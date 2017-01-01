Готик рок - музыкальный жанр, возникший как ответвление панка на рубеже 1970-х и 1980-х годов. мрачные темы и интеллектуальные направления, такие как романтизм. В данной подборке представлена классика и современные исполнители: Systers of Mercy, Fields Of The Nephilim, The Damned, 69 Eyes и т.д.
Twisting Man
Big Electric Cat
4:29
Paris Skyes
Big Electric Cat
4:06
Orchid Dreaming
Big Electric Cat
6:49
Eyelash
Big Electric Cat
4:47
A Heartbeat Away
Brotherhood
3:12
Black Lies
Brotherhood
4:24
Damned
Brotherhood
3:46
Heaven And The End
Brotherhood
3:39
Like A Ghost
Brotherhood
4:10
Another Day
Brotherhood
4:22
She's Dangerous
Clan Of Xymox
6:03
Scarlet Lake
DoppelgängeR
3:35
Midnight Rain
Dr. Arthur Krause
3:54
Black Hearted Girl
Dryland
4:42
Moonchild
Fields Of The Nephilim
5:40
For Her Light
Fields Of The Nephilim
3:01
Love Under Will
Fields Of The Nephilim
7:33
Summertime
Gene Loves Jezebel
3:29
Desire
Gene Loves Jezebel
3:18
Break the Chain
Gene Loves Jezebel
4:46
Josephina
Gene Loves Jezebel
4:03
Valentine's Mourning
HER DESPAIR
3:15
Blaspheme With Me
HER DESPAIR
4:59
Gruss vom Krampus
Ikon
4:00
Solitude
In My Despair
5:55
Set The Fire
In My Despair
4:39
L'ame Immortelle
L'ame Immortelle
3:50
Demon
London After Midnight
4:31
Shatter
Mekrokiev
5:44
Neo Alpha Genesis
Merciful Nuns
4:56
Beyond Nirvana
Merciful Nuns
4:23
The Reaping
MGT
4:34
All the Broken Things
MGT
4:41
Every Little Dream
MGT
4:17
Shimmer
October Burns Black
4:02
With You
October Burns Black
3:57
Arrowhead
October Burns Black
3:50
Light On Light
October Burns Black
4:13
Recreation
Opened Paradise
3:22
Visions Through The Circles Of Chaos
Opened Paradise
4:20
We Burn The Sky
Opened Paradise
3:31
Bullet
Passion Play
4:12
In A World
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
3:46
Shine A Light
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
3:16
Happy To See Me
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
3:06
Temptation
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
3:07
An Eye for the Main Chance
Rosetta Stone
4:16
Promised Land
Skeletal Family
4:50
Ins Leben Hinein
Svantaal
4:40
Black Star Baby
Svantaal
4:11
Just a Thought
Sweet William
3:42
Dance D'Amour
The 69 Eyes
3:55
Lost Boys
The 69 Eyes
3:23
Gothic Girl
The 69 Eyes
4:22
Brandon Lee
The 69 Eyes
3:29
Sleeping With Lions
The 69 Eyes
3:45
Wasting The Dawn
The 69 Eyes
5:21
Never Say Die
The 69 Eyes
3:29
About You
The Awakening
4:00
Savage Freedom
The Awakening
4:06
Shore
The Awakening
4:38
Back To Wonderland
The Awakening
4:33
Hear Me
The Awakening
4:11
Devil In Disguise
The Damned
4:31
Eyes Of Heaven
The Drowning Season
5:04
Brighter Than A Thousand Suns
The Drowning Season
4:10
Chemical Delights
The Drowning Season
2:58
Highlands
The Guests
3:58
Of Roses
The March Violets
4:17
Dandelion King
The March Violets
4:08
Second Generation
The Merry Thoughts
6:34
Boy Sinister
The Merry Thoughts
3:30
Dreamland
The Merry Thoughts
4:18
House Of Rain
The Merry Thoughts
2:51
Black Day
The Merry Thoughts
3:39
Low Violet
The Merry Thoughts
4:20
I Say
The Merry Thoughts
4:35
Scars
The Merry Thoughts
3:53
We Love To
The Merry Thoughts
4:42
Dance On Glass
The Mission
5:13
Dream On
The Mission
3:54
Kingdom Come
The Mission
4:50
Love Me To Death
The Mission
4:40
Garden Of Delight
The Mission
5:00
Stay With Me
The Mission
4:36
And The Dance Goes On
The Mission
4:09
Wasteland
The Mission
5:22
Bridges Burning
The Mission
4:08
Beyond The Pale
The Mission
7:49
Twisted Souls
The Stompcrash
4:27
Dance Like Marionettes
The Stompcrash
4:45
Consciousness
The Stompcrash
4:30
Plague Doctor
The Stompcrash
3:38
The Wedding Knell
The Stompcrash
4:03
Take Me Away
The Stompcrash
4:39
Mirrors
The Stompcrash
4:32
Stumble Off The Earth
U.S. GRAVE
3:07
Voice of an Idiot Ghost
U.S. GRAVE
3:01
Don't Pull Out
U.S. GRAVE
2:40
Wernigerode
Your Last Photo
4:17
