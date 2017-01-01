Главная
Мягкий Поп-Рок
Мягкий поп-рок в исполнении в James Blunt, Mika, John Mayerи многих других.
Walk Away
Alle Farben, James Blunt
3:16
Wings
Birdy
4:12
Fallin' For You
Colbie Caillat
3:35
Here Comes The Sun
Colbie Caillat
3:17
Never Gonna Let You Down
Colbie Caillat
4:08
Walk Away
Colbie Caillat
3:51
You Got Me
Colbie Caillat
4:00
Fly Away
Daniel Powter
3:35
Come Home
Daniel Powter
3:50
Give Me Life
Daniel Powter
3:35
Crazy All My Life
Daniel Powter
4:25
My so Called Life
Daniel Powter
3:33
Lose to Win
Daniel Powter
4:22
Jimmy Gets High
Daniel Powter
3:42
Next Plane Home
Daniel Powter
3:08
Lie to Me
Daniel Powter
3:22
Not Coming Back
Daniel Powter
4:01
Song 6
Daniel Powter
3:30
Love You Lately
Daniel Powter
2:59
Bad Day
Daniel Powter
3:53
Best of Me
Daniel Powter
3:57
Be Mine
David Gray
3:51
The One I Love
David Gray
3:28
Your Man
Five For Fighting
3:29
What If
Five For Fighting
3:27
Heaven Knows
Five For Fighting
3:30
Finest Hour
Gavin DeGraw
3:32
Every Little Bit
Gavin DeGraw
3:36
Make a Move
Gavin DeGraw
3:17
Fire
Gavin DeGraw
3:48
Follow Through
Gavin DeGraw
4:00
Chariot
Gavin DeGraw
3:59
Be There
Howie Day
3:52
Perfect Time of Day
Howie Day
4:21
She Says
Howie Day
4:19
What More Can I Do
Jack Savoretti
4:57
Only You
Jack Savoretti
3:50
Back Where I Belong
Jack Savoretti
3:39
Deep Waters
Jack Savoretti
3:45
Love Is on the Line
Jack Savoretti
3:30
We Are Bound
Jack Savoretti
3:01
Impossible
James Arthur
3:29
You Deserve Better
James Arthur
3:27
If You Ever Want To Be In Love
James Bay
3:59
Best Fake Smile
James Bay
3:25
I'll Take Everything
James Blunt
3:05
The Truth
James Blunt
3:42
The Only One
James Blunt
3:41
Champions
James Blunt
3:14
Kiss This Love Goodbye
James Blunt
2:36
Stay The Night
James Blunt
3:32
How It Feels To Be Alive
James Blunt
3:25
Heartbeat
James Blunt
3:21
This Love Again
James Blunt
2:58
Cold
James Blunt
3:28
Love Me Better
James Blunt
3:38
Superstar
James Blunt
3:48
1973
James Blunt
4:40
Monsters
James Blunt
4:20
Give Me Some Love
James Blunt
3:36
Working It Out
James Blunt
4:21
Trail Of Broken Hearts
James Blunt
4:26
Stop The Clock
James Blunt
3:14
I'll Be Your Man
James Blunt
3:36
When I Find Love Again
James Blunt
3:05
Annie
James Blunt
3:25
Youngster
James Blunt
3:19
Make Me Better
James Blunt
3:52
These Are The Words
James Blunt
3:22
Bones
James Blunt
2:53
The Greatest
James Blunt
3:10
Paradise
James Blunt
3:32
Wisemen
James Blunt
3:41
Billy
James Blunt
3:37
Satellites
James Blunt
3:12
You're Beautiful
James Blunt
3:33
Bartender
James Blunt
3:13
Out of My Mind
James Blunt
3:33
Bonfire Heart
James Blunt
3:58
Over
James Blunt
4:16
California
James Blunt
3:20
Breathe
James Blunt
4:21
So Far Gone
James Blunt
3:30
Dangerous
James Blunt
3:11
Postcards
James Blunt
4:47
Carry You Home
James Blunt
3:54
So Long, Jimmy
James Blunt
4:24
I Told You
James Blunt
2:31
Cold
James Blunt
3:28
Someone Singing Along
James Blunt
