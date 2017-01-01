Зарубежный рок: вечер

Жанр Рок-музыки весьма обширен и универсален. Он обладает «музыкальной экспрессией» в силу повышенной динамики исполнения, что идеально создаст атмосферу веселья и побудит к великим делам и "срыву бошки". Бодрящие хиты от Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Zz Top, Uriah Heep, Chris Norman, Nazareth и множества других.
Wasteland
10 Years
3:50
These Are Days
10,000 Maniacs
3:41
Guessing Game
1000 Miles of Fire
3:09
In The Dark
3 Doors Down
3:43
Kryptonite
3 Doors Down
3:55
Down
311
2:52
Love Song
311
3:28
Launch Your Rockets
600V_66A
4:52
Kick Out
600V_66A
3:31
Rock Grey Mice
600V_66A
4:17
New Injection
A Crime Called
2:51
Die by the Sword
Accept
5:01
Blood Of The Nation
Accept
5:37
Dying Breed
Accept
5:21
Koolaid
Accept
4:58
Thunderstruck
ACDC
4:52
Givin the Dog a Bone
ACDC
3:31
Back In Black
ACDC
4:15
Highway to Hell
ACDC
3:28
Garden Snake
addy
2:24
Drifting
Adelitas Way
2:59
Miss Murder
AFI
3:26
Trash Bat
AFI
2:07
Stone Cold Classic
AKA George
3:15
Ironic
Alanis Morissette
3:48
Hand in My Pocket
Alanis Morissette
3:39
You Oughta Know
Alanis Morissette
5:04
Too Close
Alex Clare
4:18
Smooth Criminal
Alien Ant Farm
3:30
All Good People
allusinlove
4:44
This Is The Life
Amy Macdonald
3:06
BALL GAG KI$$
angelic milk
3:58
Celebrate
angelic milk
3:19
Helluva Dr
angelic milk
3:16
Don't Wake Me
Aranda
3:28
Ready to Start
Arcade Fire
4:19
Leaving
Arcane Roots
5:50
Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High
Arctic Monkeys
2:41
Do I Wanna Know
Arctic Monkeys
4:32
Mardy Bum
Arctic Monkeys
2:55
I Hope You're Very Happy Together
Art Brut
3:12
They Don't Want What We Want
Asking Alexandria
3:15
Burn the Alter
ASLEEP IN THE WAKE
3:53
Show Me How to Live
Audioslave
4:37
Like a Stone
Audioslave
4:54
Be Yourself
Audioslave
4:39
Nightmare
Avenged Sevenfold
6:14
Complicated
Avril Lavigne
4:06
Sail
AWOLNATION
4:19
Gunfire
Axel Rudi Pell
5:20
Riding With The King
B.B. King & Eric Clapton
4:20
Spun
Babes In Toyland
3:03
Picking Cherries
BAD CHILD
3:19
BAD CHILD
BAD CHILD
2:34
Valerie
Bad Company
3:28
Entertainment
Balthazar
3:08
Miracle
Bambara
4:57
So Good
Band Of Skulls
3:23
One Week
Barenaked Ladies
2:49
Fire
Barns Courtney
3:17
Pompeii
Bastille
3:34
Prom Queen
Beach Bunny
2:16
Sweet True Lies
Beast In Black
3:26
Ivory Wave
Beat City Tubeworks
1:43
E-Pro
Beck
3:19
Loser
Beck
3:55
Find Our Way
Being As An Ocean
4:33
Feed The Tree
Belly
3:29
Good
Better Than Ezra
3:05
affection
BETWEEN FRIENDS
3:55
End Of
Biffy Clyro
4:37
Howl
Biffy Clyro
3:34
Instant History
Biffy Clyro
3:17
Just Play Music
Big Audio Dynamite
4:11
Rush
Big Audio Dynamite
3:08
Dangerous
Big DataJoywave
4:40
Fallen Leaves
Billy Talent
3:19
Time-Bomb Ticking Away
Billy Talent
3:22
Collide
Black Country Communion
4:06
Little Thing Gone Wild
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
3:18
Honey Bee
Blake Shelton
3:17
I Wanna Get Better
Bleachers
3:26
Highway 2017
Bleeker
2:41
No Rain
Blind Melon
3:35
All The Small Things
blink-182
2:50
I Miss You
blink-182
3:47
She's Out Of Her Mind
blink-182
2:42
Anthem Part Two
blink-182
3:49
Call Me
Blondie
3:31
Howl
Blood Red Shoes
2:55
Starmachine
Blowtorch
5:22
Oh My My
Blue October
3:11
(Don't Fear) The Reaper
Blue Öyster Cult
5:08
Proud Woman
Blues Pills
3:27
Say It Isn't So
Bon Jovi
3:33
Neurotica
Bon Jovi
4:32
It's My Life
Bon Jovi
3:43
Limitless
Bon Jovi
3:41
I Could Make A Living Out Of Lovin' You
Bon Jovi
4:40
