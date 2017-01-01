Главная
Психоделик Рок 60х-70х
Классика психоделического рока 60-70х годов: The Doors, Can, 13th Floor Elevators, Can и т.д.
Levitation
13th Floor Elevators
2:38
Earthquake
13th Floor Elevators
4:50
Busman's Holiday
Allah Las
3:57
Tell Me
Allah-Las
3:36
Catamaran
Allah-Las
3:32
No Voodoo
Allah-Las
3:01
Long Journey
Allah-Las
3:12
Hold On To Your Mind
Andwella
3:52
I'm Just Happy To See You Get Her
Andwella
3:00
Michael Fitzhenry
Andwella
3:30
Just How Long
Andwella
3:19
Combination of the Two
Big Brother & The Holding Company feat. Janis Joplin
5:47
Blindman
Big Brother & The Holding Company feat. Janis Joplin
2:23
Flower In the Sun
Big Brother & The Holding Company feat. Janis Joplin
3:03
I Need a Man to Love
Big Brother & The Holding Company feat. Janis Joplin
4:53
Piece of My Heart
Big Brother & The Holding Company feat. Janis Joplin
4:13
Ginger Cake
Blast Furnace
5:33
Long Distance
Blast Furnace
4:03
Jaywalker
Blast Furnace
4:13
Toytown
Blast Furnace
7:16
First and Last
Blast Furnace
4:08
Hiway Man
Blue Cheer
4:22
I'm the Light
Blue Cheer
5:39
When It All Gets Old
Blue Cheer
3:02
Believer
Blue Cheer
3:41
Summertime Blues
Blue Cheer
3:44
Heart Full of Soul
Blue Cheer
4:37
Hell Will Take Care Of Her
Brass Buttons
2:58
Vitamin C
Can
3:32
I'm So Green
Can
3:06
Outside My Door
Can
4:43
Low Yo Yo Stuff
Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band
3:40
Sure 'Nuff 'N Yes I Do
Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band
2:15
Electricity
Captain Beefheart And His Magic Band
3:06
Roc Apin
Catherne Ribero
3:04
For Ever
Cold Sun
4:26
Who'll Stop The Rain
Creedence Clearwater Revival
2:27
Now Comes A Day
D-Coys
2:34
Layla
Derek And The Dominos
7:05
The Sun-Song
Eloy
4:54
Madhouse
Eloy
5:20
No Me Tomorrow
Euphoria
3:10
Second Generation Woman
Family
3:13
Emotions
Family
5:08
Dim
Family
2:31
Hung Up Down
Family
3:12
From Past Archives
Family
3:20
Observations From A Hill
Family
3:13
Cocaine Decisions
Frank Zappa
3:53
Bobby Brown Goes Down
Frank Zappa
2:43
Dirty Love
Frank Zappa
2:58
Hearts To Cry
Frumious Bandersnatch
5:04
Why Must They Criticize
George Bean
2:01
The Pot Head Pixies
Gong
2:57
Tried So Hard
Gong
4:39
You Can't Kill Me
Gong
6:16
Tic Toc
Gong
5:59
I Never Glid Before
Gong
5:37
Casey Jones
Grateful Dead
4:26
Touch of Grey
Grateful Dead
5:49
Box of Rain
Grateful Dead
5:18
Truckin'
Grateful Dead
5:07
Friend of the Devil
Grateful Dead
3:24
Ripple
Grateful Dead
4:09
Shakedown Street
Grateful Dead
5:00
Space Ship Blues
Hawkwind
6:35
Vegan Lunch
Hawkwind
5:18
Believe Me
Ian & the Zodiacs
2:18
ASTRAL PLANE
INFLUENZA
4:37
I've Got Something To Say
Interns
3:25
Bye Bye Baby
It's A Beautiful Day
3:26
No World For Glad
It's A Beautiful Day
3:09
Lady Love
It's A Beautiful Day
2:51
Company
It's A Beautiful Day
3:56
Creed Of Love
It's A Beautiful Day
3:43
Words
It's A Beautiful Day
3:01
My Best Friend
Jefferson Airplane
2:59
If You Feel
Jefferson Airplane
3:21
Jane
Jefferson Airplane
4:14
She Has Funny Cars
Jefferson Airplane
3:12
Somebody to Love
Jefferson Airplane
2:57
White Rabbit
Jefferson Airplane
2:30
Runaway
Jefferson Airplane
5:24
Volunteers
Jefferson Airplane
2:02
Tobacco Road
Jefferson Airplane
3:27
High Flyin' Bird
Jefferson Airplane
2:32
Plastic Fantastic Lover
Jefferson Airplane
2:33
Wrong Ticket
Jesters
2:54
Fire
Jimi Hendrix
4:41
Lover Man
Jimi Hendrix
4:15
Mannish Boy
Jimi Hendrix
5:01
Love ain't nothing
Johnny Nash
2:10
Valley Of Hate
Just Luv
3:41
Hey Gyp
Keith Shields
2:15
Black Dog
Led Zeppelin
4:55
What's Happening...