3:33
Halfway
James Blunt
3:11
Heart To Heart
James Blunt
3:29
Telephone
James Blunt
3:27
5 Miles
James Blunt
3:19
Wasn't Expecting That
James Morrison
3:49
Can't See Straight
James Morrison
3:06
Falling In Love
James Morrison
3:32
Letter Never Sent
James Morrison
3:09
Higher Than Here
James Morrison
3:03
I Won't Let You Go
James Morrison
3:49
Please Don't Stop The Rain
James Morrison
3:54
I Need You Tonight
James Morrison
5:02
One Life
James Morrison
3:18
Someone For Everyone
James Morrison
3:01
One Last Chance
James Morrison
4:47
Undiscovered
James Morrison
3:28
Up
James Morrison
3:38
Wonderful World
James Morrison
3:28
Did You Get My Message
Jason Mraz
4:00
Have It All
Jason Mraz
3:46
Butterfly
Jason Mraz
4:59
Let's See What the Night Can Do
Jason Mraz
4:05
I'm Yours
Jason Mraz
4:02
Life Is Wonderful
Jason Mraz
4:20
The Woman I Love
Jason Mraz
3:10
Love Someone
Jason Mraz
4:17
Unlonely
Jason Mraz
3:51
More Than Friends
Jason Mraz feat. Meghan Trainor
3:01
Lucky
Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat
3:11
New Light
John Mayer
3:36
Waiting On the World to Change
John Mayer
3:21
Guess I Just Feel Like
John Mayer
4:45
Stupid Things
Keane
3:49
Thread
Keane
4:52
Strange Room
Keane
4:23
I Need Your Love
Keane
4:09
Put The Radio On
Keane
4:11
You’re Not Home
Keane
5:32
I'm Not Leaving
Keane
4:10
Love Too Much
Keane
3:09
Difficult Year
Keane
3:28
Chase The Night Away
Keane
4:03
New Golden Age
Keane
3:44
Phases
Keane
3:36
The Way I Feel
Keane
4:06
You Destroyed My Heart
King Princess
3:40
Watching My Phone
King Princess
3:00
Prophet
King Princess
4:09
Do You Wanna See Me Crying
King Princess
1:45
Ain't Together
King Princess
3:22
Cheap Queen
King Princess
2:42
If You Think It's Love
King Princess
3:23
Hit the Back
King Princess
3:23
Isabel's Moment
King Princess
2:13
Tough On Myself
King Princess
3:43
Trust Nobody
King Princess
3:15
Homegirl
King Princess
3:01
Hold On
KT Tunstall
2:57
If Only
KT Tunstall
3:46
Strange Sight
KT Tunstall
2:45
Other Side Of The World
KT Tunstall
3:33
Saving My Face
KT Tunstall
3:38
Suddenly I See
KT Tunstall
3:21
Black Horse And The Cherry Tree
KT Tunstall
2:50
Sorry
Lene Marlin
3:51
Sitting Down Here
Lene Marlin
3:54
Unforgivable Sinner
Lene Marlin
3:59
The River
Liam Gallagher
3:29
Shockwave
Liam Gallagher
3:31
Invisible Sun
Liam Gallagher
3:35
Alright Now
Liam Gallagher
3:47
Be Still
Liam Gallagher
2:59
Halo
Liam Gallagher
3:58
Gone
Liam Gallagher
3:45
Meadow
Liam Gallagher
4:05
Now That I've Found You
Liam Gallagher
3:20
Once
Liam Gallagher
3:33
Misunderstood
Liam Gallagher
4:16
One of Us
Liam Gallagher
3:25
Glimmer
Liam Gallagher
3:41
Why Me Why Not
Liam Gallagher
3:38
Moving On
Mat Kearney
3:54
Runaway
Mat Kearney
3:51
Face To Face
Mat Kearney
3:43
Sleeping At The Wheel
Mat Kearney
3:42
Sooner Or Later
Mat Kearney
3:56
Big Girl
MIKA
4:08
Love Today
MIKA
3:56
Emily
MIKA
3:33
Oh Girl You’re The Devil
MIKA
2:51
Good Guys
MIKA
3:23
One Foot Boy
MIKA
2:58
We Are Golden
MIKA
3:57
Dr. John
MIKA