You Give Love a Bad Name
Bon Jovi
3:51
Two Story Town
Bon Jovi
5:10
Have A Nice Day
Bon Jovi
3:50
Holding Out for a Hero
Bonnie Tyler
5:49
Hawt Heart
Born At Midnite
2:00
More Than a Feeling
Boston
4:43
River Bank
Brad Paisley
2:59
Lonely World
Brennan Savage
1:42
Tell Me Where To Park
Brett Eldredge
3:00
sugar honey ice & tea
Bring Me The Horizon
4:21
Throne
Bring Me The Horizon
3:11
Follow You
Bring Me The Horizon
3:51
Seventeen
BRKN LOVE
3:17
Wake Up
Broken BackHenri Pfr
2:46
Born in the U.S.A
Bruce Springsteen
4:37
Rock Steady
Bryan Adams
3:45
1973
Bryce Janey
4:12
Everything Zen
Bush
7:17
Comedown
Bush
5:26
The Sound of Winter
Bush
3:30
Swallowed
Bush
4:51
The Chemicals Between Us
Bush
3:37
Glycerine
Bush
3:32
Cigarette Daydreams
Cage The Elephant
3:28
Mess Around
Cage The Elephant
2:53
Come A Little Closer
Cage The Elephant
3:49
Shake Me Down
Cage The Elephant
3:31
Never There
Cake
2:44
All I Am in You The Big Worm
Caleb Landry Jones
3:24
Face A La Mer
CalogeroPassi
3:49
Daggers
Can't Swim
3:10
Cover Me
Candlebox
4:45
Boys Do Cry
Carnival Youth
2:58
Baby
Carnival Youth
3:52
Birthday
Carnival Youth
3:36
Coral Castle
Carnival Youth
4:27
Desktop
Carnival Youth
3:53
Friends
Carnival Youth
4:43
Pumpkin Pie
Carnival Youth
4:08
Phantom Planet
Carnival Youth
4:03
Landlord
Carnival Youth
6:17
Side by Side
Carnival Youth
5:04
Two Monkeys
Carnival Youth
4:30
Devil Town
Cavetown
4:30
Zodiac
CB3
3:51
Hero
Chad KroegerJosey Scott
3:20
Send the Pain Below
Chevelle
4:12
You Know My Name
Chris Cornell
4:00
Marathon
Chuck Prophet
3:47
First
Cold War Kids
3:20
Adventure Of A Lifetime
Coldplay
3:43
Hymn For The Weekend
Coldplay
4:18
Paradise
Coldplay
4:37
In It For Love
Collatéral
3:19
Einstein On The Beach
Counting Crows
3:52
Rockin Round The World
Country Joe & The Fish
4:54
Mountain Man
Crash Kings
3:18
Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
Crash Test Dummies
3:53
Butterfly
Crazy Town
3:36
Sunshine Of Your Love
Cream
4:10
Fortunate Son
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:19
I Feel
Cris Rellah
3:25
Bye Bye Babylon
Cryoshell
4:36
Falling
Cryoshell
4:26
Feed
Cryoshell
4:19
Leave It All Behind
Cult To Follow
3:44
Second Skin
Currents
3:45
Crazy All My Life
Daniel Powter
4:25
Happy
Danny Worsnop
4:40
Step Up
Darin
3:07
Whoring Streets
Daron Malakian
3:01
Was wollen wir trinken
dArtagnan
2:56
You Make My Dreams
Daryl Hall & John Oates
3:04
The Man Who Sold The World
David Bowie
3:34
Suffragette City
David Bowie
3:28
Heroes
David Cook
3:27
Rattle That Lock
David Gilmour
4:55
I'll Be Your Chauffeur
David J
4:34
Starting Again
Day Wave
3:33
Freeze Me
Death From Above 1979
3:34
Lake Song
Deeper
3:25
Rock Of Ages
Def Leppard
4:11
Resolution
Dermot Kennedy
3:38
Survivor
Die Happy
4:42
Steady as she Goes
Dinho Ouro Preto
3:10
Feel the Pain
Dinosaur Jr.
4:18
Vacation
Dirty Heads
3:29
Hopeless
Disastroid
5:48
Counting Blue Cars
Dishwalla
8:34
Inside the Fire
Disturbed
3:51
Wolf Moon
Dool
4:56
Debonaire
Dope
2:32
Save Tonight
Eagle-Eye Cherry
4:00
Life In The Fast Lane
Eagles
4:45
Hotel California
Eagles
7:26
James Dean
Eagles
3:38
Miss Alissa
Eagles of Death Metal
2:38
September
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:36
Baby Hold On
Eddie Money
3:35
Hard Sun
Eddie Vedder
5:21
Novocaine For The Soul
Eels
3:07
Let You Get Away
Electric Century
3:29
Ex's & Oh's
Elle King
3:23
Veronica
Elvis Costello
3:09
The Other Side of Summer
Elvis Costello
3:54
Young Lonely
Emarosa
3:17
Stop the Clocks
Enter Shikari
3:54
One Track Mind
Eric Clapton
5:06
Action
Eric T.
