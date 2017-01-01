Главная
Зарубежный рок: новинки
Самые горячие новинки в мире зарубежного рока.
hrough The Mists Of Time
ACDC
3:32
No Man's Land
ACDC
3:39
Money Shot
ACDC
3:05
Rejection
ACDC
4:06
Kick You When You're Down
ACDC
3:10
Shot In The Dark
ACDC
3:05
Wild Reputation
ACDC
2:54
Shot In The Dark
ACDC
3:05
Witch's Spell
ACDC
3:42
Systems Down
ACDC
3:12
Code Red
ACDC
3:31
Realize
ACDC
3:37
Demon Fire
ACDC
3:30
Shine On
Adelitas Way
3:37
Repeating Night
Algiers
3:01
Losing Is Ours
Algiers
3:43
Dispossession
Algiers
4:15
Chaka
Algiers
3:52
Hour Of The Furnaces
Algiers
4:26
Nothing Bloomed
Algiers
3:40
There Is No Year
Algiers
3:14
Void
Algiers
2:55
Underdog
Algiers
3:28
Rock 'n' Roll
Alice Cooper
4:43
EVOL
Alice Goes To Motherland
3:02
Melancholy Kaleidoscope
All Time Low
2:54
Fearless
Amaranthe
3:31
Last Summer
Americas Favorite Punk
2:57
Mr. Citizen
Americas Favorite Punk
3:20
Punk Rock Jacket Girl
Americas Favorite Punk
3:26
Take Me Home
Americas Favorite Punk
4:33
You Are a Star
Americas Favorite Punk
3:02
Look at Armstrong
Americas Favorite Punk
3:24
Midnight Beautiful
Americas Favorite Punk
3:27
Got You
Amyl and The Sniffers
2:19
Resistance Frequencies
Anti-Flag
2:53
The Disease
Anti-Flag
2:55
You Make Me Sick
Anti-Flag
3:01
20_20 Vision
Anti-Flag
2:26
Christian Nationalist
Anti-Flag
2:44
Unbreakable
Anti-Flag
3:08
Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down
Anti-Flag
2:49
Un-American
Anti-Flag
3:10
Hate Conquers All
Anti-Flag
2:46
It Went Off Like A Bomb
Anti-Flag
2:23
Killing Me Slowly
Bad Wolves
3:57
Little Trouble
Better Oblivion Community Center
2:54
Worst Type of Best Possible
Biffy Clyro
3:50
Cop Syrup
Biffy Clyro
6:17
North Of No South
Biffy Clyro
4:05
Space
Biffy Clyro
3:55
The Champ
Biffy Clyro
3:37
Instant History
Biffy Clyro
3:30
End Of
Biffy Clyro
4:37
Tiny Indoor Fireworks
Biffy Clyro
3:15
The Pink Limit
Biffy Clyro
3:54
Weird Leisure
Biffy Clyro
4:08
Opaque
Biffy Clyro
4:07
Those Girls
Big Thief
3:22
I Beg To Differ
Billy Talent
3:36
Can't Get No Sleep
Black Light Discipline
3:37
Oh My My
Blue October
3:11
Fight for Love
Blue October feat. Blue Reed
4:09
Eat, Sleep, Wake
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:39
Everything Else Has Gone Wrong
Bombay Bicycle Club
4:09
Is It Real
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:05
Good Day
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:52
I Worry Bout You
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:40
I Can Hardly Speak
Bombay Bicycle Club
3:59
Get Up
Bombay Bicycle Club
2:33
Do What You Can
Unbroken
Bon Jovi feat. The Invictus Games Choir
5:17
Pretty Waste
BONES UK
3:01
Black Blood
BONES UK
4:19
Souls
BONES UK
6:11
Filthy Freaks
BONES UK
3:12
Far Away feat. Scooter Ward
Breaking Benjamin
4:52
Red Cold River feat. Spencer Chamberlain
Breaking Benjamin
3:19
Never Again
Breaking Benjamin
3:42
So Cold
Breaking Benjamin
4:32
