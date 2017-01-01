Главная
Garage Rock
Гаражный рок уходит корнями в 60-е года. Это смесь психоделического рока, панка, блюз-рока, серфа и рок-н-ролла. Грязное звучание гитар и убойные риффы - для самых рокерских баров.
Carry On Up The Morning
Babyshambles
2:56
Sober Again
Bourbon Blood
3:05
Going Down
Bourbon Blood
3:01
TGBR
Bourbon Blood
2:55
Cold Spring Blues
Bungalow Bums
3:36
Liar
Bungalow Bums
3:47
Mother River
Bungalow Bums
3:55
Lady
Bungalow Bums
5:04
Joyful Noise
Carlton Pearson
4:27
She-Devil
Death By Unga Bunga
3:13
The Nudist Beach
Death By Unga Bunga
3:31
Don't Go Looking for My Heart
Death By Unga Bunga
2:00
Hot Leather
Death By Unga Bunga
2:24
Juvenile Jungle
Death By Unga Bunga
2:29
Psych-Out
Death By Unga Bunga
2:37
Escape from Hong Kong
Downliners Sect
4:51
Silverlake
Eagles of Death Metal
3:36
Got The Power
Eagles of Death Metal
3:28
The Deuce
Eagles of Death Metal
3:06
Skin-Tight Boogie
Eagles of Death Metal
3:12
Hungry
Easy Riders
2:10
Complexity
EODM (Eagles of Death Metal)
2:46
Got a Woman
EODM (Eagles of Death Metal)
2:02
Glass House
Kaleo
4:01
No Good
Kaleo
3:54
Post party morning
Mess.
3:02
Lucky One
Mess.
2:53
Dark Saturday
Metric
3:50
Buy Me Dinner
Miss World
2:46
Diet Coke Head
Miss World
3:36
21st Century Pharisees
Mudhoney
2:35
Hey Neanderfuck
Mudhoney
2:40
Nerve Attack
Mudhoney
2:45
Kill Yourself Live
Mudhoney
4:48
Paranoid Core
Mudhoney
2:31
Prosperity Gospel
Mudhoney
3:48
Please Mr. Gunman
Mudhoney
3:30
Suck On Robbers' Blood
Nikola Tesla & Thee Coils
2:53
Oak
Nikola Tesla & Thee Coils
2:55
Cry at Night
Original Shitmakers
3:16
Ninety Nine
Slaves
3:15
She Wants Me Now
Slaves
2:31
The Lives They Wish They Had
Slaves
2:49
Where's Your Car Debbie
Slaves
2:23
White Knuckle Ride
Slaves
3:39
Feed the Mantaray
Slaves
2:54
Bugs
Slaves
3:00
Artificial Intelligence
Slaves
3:13
Magnolia
Slaves
4:04
Cut And Run
Slaves
2:41
Run And Catch
Solid Union
5:46
Misery
Space Trees
2:12
She lied
Space Trees
1:57
Waiting for you
Space Trees
1:53
After This
Sun Q
3:33
Plankton
Sun Q
3:25
Jimmy the Pirate
Sun Q
6:02
Harlem Shuffle
The 5.6.7.8's
2:21
I Know You
The Barbacans
2:29
Kick The Children
The Barbacans
2:56
Jude The Honest
The Barbacans
2:43
Time For The Choice
The Barbacans
2:31
Walking On Newspapers
The Barbacans
3:03
Girl In Black
the Cavestompers
3:00
Stop
The Chesterfield Kings
2:03
Cry Your Eyes Out
The Chesterfield Kings
2:14
Keep On Rocking
The Downliners Sect
3:41
In the Pits
The Downliners Sect
3:20
My 1st Car
The Fantastiques
2:46
The Dog Is Blind
The Fantastiques
4:07
With You to the Stratosphere
The Fantastiques
4:28
The Dreg
The Fleshtones
3:12
I need you
The Hunchmen
2:16
Game
The Hunchmen
2:31
Like no other man
The Hunchmen
2:00
Chubby Bunny
The Maggie's Marshmallows
1:59
Incredible Beauty
The Maggie's Marshmallows
2:46
Monkeyman
The Maggie's Marshmallows
2:18
Kids of Kokpit
The Maggie's Marshmallows
2:23
Many Miles
The Maggie's Marshmallows
3:14
Your Dangerous Mind
The Masonics
2:53
I'm A Redacted Man
The Masonics
2:39
I'm The Unforgiver
The Masonics
3:03
You Don't Have To Travel
The Masonics
2:58
Don't Torment Me
The Masonics
3:12
Girl I Want You
The Seeds
2:25
I wanna be your dog
The Stooges
3:08
1969
The Stooges
4:06
Evil Just Like That
The Stubs
2:58
Dining Time Love
The Stubs
3:10
My Weed
The Stubs
2:39
Straight And White
The Stubs
2:07
Social Death By Rock 'N' Roll
The Stubs
2:34
Why Didn't You Tell Me Before
The Stubs
2:59
Bad News Blues
The Thunderbeats
2:32
A Flame From The Fen
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
2:29
It's So Hard To Be Happy
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
2:32
He Wore A Pagan Robe
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
2:14
Zero Emission
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
1:51
What Is This False Life You're Leading
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
2:42
Punk Rock Enough For Me
Wild Billy Childish & CTMF
4:55
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!