Радио MAXIMUM

Иностранные хиты легендарного Радио Максимум в стилях альтернативный рок, поп, брит-поп, панк-рок и рэп. В данной подборке представлены лучшие топовые треки, играющих на радио с 2004 год по сегодняшний день.
Louis Berry
25 Reasons
3:22
Landing In London
3 Doors Down
4:45
Kryptonite
3 Doors Down
3:53
Conquistador
30 Seconds To Mars
3:12
This Is War
30 Seconds To Mars
4:46
Dangerous Night
30 Seconds To Mars
3:20
Come Original
311
3:41
Analogue
A-ha
3:49
Celice
A-ha
3:41
Down for Anything
Adelitas Way
3:00
Invincible
Adelitas Way
3:10
Amazing
Aerosmith
5:58
Medicate
AFI
4:20
Girl's Not Grey
AFI
3:10
Crazy
Alanis Morissette
3:39
I Love You Like a Brother
Alex Lahey
2:50
Never Fade
Alice In Chains
4:40
Burning Up
Alpinestars
5:52
Breezeblocks
Alt-J
3:47
Wouldn't You Rather
Alter Bridge
3:49
This Is The Life
Amy Macdonald
3:06
Rehab
Amy Winehouse
3:33
Sick and Tired
Anastacia
3:29
Glorious
Andreas Johnson
3:28
Ohio
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
4:12
Secret Crowds
Angels & Airwaves
5:02
Everything's Magic
Angels and Airwaves
3:02
Confide in me
Angtoria
4:14
Does Anybody Know
Anthony's Garden
4:49
American Attraction
Anti-Flag
2:56
I'm Not Jesus
Apocalyptica
3:34
I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
Arctic Monkeys
2:56
Burn Baby Burn
Ash
3:29
Vultures
Asking Alexandria
3:28
Falling Down
Atreyu
3:01
Be Yourself
Audioslave
4:39
When Things Fall Apart
Augustines
4:32
Nobody's Home
Avril Lavigne
3:32
My Happy Ending
Avril Lavigne
4:02
Kill Your Heroes
AWOLNATION
2:58
Patterns
Band Of Skulls
3:38
Where's Your Head At
Basement Jaxx
4:45
Take Me Back to Your House
Basement Jaxx
5:08
Ritm Of The Night
Bastille
3:34
Pompeii
Bastille
3:34
From Hell with Love
Beast In Black
3:55
Sabotage
Beastie Boys
2:59
Kiss Me Again
Ben's Brother
3:22
Boom Boom
Big Head Todd and The Monsters
3:36
Scream
Billy Idol
4:42
Devil In A Midnight Mass
Billy Talent
2:51
What's My Age Again?
Blink-182
2:28
Darkside
Blink-182
3:01
I Really Wish I Hated You
Blink-182
3:11
Down
blink-182
3:03
Good Boys
Blondie
4:18
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo
Bloodhound Gang
2:51
Uhn Tiss Uhn Tiss Uhn Tiss
Bloodhound Gang
4:20
Coffee And TV
Blur
5:18
Tourniquet
Breaking Benjamin
4:09
Mantra
Bring Me The Horizon
3:53
in the dark
Bring Me The Horizon
4:31
Aberdeen
Cage The Elephant
3:12
Hero
Chad Kroeger
3:20
Come Tomorrow
Chicane
4:47
Jellylegs
Children Collide
3:38
What About Now
Chris Daughtry
4:13
Tubthumping
Chumbawamba
3:54
How to Shake Hands
Clutch
3:52
The City Is At War
Cobra Starship
2:51
Viva La Vida
Coldplay
4:01
Speed Of Sound
Coldplay
4:47
Talk
Coldplay
5:11
The Hardest Part
Coldplay
4:22
Paradise
Coldplay
4:20
Cannonball
Damien Rice
5:10
My Little RnR
Danko Jones
3:43
It's Not Over
Daughtry
3:33
Home
Daughtry
4:15
Saw Something
Dave Gahan
5:13
Let Down
Dead By Sunrise
3:58
Diamond Eyes
Deftones
3:08
Precious
Depeche Mode
4:10
John The Revelator
Depeche Mode
3:42
Policy Of Truth
Depeche Mode
5:14
In Your Room
Depeche Mode
4:50
Martyr
Depeche Mode
3:22
A Reason to Fight
Disturbed
4:44
Are You Ready
Disturbed
4:21
The Journey
Dolores O'Riordan
3:17
(Reach up for the) Sunrise
Duran Duran
3:27
All You Need Is Now
Duran Duran
4:34
Falling Down
Duran Duran feat. Justin Timberlake
3:42
BLOW
Ed Sheeran
3:29
Smokers Outside the Hospital Doors.
