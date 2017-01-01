Зарубежный рок: день

Рок является особым субкультурным явлением, обьединяющим творческих людей. Относительно спокойные композиции обеспечат приподнятое настроение и формат speak easy. Названия исполнителей говорят за себя - AC\DC, Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Rad Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, Johnny Marr, Garbage, Muse, Radiohead и т.д. В основном подборка содержит легкие композиции, поэтому отлично подойдет на дневной период.
Sylphs
22
3:52
Come Whatever May
7 Mazes
4:58
25 Below
A Better Hand
3:43
Unwoven
A Brilliant Lie
3:20
It Keeps On Workin’
Aaron Lewis
4:17
The Party’s Over
Aaron Lewis
3:34
God And Guns
Aaron Lewis
3:45
Kill the Pain
Accept
5:47
Wanna Be Free
Accept
5:37
What It Takes
Adelitas Way
3:09
Slow
Aexattack
4:07
War in the Streets
After 10
4:24
Blue Gasoline
Airways
3:17
Lover I Need a Friend
allusinlove
4:08
To Survive
Alpha Blank
4:09
Talk to Me
Altitudes & Attitude
2:53
Late
Altitudes & Attitude
3:43
Archie, Marry Me
Alvvays
3:16
Adult Diversion
Alvvays
3:27
Party Police
Alvvays
3:47
Stay Around
American Authors
3:41
Bring It On Home
American Authors
3:21
I Wanna Go Out
American Authors
3:06
Calm Me Down
American Authors
3:32
Neighborhood
American Authors feat. Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE
3:42
Balaclava Lover Boogie
Amyl and The Sniffers
3:40
High
Anavae
4:40
Ghost of Ohio
Andy Black
3:25
The Promise
Andy Black
3:33
Westwood Road
Andy Black
3:02
Stay
Angel Du$t
1:41
Bang My Drum
Angel Du$t
2:36
I Am The Highway
Ann Wilson
4:55
The Last Goat Out Of Pompeii
Aver
6:15
Kin
Awaken I Am
3:34
Waiting On Love
Bad Company
4:30
My Sanity
Bad Religion
2:58
Do The Paranoid Style
Bad Religion
1:45
One Magic Moment
Bad Suns
3:37
Promise Me
Badflower
3:49
Classroom
Beach Youth
3:07
E-Pro
Beck
3:22
The Sad Bag Of Shakey Jake
Beige Fish
3:52
Show Me Your Teeth
Beth Blade And The Beautiful Disasters
3:11
Dylan Thomas
Better Oblivion Community Center
3:36
Beat 2
Big Spring
3:20
Are You Gonna Make Me Happy
BISÅN
3:21
Hello Today
Black Honey
2:32
Can You Deal
Bleached
4:00
Timebomb
Blind Channel
3:14
Find My Own Remorse
Blood Red Shoes
2:55
Mystery Train
Bon Jovi
5:14
Next 100 Years
Bon Jovi
6:19
One Wild Night
Bon Jovi
4:42
Captain Crash & The Beauty Queen From Mars
Bon Jovi
4:31
Just Older
Bon Jovi
4:28
A Man Don't Have To Die
Brad Paisley
4:19
That Someone Just Ain't You
Brian Setzer
3:55
medicine
Bring Me The Horizon
3:47
Let's Make A Night To Remember
Bryan Adams
6:20
I Ain't Losin' The Fight
Bryan Adams
3:57
I'm A Liar
Bryan Adams
4:17
Miss America
Bryan Adams
3:56
Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman
Bryan Adams
4:52
Shine A Light
Bryan Adams
3:26
Ghetto Blaster
Bryan's Magic Tears
5:02
Warpaint
Buckcherry
3:52
Bent
Buckcherry
3:29
Hello
Burn the Rez
3:46
Race to Mars
Busted
3:21
Reunion
Busted
3:26
Radio
Busted
4:03
What Happened to Your Band
Busted
4:03
Why Can't I Touch It
Buzzcocks
4:14
Maybe I Don't Wanna Know
Call It Off
3:04
In Search for More
Cambridge
3:44
Nobody Ever Told You
Carrie Underwood
4:11
Longshot
Catfish and the Bottlemen
3:52
Daddi
Cherry Glazerr
3:11
Wasted Nun
Cherry Glazerr
3:18
When I Think Of You
Chris De Burgh
3:25
Only You
Chris Norman
3:28
Don't You Cry
Chris Norman
3:34
Lets Get Real
Chris Norman
4:21
Sweet Summer Day
Chris Rea
4:45
The Road To Hell
Chris Rea
4:31
Stick By You
Chris Rea
4:03
Passport
Circa Waves
3:26
Be Somebody Good
Circa Waves
2:59
What Means The Most
Colbie Caillat
3:27
Not That Kind of Man
Come Taste the Band feat. Doogie White
4:31
Slave for Your Love
Come Taste the Band feat. Doogie White
6:32
Tied Down
Come Taste the Band feat. Doogie White
3:31
Black Rose
Come Taste the Band feat. Doogie White
4:29
Fools in the Night
Come Taste the Band feat. Doogie White
4:02
Cradle to Grave
Come Taste the Band feat. Doogie White
4:22
Black Rose
Come Taste the BandDoogie White
4:30
Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
Crash Test Dummies
3:52
Wicked
Crazy Lixx
3:47
Break Out
Crazy Lixx
4:52
What Can I Do
Cyanide Sundae
3:39
Rhinestone World