Torn in Two
Breaking Benjamin
4:04
Tourniquet
Breaking Benjamin
4:21
Dance with the Devil feat. Adam Gontier
Breaking Benjamin
3:44
Angels Fall
Breaking Benjamin
3:46
Dear Agony feat. Lacey Sturm
Breaking Benjamin
4:15
Failure feat. Michael Barnes
Breaking Benjamin
3:37
The Garden
Briston Maroney
3:10
Legend
British Lion
4:06
City Of Fallen Angels
British Lion
5:20
The Burning
British Lion
5:15
Father Lucifer
British Lion
4:38
Last Chance
British Lion
6:05
Lightning
British Lion
5:49
Elysium
British Lion
5:11
Spit Fire
British Lion
6:19
Broken Boy feat. Iggy Pop
Cage The Elephant
2:43
hometown
cleopatrick
4:16
Checkmate
Conan Gray
2:28
Fight or Flight
Conan Gray
2:51
Kansas
Corey Taylor
4:14
HWY 666
Corey Taylor
4:09
The Maria Fire
Corey Taylor
3:52
Halfway Down
Corey Taylor
3:15
Silverfish
Corey Taylor
4:07
Black Eyes Blue
Corey Taylor
3:22
Culture Head
Corey Taylor
3:59
Everybody Dies On My Birthday
Corey Taylor
3:21
CMFT Must Be Stopped
Corey Taylor
5:14
Home
Corey Taylor
3:46
Samantha's Gone
Corey Taylor
3:12
Better Man
Courteeners
3:32
Heart Attack
Courteeners
3:14
Is Heaven Even Worth It
Courteeners
3:58
One Day At A Time
Courteeners
3:49
Previous Parties
Courteeners
3:45
More. Again. Forever
Courteeners
5:26
The Joy Of Missing Out
Courteeners
2:39
Take It On The Chin
Courteeners
3:56
Hanging Off Your Cloud
Courteeners
5:34
Howlin' Back
Crown Lands
2:13
Broken and Bruised
Deadland Ritual
4:26
Rapture
Declan McKenna
3:59
Daniel, You're Still a Child
Declan McKenna
3:58
Sagittarius A
Declan McKenna
3:57
Beautiful Faces
Declan McKenna
3:16
The Key to Life on Earth
Declan McKenna
4:06
Eventually, Darling
Declan McKenna
4:11
Emily
Declan McKenna
4:12
Twice Your Size
Declan McKenna
3:19
Be an Astronaut
Declan McKenna
4:35
You Better Believe
Declan McKenna
4:53
A Mannequin Idol
DED
3:52
Throw My Bones
Deep Purple
3:38
Ceremony
Deftones
3:27
Error
Deftones
4:50
Ohms
Deftones
4:10
The Spell of Mathematics
Deftones
5:27
Headless
Deftones
4:59
Urantia
Deftones
4:30
Wayne
Des Rocs
3:20
Ghost Myself
DIAMANTE
3:12
Iris
DIAMANTE
3:44
Leaving Lonesome Flats
Dierks Bentley
3:06
Back Foot
Dinosaur Pile-Up
3:08
In the Line of Fire
Dirty Honey
3:56
If I Ever Lose My Faith in You
Disturbed
4:34
Why
Dominic Fike
2:19
Double Negative
Dominic Fike
2:06
Cathedrals Of The Mind
Doves
5:20
I Will Not Hide
Doves
4:15
Forest House
Doves
3:41
Cycle Of Hurt
Doves
4:15
For Tomorrow
Doves
5:28
Mother Silverlake
Doves
5:13
Carousels
Doves
4:49
Prisoners
Doves
4:26
Universal Want
Doves
5:21
Broken Eyes
Doves
4:15
Last Night
Duncan Laurence
2:52
Hate Me
Elle Driver
4:16
I'm Ok
Elle Driver
3:33
You Are Real
Elle Driver
5:18
Now
Elle Driver
3:37
Bad Luck
Elle Driver
4:08
Prism feat. Tobias Rauscher
Eskimo Callboy
3:22
The Game Is Over
Evanescence
4:21
Wasted On You
Evanescence
4:22
Use My Voice
Evanescence
4:02
Carry On
Falling In Reverse
4:54
Down
Fame on Fire
3:18
Good Richard's Crash Landing
FEET
4:18
A Hero's Death
Fontaines D.C.
4:18
A Lucid Dream
Fontaines D.C.
