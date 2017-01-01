Один из самых распространенных жанров в 70-е года. Для исполнителей глэм-рока были характерны яркий образ, выраженный через театральную эффектность экзотических костюмов, обильное использование макияжа, андрогинный облик. В музыкальном отношении глэм-рок был неоднороден, совмещая рок-н-ролл, хард-рок, арт-рок и эстраду.
Turn Up The Radio
Autograph
4:24
Livin' On A Prayer
Bon Jovi
4:10
Look My Way
Britny Fox
4:32
Long Way To Love
Britny Fox
4:54
Girlschool
Britny Fox
4:25
Shot From My Gun
Britny Fox
4:07
Lonely Too Long
Britny Fox
3:34
Black And White
Britny Fox
3:35
Somebody Save Me
Cinderella
3:15
Dead Man's Road
Cinderella
6:34
Shake Me
Cinderella
3:42
Don't Know What You Got
Cinderella
5:54
Coming Home
Cinderella
4:56
Gypsy Road
Cinderella
3:55
Night Songs
Cinderella
4:11
Armageddon
CRASHDÏET
4:06
Generation Wild
CRASHDÏET
3:54
Beautiful Pain
CRASHDÏET
4:42
Save Her
CRASHDÏET
3:24
Rebel
CRASHDÏET
3:22
Chemical
CRASHDÏET
4:14
Native Nature
CRASHDÏET
4:27
So Alive
CRASHDÏET
4:11
Shot with a Needle of Love
Crazy Lixx
3:46
Live Before I Die
Crazy Lixx
3:03
Sympathy
Crazy Lixx
3:03
Walk the Wire
Crazy Lixx
4:53
XIII
Crazy Lixx
4:51
Kiss of Judas
Crazy Lixx
4:03
Wild Child
Crazy Lixx
4:36
In the Night
Crazy Lixx
4:26
Break Out
Crazy Lixx
4:52
Hunter of the Heart
Crazy Lixx
3:52
If It's Love
Crazy Lixx
5:01
China Girl
David Bowie
4:15
Rock of Ages
Def Leppard
4:15
Dream Warriors
Dokken
4:46
Dirty Little Girl
Elton John
5:00
The Final Countdown
Europe
5:09
Bathroom Wall
Faster Pussycat
3:42
I Didn't Know I Loved You
Gary Glitter
3:25
Gonna Getcha
Great White
4:13
Big Goodbye
Great White
5:57
Eye of the Tiger
Great White
4:00
Face The Day
Great White
5:23
Never Change Heart
Great White
4:27
Mista Bone
Great White
5:10
Lady Red Light
Great White
4:55
Once Bitten, Twice Shy
Great White
5:23
On The Edge
Great White
6:01
Rollin' Stoned
Great White
4:09
Old Rose Motel
Great White
7:24
Step On You
Great White
5:50
Desert Moon
Great White
4:36
All Over Now
Great White
4:21
Welcome To The Jungle
Guns N' Roses
4:33
High School
Hanoi Rocks
3:54
Watch This
Hanoi Rocks
3:51
Up Around the Bend
Hanoi Rocks
3:08
Rock & Roll
Hanoi Rocks
3:59
Tragedy
Hanoi Rocks
4:06
Don't Follow Me
Hanoi Rocks
3:17
Underwater World
Hanoi Rocks
5:19
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Hanoi Rocks
4:05
A Day Late, a Dollar Short
Hanoi Rocks
3:04
Dead By Xmas
Hanoi Rocks
2:54
Beg for It
Hardcore Superstar
3:56
Last Call for Alcohol
Hardcore Superstar
3:25
We Don't Celebrate Sundays
Hardcore Superstar
3:48
Sadistic Girls
Hardcore Superstar
4:06
Need No Company
Hardcore Superstar
5:21
Search & Destroy
Iggy PopThe Stooges
3:26
City Freak
Jobriath
3:39
I Was Made For Lovin' You
Kiss
4:32
City of Angels
L.A. Guns
3:39
Electric Gypsy
L.A. Guns
3:25
One More Reason
L.A. Guns
3:07
Crystal Eyes
L.A. Guns
5:53
No Mercy
L.A. Guns
2:46
Don't You Cry
L.A. Guns
4:22
Rip And Tear
L.A. Guns
4:13
Never Enough
L.A. Guns
4:13
Over The Edge
L.A. Guns
5:43
Speed
L.A. Guns
3:41
The Ballad Of Jayne
L.A. Guns
4:33
Bitch Is Back
L.A. Guns
2:52
Vicious
Lou Reed
2:56
Live for Today
Malice In Wonderland
3:38
Kickstart My Heart
Mötley Crüe
4:42
Live Wire
Mötley Crüe
3:14
Thunderbuck Ram
Mott The Hoople
5:06
One Of The Boys
Mott The Hoople
6:43
Sweet Jane
Mott The Hoople
4:17
All The Way From Memphis
Mott The Hoople
4:58
Ready for Love After Lights
Mott The Hoople