Dallas Smith
3:24
Shivering Shivering
Damon Johnson
4:18
Lipstick City
Danko Jones
4:29
I'm in a Band
Danko Jones
3:58
Dance Dance Dance
Danko JonesGarth Richardson
3:51
Best Bad Habit
Danny Worsnop
3:09
Right Here, With You
David Cook
3:12
Drowning Pool
David Knopfler
3:50
Pressure
Dayshell
4:23
Lover of a Lifetime
Deadhawk FM
3:16
High-Tops and Bullet Belts
Deadline
6:21
More Dead
Death Valley Girls
2:36
Soldier Of Fortune
Deep Purple
3:13
Element
Deerhunter
2:59
Plains
Deerhunter
2:13
Back Down
Deever
3:44
Pour Some Sugar On Me
Def Leppard
4:27
Women
Def Leppard
5:42
Heaven Is
Def Leppard
3:35
Armageddon It
Def Leppard
5:22
Photograph
Def Leppard
4:08
Let's Get Rocked
Def Leppard
4:56
Animal
Def Leppard
4:04
Born Under a Bad Sign
degreed
3:19
It's No Good
Depeche Mode
5:58
Satellite
Desperate Journalist
4:19
Goin Back
Devendra Banhart
3:44
Our Hope
Devil May Care
3:03
Sultans Of Swing
Dire Straits
5:48
Sunday Church
Dirty Deep
3:10
For Now
DMA's
4:03
Team Spirit
Doe
4:14
Heated
Doe
4:03
Live Forever
Doyle Bramhall II
3:54
Twelve Divisions of the Day
Drahla
3:16
Hey Heartbreaker
Dream Wife
3:20
Insomniac
DREAMERS
3:50
Never See the Signs
Drenge
2:59
Autonomy
Drenge
3:27
Avoidarama
Drug Church
2:58
New Kid In Town
Eagles
5:03
Those Shoes
Eagles
4:56
Lyin' Eyes
Eagles
6:20
Take It Easy
Eagles
3:30
Reflektor
Echosmith
4:51
Cautious
Emarosa
3:15
You Are So Beautiful
Emigrate
4:09
Piece Of My Heart
Eric Clapton
4:24
Knockin' On Heaven's Door
Eric Clapton
4:23
Lay Down Sally
Eric Clapton
3:49
So Tired
Eric Clapton
4:47
Lilac
Estrons
2:38
Body
Estrons
2:56
Strangers
Estrons
3:36
Crack the Password
EUT
3:39
Lie Detector
EUT
3:19
Look
EUT
3:21
Light Surrounding You
Evermore
3:56
Solar Eyes
Failure
4:22
No One Left
Failure
3:08
Monster in Me
Far from Who We Are
3:14
No Rumour
Fiction Writer
3:44
Almost Free
FIDLAR
2:15
Alcohol
FIDLAR
3:15
By Myself
FIDLAR
3:34
Can’t You See
FIDLAR
2:58
Flake
FIDLAR
3:47
Good Times Are Over
FIDLAR
3:39
Scam Likely
FIDLAR
3:04
Thought. Mouth
FIDLAR
3:37
Time is Your Gun
FIL BO RIVA
3:56
Born to Be a Rebel
First Signal
4:59
M.I.N.E
Five Finger Death Punch
4:06
When The Seasons Change
Five Finger Death Punch
3:47
Pressure
Flasher
3:15
Whos Got Time
Flasher
2:23
On The Luna
Foals
3:12
Big Me
Foo Fighters
2:12
Wicker Man
Fragile Things
3:12
Die Liebe mich zu hassen
Frei.Wild
3:18
Daylight
Fun Lovin' Criminals
4:38
Cherry Lips
Garbage
3:12
Control
Garbage
4:12
I think I'm paranoid
Garbage
3:38
I'm Only Happy When It Rains
Garbage
3:58
Push It
Garbage
4:03
Run Baby Run
Garbage
3:58
Sex Is Not The Enemy
Garbage
3:06
Shut Your Mouth
Garbage
3:25
Stupid Girl
Garbage
4:18
This Land
Gary Clark Jr.
3:56
I Walk Alone
Gary Clark Jr.
3:44
This Time Tomorrow
Gaz Coombes
3:04
Wounded Egos
Gaz Coombes
4:08
Plastic
Gender Roles
3:26
Getting Down the Germs
Gerard Way
4:50
Hazy Shade of Winter
Gerard WayRay Toro
3:17
Square Hammer
Ghost
3:59
Dance Macabre
Ghost
3:39
Hang Fire
Ghosts of Men
3:07
New Bad Habit
Gin Annie
4:39
In My Room
Graham Coxon
3:48
Bus Stop
Graham Coxon
4:57
Cry Of A Nation
Great White
5:30
Let Me In
Great White
4:53
The Cold Wind
Greta Van Fleet
3:16
Lover, Leaver
Greta Van Fleet
3:35
Watching Over
Greta Van Fleet
4:27
Anthem
Greta Van Fleet
4:41
We Appreciate Power
Grimes feat. Hana
5:34
Spoonful
Grizfolk
3:09
Rain
Guano Apes
4:37
Don't Cry
Guns'n'roses
4:42
We Will Never Die
H.e.a.t
3:50
Sick
Hands Like Houses
3:35
Egomania
Hank von Hell
3:17
Pretty Decent Exposure
Hank von Hell
3:11
Blood
Hank von Hell
3:18
There's The Girl
Heart
3:50
Who Will You Run To
Heart
4:05
Barracuda
Heart
3:28
Moonlight
Hellcats
2:59
Entre dos tierras
Héroes Del Silencio
6:08
Sweet Release
Hockey Dad
3:27
Cloud9
Hold Close
3:54
Love Like Heroin
Hollow City
3:46
Export the Family
Honey Lung
4:02
Drag My Body
Hot Water Music
3:21
The Power of Love
Huey Lewis And The News
3:52
Chemical
Hunter & The Bear
2:43
20 Blanks
Husky Loops
2:49
Being Human
I Within
4:57
Television
Idles
3:12
Samaritans
Idles
3:30
Angry Hills
Iggy Pop
3:01
Serotonin
In Her Own Words
3:30
Rosé by the Ocean
In Her Own Words
3:45
Dolor de Cabeza
Indiana
4:16
Ride to Nowhere
Inglorious
6:00
Tomorrow
IngloriousInglorius
3:51
HEAVEN
INK.
