4:44
Old Hound Dog
Harmonica Shah
5:30
Cloud Full of Rain
Harpdog Brown
4:02
How Many Times
Heather Newman
4:33
High Mountain Blues
Heather Newman
4:12
Smokestack Lightnin'
Howlin' Wolf
3:13
Bundle Up'n Go
Hungry Shoes Band
5:22
Hog Jaw
Husky Burnette
3:29
Please, Please, Please
James Brown
2:46
Runnin'
James Buddy Rogers
2:48
Can You Hear
Jamie Thyer
4:50
One Good Man
Janis Joplin
4:10
I'm Just A Prisoner
Janiva Magness
3:50
It's Your Voodoo Working
Janiva Magness
4:26
Love Wins Again
Janiva Magness
3:17
Real Slow
Janiva Magness
3:51
One Heartache Too Late
Janiva Magness
4:35
Walking In The Sand
Jeff Beck
4:39
Come Together
Jeff Healey
5:22
Storm Warning
Jim Byrnes
4:56
Can't Say No
Jimmie Vaughan
3:29
Beast of Burden
Jimmy Burns, Keith Richards
3:49
Goin' Away Baby
Jimmy Duck Holmes
4:37
Rock Me
Jimmy Duck Holmes
4:16
Come Love
Jimmy Reed
2:31
Sloppy Drunk
Jimmy Rogers
3:35
Tricky Woman
Jimmy Rogers
3:35
What Have I Done
Jimmy Rogers
2:42
Going Home
Joanne Shaw Taylor
5:36
Blues Is My Business
Jocelyn Brown
4:43
Drive
Joe Bonamassa
5:47
Stones In My Passway
Joe Bonamassa
3:56
Mean Old Train
Joe Louis Walker, Bruce Katz, Giles Robson
3:03
It's You Baby
Joe Louis Walker, Bruce Katz, Giles Robson
3:26
You Got To Run Me Down
Joe Louis Walker, Bruce Katz, Giles Robson
3:15
Ain't Afraid Of Midnight
John Campbell
5:16
Key To The Highway
John Campbelljohn
4:19
Goin' To California
John Lee Hooker
2:10
Ganster Of Love
John Mad Dog Watkins
5:50
Mama Talk To Your Daughter
John Mayall
3:51
Evil And Here To Stay
John Mayall & Alex Lifeson
4:48
What Have I Done Wrong
John Mayall & Joe Bonamassa
3:55
The Moon Is Full
John Mayall & Larry McCray
4:54
All Your Love Stereo Album Version
John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
3:34
Voodoo Music
John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
3:31
That's What Love Will Make You Do
John Mayall & Todd Rundgren
3:54
Evil and Here to Stay
John Mayall feat. Alex Lifeson
4:48
Like It Like You Do
John Mayall feat. Carolyn Wonderland
3:46
What Have I Done Wrong
John Mayall feat. Joe Bonamassa
3:55
Delta Hurricane
John Mayall feat. Joe Bonamassa
4:58
The Moon Is Full
John Mayall feat. Larry McCray
4:54
The Hurt Inside
John Mayall feat. Larry McCray
5:36
It's so Tough
John Mayall feat. Steven Van Zandt
4:19
That's What Love Will Make You Do
John Mayall feat. Todd Rundgren
3:54
Grown Man Cry
John McClean and The Clan
3:07
Elevate Me Mama
John Primer & Bob Corritore
5:29
Folsom Prison Blues
Johnny Cash
2:53
Banana Peels
Johnny Otis
2:29
I'm Yours And I'm Hers
Johnny Winter
4:31
Leland Mississippi Blues
Johnny Winter
3:30
Be Careful With A Fool
Johnny Winter
5:16
Matchbox
Jonny Lang
3:28
There's Gotta Be A Change
Jonny Lang
4:11
Still Rainin'
Jonny Lang
4:49
Bump In The Road
Jonny Lang
3:40
Blew Up
Jonny Lang
4:42
Lie To Me
Jonny Lang
4:11
Make It Move
Jonny Lang
3:29
Cherry Red Wine
Jonny Lang
3:31
Put Your Hands On Me Album Version
Joss Stone
2:58
Crossroad Call
Julian Sas
4:04
Key To The Highway
Junior Wells
4:41
Cut That Out
Junior Wells
2:51
Why Are People Like That
Junior Wells
3:55
Don't Do Me Wrong
Kacee Clanton
2:33
Don`t You Lie to Me
Karen Carroll & the Alligators of Swing
3:59
Fish Outta Water