3:44
Rain
MIKA
3:44
Good Gone Girl
MIKA
3:00
Rio
MIKA
4:08
Grace Kelly
MIKA
3:07
Origin Of Love
MIKA
4:35
Ice Cream
MIKA
2:45
Promiseland
MIKA
2:59
Good Wife
MIKA
3:18
Sound Of An Orchestra
MIKA
2:58
Kids
MIKA
3:03
Sanremo
MIKA
3:21
It's My House
MIKA
3:21
Tah Dah
MIKA
2:49
Live Your Life
MIKA
3:00
Staring At The Sun
MIKA
3:35
Stardust
MIKA
3:18
L’amour Fait Ce Qu’il Veut
MIKA
3:25
Tiny Love
MIKA
4:05
Make You Happy
MIKA
3:09
Talk About You
MIKA
3:21
All She Wants
MIKA
3:39
Lover Boy
MIKA
3:13
Lola
MIKA
3:43
Blame It On The Girls
MIKA
3:33
No Place In Heaven
MIKA
3:20
Popular Song
MIKA feat. Ariana Grande
3:20
Celebrate
MIKA feat. Pharrell Williams
3:05
All the Lights
Milow
3:40
Help
Milow
3:12
Howling At The Moon
Milow
3:05
She
Milow
2:49
Loud & Clear
Milow
3:28
Sur la lune
Milow
3:04
Don't Turn Around
Milow
3:13
Broken Strings
Nelly Furtado feat. James Morrison
4:10
Ready for Love
Olly Murs
3:26
Stevie Knows
Olly Murs
3:11
Moves
Olly Murs
2:45
Unpredictable
Olly Murs
3:19
Wrapped Up
Olly Murs
2:58
Troublemaker
Olly Murs
3:06
Seasons
Olly Murs
3:37
Up
Olly Murs
3:44
Dear Darlin
Olly Murs
3:26
Dance with Me Tonight
Olly Murs
3:21
Did You Miss Me
Olly Murs
3:16
Kiss Me
Olly Murs
3:19
Back Around
Olly Murs
2:54
Heart Skips a Beat
Olly Murs
3:20
Death Horizon
Pixies
2:05
Long Rider
Pixies
3:32
Bird of Prey
Pixies
2:37
In the Arms of Mrs. Mark of Cain
Pixies
4:12
Los Surfers Muertos
Pixies
2:54
Catfish Kate
Pixies
3:08
Daniel Boone
Pixies
4:52
On Graveyard Hill
Pixies
3:25
Ready for Love
Pixies
2:33
St. Nazaire
Pixies
2:27
Silver Bullet
Pixies
3:44
This Is My Fate
Pixies
3:20
Mockingbird
Rob Thomas
4:00
Something To Be
Rob Thomas
4:28
Lonely No More
Rob Thomas
4:05
Things You Said
Rob Thomas
3:01
Her Diamonds
Rob Thomas
4:40
Timeless
Rob Thomas
3:56
Trust You
Rob Thomas
3:08
Wonderful
Rob Thomas
3:28
Life Is A Rollercoaster
Ronan Keating
3:53
So Easy Lovin' You
Ronan Keating
4:08
Lovin' Each Day
Ronan Keating
3:31
Time After Time
Ronan Keating
4:10
Keep On Walking
Ronan Keating
3:55
When You Say Nothing At All
Ronan Keating
4:13
You're Not The Only One
Sam Fender
4:35
Hypersonic Missiles
Sam Fender
3:58
Leave Fast
Sam Fender
3:44
That Sound
Sam Fender
3:25
Use
Sam Fender
3:31
White Privilege
Sam Fender
3:29
Dead Boys
Sam Fender
3:23
Saturday
Sam Fender
3:01
Will We Talk
Sam Fender
2:42
Play God
Sam Fender
3:45
Two People
Sam Fender
3:56
The Borders
Sam Fender
5:32
Smooth
Santana
4:56
Smooth
Santana feat. Rob Thomas
4:58
Back for Good
Take That
4:02
The Flood
Take That
4:49
These Days
Take That
3:52
SOS
Take That
3:44
Patience
Take That
3:23
The Man Who Can't Be Moved
The Script
4:01
50 Ways to Say Goodbye
Train
4:08
If It's Love
Train
3:59
Drive By
Train
3:15
Hey, Soul Sister
Train
3:38
She's On Fire
Train
3:49
Drink Up
Train
3:30
Angel in Blue Jeans
Train
3:26
Call Me Sir
Train feat. Cam, Travie McCoy
3:36
Along the Way
Tyrone Wells
3:22
Sea Breeze
Tyrone Wells
4:01
Need
Tyrone Wells
3:24
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!