3:38
Supernova
Eskimo Callboy
2:53
Black Fingernails, Red Wine
Eskimo Joe
4:11
Bad Man
Esterly
3:06
The Final Countdown
Europe
5:46
Sweet Dreams
Eurythmics
3:36
Inside Out
Eve 6
3:39
What It's Like
Everlast
5:04
The Man That Never Was
Exhorder
3:23
Midlife Crisis
Faith No More
4:19
This Heart Attack
Faker
3:48
My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark
Fall Out Boy
3:07
Thnks fr th Mmrs
Fall Out Boy
3:23
Centuries
Fall Out Boy
3:48
Irresistible
Fall Out Boy
3:26
A Martyr Is Born
Fallcie
4:20
Losing My Life
Falling In Reverse
4:59
Popular Monster
Falling In Reverse
3:40
Shape of You
Fame on Fire
3:56
Better To Forget
Fangclub
3:52
Buck Rogers
Feeder
3:13
Paralyzer
Finger Eleven
3:34
Worst Mistake
Fivefold
3:38
Go Your Own Way
Fleetwood Mac
3:43
The Chain
Fleetwood Mac
4:29
The Storm
Flying Colors
4:43
Mountain at My Gates
Foals
4:04
Black Bull
Foals
3:07
All My Life
Foo Fighters
4:22
My Hero
Foo Fighters
4:19
Let It Die
Foo Fighters
4:05
This Is A Call
Foo Fighters
3:53
Best of You
Foo Fighters
4:16
Learn to Fly
Foo Fighters
3:54
DOA
Foo Fighters
4:12
I'll Stick Around
Foo Fighters
3:52
Long Road To Ruin
Foo Fighters
3:44
The Sky Is A Neighborhood
Foo Fighters
4:04
Walk
Foo Fighters
4:16
Run
Foo Fighters
5:23
Something from Nothing
Foo Fighters
4:48
Rope
Foo Fighters
4:19
Miss The Misery
Foo Fighters
4:32
The Pretender
Foo Fighters
4:29
Cold as Ice
Foreigner
3:20
Juke Box Hero
Foreigner
4:22
Pumped Up Kicks
Foster The People
3:59
Bubbles
Framing Hanley
3:58
Vicious Circle
FUCK ART, LET'S DANCE!
3:47
Hemorrhage
Fuel
3:56
Some Nights
Fun.Jack AntonoffAndrew DostNate Reuss
4:37
We Are Young
Fun.Wired StringsJanelle Monáe
3:54
We Are Young
Fun.Wired StringsJanelle Monáe
4:10
Resurrection
gank
2:23
Empty
Garbage
3:54
Walking By Myself
Gary Moore
2:55
Square Hammer
Ghost
3:59
Found Out About You
Gin Blossoms
3:52
fear
Gnash
2:31
We Close Our Eyes
Go West
3:46
Halcion
Gold Cage
3:02
Slide
Goo Goo Dolls
3:33
Iris
Goo Goo Dolls
4:49
Name
Goo Goo Dolls
4:30
I Just Wanna Live
Good Charlotte
2:46
Somebody That I Used To Know
GotyeKimbra
3:27
Rock & Roll American Style
Grand Funk Railroad
4:25
El Salvador
Grand Funk Railroad
4:09
Blood Water
grandson
3:34
Blood Water
grandsonKing Kavalier
2:59
Back To The Country
Grayson Capps & The Stumpknockers
4:07
This Is The Life
Great White
4:32
Big Time
Great White
5:45
Movin' On
Great White
3:59
Moonshine
Great White
4:19
I'm Alright
Great White
4:54
Never Let You Down
Great White
4:58
Give It Up
Great White
4:13
Minority
Green Day
2:48
When I Come Around
Green Day
2:58
Holiday
Green Day
3:53
Longview
Green Day
3:53
Lazy Bones
Green Day
3:34
American Idiot
Green Day
2:54
Basket Case
Green Day
3:01
Know Your Enemy
Green Day
3:11
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Green Day
4:21
Swallow My Pride
Green River
2:59
Highway Tune
Greta Van Fleet
3:01
Tongue Tied
Grouplove
3:38
Lords of the Boards
Guano Apes
3:44
Big in Japan
Guano Apes
2:48
Open Your Eyes
Guano Apes
3:06
Sweet Child O' Mine
Guns N' Roses
5:54
Don't Cry
Guns N' Roses
4:44
Shadow Of Your Love
Guns N' Roses
3:05
Do You Want It_
H.e.a.t
4:04
Bastard of Society
H.e.a.t
3:50
Emergency
H.e.a.t
4:11
Downtown
H.E.A.T.