3:53
I Was Not Born
Fontaines D.C.
3:49
Televised Mind
Fontaines D.C.
4:10
Shame Shame
Foo Fighters
4:17
Learn to Love the Lie
Four Year Strong
3:44
Get out of My Head
Four Year Strong
3:10
Mouth Full of Dirt
Four Year Strong
3:15
Talking Myself in Circles
Four Year Strong
3:41
Seventeen
Four Year Strong
3:25
The Worst Part About Me
Four Year Strong
3:45
Usefully Useless
Four Year Strong
2:59
Young at Heart
Four Year Strong
4:06
What I Get
From Ashes To New
3:03
Atypical
Glass Tides
2:59
Graffitia
Green Day
3:17
Fire Ready Aim
Green Day
1:52
Stab You in the Heart
Green Day
2:10
Oh Yeah
Green Day
2:51
Sugar Youth
Green Day
1:54
Father of All...
Green Day
2:31
Take the Money and Crawl
Green Day
2:08
Meet Me on the Roof
Green Day
2:39
Junkies on a High
Green Day
3:06
I Was a Teenage Teenager
Green Day
3:44
Always There
Greta Van Fleet
5:22
My Way, Soon
Greta Van Fleet
4:15
B12
Grey Daze
3:33
Rock N Roll Rules
HAIM
3:09
Space
Hands Like Houses
3:04
I Don't Care
Hello Yello
2:56
Second Chances
Hollywood Undead
4:13
Empire
Hollywood Undead
3:59
Upside Down
Hollywood Undead
3:04
Heart Of A Champion feat. Ice Nine Kills, Papa Roach
Hollywood Undead
3:30
Time Bomb
Hollywood Undead
3:37
Heart Of A Champion
Hollywood Undead
3:30
Already Dead
Hollywood Undead
3:56
Enemy
Hollywood Undead
3:11
Tabloid Newspaper
Hotel Lux
3:40
Suffer
Hurts
4:27
Kill Them With Kindness
IDLES
3:49
Ne Touche Pas Moi
IDLES
2:33
Carcinogenic
IDLES
3:50
Reigns
IDLES
4:02
The Lover
IDLES
3:17
Anxiety
IDLES
2:59
Danke
IDLES
3:34
Mr. Motivator
IDLES
3:15
Grounds
IDLES
3:08
Pain
Jimmy Eat World
2:51
Had Enough
Joyous Wolf
3:40
Limiter
Junodream
3:29
Whod You Rather
KAWALA
3:25
Can You Hear Me
Korn
2:54
Keep Diggin'
Larkin Poe
3:13
Lovers
Lawson
3:03
Miracle
Lightscape
3:16
The Phoenix
Like A Storm
4:16
A Splintered Mind
Lord Of The Lost
4:44
all I know feat. Trippie Redd
Machine Gun Kelly
2:09
bloody valentine
Machine Gun Kelly
3:25
forget me too feat. Halsey
Machine Gun Kelly
2:51
kiss kiss
Machine Gun Kelly
2:18
drunk face
Machine Gun Kelly
2:23
title track
Machine Gun Kelly
2:46
lonely
Machine Gun Kelly
3:10
Home
Makeout
3:15
HALF-WAY & ONE STEP FORWARD
Marilyn Manson
3:16
SOLVE COAGULA
Marilyn Manson
4:22
WE ARE CHAOS
Marilyn Manson
4:00
RED BLACK AND BLUE
Marilyn Manson
5:03
KEEP MY HEAD TOGETHER
Marilyn Manson
3:49
BROKEN NEEDLE
Marilyn Manson
5:24
DON'T CHASE THE DEAD
Marilyn Manson
4:17
INFINITE DARKNESS
Marilyn Manson
4:15
PERFUME
Marilyn Manson
3:33
PAINT YOU WITH MY LOVE
Marilyn Manson
4:29
In It Together
Massive Wagons
3:59
Blackened 2020
Metallica
5:32
Jim Jim Falls
Morrissey
3:44
The Secret of Music
Morrissey
7:52
Darling I Hug a Pillow
Morrissey
4:47
Bobby Don't You Think They Know
Morrissey
5:46
The Truth About Ruth
Morrissey
3:45
Love Is on Its Way Out
Morrissey
3:14
My Hurling Days Are Done
Morrissey
5:01
What Kind of People Live in These Houses
Morrissey
3:41
I Am Not a Dog on a Chain
Morrissey
3:52
Knockabout World
Morrissey
3:25
Run
My Endless Winter
3:52
Survival
NEEDTOBREATHE DrewHolcomb The Neighbors Ellie Holcomb
4:27
Come On Outside
