Готик-Рок Готик рок - музыкальный жанр, возникший как ответвление панка на рубеже 1970-х и 1980-х годов. мрачные темы и интеллектуальные направления, такие как романтизм. В данной подборке представлена классика и современные исполнители: Systers of Mercy, Fields Of The Nephilim, The Damned, 69 Eyes и т.д.