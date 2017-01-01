Account deleting

Thank you for using our application. We strive to provide high-quality services, but we also understand that there are situations when users decide to delete their accounts. Below is a detailed account deletion process.

Step 1: Contacting Technical Support

To request an account deletion, follow these steps:

1. Submit a request:

Send an email to support@gusli.net with the subject “Account deletion request”. Indicate in the body of the letter the account ID, which is available in the mobile application in the “Profile” → “Technical Support” section and a brief reason for deleting the account.

2. Wait for confirmation:

Our support team will contact you within 1-2 business days to confirm your request and, if necessary, request additional information.

Step 2: Confirmation of Account Deletion

After successfully verifying your request, we will proceed with the account deletion process. This process is irreversible, and all your data associated with the account will be removed.

Feedback

We value each user, and your feedback is important to us. If you have any comments or suggestions related to the account deletion process, please leave your feedback via support@gusli.net.