Editors
4:24
Papillon
Editors
5:24
Bones
Editors
4:06
Today Is The Day
Eels
3:03
Guns and Horses
Ellie Goulding
3:35
Half Mast
Empire Of The Sun
3:54
We Are The People
Empire Of The Sun
4:08
Machine
Esthetic Education
3:23
Call Me When You're Sober
Evanescence
3:34
Imperfection
Evanescence
4:23
My Last Breath
Evanescence
4:07
Breadwinner
Everything Everything
3:15
Easy
Faith No More
3:07
Champion
Fall Out Boy
3:12
Beat It
Fall Out Boy
3:47
Dance, Dance
Fall Out Boy
3:00
My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)
Fall Out Boy
3:08
Thnks fr th Mmrs
Fall Out Boy
3:24
Right Here Right Now
Fatboy Slim
3:55
Praise You
Fatboy Slim
3:24
Wonderful Night
Fatboy Slim
2:44
KINGDOM
FEVER 333
3:25
Paralyzer
Finger Eleven
3:28
I'll Keep Your Memory Vague
Finger Eleven
3:46
Rebel Heart
First Aid Kit
5:23
HandClap
Fitz And The Tantrums
3:13
Trouble
Five Finger Death Punch
3:12
Mountain At My Gates
Foals
4:04
The Runner
Foals
4:21
The Pretender
Foo Fighters
4:27
Win Or Lose
Foo Fighters
3:27
Rope
Foo Fighters
4:19
Let It Die
Foo Fighters
4:05
Long Road To Ruin
Foo Fighters
3:48
Closer
Fool's Garden
4:01
Does Anybody Know
Fools Garden
4:11
Where'd You Go
Fort Minor
3:52
Believe Me
Fort Minor
3:43
Kitty Sucker
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
3:44
40
Franz Ferdinand
3:24
Fallen
Franz Ferdinand
3:42
No You Girls
Franz Ferdinand
3:43
This Fire
Franz Ferdinand
3:34
Take Me Out
Franz Ferdinand
4:07
Androgyny
Garbage
3:09
When I Grow Up
Garbage
4:36
It's All Over But The Crying
Garbage
4:39
Run Baby Run
Garbage
3:58
Why Do You Love Me
Garbage
3:54
Come Together
Gary Clark Jr.
3:13
Crazy
Gnarls Barkley
3:02
Cryin' Like A Bitch!!
Godsmack
3:21
Under Your Scars
Godsmack
3:51
Here In Your Bedroom
Goldfinger
3:11
Rebel Beat
Goo Goo Dolls
3:34
Actual Pain
Good Charlotte
3:44
I Just Wanna Live
Good Charlotte
2:46
I Don't Wanna Be In Love (Dance Floor Anthem)
Good Charlotte
4:04
DARE
Gorillaz
4:05
Stylo
Gorillaz
4:30
Feel Good Inc
Gorillaz
3:42
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Green Day
4:22
East Jesus Nowhere
Green Day
4:34
21 Guns
Green Day
5:22
Welcome To Paradise
Green Day
3:44
She
Green Day
2:14
My Friend
Groove Armada
5:00
Break The Line
Guano Apes
3:31
Cool
Gwen Stefani
3:09
What You Waiting For
Gwen Stefani
3:43
Rich Girl
Gwen Stefani
3:56
Love Bites [So Do I]
Halestorm
3:11
I Miss The Misery
Halestorm
3:03
Uncomfortable
Halestorm
3:40
I Shall Overcome
Hard-FI
4:17
Pretending
HIM
3:54
Heartkiller
HIM
3:29
By The Way
Hinder
3:51
Malibu
Hole
3:50
Nina Cried Power
Hozier
3:45
Wonderful Life
Hurts
3:28
The Passenger
Iggy Pop
4:45
Love Hurts
Incubus
3:57
Megalomaniac
Incubus
4:54
The Heinrich Maneuver
Interpol
3:28
Be The One
Jack Penate
4:05
Uh Huh
Jade Bird
2:22
Set Me Free
Jam & Spoon
3:54
Deeper Underground
