Бодрящий Зарубежный Рок
Подборка из бодрого динамического рока, которая отлично подойдет на вечер.
Riding The Crest
A-Ha
4:16
Crying In The Rain
A-Ha
4:14
Pink
Aerosmith
3:54
Dream On
Aerosmith
4:25
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Aerosmith
4:59
The Reason A Dog
Aerosmith
4:12
Love Is A Beautiful Thing
Al Green
5:28
Black Velvet
Alannah Myles
4:45
Not In My Name
Albert Hammond
3:02
Satisfy Me
Albert Hammond
2:58
Call Me Down
Alphaville
4:29
Stronger
Amy Black
3:27
Riding With The King
B.B. King & Eric Clapton
4:20
Marry You
B.B. King & Eric Clapton
4:59
Little Angel
Bad Company
5:03
Waiting On Love
Bad Company
4:30
Nazz Are Blue
Beck, Jeff
2:58
The Sad Bag Of Shakey Jake
Beige Fish
3:52
Heaven Is A Place On Earth
Belinda Carlisle
4:09
High Five
Big & Rich
3:30
Radio
Big & Rich
3:47
Girl In Oslo
Big Bang
4:23
All Day Long
Billy Currington
3:49
Until You
Billy Currington
4:45
Chillin'
Blaine Larsen
3:10
Who Are You When I'm Not Looking
Blake Shelton
3:06
Mine Would Be You
Blake Shelton
4:00
Honey Bee
Blake Shelton
3:17
I Miss You
Blink-182
3:47
Heart Of Glass
Blondie
4:30
Looking For A Fox
Blues Brothers Banddan Aykroydjohn Goodman
2:46
On The Slow Train
Bluesville Station
5:52
Jokerman
Bob Dylan
6:16
Halleluy'all
Bomshel
3:10
Work For The Working Man
Bon Jovi
4:04
Thief Of Hearts
Bon Jovi
4:16
After The Hurricane
Br549
3:05
Untangled Love
Brandon Flowers
4:11
On A Day Like Today
Bryan Adams
3:29
Let's Make A Night To Remember
Bryan Adams
6:20
I Ain't Losin' The Fight
Bryan Adams
3:57
I'm A Liar
Bryan Adams
4:17
Cloud Number Nine
Bryan Adams
3:46
Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman
Bryan Adams
4:52
She's Got A Way
Bryan Adams
3:49
Nowhere Fast
Bryan Adams
3:48
I Want It All
Bryan Adams
4:46
Rock Steady
Bryan Adams
3:45
I Thought I'd Seen Everything
Bryan Adams
5:07
Don't Stop The Dance
Bryan Ferry
4:20
Change In The Weather
Buddy Guy
4:38
So Gone
Buddy Jewell
2:57
How Long Is Long Enough
Burns & Poe
4:02
Lay Down Sally
Carl Weathersby
6:06
Undo It
Carrie Underwood
2:57
Let It Be
Chris De Burgh
4:07
When I Think Of You
Chris De Burgh
3:25
Every Little Thing
Chris Norman
4:24
Jelalous Heart
Chris Norman
3:52
Only You
Chris Norman
3:28
Stick By You
Chris Rea
4:03
As Long As I Have Your Love
Chris Rea
4:42
And You My Love
Chris Rea
5:25
The Road To Hell
Chris Rea
4:31
Sweet Summer Day
Chris Rea
4:45
Miss Your Kiss
Chris Rea
4:04
I Can Hear Your Heartbeat
Chris Rea
3:24
Fool
Chris Rea
4:05
Where Do We Go From Here
Chris Rea
4:30
Where Do I Go From You
Clay Walker
3:24
Field Of Love
Cliff Richard
5:06
Still We Wonder
Clyde Masten Iii
3:02
What Means The Most
Colbie Caillat
3:27
The End Of Wilhelmina
Colin Hay
3:31
Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
Crash Test Dummies
3:52
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
Cyndi Lauper
3:53
If you' ll be my baby
Darren Hayes
5:45
A Good Day To Run
Darryl Worley
3:08
The Jean Genie
David Bowie
4:06
Right Here, With You
David Cook
3:12
The Time Of My Life
David Cook
3:36
10538 Overture
Def Leppard
4:30
Two Steps Behind
Def Leppard
4:13
Personal Jesus
Depeche Mode
3:47
It's No Good
Depeche Mode
5:58
Redneck Love Gone Bad
Diamond Rio
3:46
Go Down Sunshine
Dick Heckstall-Smith, Alex Keen, Duffy Power
4:55
5-1-5-0
Dierks Bentley
3:02
Brothers In Arm
Dire Straits
6:59
Walk Of Life
Dire Straits
4:07
Calling Elvis
Dire Straits
6:26
Sultans Of Swing
Dire Straits
5:48
Tunnel Of Love
Dire Straits & Mark Knopfler
8:11
Darling Pretty
Dire Straits & Mark Knopfler
4:43
Sultan Of Swing
Dire Straits & Mark Knopfler
5:48
Ordinary World
Duran Duran
5:38
Save Tonight
Eagle-Eye Cherry
4:00
New Kid In Town
Eagles
5:03
Lyin' Eyes
Eagles
6:20
Those Shoes
Eagles
4:56
Love Will Keep Us Alive
Eagles
4:02
Tequila Sunrise
Eagles
2:52
One Of These Nights
Eagles
4:50
Drink In My Hand
Eric Church
3:09
Smoke A Little Smoke
Eric Church
3:09
One Track Mind
Eric Clapton
5:06
One Day
Eric Clapton
5:19
Lay Down Sally
Eric Clapton
3:49
Before You Accuse Me
Eric Clapton
3:57
I'm Coming Left
Eric Clapton
4:04
I Can't Stand It
Eric Clapton
4:08
Knockin' On Heaven's Door
Eric Clapton
4:23
Piece Of My Heart
