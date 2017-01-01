Главная
Радио ROCK ARSENAL
Рок мирового класса на основе радио Rock Arsenal. Только хиты! Классика зарубежного рока, альтернатива, инди, регги, поп-рок.
Kryptonite
3 Doors Down
3:54
In The Dark
3 Doors Down
3:43
Summer Moved On
A-ha
4:37
Highway to Hell
ACDC
3:28
Thunderstruck
ACDC
4:52
Rock the House
ACDC
2:42
Walk This Way
Aerosmith
3:39
Livin On The Edge
Aerosmith
6:17
The Year of the Cat
Al Stewart
6:35
Black Velvet
Alannah Myles
4:47
Choke
Alice In Chains
5:44
Rooster
Alice In Chains
6:14
Indian Summer
America
3:21
Rehab
Amy Winehouse
3:33
You Know Im No Good
Amy Winehouse
3:22
I Put A Spell On You
Annie Lennox
3:30
Nobodys Wife
Anouk
3:25
Knee Socks
Arctic Monkeys
4:17
So Far Away
Avenged Sevenfold
4:33
Cant Get Enough
Bad Company
4:14
Rock n Roll Fantasy
Bad Company
3:17
Clever
Beartooth
3:41
Uneventful Days
Beck
3:17
Save Me Now
Billy Idol
4:31
Speed
Billy Idol
4:17
Movin Out
Billy Joel
3:27
All About Soul
Billy Joel
4:17
Iron Man
Black Sabbath
5:53
War Pigs
Black Sabbath
7:53
All Your Love
Black Stone Cherry
3:34
Bored To Death
Blink-182
3:55
Good Boys
Blondie
6:05
Long Time
Blondie
4:35
Leaves
Blues Doctors
5:57
Country House
Blur
3:57
Girls & Boys
Blur
4:50
Sun Is Shining
Bob Marley
2:18
Iron Lion Zion
Bob Marley & The Wailers
3:13
Waiting In Vain
Bob Marley & The Wailers
4:15
Saturday Night Gave Me Sunday Morning
Bon Jovi
3:23
Its My Life
Bon Jovi
3:44
Labor Of Love
Bon Jovi
5:03
Its a Heartache
Bonnie Tyler
3:30
1985
Bowling For Soup
3:12
Lucky Town
Bruce Springsteen
3:24
Run To You
Bryan Adams
3:52
Do I Have To Say The Words?
Bryan Adams
6:11
The Only Way Out
Bush
3:22
Oh Yeah
Chickenfoot
4:54
On The Beach
Chris Rea
3:41
Sweet Summer Day
Chris Rea
4:43
Miss Your Kiss
Chris Rea
4:05
Lucky Stars
Coheed and Cambria
5:09
Talk
Coldplay
5:11
Clocks
Coldplay
5:07
Trouble
Coldplay
4:33
Yellow
Coldplay
4:26
Afternoons Coffeespoons
Crash Test Dummies
3:55
Fortunate Son
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:18
Up Around The Bend
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:41
Don't Look Now
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:10
Ooby Dooby
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:07
Even a Child
Crowded House
3:58
Were Crazy
Danko Jones
3:18
Baptized
Daughtry
3:10
Jump They Say
David Bowie
4:25
Tell The Truth
David Lee Roth
5:18
Lady Double Dealer
Deep Purple
3:21
Man Enough
Def Leppard
3:54
Pour Some Sugar on Me
Def Leppard
4:32
Battle of My Own
Def Leppard
2:42
Roll To Me
Del Amitri
2:12
Martyr
Depeche Mode
3:22
Dream On
Depeche Mode
3:40
Enjoy the Silence
Depeche Mode
4:15
Its No Good
Depeche Mode
5:58
Useles
Depeche Mode
5:12
Behind The Wheel
Depeche Mode
4:02
Sultans Of Swing
Dire Straits
5:48
Heavy Fuel
Dire Straits
5:09
Sixteen Tons
Don Harrison Band
3:00
Catch The Sun
Doves
4:49
Ordinary World
Duran Duran
4:43
None Of The Above
Duran Duran
5:18
What Happens Tomorrow
Duran Duran
4:04
New Kid In Town
Eagles
5:04
Hotel California
Eagles
6:31
One Of These Nights
Eagles
4:47
Susans House
Eels
3:43
Mr. Es Beautiful Blues
Eels
4:18
Dexter & Sinister
elbow
6:39
All Over the World
Electric Light Orchestra
3:59
Mr. Blue Sky
Electric Light Orchestra
5:02
Calling America
Electric Light Orchestra
3:30
The Challenge
Eloy
6:43
Please
Elton John
3:54
Circle of Life
Elton John
4:51
Can't Stay Alone Tonight
Elton John
4:48
Lucky Man
Emerson Lake Palmer
4:37
When Youre Mine
EMF
3:22
Goodnight Irene