4:30
Kinky Afro
Happy Mondays
3:59
Forever
haroinfather
1:48
Barracuda
Heart
3:28
Oosh
Hello Operator
3:04
If God Loves Rock ’n’ Roll
Helloween
3:20
I Want Out
Helloween
4:40
I Can
Helloween
4:39
Lost In America
Helloween
3:35
World Of Fantasy
Helloween
5:14
Celebrity Skin
Hole
2:42
Malibu
Hole
3:50
The Reason
Hoobastank
3:52
The Power Of Love
Huey Lewis & The News
3:57
Hailstorms
Hugo
3:28
Shock Collar
HumanistDave Gahan
4:00
Kingdom
HumanistMark Lanegan
4:56
Kill The Humans
Hypnogaja
4:00
Proud to Fall
Ian Mcculloch
3:57
Venom
Icon For Hire
2:55
Pain And Suffering
Iggy Pop
2:58
The Villagers
Iggy Pop
3:54
Watching The News
Iggy Pop
4:13
Eat Or Be Eaten
Iggy Pop
3:16
Bulldozer
Iggy Pop
2:19
James Bond
Iggy Pop
4:31
Platonic
Iggy Pop
2:42
Run Like A Villain
Iggy Pop
3:05
Ordinary Bummer
Iggy Pop
2:44
Life Of Work
Iggy Pop
3:57
The Horse Song
Iggy Pop
2:54
Heart Is Saved
Iggy Pop
3:01
It's Time
Imagine Dragons
4:00
Amsterdam
Imagine Dragons
4:01
Believer
Imagine Dragons
3:26
Natural
Imagine Dragons
3:10
Battle Cry
Imagine Dragons
4:33
Polaroid
Imagine Dragons
3:50
Radioactive
Imagine Dragons
3:06
Demons
Imagine Dragons
2:55
Warriors
Imagine Dragons
2:50
Wish You Were Here
Incubus
3:32
Anna Molly
Incubus
3:46
Love Hurts
Incubus
3:57
Megalomaniac
Incubus
4:55
Drive
Incubus
4:57
The Hangman
Inno
3:53
Shaker
InTechnicolour
4:57
Evil
Interpol
3:35
Suicide Blonde
INXS
3:52
Burning Sage
Irist
4:15
Been Caught Stealing
Jane's Addiction
4:29
Stop
Jane's Addiction
4:14
Kozmic Blues
Janis Joplin
4:22
Crazy Town
Jason Aldean
3:01
New Cold War
JAXSON GAMBLE
2:34
Jane
Jefferson Starship
4:12
Cold Hard Bitch
Jet
4:03
Are You Gonna Be My Girl.
Jet
3:33
Pain
Jimmy Eat World
2:51
Bleed American
Jimmy Eat World
3:02
The Middle
Jimmy Eat World
2:46
Bond
Joe BonamassaThe Sleep EazysThe Sleep Eazys, Joe Bonamassa
4:23
Maydell
John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
3:58
Country Done Come To Town
John Rich
3:33
Tumblin' Dice
Johnny Copeland
4:18
Run
Joji
3:15
Janie, Don't Take Your Love To Town
Jon Bon Jovi
3:50
Don't Stop Believin'
Journey
4:09
Open Up Your Life
Juiceboxxx
3:04
Into Your Eyes
Julia Bardo
4:28
Charlotte Anne
Julian Cope
4:54
Girls and Boys
Junior
3:33
Day of the Dead
Junior
3:34
P.Y.D
Junior
1:39
Hey Becka
Junior
2:44
When the Tower Falls
Junior
4:00
Playing the Part
Junior
3:36
Baby Blue
Junior
4:49
Don't Know What I'd Do
Junior
3:48
Brick by Brick
Junior
3:42
People Know How To Love One Another
Kaiser Chiefs
3:35
Record Collection
Kaiser Chiefs
4:17
The Only Ones
Kaiser Chiefs
3:50
Target Market
Kaiser Chiefs
4:24
Wait
Kaiser Chiefs
3:50
Electric Heart
Kaiser Chiefs
3:09
Don't Just Stand There, Do Something
Kaiser Chiefs
2:52
Kurt vs Frasier
Kaiser Chiefs
3:24
Golden Oldies
Kaiser Chiefs
4:03
Northern Holiday
Kaiser Chiefs
3:36
Lucky Shirt
Kaiser Chiefs
3:47
Way Down We Go
KALEO
3:33
Carry On Wayward Son
Kansas
5:20
Comeback Kid
Kasabian
4:20
Your Eyes Open
Keane
3:22
Take It So Hard
Keith Richards
3:16
Master of Illusions
Khymera
4:28
Good Inside
KidbugEerie WandaDumb NumbersThor HarrisBobb Bruno
3:39
Take Control
Killswitch Engage
3:44
I Am Broken Too
Killswitch Engage
2:39
Sex on Fire
Kings Of Leon
3:24
Use Somebody
Kings Of Leon
3:51
Find Me
Kings Of Leon
4:05
Radioactive
Kings Of Leon
3:27
Waste A Moment
Kings Of Leon
3:03
Notion
Kings Of Leon
3:01
Nightmare
Kingsmen
4:00
I Was Made For Lovin' You
Kiss
4:29
Come with Me Now
KONGOS
3:31
Twisted Transistor
Korn
3:09
Alright With Me
Kris Allen
3:08
Free Fall in a Dream
L.A.B.