3:19
Ambush
Inklings
3:20
Real Life
Interpol
4:26
Fine Mess
Interpol
3:15
No Big Deal
Interpol
3:49
Thrones
Interpol
3:12
The Weekend
Interpol
3:04
End Of The Story
Irma
3:05
Bad Things
Jace Everett
2:50
Uh Huh
Jade Bird
2:22
Don't Forget
Jeff Tweedy
3:30
Brokenhearted Daydream
Jetboy
3:13
Born to Fly
Jetboy
3:12
Love Never
Jimmy Eat World
2:55
Now That The Magic Has Gone
Joe Cocker
4:40
Different Roads
Joe Cocker
4:59
Wild Life
John Diva & the Rockets of Love
3:58
Popcorn
John Garcia
3:19
Jim's Whiskers
John Garcia
3:42
Woman
John Lennon
3:28
Undercover Agent For The Blues
John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
5:21
Tears Came Rollin' Down
John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
5:56
Yo Yo Man
John Mayall Feat.P.Greens.Mill
2:59
Missing You
John Waite
3:35
Sixteen Tons
Johnny Cash
2:45
Feel Time Feel Fine
Johnny Mafia
2:16
The Messenger
Johnny Marr
4:29
The Tracers
Johnny Marr
4:35
Day In Day Out
Johnny Marr
4:43
European Me
Johnny Marr
3:56
Easy Money
Johnny Marr
4:03
Hi Hello
Johnny Marr
4:23
Generate! Generate!
Johnny Marr
4:21
New Town Velocity
Johnny Marr
5:11
I Want The Heartbeat
Johnny Marr
2:47
Rise
Johnny Marr
5:03
Upstarts
Johnny Marr
3:38
NorthWest
Jonivan Jones
2:44
Old Black Magic
Josh RitterJason Isbell
4:46
Behind The Beauty
Josh Wilson
3:12
Easy Street
Juanita Stein
2:51
Get Back to the City
Juanita Stein
3:34
Ripping Up My Soul
Juiceboxxx
3:18
Nothings Changed
Justus Proffit Jay Som
2:12
Bad Vibes
K.Flay
3:05
Who We Are
Kane Roberts
3:45
She's My 11
Keith Urban
3:21
Raise 'em Up
Keith Urban Ft. Eric Church
3:03
Revolution
Kenny Neal, Lucky Peterson, Tab Benoit
4:56
Fightin' For The Same Thing
Kenny Rogers
3:13
Dorothy
Kevin Morby
5:08
I Have Been to the Mountain
Kevin Morby
3:14
OMG Rock n Roll
Kevin Morby
2:29
Out of My Mind
King No-One
3:32
Sex on Fire
Kings Of Leon
3:25
Find Me
Kings Of Leon
4:05
Waste A Moment
Kings Of Leon
3:03
Comeback Story
Kings Of Leon
3:59
The Face
Kings Of Leon
3:28
Reverend
Kings Of Leon
3:54
True Love Way
Kings Of Leon
4:02
Paradigm
Kings Peak
4:07
Check Baby
Kurt Vile
7:53
Stay Away
L.A. Guns
4:02
father_ELOHIM
Le Butcherettes
2:19
Completely
Ledger
3:31
I Belong To You
Lenny Kravitz
4:17
Wind of Morrigan
Leverage
5:38
Back Then
Light Years
3:31
Bottom of the Ocean
Light Years
3:51
Graveyard
Light Years
3:19
Lost on the Way Home
Light Years
3:15
It Doesn't Matter
Light Years
4:06
Just For You
Lionel Richie
4:33
One World
Lionel Richie
3:52
Make Me Wait
Little Vicious
4:03
The joke
Lou Doillon
3:20
Demons and Angels
Lowborn
3:11
Wrung Out
Lume
3:23
Silence
Luna Bay
3:09
Taste of Blood
Lydia Laska
3:12
You're Not Alone
Mads Langer
3:08
Simple Words
Mae
4:12
Shot By Both Sides
Magazine
4:04
Sou boy
Magazine
3:51
Keep Your Distance
MalevolenceBryan Garris
2:51
Firestarter
Manafest
3:35
Plan for Me
ManafestMelanie Greenwood
3:19
Indian Summer
Manic Street Preachers
4:05
This Is the Day
Manic Street Preachers
3:37
If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
Manic Street Preachers
4:51
Autumnsong
Manic Street Preachers
3:41
Smede
Mantra
2:56
Lucky
Marc Broussard
3:28
Weight Of The World
Marc Broussard
3:24
Back On The Dance Floor
Mark Knopfler
5:30
Major System Error
Marmozets
3:25
Wake Up Call
Maroon 5
3:16
Wrong Baby Wrong
Martina Mcbride
3:39
Cinderella
Mason Gold
4:20
Push
Matchbox Twenty
3:57
Count Your Blessings
Mattiel
3:16
Jamie All Over
Mayday Parade
3:36
Running Up That Hill
Meg Myers
4:23
Have Cool, Will Travel
Megadeth
3:40
Use The Man
Megadeth
4:03
Motorique
Mermonte
2:58
Flump
Michael Jablonka
2:55
Smooth Criminal
Michael Jackson
4:17
Billie Jean
Michael Jackson
4:53
Forgotten Years
Midnight Oil
4:27
Blue Sky Mine
Midnight Oil
4:15