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
4:10
Real Love Song
Nothing But Thieves
3:42
Is Everybody Going Crazy
Nothing But Thieves
3:57
Bad News
Orianthi
3:10
Frozen
Orianthi
3:29
Filthy Blues
Orianthi
3:17
Believe
Orianthi
3:40
Fire
Orianthi
2:53
Highly Strung
Orianthi
4:08
How Do You Sleep
Orianthi
4:14
If U Were Here With Me
Orianthi
4:10
Rock
Orianthi
4:34
Missing You
Orianthi
3:41
Think Like A Man
Orianthi
3:37
Suffocated
Orianthi
3:03
Shut Up & Kiss Me
Orianthi
3:16
You Don't Wanna Know
Orianthi
3:40
Goodbye
Ozzy Osbourne
5:34
Under the Graveyard
Ozzy Osbourne
4:57
Take What You Want
Ozzy Osbourne
3:49
Ordinary Man feat. Elton John
Ozzy Osbourne
5:01
Get It Back
Pearl Jam
3:41
Hear Me Out
Pixies
2:40
Hotel
POORSTACY
1:54
Isolated
POORSTACY
3:12
I Can't Sleep
POORSTACY
3:22
Play Pretend
POORSTACY
2:56
Pushing Forward
POORSTACY
3:15
Without You
POORSTACY
2:40
It Could Be Worse
POORSTACY
2:31
Darkness
POORSTACY
2:28
Get Out
POORSTACY
2:40
Sweet
Porridge Radio
3:42
Black Lipstick
Powerman 5000
3:23
Hate for Sale
Pretenders
2:30
I Didn't Know When to Stop
Pretenders
2:23
Junkie Walk
Pretenders
2:44
Lightning Man
Pretenders
2:56
Maybe Love Is in NYC
Pretenders
3:25
Turf Accountant Daddy
Pretenders
3:05
The Buzz
Pretenders
3:50
You Can't Hurt a Fool
Pretenders
3:19
Didn't Want to Be This Lonely
Pretenders
2:56
Suit in the Back
Quaker City Night Hawks
2:53
You Are The Champions
Queen Adam Lambert
2:07
Crazy Train
Rachel Bloom
3:14
Barracuda
Rachel Bloom
4:06
Rock You Like a Hurricane
Rachel Bloom
3:05
Someone You Loved
Rob Mayes
3:21
Trouble’s Coming
Royal Blood
3:48
Steamrock Fever
Scorpions
3:40
Do You Really Wanna Know
Sea Girls
2:58
Closer
Sea Girls
3:21
Lie To Me
Sea Girls
3:19
Call Me Out
Sea Girls
3:52
Moving On
Sea Girls
4:11
Damage Done
Sea Girls
3:46
Shake
Sea Girls
3:28
Transplant
Sea Girls
3:31
Violet
Sea Girls
3:30
Forever
Sea Girls
4:00
Ready For More
Sea Girls
3:27
Weight In Gold
Sea Girls
3:21
Bruised And Bloodied
Seether
3:37
Chosen
Sidewalk Prophets
3:01
Dont You Think It's Time
Sidewalk Prophets
3:29
I Believe It Now
Sidewalk Prophets
3:41
Real To Me
Sidewalk Prophets
3:49
Let Go Your Troubles
Sidewalk Prophets
3:36
Smile
Sidewalk Prophets
2:48
Where Forgiveness Is
Sidewalk Prophets
3:52
You Were There
Sidewalk Prophets
4:16
Dont Sweat It
Sidewalk Prophets
2:58
Eye Opener
Slaves
3:23
Wasting My Youth
Slaves
2:54
The Offering
Sleep Token
5:49
Big Bang
Smash Into Pieces
3:00
bloodstream
Soccer Mommy
5:37
Ski Lifts
Sports Team
3:20
Casper
Sports Team
2:55
Georgie
Sports Team
4:01
M5
Sports Team
3:37
Going Soft
Sports Team
3:23
Get Along
Sports Team
2:59
Die With You
The Anix
4:02
Silence
The Blacklights
3:40
Be My Fire
The Blue Stones
3:13
Take the Moment
The Classic Crime
3:15
Fuck Them All
The Dangerous Summer
3:16
Ready Steady Go
The Dirty Denims
3:36
Last Call for Alcohol
The Dirty Denims
4:11
Too Much Information
The Dirty Denims
2:15
Turn Off the Radio
The Dirty Denims
3:14
Thunder from Down Under
The Dirty Denims
3:28
Roll the Dice
The Dirty Denims
4:03
For My Sorrow
The Fallen State
3:50
S.O.S.