6:45
All the Young Dudes
Mott The Hoople
3:33
Roll Away the Stone
Mott The Hoople
3:09
Dyna-Mite
Mud
2:57
Jealous Sky
Negative
4:39
Jet Boy
New York Dolls
4:40
Personality Crisis
New York Dolls
3:41
Lonely So Long
New York Dolls
4:05
Puss 'N' Boots
New York Dolls
3:07
Pills
New York Dolls
2:47
Stranded In The Jungle
New York Dolls
4:03
Bad Girl
New York Dolls
3:03
Trash
New York Dolls
3:08
Better Than You
New York Dolls
3:22
Subway Train
New York Dolls
4:20
Vietnamese Baby
New York Dolls
3:38
Chatterbox
New York Dolls
2:26
Private World
New York Dolls
3:38
Dance Like a Monkey
New York Dolls
3:37
Drowning
New York Dolls
3:32
Frankenstein
New York Dolls
5:58
Lonely Planet Boy
New York Dolls
4:08
Looking For A Kiss
New York Dolls
3:18
Human Being
New York Dolls
5:44
Crazy Train
Ozzy Osbourne
4:50
Lift
Paul Stanley
4:04
Bulletproof
Paul Stanley
3:01
It's Not Me
Paul Stanley
3:19
Live To Win
Paul Stanley
3:07
Wake Up Screaming
Paul Stanley
2:59
Everytime I See You Around
Paul Stanley
3:28
Nothin' But A Good Time
Poison
3:44
Look But You Can't Touch
Poison
3:25
Fallen Angel
Poison
3:58
Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Poison
4:19
Nothin' But A Good Time
Poison
3:43
Talk Dirty To Me
Poison
3:44
While God Saves I Destroy
Private Line
3:33
1-800-Out-Of-Nowhere
Private Line
3:19
Already Dead
Private Line
3:31
Anyway
Private Line
4:18
Broken Promised Land
Private Line
3:35
Prozac Nation
Private Line
2:58
Dead Decade
Private Line
4:58
Sound Advice
Private Line
3:56
Seven Seas Of Rhye
Queen
2:47
Metal Health
Quiet Riot
5:42
Round and Round
Ratt
4:25
Romance
Reckless Love
3:16
Night On Fire
Reckless Love
3:16
Back To Paradise
Reckless Love
3:59
Hot
Reckless Love
3:21
Monster
Reckless Love
3:48
Wild Touch
Reckless Love
4:08
Same Old Scene
Roxy Music
3:58
Virginia Plain
Roxy Music
2:57
Mother Of Pearl
Roxy Music
6:52
Prairie Rose
Roxy Music
5:12
True To Life
Roxy Music
4:25
All I Want Is You
Roxy Music
2:54
Dance Away
Roxy Music
4:19
Do The Strand
Roxy Music
4:02
Love Is The Drug
Roxy Music
4:08
More Than This
Roxy Music
4:26
If There Is Something
Roxy Music
6:35
My Only Love
Roxy Music
5:19
The Space Between
Roxy Music
4:30
Rock You Like A Hurricane
Scorpions
4:20
I Could Die
Semi Precious Weapons
2:36
Semi Precious Weapons
Semi Precious Weapons
3:05
Magnetic Baby
Semi Precious Weapons
2:44
Look At Me
Semi Precious Weapons
3:37
Quicksand Jesus
Skid Row
5:24
Livin' On A Chain Gang
Skid Row
3:58
Monkey Business
Skid Row
4:20
Slave To The Grind
Skid Row
3:28
18 and Life
Skid Row
3:51
Youth Gone Wild
Skid Row
3:18
This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us
Sparks
3:03
Animal Nitrate
Suede
3:29
Can the Can
Suzi Quatro
3:34
Heartbreak Hotel
Suzi Quatro
3:51
Devil Gate Drive
Suzi Quatro
3:47
I Wanna Be Free
Suzi Quatro
3:11
If You Can't Give Me Love
Suzi Quatro
3:53
Trouble
Suzi Quatro
3:45
Get Back Mamma
Suzi Quatro
5:57
The Wild One
Suzi Quatro
2:51
Rockin' in the Free World
Suzi Quatro
4:59
Savage Silk
Suzi Quatro
3:36
Stumblin' In
Suzi Quatro, Chris Norman
3:58
Fox On The Run
Sweet
3:34
Bang a Gong
T. Rex
4:44
Barbarella
The 69 Eyes
2:33
Burning Love
The 69 Eyes
3:13
Blind For Love
The 69 Eyes
3:00
House By The Cemetery
The 69 Eyes
2:34
Dream Master
The 69 Eyes
2:42
Juicy Lucy
The 69 Eyes
3:34
Hot Butterfly
The 69 Eyes
4:48
Sugarman
The 69 Eyes
2:13
The Hills Have Eyes
The 69 Eyes
2:34
No Hesitation
The 69 Eyes
3:33
Voodoo Queen
The 69 Eyes
2:29
Too Sick For You
The 69 Eyes
2:22
Alive!