So Low, So High
Mighty Oaks
4:26
Dead End Ride
Mike Tramp
4:06
Stolen Dance
Milky Chance
5:15
Sour Days
Millencolin
3:07
Viaduct
Minus the Bear
4:25
Dig Up Her Bones
Misfits
3:00
I’m So
MiyaviNVDESSeann Bowe
2:57
We Are All Made Of Stars
Moby
3:34
Drink You In
Modern Maps
2:56
Float On
Modest Mouse
3:28
Lampshades on Fire
Modest Mouse
3:06
Up Against the Void
Mondo Generator
2:21
Mass
Monkey3
6:30
Wedding Bell Blues
Morrissey
2:56
The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get
Morrissey
3:42
Brother
Morten Harket
4:28
Like a Virgin
Mötley Crüe
3:08
The Dirt
Mötley Crüe (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
3:52
Losing My Religion
Movements
4:29
Please Mr. Gunman
Mudhoney
3:30
Believe
Mumford & Sons
3:40
I Will Wait
Mumford & Sons
4:35
Pressure
Muse
3:55
Bliss
Muse
4:11
Resistance
Muse
5:46
Dead Inside
Muse
4:22
Supermassive Black Hole
Muse
3:29
Panic Station
Muse
3:04
Uprising
Muse
5:04
Madness
Muse
4:41
Blockades
Muse
3:50
Come Back Home
Mushmellow
3:55
Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away
Music Of The Millennium
3:43
You're the One I Miss
MxPx
2:49
Punk Rawk Christmas
MxPx
3:20
December
MxPx
2:27
Welcome to the Black Parade
My Chemical Romance
5:11
Fake Your Death
My Chemical Romance
3:20
The Sharpest Lives
My Chemical Romance
3:20
Mama
My Chemical Romance
4:39
Come Undone
My Darkest Days
4:08
Bloody Angles
My Epic
3:24
Stagnant Pool
Nebula
3:29
Sun Creature
Nebula
3:25
Whalefinger
Nebula
2:08
You Got It
Nebula
3:06
Humbucker
Nebula
2:47
Not Sleeping Around
Ned's Atomic Dustbin
3:14
Heart Of Gold
Neil Young
3:09
Everybody Talks
Neon Trees
2:59
Animal
Neon Trees
3:30
Dead Inside
Never Loved
3:32
This Is Me
New Found Glory
3:28
Regret
New Order
4:09
We Are The Radio
New Politics
3:35
When We Stand Together
Nickelback
3:10
Make Me Believe Again
Nickelback
3:32
How You Remind Me
Nickelback
3:43
One Thing
Night Beats
3:26
Stay
Nightwell
3:30
Every Day Is Exactly The Same
Nine Inch Nails
4:55
Survivalism
Nine Inch Nails
4:22
The Hand That Feeds
Nine Inch Nails
3:31
Only
Nine Inch Nails
4:23
Smells Like Teen Spirit
Nirvana
5:01
Heart-Shaped Box
Nirvana
4:41
You Know You're Right
Nirvana
3:37
All Apologies
Nirvana
3:51
Blew
Nirvana
2:54
About A Girl
Nirvana
2:48
Turned to String
No Age
3:42
Don't Speak
No Doubt
6:02
No Stone Left Unturned
No Stone Left Unturned
2:36
In The Heat Of The Moment
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
3:29
She Taught Me How To Fly
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
5:02
Sail On
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
4:02
Rattling Rose
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
3:34
Black Star Dancing
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
4:21
Rebirth
Noija
3:40
21st Century
Nomy
2:55
Cocaine
Nomy
4:12
Honey Whiskey
Nothing But Thieves
3:12
Live Like Animals
Nothing But Thieves
4:10
Forever & Ever More
Nothing But Thieves
3:28
Broken Machine
Nothing But Thieves
3:54
Particles
Nothing But Thieves
3:55
Take This Lonely Heart
Nothing But Thieves
4:01
Sorry
Nothing But Thieves
3:34
Trip Switch
Nothing But Thieves
3:01
Excuse Me
Nothing But Thieves
3:38
You Know Me Too Well
Nothing But Thieves
3:53
Amsterdam
Nothing But Thieves
4:32
Champagne Supernova
Oasis
6:58
Wonderwall
Oasis
4:18
Goodbye Old Town
Ocean Colour Scene
2:24
Ask For The Anthem
Ocean Grove
3:17
Little Talks
Of Monsters and Men
4:18
Wasted Nights
One Ok RockRomaine JonesAja GrantCharles MorganG-janee DavisJonJon Harrold
3:44
All The Right Moves
OneRepublic
3:58
I Lived
OneRepublic
3:54
Counting Stars
OneRepublic
4:17
LOVE IN SUBURBIA
ONR
3:12
Fight My Own War
Order of the Emperor
4:59
Weather Report
Owel
4:44
Machine Machine
P.E.