The Glorious Sons
3:15
Out of Phase
The Intersphere
4:28
Panic Waves
The Intersphere
3:55
Prodigy Composers
The Intersphere
4:05
Sleeping God
The Intersphere
3:39
We Are
The Intersphere
3:30
Secret Place
The Intersphere
3:39
Window To The Soul
The Kooks
3:25
Belly Love
The Kooks
1:24
17
The Kooks
2:34
Off My Knees
The Kooks
2:58
Let It Go
The Kooks
3:45
Vicious
The Kooks
3:23
Jupiter
The Mar'as
3:11
Prom Night
The Midnight
5:02
Devil's Advocate
The Neighbourhood
3:06
Come Down On Jupiter
The Orielles
5:11
Death by Rock and Roll
The Pretty Reckless
3:54
Gallows feat. Jamie N Commons
The Score
2:23
Golden
The Score
3:06
Running All Night
The Score
3:23
The Champion
The Score
2:39
Stronger
The Score
3:10
All Of Me feat. Travis Barker
The Score
2:43
Best Part
The Score
2:57
Breakout
The Score
2:20
Comeback
The Score
3:43
Carry On feat. AWOLNATION
The Score
2:49
Can You Hear Me Now
The Score
3:14
Born For This
The Score
3:57
Fire
The Score
3:51
Human
The Score
3:16
Dulcet In E
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:22
Purple Blood
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:19
Ramona
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:48
Black Forest, Black Hills
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:42
Starrcraft
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:10
Birch Grove
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:16
Schaudenfreud
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:02
Save Your Tears
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:31
Telegenix
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:23
The Colour Of Love
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:23
Tyger, Tyger
The Smashing Pumpkins
2:50
The Hidden Sun
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:24
Adrennalynne
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:42
Wrath
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:45
Anno Satana
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:49
Cyr
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:03
Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:13
Wyttch
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:43
Haunted
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:11
Minerva
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:32
Wild Child feat. Tom Morello
The Struts
3:42
Strange Days
The Struts
4:53
Sin on Skin
Those Damn Crows
3:55
Stand Up
Tom Morello x Shea Diamond x Dan Reynolds x The Bloody Beetroots
3:13
Far Enough Away
TRAPT
4:15
I Want To Want What I Want
TRAPT
3:53
Make It Out Alive
TRAPT
3:30
Let Me Down Slowly
TRAPT
3:11
Tell Me How You Really Feel
TRAPT
4:10
Turn Me Around Again
TRAPT
3:13
Trying Too Hard
TRAPT
3:27
Too Little Too Late
TRAPT
4:04
A Ghost
Travis
3:45
A Million Hearts
Travis
4:34
Kissing in the Wind
Travis
3:54
Butterflies
Travis
3:54
Valentine
Travis
3:00
Nina's Song
Travis
4:30
Waving at the Window
Travis
3:28
The Only Thing
Travis
3:32
Tearing at the Seams
True North
4:09
Julia Take Your Man Home
Wolf Parade
4:36
Wandering Son
Wolf Parade
4:56
Under Glass
Wolf Parade
3:21
Against the Day
Wolf Parade
4:12
Fall Into the Future
Wolf Parade
3:12
As Kind as You Can
Wolf Parade
5:10
Forest Green
Wolf Parade
5:04
Out of Control
Wolf Parade
4:20
The Static Age
Wolf Parade
3:58
My Headache Likes to Speak
YOWL
3:58