Les Variations
3:26
Completely free
Les Variations
5:40
Magda
Les Variations
3:20
Lower Lemons
Linn County
4:05
It's Crying Outside
Michaelangelo
3:43
Come to Me
Michaelangelo
1:53
Okay
Michaelangelo
1:55
Gingerbread Man
Mirror
2:01
About Time
Moby Grape
2:50
With Another Guy
Morticians
2:52
Times Like This
Music Emporium
2:00
Nam Myo Renge Kyo
Music Emporium
2:36
Sunday Morning
Nico
2:56
Conquistador
Procol Harum
2:40
Moneylender
Rhubarb Rhubarb
2:37
Till Today
Rose Garden
3:15
Next Plane To London
Rose Garden
2:30
Break Away Girl
Sacred Mushroom
2:33
Animal Zoo
Spirit
3:10
Mr. Skin
Spirit
4:01
Berry Rides Again
Steppenwolf
2:52
Hard Rock Road
Steppenwolf
3:29
Born To Be Wild
Steppenwolf
3:35
Sookie, Sookie
Steppenwolf
3:14
Magic Carpet Ride
Steppenwolf
4:22
Desperation
Steppenwolf
5:47
Rock Me
Steppenwolf
3:37
Your Wall's Too High
Steppenwolf
5:48
Steppenwolf) - Born To Be Wild
Steppenwolf (1968
3:39
No Good Trying
Syd Barrett
3:21
Jeepster
T. Rex
4:11
A Plague
Tamam Shud
2:43
Slip Inside This House
The 13th Floor Elevators
7:55
Don't Blame It On Your Wife
The Appletree Theatre
2:54
Taste Of The Same
The Bad Seeds
2:48
My House
The Baytovens
2:48
People Are Strange
The Doors
2:12
Alabama Song
The Doors
3:18
Love Her Madly
The Doors
3:20
Touch Me
The Doors
3:12
Light My Fire
The Doors
7:09
Riders On The Storm
The Doors
7:14
Roadhouse Blues
The Doors
4:04
Waiting For The Sun
The Doors
3:59
God Is Alive In Argentina
The Doppler Effect
3:09
Crackin' Up
The Famen
2:33
I Ain't Gonna Give Up(My Way Of Life)
The Fugitive Five
2:34
The River is Wide
The Grass Roots
2:40
Lets Live For Today
The Grass Roots
2:46
Baby You Do It So Well
The Grass Roots
2:33
(You Gotta) Live For Love
The Grass Roots
2:05
I don't believe
THE GUILLOTEENS
2:36
Morning Sunshine
The Idle Race
1:47
Little Wing
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
2:25
Hey Joe
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
3:30
Foxey Lady
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
3:18
Purple Haze
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
2:51
Mr. Man
The Lyrics
2:37
I Cried Goodbye
The Missing Links
2:27
Times Like This
The Music Emporium
2:00
Inside Outside
The Relics
2:32
Open Air Shop
The Savage Rose
5:33
Savage Rose
The Savage Rose
2:41
Can't Seem To Make You Mine
The Seeds
3:03
Girl I Want You
The Seeds
2:25
We Gotta Go
The Shy Guys
2:39
Believe In Me
The Throb [Australia]
3:05
Coming Down
The United States of America
2:37
No Love To Give
The United States of America
2:36
Perry Pier
The United States of America
2:37
You Can Never Come Down
The United States of America
2:33
Hard Coming Love
The United States of America
4:41
I Could Go On
The Unusuals
1:59
Run Run Run
The Velvet Underground
4:22
What Goes On
The Velvet Underground
4:52
My Generation
The Who
3:24
Eminence Front
The Who
5:41
I Can See For Miles
The Who
4:07
Shambala
Three Dog Night
3:26
Light Up Or Leave Me Alone
Traffic
4:50
Medicated Goo
Traffic
3:36
Heaven Is In Your Mind
Traffic
4:16
Freedom Rider
Traffic
5:30
Glad
Traffic
6:59
Paper Sun
Traffic
4:12
You Can All Join In
Traffic
3:36
Coloured Rain
Traffic
2:43
Come With Me
Trespassers
2:31
Pilgrim's Tale
Tyrannosaurus Rex
2:05
Tonky Tomson - I've been in love
V.A.
2:02
Wonderin'
VA
2:34
The Blox - Hangin' Out
VA
2:33
To Be Or Not To Be
Yesterday's Children
2:17
Love And Things
Yesterday's Children
2:22
Wanna Be With You
Yesterday's Children
2:31
Gloria
Yesterday's Children
2:32
A Well Respected Man
Yesterday's Children
2:30