3:52
Pink Shiver
P.E.
4:15
Honey Bee
Pablo Infernal
4:04
High Hopes
Panic! At The Disco
3:12
The Greatest Show
Panic! At The DiscoRob Mathes
2:54
Last Resort
Papa Roach
3:23
Good Place to Hide
Partner
3:20
Twice In A Lifetime
Paul Mccartney
2:59
Who You Are
Pearl Jam
3:50
Brother
Pearl Jam
3:45
World Wide Suicide
Pearl Jam
3:27
Daughter
Pearl Jam
3:55
Superblood Wolfmoon
Pearl Jam
3:49
One Day
Perkele
3:41
When You Realize
Perkele
4:33
Mistakes
Perkele
4:04
Winner
Perkele
3:42
Negative to Positive
Perkele
3:40
Narcissistic Teen Makes First
Peter Doherty feat. The Puta Madres
2:52
All At Sea
Peter Doherty feat. The Puta Madres
4:13
The Steam
Peter Doherty feat. The Puta Madres
3:55
Shoreleave
Peter Doherty feat. The Puta Madres
5:12
Who's Been Having You Over
Peter Doherty feat. The Puta Madres
4:23
Cuts You Up
Peter Murphy
5:27
Do You Remember
Phil Collins
4:37
1901
Phoenix
3:13
Gouge Away
Pixies
2:45
All I Think About Now
Pixies
3:07
Here Comes Your Man
Pixies
3:21
Greens and Blues
Pixies
3:46
Is She Weird
Pixies
3:01
Meds
Placebo
2:54
Special Needs
Placebo
3:29
Summer's Gone
Placebo
3:05
Loud Like Love
Placebo
4:26
Drag
Placebo
3:21
Every You, Every Me
Placebo
3:34
Infra-Red
Placebo
3:15
Meds
PlaceboAlison Mosshart
2:54
Room for Doubt
Placeholder
3:16
Narcissistic Man
Plan ThreeKristoffer Folin
3:18
Pets
Porno For Pyros
3:36
Champagne
Port Noir
3:40
Old Fashioned
Port Noir
4:24
Tire Eyes
Post Animal
3:03
Take Your Time
Pottery
3:14
Its A Shame
Preachers Keen
4:25
Move
Pretty Vicious
3:07
Jailbird
Primal Scream
3:53
Forbidden
Protomartyr
3:57
Disappointed
Public Image Ltd.
5:34
Compromised
Public Practice
3:13
Blurry
Puddle Of Mudd
5:04
Black Hole
Puppy
3:35
And So I Burn
Puppy
3:27
Just Like You
Puppy
3:38
Poor Me
Puppy
3:39
Vengeance
Puppy
3:39
Nightwalker
Puppy
3:36
Hallucinations
PVRIS
3:43
We Will Rock You
Queen
2:01
Bohemian Rhapsody
Queen
5:55
The invisible man
Queen
4:00
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Queen
2:43
Another One Bites The Dust
Queen
3:35
No One Knows
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:40
What's The Frequency, Kenneth
R.E.M.
3:59
Stand
R.E.M.
3:11
Orange Crush
R.E.M.
3:51
Drive
R.E.M.
4:24
Losing My Religion
R.E.M.
4:27
Drowning
Radio Company
3:45
Fake Plastic Trees
Radiohead
4:50
jigsaw falling into place
Radiohead
4:08
Just
Radiohead
3:54
Street Of Dreams
Rainbow
4:26
Anj
Ratboys
3:24
Printer's Devil
Ratboys
4:32
Carry Yourself
Razorlight
3:53
Midsummer Girl
Razorlight
2:42
Sunshine Baby
Reamonn
4:00
My Sister
Reba Mcentire
3:58
Dani California
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:43
On Mercury
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:27
Hey
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:39
Otherside
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:15
By the Way
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:35
Give It Away
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:44
Can't Stop
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:29
My Friends
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:09
Scar Tissue
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:35
Tell Me Baby
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:07
Factory Of Faith
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:21
The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:42
Happiness Loves Company
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:33
Soul to Squeeze
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:49
Californication
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:21
Snow
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:35
Desecration Smile
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:02
Wet Sand
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:09
Easily
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:51
Leave a Light On
Red Hot Chilli PipersTom Walker
3:44
Come and Get Your Love
Redbone
5:01
I Remember Your Name
Restless Spirits, Kent Hilli
4:42
Haunted a Minute Ago
Ribozyme
3:55
Crush
Rival Empire
3:18
Feral Roots
Rival Sons
5:56
Stood By Me
Rival Sons
4:05
Look Away
Rival Sons
5:19
Back In The Woods
Rival Sons
3:33
Love Supreme
Ron Gallo
3:12
Party Tumor
Ron Gallo
2:11
Unforgiven
Rotting Out
2:34
Crash! Boom! Bang!