3:34
Pretend We're Dead
L7
3:55
Layers of Time
Lacuna Coil
4:07
father
Le Butcherettes
2:19
Legends Never Die
League of LegendsAgainst the Current
3:55
RISE
League of LegendsThe Glitch MobMakoThe Word Alive
3:12
Are You Gonna Go My Way
Lenny Kravitz
3:32
Low
Lenny Kravitz
5:19
Love Love Love
Lenny Kravitz
3:23
Greedy Soul
Liam Gallagher
3:35
Toro
Liily
3:38
Take A Look Around
Limp Bizkit
5:21
Re-Arranged
Limp Bizkit
5:54
Children of the Sun
Lindemann
3:40
Fish On
Lindemann
4:12
Praise Abort
Lindemann
4:41
In the End
Linkin Park
3:36
Numb
Linkin Park
3:07
Lying from You
Linkin Park
2:55
Somewhere I Belong
Linkin Park
3:33
Faint
Linkin Park
2:44
New Divide
Linkin Park
4:28
What I've Done
Linkin Park
3:47
What I've Done
Linkin Park
3:25
Waiting for the End
Linkin Park
3:51
The Catalyst
Linkin Park
5:39
Talking to Myself
Linkin Park
3:51
Burn It Down
Linkin Park
3:51
Breaking the Habit
Linkin Park
3:16
Faint
Linkin Park
2:42
My Own Worst Enemy
Lit
2:49
Tutti Frutti
Little Richard
2:25
Selling The Drama
Live
3:25
Lakini's Juice
Live
4:47
I Alone
Live
3:51
Lightning Crashes
Live
5:26
Royals
Lorde
3:09
Cavalcade
Los Straitjackets
2:35
Walk on the Wild Side
Lou Reed
4:13
Dirty Blvd.
Lou Reed
3:29
What's Good
Lou Reed
5:07
Everybody's Gotta Live
Love
3:24
So Alive
Love And Rockets
4:16
Between The Eyes
Love Battery
4:28
Sweet Home Alabama
Lynyrd Skynyrd
4:44
Midnight City
M83
4:04
I Don't Know Anything
Mad Season
5:00
Hola Señorita
Maître GimsMaluma
3:26
Smede
Mantra
2:56
Spiders In Your Dreams
Maple
3:02
I'm on My Way
Marble Arch
3:52
Personal Jesus
Marilyn Manson
4:06
What It Is
Mark Knopfler
4:55
No Case
Masked Intruder
2:35
Mastermind
Megadeth
3:48
Sin
Megadeth
3:06
She-Wolf
Megadeth
3:37
Almost Honest
Megadeth
4:08
I'll Get Even
Megadeth
4:28
Velours noir
Metro Verlaine
2:22
Mistake
Middle Kids
3:47
All Night Long
Montgomery Gentry
3:33
Bone China
Mother Love Bone
3:55
Mississippi Queen
Mountain
2:29
Skeleton
Mourn
1:49
Touch Me I'm Sick
Mudhoney
2:30
Suck You Dry
Mudhoney
2:34
Panic Station
Muse
3:04
Unwind
Naked Six
2:20
Посмотри
Namёki
4:02
The Strong Survive
Navarone
3:54
Holiday
Nazareth
3:37
Where Do We Go When We Go
Neck Deep
3:37
Song for Winners
Nick Waterhouse
3:01
Burn It to the Ground
Nickelback
3:31
Swap Meet
Nirvana
3:03
Oh Me
Nirvana
3:26
Vision
NO WIN
3:46
Trip Switch
Nothing But Thieves
3:01
Amsterdam
Nothing But Thieves
4:32
Supersonic
Oasis
4:43
Here It Goes Again
OK Go
3:17
All Bets Are Off
Oliver Tree
2:08
Hurt
Oliver Tree
2:25
Introspective
Oliver Tree
2:16
Blade Reflections
Omnium Gatherum
4:57
Greeneyes
Omnium Gatherum
4:39
Distant Light Highway
Omnium Gatherum
5:34
Gods Go First
Omnium Gatherum
4:31
Just A Song About Ping Pong
Operator Please
2:17
Crazy Train
Ozzy Osbourne
4:50
Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Panic! At The Disco
2:49
Not The Only One
Papa Roach
3:25
Help
Papa Roach
3:34
Because the Night
Patti Smith
3:22
If You Wanna
Paul Mccartney
4:37
Off The Ground
Paul Mccartney
3:42
Jeremy
Pearl Jam
5:19
Alive
Pearl Jam
5:41
Quietest Friend
Pedro The Lion
4:22
Leaders of Tomorrow
Perkele
3:56
Miss U
Perkele
4:05
Break Out Break Free
Perkele
4:08
Far Away
Perkele
2:50
Lisztomania
Phoenix
4:01
Wave of Mutilation
Pixies
2:04
Debaser
Pixies
2:53
Clarity
Polish Club
4:06
My Body's Changing
Polish Club
2:44
Suburbia
Polish Club
4:28
Feel It Still
Portugal. The Man