Eric Clapton
4:23
Help The Poor
Eric Clapton & B.B. King
5:06
Don't Ask Me Why
Eurythmics
4:22
Call Me When Youre Sober
Evanescence
3:34
Black Jesus
Everlast
4:41
Golden
Fall Out Boy
2:32
I Dont Care
Fall Out Boy
3:38
The Way
Fastball
4:16
The Way
Fastball
4:16
Take A Picture
Filter
3:41
Peacekeeper
Fleetwood Mac
4:10
Best of You
Foo Fighters
4:15
Lemon Tree
Fool's Garden
3:11
Cold As Ice
Foreigner
3:19
The Dark Of The Matinee
Franz Ferdinand
4:06
Stupid Girl
Garbage
4:18
Cold Day In Hell
Gary Moore
4:24
Midnight Blues
Gary Moore
4:58
Cars
Gary Numan
3:58
Land Of Confusion
Genesis
4:46
No Reply At All
Genesis
4:33
House of the Rising Sun
Geordie
4:22
Blame It on Me
George Ezra
3:16
When We Was Fab
George Harrison
3:51
Stare
Gorky Park
4:56
Heavy Cross
Gossip
4:02
Its A Mans World
Grand Funk Railroad
4:54
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Green Day
4:22
When The Curtain Falls
Greta Van Fleet
3:41
God's Cop
Happy Mondays
4:58
Shadow Of The Whip
Harry Manx
3:29
Death Have Mercy
Harry Manx & Kevin Breit
4:44
The Reason
Hoobastank
3:51
Only Wanna Be With You
Hootie The Blowfish
3:49
One in a Million
Hudson Taylor
2:52
Keep What Ya Got
Ian Brown
4:28
On Top of the World
Imagine Dragons
3:09
Love Hurts
Incubus
3:57
Freak Show
Inglorious
4:17
Never Tear Us Apart
INXS
3:04
Need You Tonight
INXS
3:01
Cocaine
J.J. Cale
2:51
Lies
J.J. Cale
2:56
Just For Tonight
James Bay
3:36
Come Together
Jeff Healey
5:22
Somebody to Love
Jefferson Airplane
2:58
Megadrive
Jim Lea
3:28
One Bourbon One Scotch One Beer
John Lee Hooker
3:01
Your Body Is a Wonderland
John Mayer
4:09
I Was The One
JoNo
3:48
Man of Simple Pleasures
Kasabian
3:51
Reason Is Treason
Kasabian
4:35
Fire
Kasabian
4:12
She Has No Time
Keane
5:45
Everybodys Changing
Keane
3:35
Leaving So Soon
Keane
3:59
Lets Ride
Kid Rock
4:51
Get It On
Kingdom Come
4:33
Homesick
Kings Of Convenience
3:13
Sex on Fire
Kings Of Leon
3:25
Waste A Moment
Kings Of Leon
3:03
Whole Lotta Love
Led Zeppelin
5:29
Thank You
Led Zeppelin
4:49
American Woman
Lenny Kravitz
4:20
For What Its Worth
Liam Gallagher
4:11
Faint
Linkin Park
2:44
Castle of Glass
Linkin Park
3:25
Numb
Linkin Park
3:06
What Ive Done
Linkin Park
3:25
After Dark
LOrchestra Cinematique
4:22
Walk On The Wild Side
Lou Reed
4:11
Angels at My Gate
Manfred Manns Earth Band
4:50
Demolition Man
Manfred Manns Earth Band
3:45
Spirits in the Night
Manfred Manns Earth Band
6:27
Rock And Roll Music
Manic Street Preachers
2:52
Motorcycle Emptiness
Manic Street Preachers
6:08
If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
Manic Street Preachers
4:51
God's Gonna Cut You Down
Marilyn Manson
2:40
Personal Jesus
Marilyn Manson
4:06
This Love
Maroon 5
3:26
Misery
Maroon 5
3:27
She Will Be Loved
Maroon 5
4:19
Whiskey In The Jar
Metallica
5:04
All I Need Is a Miracle
Mike The Mechanics
5:40
Shadow On The Wall
Mike Oldfield
5:10
Raining Again
Moby
3:46
To Be With You
Mr. Big
3:27
Beautiful Blue
Mudcrutch
6:36
Guiding Light
Mumford Sons
3:37
Superstar feat. The Trinidad Singers
Murray Head
4:15
Dig Down
Muse
3:48
Mercy
Muse
3:52
Uprising
Muse
5:04
Famous Last Words
My Chemical Romance
5:00
Devil on the Wall
Myles Kennedy
3:44
Carnival
Natalie Merchant
6:01
S.O.B.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
4:07
Gone Dead Train
Nazareth
3:44
Tattooed on My Brain
Nazareth
2:49
Hair Of The Dog
Nazareth
3:22
Ill Stay With You
New Order
4:24
Gotta Be Somebody
Nickelback
4:12
Sorry
Nothing But Thieves
3:34
Go To War
Nothing More
4:13
Shattered
O.A.R.