Jamiroquai
3:34
Runaway
Jamiroquai
3:45
Seven Days in Sunny June
Jamiroquai
4:00
All The Way
Jimmy Eat World
4:05
Pain
Jimmy Eat World
2:51
Ruby
Kaiser Chiefs
3:23
Where Did All the Love Go
Kasabian
4:18
Everybody's Changing
Keane
3:35
Better Than This
Keane
4:03
Perfect Symmetry
Keane
5:12
Spiralling
Keane
3:24
This Is The Last Time
Keane
3:26
Musik Non Stop
Kent
4:34
Sex on Fire
Kings Of Leon
3:25
Jungle Boogie
Kool & The Gang
3:04
Make Me Bad
Korn
3:55
Hush
Kula Shaker
2:54
The Chamber
Lenny Kravitz
4:57
Wall Of Glass
Liam Gallagher
3:43
Steh auf
Lindemann
3:04
Given Up
Linkin Park
3:09
Until It's Gone
Linkin Park
3:53
Bleed It Out
Linkin Park
2:44
One Step Closer
Linkin Park
2:37
Breaking The Habit
Linkin Park
3:16
Crawling
Linkin Park
3:30
What I've Done
Linkin Park
3:25
New Divide
Linkin Park
4:28
Rooftops
Lostprophets
4:11
Where We Belong
Lostprophets
4:37
Wake Up
Lostprophets
3:56
You Me and This Christmas Tree
Love it or Leave it
3:05
Midnight City
M83
4:04
From This Day
Machine Head
3:56
Sorry
Madonna
3:58
Hung Up
Madonna
5:36
The Love of Richard Nixon
Manic Street Preachers
3:41
mOBSCENE
Marilyn Manson
3:26
God's Gonna Cut You Down
Marilyn Manson
2:40
Major System Error
Marmozets
3:25
Harder To Breathe
Maroon 5
2:53
She Will Be Loved
Maroon 5
4:19
This Love
Maroon 5
3:21
Next Best Superstar
Melanie C
3:32
And The Girls Go
Men Without Pants
3:26
Ged NAked
Methods of Mayhem
3:23
Kids
MGMT
5:02
Gotta Get A Grip
Mick Jagger
4:04
Song About You
Mike Posner
3:10
We Are All Made Of Stars
Moby
4:33
Bodyrock
Moby
3:38
Lift Me Up
Moby
3:17
New York, New York
Moby
4:27
Slipping Away
Moby
3:39
Darkspace
Morten Harket
3:45
Get Out The Way
Mother Mother
2:45
Supermassive Black Hole
Muse
3:32
Uprising
Muse
5:04
Something Human
Muse
3:46
Sing For Absolution
Muse
4:32
Panic Station
Muse
3:04
Map Of The Problematique
Muse
4:18
Mercy
Muse
3:52
Starlight
Muse
3:59
Teenagers
My Chemical Romance
2:41
Planetary (GO!)
My Chemical Romance
4:06
SING
My Chemical Romance
4:30
The Sharpest Lives
My Chemical Romance
3:20
Shiver
Natalie Imbruglia
3:43
Sleeping With A Friend
Neon Trees
3:39
One of Us
New Politics
4:20
Lovemachine
Newtone
3:33
Nice To Meet Ya
Niall Horan
2:38
What Are You Waiting For?
Nickelback
3:38
She Keeps Me Up
Nickelback
3:57
Photograph
Nickelback
4:21
Far Away
Nickelback
3:58
This Afternoon
Nickelback
4:33
Rockstar
Nickelback
4:12
Gotta Be Somebody
Nickelback
4:12
LESS THAN
Nine Inch Nails
3:27
Head Like A Hole
Nine Inch Nails
5:00
Drain You
Nirvana
3:43
I Was Just a Kid
Nothing But Thieves
4:30
Go To War
Nothing More
4:13
The Importance of Being Idle
Oasis
3:42
Champagne Supernova
Oasis
7:31
The Shock Of The Lightning
Oasis
4:59
Money
Of Mice & Men
3:55
Alligator
Of Monsters and Men
3:04
All The Right Moves
OneRepublic
3:58
Sandman
Oomph!