Karen Lovely
3:50
Low Road
Karen Lovely
3:25
It Hurts Me Too
Keb' Mo
5:26
Gimme What You Got
Keb' Mo
4:11
Squeeze Box
Keb' Mo'Taj Mahal
3:16
Live On
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
4:35
What Kind Of Man Is This
Koko Taylor
3:02
Wang dang doodle
Koko Taylor
3:00
Beer Bottle Boogie
Koko Taylor
3:02
Post Crucifixión
La Mississippi
4:05
Good Morning Blues
Laurence Jones
5:29
Until We Meet Again
Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts
4:24
House of the Rising Sun
Leslie West
4:35
I Call on Jimmy Reed
Li'l Chuck the One Man Skiffle Machine
3:32
The Thrill Is Gone
Little Joe Blue
5:07
We're Gonna Make It
Little Milton
2:37
A Juke Joint In My House
Little Milton
5:05
Off The Wall
Little Walter
2:50
Juke
Little Walter
2:45
Reconsider Baby
Lonnie Brooks
3:08
Sweet Home Chicago
Lonnie Brooks
4:55
Woke Up This Morning
Lonnie Brooks
4:06
Baby, What's Wrong
Lonnie Mack
3:50
Nobody But Me
Lou Rawls
2:47
Jump, Jive an' Wail
Louis Prima
3:29
Truly Your Friend
Lucky Peterson
5:24
Smooth Sailing
Lucky Peterson
4:19
The Day After
Lucky Peterson
2:17
I Believe I'll Dust My Broom
Lucky Peterson
5:02
Blues In My Blood
Lucky Peterson
5:21
Part Time Love
Luther Allison
2:46
Cherry Red Wine
Luther Allison
4:23
All Night Long
Lynwood Slim
3:18
I Need You
Lynyrd Skynyrd
6:56
Ain't No Good Life
Lynyrd Skynyrd
4:59
My Babe
Magic Doud
2:30
Sugar Boogie
Marcia Ball
3:13
Don't You Throw That Mojo On Me
Mark Selby
4:12
Take Us Back
Mavis Staples
3:15
The Devil Chose Me
Melanie Mason
4:44
So Cool
Mick Clarke
4:28
Tatouine
Mick Clarke
4:43
Solid Ground
Mick Clarke
4:16
Whassat!
Mick Clarke
2:56
How Many Nimes
Mick Clarke
3:03
Horse Bolt Stomp
Mick Clarke
3:42
It Don`t Stop Rockin`
Mick Clarke
3:10
Graveyard Shift
Mick Clarke
5:34
Strange
Mick Clarke
3:13
Rock Me Baby
Mighty Joe Young
3:58
Build You Up
Mike Elrington
2:16
Anywhere But Here
Mike Elrington
3:22
Better Days
Mike Elrington
5:35
Let Me Love You Baby
Mike Farris
3:41
Real Sad Story
Mississippi Heat
4:24
Dirtfloorcracker
Mofro
3:37
Jenny Lee
Mojo Blues Band
3:06
Boogie Machine
Mojo Machine
4:58
Hate To See You Go
Moreland & Arbuckle
2:33
Bellows To Mend
Muddy Ruckus
2:49
Down This Road
Muddy Ruckus
3:09
Champagne & Reefer
Muddy Waters
4:36
40 Days & 40 Nights
Muddy Waters
2:54
My Mark Blues
Mulebone
2:47
Blue Note In A
Muris Varajic
5:17
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
My Baby's Blues Band
2:56
Mess Around
My Baby's Blues Band
3:10
Hey Pachuco
My Baby's Blues Band
3:40
Is It Really You
Nappy Brown
3:04
Bayou Calling
Nick Nolan
2:54
Contradiction
Nublues
4:51
Dreams Of a Blues Man
Nublues
4:27
Mississippi Rising
Nublues
3:52
Conversation Breakdown
Nublues
3:47
Blues Man On the Run
Nublues
5:53
Memories Of a Good Time
Nublues
5:23
Swamp Thang
Nublues
3:39
Missy Dee
Nublues
4:33
Get Hip
Omar And The Howlers
3:11
Steady Rock
Omar And The Howlers
3:23
Sittin' On The Dock Of The Bay
Otis Redding
2:41
Working Man
Otis Rush
2:27
Please Love Me
Otis Rush
4:17
Up and Down
Patrick Sweany
3:44
Two Dogs
Popa Chubby
3:46
Swamp Thing
Poplar Jake & the Electric Delta Review
4:49
Feel Good
Postmodern Jukebox
4:19
Shake 'Em on Down
R.L. Burnside
4:49
Mother Blues
Rachelle Coba