Roxette
4:27
Fireman & Dancer
Royal Republic
2:48
Bottoms up
Ryan Hamilton And The Harlequin Ghosts
3:10
Crush Your Head on the Floor
Ryder the Eagle
3:47
Always
Saliva
3:51
Play with Fire
Sam TinneszYacht Money
3:00
No Worries
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
3:26
Trust Fund Baby
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
4:15
Wide Open Space
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
3:45
Bottom Line
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
2:42
Devil Came To Philly
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
2:34
Can't Hang
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
3:56
Affirmation
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
3:20
Free Man
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
4:20
Hey Hey
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
2:51
Full Circle Jam
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
3:37
In Search Of Mona Lisa
Santana
5:09
Not The Time
SASAMI
2:49
The Animal Song
Savage Garden
4:38
Kerouac & Cassady
Saves The Day
3:43
Broken Into Two
Scarlet City
4:26
Maybe I Maybe You
Scorpions
3:30
Lust Or Love
Scorpions
4:19
Still Loving You
Scorpions
6:43
Wind Of Change
Scorpions
5:14
Purpose for Pain
Scott Stapp
3:18
Burn Baby Burn
Scumbag Millionaire
2:59
Give Me a Break
Scumbag Millionaire
2:44
Rise Above This
Seether
3:24
Bury Me Alive
Self Deception
4:01
Drained
Selfish Things
3:40
Closing Time
Semisonic
4:36
Sky Is Over
Serj Tankian
3:39
Sky Is Over
Serj Tankian
3:37
Sound the Alarm
Shallow Side
3:42
Paradise
She Drew The Gun
3:24
My Wildfire
Shell of a Shell
2:36
Second Chance
Shinedown
3:40
Scream Shout
Shout
4:06
Tomorrow
Silverchair
4:25
Panic Switch
Silversun Pickups
5:42
Roll Me Back Again
Silverthorne
4:08
Adrenaline
Simple Creatures
3:21
Strange Love
Simple Creatures
2:31
Nothing Compares 2 U
Sinead O'Connor
5:36
StoicPointless
Single Mothers
3:47
Kiss Them For Me
Siouxsie And The Banshees
4:37
Hero
Skillet
3:15
Monster
Skillet
2:58
Comatose
Skillet
4:53
Awake and Alive
Skillet
3:39
My Antidote
Slash
4:16
Midnight
Sleeptape
2:57
Killpop
Slipknot
3:45
Birthday Cake
Slothrust
2:44
Betrayed
Slow Riot
3:02
All Eyes on You
Smash Into Pieces
3:07
Godsent
Smash Into Pieces
3:34
Human
Smash Into PiecesDino Medanhodzic
3:27
All Star
Smash Mouth
3:20
Walkin' On The Sun
Smash Mouth
3:25
What Can I Do
Smokie
3:38
Regular Faces
Some Smoking Guys
4:48
Shiny Day
Some Smoking Guys
4:10
Kool thing
Sonic Youth
4:06
Sunday
Sonic Youth
4:52
Nowhere to Go
Sons Of Morpheus
4:26
Misery
Soul Asylum
4:24
Somebody to Shove
Soul Asylum
3:15
Skin
Spacey Jane
3:14
Another Mess
Speech Patterns
3:56
Get High
Spinning Coin
3:07
Lets Drink
Spring King
3:31
Figurehead
St. Plaster
2:53
I'm Through
St. Plaster
2:51
Run to Your Shelters
St. Plaster
2:29
You're Making It Worse
St. Plaster
2:19
Take Your Pick
St. Plaster
2:21
So Far Away
Staind
4:03
It's Been Awhile
Staind
4:24
Getting Harder
Starbenders
3:09
Dreaming
StarmenKristian Hermanson
4:50
Monster
Starset
4:16
Tongue Tied
Status Quo
4:25
Rikki Don't Lose That Number
Steely Dan
4:31
Crossfire
Stephen
4:30
Stars Around My Heart
Steve Mason
4:06
All This Time
Sting
5:19
Shape Of My Heart
Sting
4:36
Between the Lines
Stone Temple Pilots
2:50
Evil Within
Strangers
4:33
Find Your Way Forever
Strangers
4:08
Heavy Rain
Strangers
4:15
Take Me To LA
Strangers
3:30
Tell Me Where Is My Home
Strangers
4:15
Tonight
Strangers
4:37
Dancers
Structures
4:47
What I Got
Sublime
2:51
Hereafter
Such Creatures
4:01
Beyond the Outskirts
Suede
4:06
Don't Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You
Suede
4:24
The Beautiful Ones
Suede
3:50
Every Morning
Sugar Ray
3:40
Fly
Sugar RaySuper Cat
4:52
Still Waiting
Sum 41
2:39
Fat Lip
Sum 41
2:58
Out For Blood
Sum 41
3:36
A Death In The Family
Sum 41
3:18
Eye Of The Tiger
Survivor
4:03
It's The Singer Not The Song
Survivor
4:34
Blood Makes Noise
Suzanne Vega
2:28
Dust and Bone
Syd Duran
3:48
Lonely Day
System of A Down
2:48
Hypnotize
System of A Down
3:09
Chop Suey!