3:48
Ain't No Party
Orson
3:31
Let Me Hear You Scream
Ozzy Osbourne
3:25
Sober
P!nk
3:04
U + Ur Hand
P!nk
3:34
Stupid Girls
P!nk
3:17
So What
P!nk
3:35
Who Knew
P!nk
3:28
Goodbye For Now
P.O.D.
4:33
Emperor's New Clothes
Panic! At The Disco
2:38
Scars
Papa Roach
3:28
Come Around
Papa Roach
3:30
Burn
Papa Roach
3:25
I Almost Told You That I Loved You
Papa Roach
3:11
Ignorance
Paramore
3:38
Ain't It Fun
Paramore
3:51
crushcrushcrush
Paramore
3:09
Come On To Me
Paul McCartney
4:10
Can't Deny Me
Pearl Jam
2:43
Better Days
Pete Murray
3:43
Into Happiness
Phantogram
3:21
Infra-Red
Placebo
3:15
English Summer Rain
Placebo
3:10
A Million Little Pieces
Placebo
3:45
Meds
Placebo
2:54
Song To Say Goodbye
Placebo
3:53
Bright Lights
Placebo
3:27
Praying
Plan B
3:21
Stop Me
Planet Funk
3:52
Dancing on Broken Glass
Poets of the Fall
3:54
Be Legendary
Pop Evil
3:23
Chase The Tear
Portishead
5:36
Feel It Still
Portugal. The Man
2:43
Bombshell
Powerman 5000
3:14
I Need You Tonight
Professor Green feat. Ed Drewett
3:45
History Repeating
Propellerheads Featuring Miss Shirley Bassey
4:04
Stick 'em Up
Quarashi
3:49
The Way You Used To Do
Queens Of The Stone Age
4:34
Supernatural Superserious
R.E.M.
3:24
Street Spirit
Radiohead
4:21
RADIO
Rammstein
4:37
Links 2 3 4
Rammstein
3:40
DEUTSCHLAND
Rammstein
5:22
Tonight
Reamonn
3:34
Tell Me Baby
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:07
Scar Tissue
Red Hot Chili Peppers
3:35
Monarchy Of Roses
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:11
Aeroplane
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:45
Parallel Universe
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:29
Desecration Smile
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:02
Dani California
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:43
Out of the Shadows
Reverend and the Makers
3:20
A Song For The Lovers
Richard Ashcroft
5:26
House On Fire
Rise Against
3:14
The Violence
Rise Against
3:48
This Is How A Heart Breaks
Rob Thomas
3:51
Lonely No More
Rob Thomas
3:46
Lonely No More
Rob Thomas
3:46
Living Dead Girl
Rob Zombie
3:22
Rudebox
Robbie Williams
3:45
Morning Sun
Robbie Williams
4:06
I Only Lie When I Love You
Royal Blood
2:49
Walk This Way
RUN-DMC
3:38
Laura
Scissor Sisters
3:38
I Don't Feel Like Dancin'
Scissor Sisters
4:48
Fake It
Seether
3:15
Broken
Seether
4:18
Careless Whisper
Seether
4:56
Blood
Selfish Things
3:20
All I Wanna Do
Sheryl Crow
4:34
Soak Up The Sun
Sheryl Crow
4:51
I Close My Eyes
Shivaree
3:56
Hypnotised
Simple Minds
5:53
When I'm Gone
Simple Plan
3:47
High
Sir Sly
3:51
Life is Beautiful
Sixx_A.M.