2:43
Are You Entertained
Pretty Vicious
3:26
Move
Pretty Vicious
3:07
Playing With Guns
Pretty Vicious
5:01
Someone Just Like You
Pretty Vicious
3:30
These Four Walls
Pretty Vicious
3:47
Something Worthwhile
Pretty Vicious
3:59
No One Understands
Pretty Vicious
3:46
Force Of Nature
Pretty Vicious
4:00
I Don’t Wanna Know
Pretty Vicious
3:52
Little Molly
Pretty Vicious
5:27
Lost In Lust
Pretty Vicious
3:27
Foxes
Prey Drive
3:35
Blurry
Puddle Of Mudd
4:18
Psycho
Puddle Of Mudd
3:30
We Will Rock You
Queen
2:01
I Want It All
Queen
4:01
Under pressure
Queen
3:58
Go With The Flow
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:07
The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:36
The Way You Used To Do
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:34
Me In Honey
R.E.M.
4:06
So Fast, So Numb
R.E.M.
4:12
Junes
Radkey
3:17
Not Smart
Radkey
3:38
Bombtrack
Rage Against The Machine
4:03
Sleep Now In the Fire
Rage Against The Machine
3:25
Bulls On Parade
Rage Against The Machine
3:49
Black Betty
Ram Jam
3:58
DEUTSCHLAND
Rammstein
5:22
Cretin Hop
Ramones
1:46
Million Miles
Reamonn
3:49
Universally Speaking
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:19
By The Way
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:37
Parallel Universe
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:29
Losing My Religion
Rem
4:29
Double Zero
Rendez Vous
5:31
Little Footsteps in the Sand
Rene Shades
4:21
Midnight in the City
Rene Shades
3:43
Superheroes
Rene Shades
4:03
Oh Susie
Rene Shades
3:24
Forever Girl
Rene Shades
4:23
Reckless
Rene Shades
3:28
The American Dream
Rene Shades
4:27
The Brigade
Rene Shades
4:05
What Are You Waiting For
Rene Shades
3:21
Hell Yeah
Rev Theory
4:07
Action Woman
Richard And The Young Lions
2:46
The Violence
Rise Against
3:48
Give Me The Meltdown
Rob Thomas
3:13
Gasoline
Rob Thomas
3:55
The May Queen
Robert Plant
4:14
I Believe
Robert Plant
4:32
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy
Rod Stewart
5:29
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Rod Stewart
3:12
Fooled Around And Fell In Love
Rod Stewart
3:48
As Long As I Have You
Roger Daltrey
3:16
The Bravery of Being Out of Range
Roger Waters
4:44
Always Elsewhere
Ron Gallo
3:37
I Love The Sound Of Crashing Guitars
Roxette
4:48
Figure It Out
Royal Blood
3:04
Ten Tonne Skeleton
Royal Blood
3:07
Brand New Power
Ruby Goon
3:12
Go Capture
Ruby Goon
3:04
Black Magic Woman
Santana
3:15
Raised On Rock
Scorpions
3:55
All I Know
Screaming Trees
3:55
Fast Action
Scumbag Millionaire
2:41
Kid Candy
Seaweed
4:16
Let You Down
Seether
4:10
The Come Up
Shaman's Harvest
3:27
Devour
Shinedown
3:48
Fiesta Y Copas feat. Ronnie Romero
Sinner
2:59
Big Guns
Skid Row
3:36
Sweet Little Sister
Skid Row
3:11
Youth Gone Wild
Skid Row
3:17
18 And Life
Skid Row
3:51
Save Me
Skillet
3:43
Rise Up
Skillet
3:58
Reach
Skillet
3:22
Never Going Back
Skillet
3:33
This Is the Kingdom
Skillet
3:27
Dreaming of Eden
Skillet
5:05
You Ain't Ready
Skillet
3:18
Victorious
Skillet
4:05
You Ain't Ready
Skillet
3:18
Terrify the Dark
Skillet
3:45
Anchor
Skillet
3:36
Legendary
Skillet
4:04
Back to Life
Skillet
4:36
Finish Line
Skillet
3:26
21 Fire
Slam Alley
4:46
The Velvet Ditch
Slaves
2:17
One More Day Won’t Hurt
Slaves
2:47
When Will I Learn
Slaves
3:39
Absent and Lost
Somos
3:37
Ammunition
Somos
2:43
Dreamless
Somos
4:05
Farewell To Exile