4:15
Wonderwall
Oasis
4:18
She's Electric
Oasis
3:40
Dont Threaten Me With A Good Time
Panic At The Disco
3:33
Hallelujah
Panic At The Disco
3:00
Take It Away
Paul McCartney
4:03
Daughter
Pearl Jam
3:55
Even Flow
Pearl Jam
5:03
Nothing As It Seems
Pearl Jam
5:21
Steam
Peter Gabriel
6:02
Papers in the Park
PictureHouse
3:21
Have A Cigar
Pink Floyd
5:07
Bright Lights
Placebo
3:31
Pure Morning
Placebo
3:58
Standstill
Poets of the Fall
3:47
Middle of the Road
Pretenders
4:13
Purple Rain
Prince & The Revolution
8:40
She Hates Me
Puddle Of Mudd
3:36
Bicycle Race
Queen
3:00
Save Me
Queen
3:48
We Will Rock You
Queen
2:01
The Show Must Go On
Queen
4:23
In My Head
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:56
Silent Lucidity
Queensrÿche
5:47
Strange Currencies
R.E.M.
3:52
Bad Day
R.E.M.
4:05
High And Dry
Radiohead
4:17
Burn the Witch
Radiohead
3:40
Lift
Radiohead
4:06
Paranoid Android
Radiohead
6:27
Killing In the Name
Rage Against The Machine
5:13
Kill The King
Rainbow
4:29
Under The Bridge
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:25
Snow
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:35
Aeroplane
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:45
Sick Love
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:41
Dark Necessities
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:02
Monday Morning 5.19.
Rialto
4:50
A Song For The Lovers
Richard Ashcroft
5:26
Surprised by the Joy
Richard Ashcroft
5:37
Birdman
Ride
6:38
Waiting for a Sign
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow
4:46
Only One
Rival Sons
3:11
Sailing
Rod Stewart
4:38
The Look
Roxette
3:57
More Than This
Roxy Music
4:09
I Only Lie When I Love You
Royal Blood
2:49
The Spirit Of Radio
Rush
4:55
Smooth
Santana feat. Rob Thomas
4:56
Wind Of Change
Scorpions
5:11
Smoke On The Water
Señor Coconut
3:54
All I Wanna Do
Sheryl Crow
4:32
If It Makes You Happy
Sheryl Crow
5:23
I Close My Eyes
Shivaree
3:55
John 214
Shivaree
3:24
Hideout
Side Effects
4:54
All Star
Simple Minds
3:20
Home
Simple Minds
4:24
Shes a River
Simple Minds
4:29
Let's Call It Quits
Slade
3:33
Don't Believe In Christmas
Smash Mouth
1:46
Driver's Seat
Sniff 'n' The Tears
4:00
Chasing Cars
Snow Patrol
4:27
Just Say Yes
Snow Patrol
4:42
Black Hole Sun
Soundgarden
5:18
So Far Away
Staind
4:03
Four To The Floor
Starsailor
3:51
Burning out Fast
Station
4:31
Aint Complaining
Status Quo
4:39
Whatever You Want
Status Quo
3:49
Burning Bridges (On And Off And On Again)
Status Quo
4:20
Maybe Tomorrow
Stereophonics
4:33
All This Time
Sting
4:55
Little Wing
Sting
5:10
Every Morning
Sugar Ray
3:40
Whoever You Are
Summer Storm
3:25
Give A Little Bit
Supertramp
4:02
The Logical Song
Supertramp
4:08
When Heroes Go Down
Suzanne Vega
2:05
Ill Walk Through the Fire with You
Suzi Quatro
4:30
Stumblin' In
Suzi Quatro, Chris Norman
3:58
Funny Funny
Sweet
2:46
Ballroom Blitz
Sweet
4:02
City Of Dreams
Talking Heads
5:09
Laid So Low (Tears Roll Down)
Tears For Fears
4:42
Detroit City
Texas
3:42
I Need Time
Texas
3:20
Love Shack