4:17
Went to the River
Redbreast Wilson, Juke Joint Revival
3:27
[Won't Be] Coming Home
Robert Cray
4:52
Yesterday's Blues
ROBIN ROGERS
3:48
Down In The Dumps
Rory Block
3:11
Gimme a Pigfoot and a Bottle of Beer
Rory Block
3:46
A Million Miles Away
Rory Gallagher
7:37
Don't Start Me Talkin
Rory Gallagher
3:33
Nothin' But The Devil
Rory Gallagher
4:57
Leaving Town Blues
Rory Gallagher
6:03
Tore Down
Rory Gallagher
5:10
Born Under A Bad Sign
Rory Gallagher
7:14
Sweet Baby Of Mine
Ruth Brown
2:33
Really Don't Care
Scott Bradlee & Postmodern Jukebox
3:00
Sk8tr Boi
Scott Bradlee & Postmodern Jukebox A Motown Tribute to Avril Lavigne
4:12
I Kissed A Girl
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
3:40
Tables Turn and Bridges Burn
Scotty Bratcher
4:09
Cut off My Right Arm
Sean Chambers
4:45
If You're Gonna Leave Me
Sean Pinchin
3:54
Free Country
Seasick Steve
3:52
Hear Me
Sena Ehrhardt
4:29
Missing The Good And The Bad
Shakura S'Aida
4:34
Down In the Flood
Shaun Murphy
3:41
For Womann
Slädu
3:14
Crazy 'Bout My Baby
Snooky Pryor
3:31
Cotton Pickin' Blues
Son Seals
4:39
I Don't Know
Sonny Boy Williamson
2:27
Don't Give Up
Southern Avenue
4:42
The Ballad of Johnny Wabo
Steve Hill
3:43
If This Will Be The End
STEW
5:06
Might Be Keeping You
STEW
3:56
Sad Clown Style Twenty One Pilots Cover ft. Puddles Pity Party
Stressed Out
4:06
Without You
Studebaker John, The Hawks
4:34
I Ain't Fallin' Again
Supersonic Blues Machine
3:30
Every Day I Have The Blues
T-Bone Walker
4:22
Bang a Gong
T. Rex
4:44
Boom Boom
The Animals
3:12
Fuel for My Blues
The Beat Daddys
4:23
Gimme Some Lovin'
The Blues Brothers
3:07
Peter Gunn Theme
The Blues Brothers
3:50
Think
The Blues Brothers
3:15
Good Friend Of Mine
The Bones Of J.R. Jones
2:56
Americano
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
3:01
The Dirty Boogie
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
3:13
Smoked Jowl Blues
The Cash Box Kings
4:30
Ain't No Fun
The Cash Box Kings
3:07
Back Off
The Cash Box Kings
3:02
Bluesman Next Door
The Cash Box Kings
4:43
Joe, You Ain't From Chicago
The Cash Box Kings
3:31
Poison In My Whiskey
The Cash Box Kings
4:43
Take Anything I Can
The Cash Box Kings
3:55
The Wine Talkin'
The Cash Box Kings
3:49
Girl Wants a Pink Car
The Damned and Dirty
2:24
Old Number Seven
The Devil Makes Three
3:20
Cuddle Up With The Devil
The Fumes
3:58
Right Thang Wrong Woman
The Homemade Jamz Blues Band
4:10
When The Night Comes Falling From The Sky
The Jeff Healey Band
4:53
Cry Like a Man
The Lankasters
3:04
The Hands of Time
The Picturebooks
3:07
Black Cat Bone
The Strait Shooters
3:33
Headshot
The Stumble
2:38
Just Stop
The Stumble
4:14
Crazy Train
The Waifs
4:19
To the Devil for a Dime
Tinsley Ellis
4:21
Pretty Wasted
Tito & Tarantula
3:53
Right As Rain
Tommy Castro
4:21
One Woman
Tony Spinner
5:23
Your Way
TOTH BAGI BAND
4:03
Blues Keep Knocking
Trudy Lynn
4:11
Steeler of Love
Vargas Blues Band
4:37
Me, My Guitar And The Blues
Walter Trout
7:01
Do You Still See Me At All
Walter Trout
4:22
Bar, Guitar And A Honky Tonk Crowd
Whiskey Myers
3:17
You 'n' Me
Whitesnake
3:25
Love Hunter
Whitesnake
5:38
Don't You Tell Nobody
Willie Dixon
2:06
Daughter Of A Son-of-a-Gun
Zora Young
3:55