Somos
4:23
Misery
Soul Asylum
4:24
Spoonman
Soundgarden
4:06
Fell On Black Days
Soundgarden
4:39
Outshined
Soundgarden
5:10
Black Hole Sun
Soundgarden
4:31
Green Eyes
Spidergawd
4:55
Ritual Supernatural
Spidergawd
4:10
Distant Star
Spielbergs
3:13
The Hum
Spring King
4:05
Outside
Staind
4:53
Hollywood Ending
Starcrawler
3:26
All That Counts Is Love
Status Quo
3:41
Vagabond
Steve Gunn
5:02
Walking Away from Love
Steve Mason
3:40
Interstate Love Song
Stone Temple Pilots
4:13
Sex Type Thing
Stone Temple Pilots
3:37
Money Is Just Paper
Strangers
3:46
Fortune Teller
Stray From The Path
2:42
Alright
Stuck in the Sound
3:11
The Hell Song
Sum 41
3:18
Blackout Cowboy
Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam
4:34
Downswing
Superheaven
3:40
Book a Holiday
superlove
3:34
Feels Like Love
Survivor
4:07
Talkin' Bout Love
Survivor
4:11
Spiked Flower
Swervedriver
3:25
LET IT HAPPEN
Switchfoot
4:41
Toxicity
System Of A Down
3:38
Children Of The Revolution
T-Rex
3:50
The Groover
T-Rex
3:20
Telegram Sam
T-Rex
4:00
Grease Box
TAD
3:53
All Ready To Go
Taking Back Sunday
3:59
What's It Feel Like to Be a Ghost
Taking Back Sunday
3:47
Mother
Tallies
4:17
Elephant
Tame Impala
3:31
Stranglehold
Ted Nugent
8:24
Hard Case
Tedeschi Trucks Band
3:22
Call Me A Dog
Temple Of The Dog
5:50
Silhouettes
Ten Times A Million
3:32
Ultraviolet
The Amazons
3:38
Rollin' Sugar
The Backyard Band
3:15
Tighten Up
The Black Keys
3:30
Every Little Thing
The Black Keys
3:19
Fire Walk With Me
The Black Keys
2:58
I Got Mine
The Black Keys
3:59
Go
The Black Keys
2:26
Get Yourself Together
The Black Keys
3:56
Sit Around And Miss You
The Black Keys
2:40
Shine A Little Light
The Black Keys
3:16
Tell Me Lies
The Black Keys
3:39
Under The Gun
The Black Keys
3:16
Walk Across The Water
The Black Keys
3:55
Lonely Boy
The Black Keys
3:13
Bimbo
The Candescents
2:46
Drink To Paradise
The Candescents
2:18
Death or Glory
The Clash
3:55
All Over Now
The Cranberries
3:57
Reckoning
The Cruel Intentions
3:08
Bohemian Like You
The Dandy Warhols
3:31
I Don't Want That Phone Call
The Dirty Nil
2:17
Money, Fame & Fortune
The Goo Goo Dolls
3:17
American Woman
The Guess Who
3:45
Spell
The Heartless Devils
2:30
Hate To Say I Told You So
The Hives
3:19
Tick Tick Boom
The Hives
3:25
Flickin Your Hair
The Hunna
3:48
Somebody Told Me
The Killers
3:20
Future Starts Slow
The Kills
4:08
You Really Got Me
The Kinks
2:16
My Sharona
The Kinks
4:53
Always Where I Need To Be
The Kooks
2:41
The Green Word
The Lava Children
5:15
Otherside
The Living End
2:51
She Won't Know
The Marked Men
2:27
The Freaks
The Menzingers
3:29
Hormone
The Mysterines
3:06
Freedom
The New Respects
2:43
A Wave Goodbye to the People Who Said Id Win
The Ninth Wave
3:01
Water On Mars
The Nude Party
3:29
Days Go By
The Offspring
4:01
The Kids Aren't Alright
The Offspring
3:00
Original Prankster
The Offspring
3:41
End of Time
The Pale White
3:37
Trapped Nerve
The Pale White
2:47
Different Kinda Girl
The Pearl Harts
2:56
Howling Wolf
The Picturebooks
3:19
Sunday Driver
The Raconteurs
3:39
Dead Wrong
The Regrettes
3:25
How Do You Love
The Regrettes
2:16
I Dare You
The Regrettes
2:50
Coloring Book
The Regrettes
3:54
Pumpkin
The Regrettes
3:27
More than a Month
The Regrettes
3:43
The Game
The Regrettes
3:28
Stop and Go
The Regrettes
2:59
California Friends
The Regrettes
3:34
Has It Hit You
The Regrettes
2:42