3:35
Snuff
Slipknot
4:36
You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Small Town Titans
4:17
How To Be Dead
Snow Patrol
3:21
Take Back The City
Snow Patrol
4:38
Somebody To Shove
Soul Asylum
3:14
Spoonman
Soundgarden
4:06
Right Here
Staind
4:11
Zoe Jane
Staind
4:36
Killer
Stakka Bo
4:01
Maybe Tomorrow
Stereophonics
4:33
We Share The Same Sun
Stereophonics
3:44
All In One Night
Stereophonics
5:17
Bust This Town
Stereophonics
3:54
Daisy Lane
Stereophonics
3:36
Days Of The Week
Stone Temple Pilots
2:35
Fairytale Gone Bad
Sunrise Avenue
3:33
Forever Yours
Sunrise Avenue
3:23
Blood Makes Noise
Suzanne Vega
3:05
Road To Nowhere
Talking Heads
4:19
Breakdown
Tantric
3:10
Texas_Get away
Texas
3:46
Getaway
Texas
3:51
Go
The Black Keys
2:26
Be My Fire
The Blue Stones
3:13
Don't Blame Your Daughter
The Cardigans
3:36
I Need Some Fine Wine And You, You Need To Be Nicer
The Cardigans
3:35
Block Rockin' Beats
The Chemical Brothers
2:40
Believe
The Chemical Brothers
3:49
Galvanize
The Chemical Brothers
4:28
Name Of The Game
The Cryctal Method
6:01
The Perfect Boy
The Cure
3:21
Get Off
The Dandy Warhols
3:11
Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)
The Darkness
3:30
NY to LA
The Hunna
3:00
She's Kerosene
The Interrupters
2:50
Read My Mind
The Killers
4:06
Miss Atomic Bomb
The Killers
4:53
Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine
The Killers
4:04
Somebody Told Me
The Killers
3:20
When You Were Young
The Killers
3:38
Shadow Play
The Killers
4:09
Mr. Brightside
The Killers
3:42
Smile Like You Mean It
The Killers
3:55
Just Another Girl
The Killers
4:21
Four Leaf Clover
The Kooks
3:23
Down
The Kooks
2:43
Pictures Of You
The Last Goodnight
3:10
You Showed Me
The Lightning Seeds
4:06
Ho Hey
The Lumineers
2:42
Kristy, Are You Doing Okay
The Offspring
3:42
All I Want
The Offspring
1:52
Turning Into You
The Offspring
3:41
Kristy, Are You Doing Okay?
The Offspring
3:41
You're Gonna Go Far, Kid
The Offspring
2:57
Make Me Wanna Die
The Pretty Reckless
3:33
Take Me to the Hospital
The Prodigy
3:40
Omen
The Prodigy
3:36
Hotride
The Prodigy
4:36
The Day Is My Enemy
The Prodigy
4:25
Justify
The Rasmus
4:26
Keep Your Heart Broken
The Rasmus
3:56
Guilty
The Rasmus
3:41
No Fear
The Rasmus
4:07
Shot
The Rasmus
4:18
Holy Grail
The Rasmus
3:03
Wish I Knew You
The Revivalists
4:12
Doom And Gloom
The Rolling Stones
4:07
Rain Fall Down
The Rolling Stones
4:55
Disarm
The Smashing Pumpkins
3:16
Under Cover Of Darkness
The Strokes
3:55
Heart In a Cage
The Strokes
3:26
Kiss This
The Struts
2:57
On My Mind
The Sunday Drivers
4:11
Get Free
The Vines
2:07
Fell In Love With A Girl
The White Stripes
1:50
The Denial Twist
The White Stripes
2:35
Your Body Is A Weapon
The Wombats
3:59
Bad Girlfriend
Theory Of A Deadman
3:24
Rx
Theory Of A Deadman
3:53
Wreck It Like Beckett
Therapy
3:18
Break
Three Days Grace
3:13
Never Too Late
Three Days Grace
3:29
The Mountain
Three Days Grace
3:18
You Gonna Want Me
Tiga
3:59
Timo Maas Feat Brian Molko - First Day
Timo Maas
3:01
Habits
Tove Lo
3:29
Heathens
Twenty One Pilots
3:15
Tear In My Heart
Twenty One Pilots
3:08
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me
U2
4:45
One
U2
4:35
All Because Of You
U2
3:19
Get On Your Boots
U2
3:25
Vertigo
U2
3:14
Love Past Blue
Vanilla
3:06
Lola Montez
Volbeat
4:26
Still Counting
Volbeat
4:21
Beverly Hills
Weezer
3:21
Pork And Beans
Weezer
3:08
The End of the Game
Weezer
3:01
To Lose My Life
White Lies
3:11
Cats In The Cradle
Wildlife
3:54
Wolf Alice - Moaning Lisa Smile
Wolf Alice
2:40
Follow Me
Written by Wolves
3:30
Heads Will Roll
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
3:42
Adore Adore
Yoav
5:35
Something To Believe In
Young the Giant
3:48
original me
YUNGBLUD feat. Dan Reynolds
3:25