System of A Down
3:30
Reflection
SYTERIA
3:14
20th CENTURY BOY
T-Rex
4:37
Jeepster
T. Rex
4:07
Life Is Strange
T. Rex
2:32
My Groove
Tahiti 80
2:38
Song for the Broken
Take The Day
3:52
What About Me
Takida
3:48
Beat the Heart
Tallies
4:24
Borderline
Tame Impala
4:34
Patience
Tame Impala
4:52
Break It Down Again
Tears For Fears
4:33
Sowing The Seeds Of Love
Tears For Fears
6:17
Tomorrow
Temporize
4:33
When the Lights Go Out
Ten Times A Million
3:20
HOPE
Tenacious D
1:59
Permanent Vacation
The Academic
3:14
Mother
The Amazons
5:05
Still Standing
The Anix
3:33
Neapolitan Sky
The Avett Brothers
3:41
Good Stuff
The B-52's
5:55
Love Shack
The B-52's
5:20
You Need Me
The Bad Applez
3:36
Gentle On My Mind
The Band Perry
3:09
Interlude
The Banging Souls
1:31
Be
The Banging Souls
4:19
I Got A Woman
The Banging Souls
3:54
Come Over
The Banging Souls
3:17
Live It Up
The Banging Souls
3:31
Rage Racer
The Banging Souls
2:54
The Call
The Banging Souls
4:37
Seeds
The Banging Souls
4:19
A Change
The Banging Souls
3:19
Love Me Do
The Beatles
2:22
Here Comes The Sun
The Beatles
3:05
Oh! Darling
The Beatles
3:27
Let Your Love Flow
The Bellamy Brothers
3:12
Lo_Hi
The Black Keys
2:57
Fever
The Black Keys
4:06
Lonely Boy
The Black Keys
3:13
Eagle Birds
The Black Keys
2:40
Gold On The Ceiling
The Black Keys
3:44
Tighten Up
The Black Keys
3:35
LoHi
The Black Keys
2:57
Howlin' For You
The Black Keys
3:11
Ghost of the Nation
The Brew
3:06
When Im with You
The Britanys
2:58
Yer out of Control
The Britanys
3:39
Ever Fallen In Love
The Buzzcocks
2:45
Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys
The Cadillac Three
2:34
My Favourite Game
The Cardigans
3:38
Weirdo
The Charlatans
3:31
One To Another
The Charlatans
4:29
Blackened Blue Eyes
The Charlatans
4:19
Smoko
The Chats
2:59
Metropolis
The Church
4:44
Misery
The Comfort
4:14
Illusion
The Cranberries
4:07
A Place I Know
The Cranberries
4:26
Got It
The Cranberries
4:02
Lost
The Cranberries
3:59
Summer Song
The Cranberries
3:34
Wake Me When It's Over
The Cranberries
4:11
Salvation
The Cranberries
2:22
Catch Me If You Can
The Cranberries
4:38
Crazy Heart
The Cranberries
3:25
Check Your Head
The Cruel Intentions
3:25
Weekend Suffering
The Cruel Intentions
3:36
Love Song
The Cure
3:27
High
The Cure
3:31
Fascination Street
The Cure
5:14
Friday I'm In Love
The Cure
3:34
Never Enough
The Cure
4:26
Queen Of The Highway
The Doors
2:47
My Alcoholic Friends
The Dresden Dolls
2:47
Higher
The Everlasters
3:41
Dreaming
The Foxies
3:42
Battleships
The Getaway Plan
5:18
Beast Of Burden
The Holmes Brothers
4:50
Fever
The Hunna
3:07
Wolf Totem
The HuPapa Roach
5:17
Don't Think Twice
The Intersphere
4:15
The Grand Delusion
The Intersphere
3:37
Mind over Matter
The Intersphere
4:46
Overflow
The Intersphere
3:33
When You Were Young
The Killers
3:40
Into Your Arms
The Lemonheads
2:30
Ho Hey
The Lumineers
2:43
My Best Habit
The Maine
3:54
Call the Dr.
The Men
3:52
The Impression That I Get
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
3:12
Quiet Light
The National
4:15
Oblivions
The National
4:14
Rylan
The National
3:43
Not In Kansas
The National
6:44
Roman Holiday
The National
3:34
Underwater
The National
1:21
The Pull Of You
The National
3:58
So Far So Fast
The National
6:36
You Had Your Soul with You
The National
3:26
Hey Rosey
The National
4:14
Where Is Her Head
The National
4:41
Dust Swirls In Strange Light
The National
3:18
Hairpin Turns
The National
4:27
I Am Easy To Find
The National
4:30
Day I Die
The National
4:31
Light Years
The National
3:33
Wildflower
The National Parks
3:32
Sweater Weather
The Neighbourhood
4:00
Light Spills Over
The New Death Cult
2:55
Surreal Disaster
The New Regime
3:40
Servants of the Air
The Night Flight Orchestra
6:28
Hit That
The Offspring
2:48
You're Gonna Go Far, Kid
The Offspring
2:57
Every Breath You Take
The Police
4:14
Lump
The Presidents Of The United States Of America
2:14
Just Tonight
The Pretty Reckless
2:48
My Medicine
The Pretty Reckless
3:14
House
The Psychedelic Furs
5:12
All That Money Wants
The Psychedelic Furs
3:46
Steady, As She Goes
The Raconteurs
3:35
Hey Gyp
The Raconteurs
2:25
Livin' In A World Without You
The Rasmus
3:50
I'll Be You
The Replacements
3:25
Merry Go Round
The Replacements
3:40
She's A Rainbow
The Rolling Stones
4:11
Angie