The 69 Eyes
2:05
Breaking Up With God
The Ark
3:28
A Virgin Like You
The Ark
4:30
New Pollution
The Ark
4:31
It Takes A Fool To Remain Sane
The Ark
3:56
One Of Us Is Gonna Die Young
The Ark
3:30
2000 Light-Years of Darkness
The Ark
8:08
Stay With Me
The Ark
4:56
Tell Me This Night Is Over
The Ark
4:09
Clamour For Glamour
The Ark
3:10
Father Of A Son
The Ark
3:22
Let Your Body Decide
The Ark
3:15
Happiness
The Darkness
3:12
One Way Ticket
The Darkness
3:42
Wheels of the Machine
The Darkness
3:07
Love Is Only a Feeling
The Darkness
4:20
Open Fire
The Darkness
4:01
All the Pretty Girls
The Darkness
3:18
Black Shuck
The Darkness
3:20
Get Your Hands off My Woman
The Darkness
2:46
Friday Night
The Darkness
2:55
Girlfriend
The Darkness
2:33
Barbarian
The Darkness
3:32
Is It Just Me
The Darkness
3:05
I Believe in a Thing Called Love
The Darkness
3:37
I'm Just Dreaming
The Rubettes
3:05
I Can Do It
The Rubettes
3:19
Baby I Know
The Rubettes
4:19
Foe-Dee-Oh-Dee
The Rubettes
2:58
Sugar Baby Love
The Rubettes
3:27
Tonight
The Rubettes
3:40
Movin'
The Rubettes
4:06
I Wanna Be Where The Boys Are
The Runaways
3:06
Little Sister
The Runaways
3:05
School Days
The Runaways
2:53
Thunder
The Runaways
2:32
Queens Of Noise
The Runaways
3:28
Wasted
The Runaways
3:24
Born To Be Bad
The Runaways
4:30
California Paradise
The Runaways
2:54
Cherry Bomb
The Runaways
2:17
I Love Playin' With Fire
The Runaways
3:20
1969
The Stooges
4:06
I Can Fight Dirty Too
Tigertailz
3:52
Love Bomb Baby
Tigertailz
3:04
I Wanna Rock
Twisted Sister
3:03
Burn in Hell
Twisted Sister
4:43
Hot Love
Twisted Sister
3:33
Born To Be Wild
Twisted Sister
3:28
Love is for Suckers
Twisted Sister
3:26
You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll
Twisted Sister
4:42
We're Not Gonna Take It
Twisted Sister
3:39
Panama
Van Halen
3:32
I Wanna Be Somebody
W.A.S.P.
3:43
Sleeping (In the Fire).
W.A.S.P.
3:55
L.O.V.E. Machine
W.A.S.P.
3:52
Wild Child
W.A.S.P.
5:12
The Idol.m
W.A.S.P.
6:44
Cherry Pie
Warrant
3:19
Big Talk
Warrant
3:44
Louder Harder Faster
Warrant
2:56
Heaven
Warrant
3:56
Down Boys
Warrant
4:04
Sure Feels Good to Me
Warrant
2:39
Machine Gun
Warrant
3:43
We Will Rock You
Warrant
2:55
Mr. Rainmaker
Warrant
3:28
Uncle Tom's Cabin
Warrant
4:00
Here I Go Again
Whitesnake
6:02
Gonna Get You Someday
Wig Wam
3:09
I Turn to You
Wig Wam
4:09
In My Dreams
Wig Wam
3:01
Hard to Be a Rock'n Roller
Wig Wam
4:38
Mine All Mine
Wig Wam
3:41
Out of Time
Wig Wam
4:03
Rock My Ride
Wig Wam
4:12
The Riddle
Wig Wam
3:15
I Was Made for Loving You
Wig Wam, Bruce Kulick
4:04
One Way Ticket To Hell
Wizzard
4:02