The B-52s
5:20
Good Stuff
The B-52s
5:55
Happiness Is A Warm Gun
The Beatles
2:43
Strawberry Fields Forever
The Beatles
4:10
She Loves You
The Beatles Recovered Band
2:19
I Want to Hold Your Hand
The Beatles Recovered Band
2:36
Rotterdam (Or Anywhere)
The Beautiful South
3:40
Foundations
The Beautiful South
2:42
Telephone
The Black Angels
1:59
Hard To Handle
The Black Crowes
3:07
Gotta Get Away
The Black Keys
3:00
Lovefool
The Cardigans
3:13
Sick & Tired
The Cardigans
3:27
Block Rockin Beats
The Chemical Brothers
4:53
Let Forever Be
The Chemical Brothers
3:56
Should I Stay Or Should I Go
The Clash
3:09
Mustang Sally feat. Andrew Strong
The Commitments
4:01
74-75
The Connells
4:37
Linger
The Cranberries
4:34
Dark Energy
The Cult
4:28
Friday Im In Love
The Cult
3:36
Inbetween Days
The Cure
2:57
Lullaby
The Cure
4:09
Inbetween Days
The Cure
2:57
Chemical
The Devil Wears Prada
3:50
Touch Me
The Doors
3:12
Love Me Two Times
The Doors
3:16
Life is Love is Music
The End Machine
4:48
Whistle For The Choir
The Fratellis
3:36
Starcrossed Losers
The Fratellis
4:31
Iris
The Goo Goo Dolls
4:49
Caught In The Storm
The Goo Goo Dolls
3:57
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The Jeff Healey Band
5:08
Spaceman
The Killers
4:44
The Man
The Killers
4:08
Mr. Brightside
The Killers
3:42
She Moves In Her Own Way
The Kooks
2:49
Pamela
The Kooks
3:04
Ooh La
The Kooks
3:29
High Ticket Attractions
The New Pornographers
3:51
Why Dont You Get A Job
The Offspring
2:52
Message In A Bottle
The Police
4:49
De Do Do Do De Da Da Da
The Police
4:08
Steady, As She Goes
The Raconteurs
3:35
First Day of My Life
The Rasmus
3:44
Sail Away
The Rasmus
3:49
Paint It Black
The Rolling Stones
3:44
Honky Tonk Women
The Rolling Stones
2:59
Anybody Seen My Baby
The Rolling Stones
4:31
Eye To Eye
The Scorpions
5:05
I Can Walk in Your Mind
THE SERVANT
3:42
Come Home
The Shoutalouds
3:03
1979
The Smashing Pumpkins
4:27
Beatles Medley Nowhere ManPaperback WriterRain
The Stephen Parker Band
3:51
Someday
The Strokes
3:03
Spirits
The Strumbellas
3:23
Same Jeans
The View
3:33
Seven Nation Army
The White Stripes
3:52
Diane
Therapy
4:59
Burning Down The House
Tom Jones feat. The Cardigans
3:39
Mary Jane's Last Dance
Tom Petty
4:30
The Last DJ
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
3:48
Mary Janes Last Dance
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
4:30
Sing
Travis
3:48
Staring At The Sun
U2
4:36
Desire
U2
2:58
Pride
U2
3:49
Ultra Violet
U2
5:30
Stuck In A Moment You Cant Get Out Of
U2
4:33
Where The Streets Have No Name
U2
4:35
Lonesome Rider feat. Sarah Blackwood
Volbeat
4:04
Last Day Under The Sun
Volbeat
4:47
Sad Mans Tongue
Volbeat
3:05
Falling Out
Ween
2:28
Im A Believer
Weezer
2:58
Take It Out on Me
White Lies
3:50
Angels
Within Temptation
3:59
Paradise
Within Temptation feat. Tarja
5:19
New Moon Rising
Wolfmother
3:45
The Devil You Know
X Ambassadors
4:02
Concrete And Steel
ZZ Top
3:48
Concrete And Steel
ZZ Top
3:49
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!