Fog
The Regrettes
3:00
Dress Up
The Regrettes
2:50
Go Love You
The Regrettes
2:24
Here You Go
The Regrettes
3:15
Come Through
The Regrettes
2:48
Wish I Knew You
The Revivalists
4:12
Are You Ready to Fly
The Rising
3:28
Love Is Strong
The Rolling Stones
3:50
Start Me Up
The Rolling Stones
3:33
Rain Fall Down
The Rolling Stones
4:55
What I Like About You
The Romantics
2:56
Can't Stop Me Now
The Score
1:58
Hunger
The Score
2:03
In My Bones
The Score
2:49
Run Like A Rebel
The Score
2:46
Rush
The Score
2:56
Solara
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:21
Silvery Sometimes
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:30
She Makes Me Feel Like
The Snuts
2:38
Seasons
The Snuts
3:19
Eyes On The Prize
The Sore Losers
3:42
Last Nite
The Strokes
3:13
Cellophane Car
The Stroppies
5:18
In Love With A Camera
The Struts
3:22
Freckle And Burn
The Strypes
3:30
All My Friends Are Falling In Love
The Vaccines
3:30
Get Free
The Vines
2:08
Highly Evolved
The Vines
1:34
Blind Lead the Blind
The Virginmarys
4:00
Rich Man's Pride
The Weight
5:04
Rich Mans Pride
The Weight
5:04
Blue Orchid
The White Stripes
2:38
Icky Thump
The White Stripes
4:15
Pinball Wizard
The Who
3:01
Baba O Riley
The Who
4:58
Bee-Sting
The Wombats
3:34
Let's Dance to Joy Division
The Wombats
3:11
Heart Full of Soul
The Yardbirds
2:26
You Can't Hurt Me
Thomas Wynn And The Believers
3:18
Blink of an Eye
Those Damn Crows
4:39
Just Breathe
Thrice
3:56
Cranefly
Thumpermonkey
4:35
After Dark
Tito & Tarantula
3:44
Hi-Fi Television
Together Pangea
1:57
Rats
Together Pangea
2:20
Gates of Steel
Together Pangea
3:12
Hold the Line
Toto
3:56
Rip It off Me
TOUTS
2:26
Cant Blame Me
TOUTS
2:38
Brown Chicken Brown Cow
Trace Adkins
3:12
Bad Shivers
Twin Wild
3:35
I Believe In You
Twisted Sister
5:22
Stay Hungry
Twisted Sister
3:02
Shudder
Two Day Coma
2:52
Something Good Can Work
Two Door Cinema Club
2:42
The Letter Song
Tyler Hilton
3:28
The Wizard
Uriah Heep
3:12
Sympathy
Uriah Heep
4:45
Save It
Uriah Heep
3:32
Only Human
Uriah Heep
3:19
Grazed by Heaven
Uriah Heep
4:31
Beautiful Birds Flying
Valley Maker
4:02
Light On The Ground
Valley Maker
3:17
Agnosia
Valleyheart
3:15
Friends in The Foyer
Valleyheart
3:25
Slither
Velvet Revolver
4:09
Volcano Girls
Veruca Salt
3:18
Slow Learner
Viagra Boys
3:11
Covered In Chrome
Violent Soho
3:55
Alive
Warbly Jets
3:30
Someone Else's Problem
We Were Promised Jetpacks
4:15
Stranger Here
Weathered
3:56
Hash Pipe
Weezer
3:06
Moving Out
West Thebarton
2:52
Alone
Whispering Sons
3:56
Finish Line
White Lies
4:45
Believe It
White Lies
3:29
Time to Give
White Lies
7:38
Love Man
Whitesnake
5:03
Crying In The Rain
Whitesnake
5:36
Looking For Love
Whitesnake
6:31
Hourglass
Wild Tales
4:26
Band On The Run
Wings
5:13
Gypsy Caravan
Wolfmother
3:34
Woman
Wolfmother
2:55
Waves
YONAKA
3:01
Creature
YONAKA
3:05
Own Worst Enemy
YONAKA
3:34
Death By Love
YONAKA
3:10
Wish You Were Somebody
YONAKA
3:11
Straight to My Head
You Me At Six
3:37
California King
Younger Then
3:16
Hope For The Underrated Youth
YUNGBLUD
4:01
Part of the Pack
Zale
2:58
Little Black Dress
Zale
3:59
Sharp Dressed Man
Zz Top
4:12
Stackin Papper
Zz Top
2:58
Concrete And Steel
Zz Top
3:48
Legs
Zz Top
4:33
BAD GIRL
ZZ TOP
3:13
Me So Stupid
Zz Top
3:33
Gun Love
Zz Top
3:39
Doubleback
Zz Top
3:56
Dusted
Zz Top
3:56
Francene
Zz Top
3:32
She Just Killing Me
Zz Top
4:55