The Rolling Stones
4:32
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
The Rolling Stones
3:42
Paint It Black
The Rolling Stones
3:44
Stronger
The Score
3:11
More
The Sisters of Mercy
8:29
1979
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:26
I Wanna Be Your Dog
The Stooges
3:10
Salvation
The Strumbellas
3:22
Rock & Roll Queen
The Subways
2:49
Rock & Roll Queen
The Subways
2:49
Hit
The Sugarcubes
3:56
Sweet Disposition
The Temper Trap
3:52
Strange Love
The Unlikely Candidates
3:31
Hit Me Like Sugar
The Velvicks
2:21
Rather Be
The Verve
5:37
Lucky Man
The Verve
4:53
Sonnet
The Verve
4:21
The Freshmen
The Verve Pipe
4:29
One Headlight
The Wallflowers
5:11
Icky Thump
The White Stripes
4:15
Seven Nation Army
The White Stripes
3:51
Let's Dance to Joy Division
The Wombats
3:11
Semi-Charmed Life
Third Eye Blind
4:28
End Of All Days
Thirty Seconds to Mars
4:46
Up In The Air
Thirty Seconds to Mars
4:37
Thin Love
Thomas Wynn And The Believers
3:47
Courtesy Call
Thousand Foot Krutch
3:56
Take It Out On Me
Thousand Foot Krutch
3:17
War of Change
Thousand Foot Krutch
3:51
Just Like You
Three Days Grace
3:06
Animal I Have Become
Three Days Grace
3:51
Pain
Three Days Grace
3:23
I Hate Everything About You
Three Days Grace
3:51
Misery Loves My Company
Three Days Grace
2:42
Time of Dying
Three Days Grace
3:06
Bigger Than Both of Us
Thunder
4:10
She's so Fine
Thunder
5:24
Fly on the Wall
Thunder
5:51
Shotgun Rider
Tim Mcgraw
3:56
Better Now
Timeless
4:26
When You Cry
Tito & Tarantula
5:55
Back To The House
Tito & Tarantula
4:31
Fall Down
Toad The Wet Sprocket
3:22
Fighting for My Life
Toby Hitchcock
4:48
Promise Me
Toby Hitchcock
4:28
When It Rains It Pours
Tokio Hotel
3:38
Free Fallin'
Tom Petty
4:17
In The End
Tommee ProfittFleurie
3:38
In the End
Tommee ProfittFleurieJung Youth
3:54
World Away
Tonight Alive
3:52
Wild Butterflies
Tony HarnellStarbreakerMagnus Karlsson
4:47
God
Tori Amos
3:54
Mother Mother
Tracy Bonham
3:02
Headstrong
Trapt
3:57
The Whiskey Ain't Workin'
Travis Tritt
2:40
A Man Without A Woman
Trent Tomlinson
3:09
Need You Tonight
Triggerfinger
3:13
Stressed Out
Twenty One Pilots
3:22
Car Radio
Twenty One PilotsTyler JosephJoshua Dun
4:27
Truce
Twenty One PilotsTyler JosephJoshua Dun
2:22
BBY
Two Feet
2:41
I Feel Like I'm Drowning
Two Feet
3:05
Not Getting Your Name
Tyler Hilton
5:08
Our Time
Tyler Hilton
3:45
Keep On
Tyler Hilton
3:22
Staring At The Sun
U2
4:36
The Fly
U2
4:29
A Day Without Me
U2
3:13
One
U2
4:35
Vertigo
U2
3:57
Desire
U2
2:58
Discotheque
U2
5:20
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me
U2
4:44
Mysterious Ways
U2
4:01
Life In A Hole
Unlike Pluto
3:27
Passing On
Untitled With Drums
4:05
Seein' Red
Unwritten Law
3:48
Drugs
UPSAHL
2:36
Riptide
Vance Joy
3:21
We Survive
Vattica
4:29
The Well
Veara
3:40
Slither
Velvet Revolver
4:08
With You
Vertilizar
3:56
Lying on the Floor
Violent Soho
3:23
Scars
Vowl.prxzMishaal
2:46
Montage Music
Vundabar
3:14
Found You Now
Waiting For Monday
4:53
Are You Listening
Wake Me
3:52
Somebody Else
Walking On Cars
3:30
Coldest Water
Walking On Cars
3:31
Eye Of The Storm
Watt White
3:19
Forget About Me
Wayland
3:11
Perfect Situation
Weezer
4:14
Living In L.A
Weezer
3:37
Beverly Hills
Weezer
3:16
Island In The Sun
Weezer
3:19
Drowned in Time
White Stones
5:17
If I Can't Have You
Whitesnake
4:23
Heart Of Stone
Whitesnake
6:42
Shut Up & Kiss Me
Whitesnake
3:37
Shut Up & Kiss Me
Whitesnake
3:43
Well I Never
Whitesnake
4:01
Trouble Is Your Middle Name
Whitesnake
4:17
Sands Of Time
Whitesnake
6:20
Sands Of Time
Whitesnake
6:08
After All
Whitesnake
3:47
When I Think of You
Whitesnake
3:52
Hey You
Whitesnake
5:29
Always & Forever
Whitesnake
3:53
Flesh & Blood
Whitesnake
5:18
Gonna Be Alright
Whitesnake
3:51
Gonna Be Alright
Whitesnake
4:12
Can't Do Right For Doing Wrong
Whitesnake
4:58
Good To See You Again
Whitesnake
3:42
Get Up
Whitesnake
4:45
Wait a Minute!
WILLOW
3:16
WASTELAND
X Ambassadors
3:08
HEY CHILD
X Ambassadors
3:28
HOLD YOU DOWN
X Ambassadors
3:17
BOOM
X Ambassadors
2:44
Belong
X Ambassadors
3:38
Renegades
X Ambassadors
3:14
BOOM
X Ambassadors
2:44
Heads Will Roll
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
3:41
Loner
YUNGBLUD
3:35
All Those Times
Yuriy Lipskiy
4:31
Cold-Blooded
Zayde Wølf
3:35
Arrested For Driving While Blind
Zz Top
3:06
