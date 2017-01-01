For Copyright Owners

The administration of the service is very negative about copyright violations on the territory of gusli.net website. Therefore, the Administration of the service applies preventive measures to curb copyright violations using the services provided by the gusli.net service provided for by a public contract entered into by it with users of the resource. If you are the copyright holder of exclusive property rights, including:

exclusive reproduction right;

exclusive distribution right;

exclusive right to public display;

exclusive right of bringing information to the general public.

And your rights are violated in one way or another using this service, we ask you to immediately inform the complaints service by letter (in electronic form). Your message will necessarily be considered; You will receive a report on the results of actions taken regarding the alleged violation of exclusive rights. According to the current legislation of the Russian Federation, the administration is ready to consider controversial issues in the framework of pre-trial (claim or other) settlement procedure.