Eric Clapton
4:24
Believe In Life
Eric Clapton
5:05
Change The World
Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan And Sting
3:56
Feels Like The First Time
Erik Hassle
3:07
Great Balls Of Fire
Garth Brooks
1:59
Get Off On The Pain
Gary Allan
3:52
Baby Lee
Gary Booker, Andy Fairweather
4:49
Bridge To Eldorado
George Mcanthony
3:16
Electric Dreams
Georgio Moroder And Philip Oakey
3:55
We Close Our Eyes
Go West
3:46
Cryin' Time Again
Graham Gouldman
3:13
Sweet Child O' Mine
Guns N' Roses
5:54
Don't Cry
Guns'n'roses
4:42
I Can't Go For That (No Can Do
Hall & Oates
3:44
Hillbillies
Hot Apple Pie
3:20
The Power Of Love
Huey Lewis & The News
3:57
Wanted
Hunter Hayes
3:48
Need You Tonight
Inxs
3:10
Suicide Blonde
Inxs
3:50
Wasting Love
Iron Maiden
5:52
Little Green Bag
J. Baker
3:14
When This War Is Over
J.J. Cale & Eric Clapton
3:49
That's The Kind Of Love I'm In
Jace Everett
2:57
Nowhere In The Neighborhood
Jace Everett
4:01
Free
Jack Ingram
3:03
Rush Hour
Jane Wiedlin
4:09
Take A Little Ride
Jason Aldean
3:06
Simple Life
Jason Sturgeon
3:46
Shuffleboard
Jeff Golub
3:28
Rooster Blues [Feat. Peter Wolf]
Jeff Golub
3:35
Summer Girl
Jessica Andrews
3:14
Not Going Down
Jo Dee Messina
3:15
Tonight
Joe Cocker
4:49
Different Roads
Joe Cocker
4:59
Midnight Without You
Joe Cocker
5:07
Now That The Magic Has Gone
Joe Cocker
4:40
Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off
Joe Nichols
3:03
Somebody's Mama
Joe Nichols
3:52
Good To Go
John Corbett
3:56
Woman
John Lennon
3:28
Love Song For No One
John Mayer
3:21
Half Of My Heart
John Mayer With Taylor Swift
3:54
Missing You
John Waite
3:35
Sixteen Tons
Johnny Cash
2:45
Tumblin' Dice
Johnny Copeland
4:18
Baby Won't You Come Home
Jon Randall
3:26
Behind The Beauty
Josh Wilson
3:12
Here I Am Anyway
Josh Wilson
3:35
How I Got To Be This Way
Justin Moore
2:56
Hundred Million Dollar Soul
Kate Voegele
4:07
Your Eyes Open
Keane
3:22
Somewhere Only We Know
Keane
3:57
Better Life
Keith Urban
4:40
Blues Power
Koko Taylor
4:32
Leave You Alone
Kris Allen
4:22
The Vision Of Love
Kris Allen
3:34
Send Me All Your Angels
Kris Allen
3:29
Love Like Crazy
Lee Brice
3:34
Rumblin' Bass
Lee Rocker
3:46
Stillness Of Heart
Lenny Kravitz
4:15
I Belong To You
Lenny Kravitz
4:17
Again
Lenny Kravitz
3:48
Rock It
Little Red
3:28
You're Like Comin' Home
Lonestar
3:16
Be My Reason
Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw
3:45
Burn It Down
Los Lobos
4:23
Dancing In Circles
Love And Theft
3:04
I Don't Want This Night To End
Luke Bryan
3:40
Cruel
Marc Broussard
3:49
A Hard Secret To Keep
Mark Chesnutt
3:20
Wrong Baby Wrong
Martina Mcbride
3:39
I'm Just Sayin'
Matt Gary
3:13
Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through
Meat Loaf
5:14
Strange Foreign Beauty
Mltr
4:46
Porcelain
Moby
4:01
Hillbilly Shoes
Montgomery Gentry
3:12
Where I Come From
Montgomery Gentry
3:20
While The World Goes Down The Drain
Montgomery Gentry
4:06
Holiday
Nazareth
3:37
Heart Of Gold
Neil Young
3:09
Painting
Ocean Colour Scene
2:27
When You Walk In The Room
Paul Carrack
3:34
Deliver Your Children
Paul Mccartney
4:18
If You Wanna
Paul Mccartney
4:37
Dance Tonight
Paul Mccartney
2:54
Off The Ground
Paul Mccartney
3:42
Daytime Nightime Suffering
Paul Mccartney And The Wingspa
3:23
Take A Good Look
Peter Cincotti
4:16
I'll Take That As A Yes
Phil Vassar
3:26
Its A Shame
Preachers Keen
4:25
Under pressure
Queen
3:58
I Want It All
Queen
4:01
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Queen
2:43
I Want To Break Free
Queen
4:18
Another One Bites The Dust
Queen
3:35
Around The Sun
R.E.M.
4:28
Me In Honey
R.E.M.
4:06
Wander Lust
R.E.M.
3:03
Creep
Radiohead
3:59
Street Of Dreams
Rainbow
4:26
I'm All About It
Randy Houser
2:52
What Hurts The Most
Rascal Flatts
3:32
Life Is A Highway
Rascal Flatts
4:36
My Kind Of Music
Ray Scott
2:57
Sunshine Baby
Reamonn
4:00
Universally Speaking
Red Hot Chili Peppers
4:19
Dosed
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:12
Snow
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:37
Californication
Red Hot Chili Peppers
5:21
Knockin' On Heaven's Door
Redone Featuring Nabil Khayat
3:52
Losing My Religion
Rem
4:29
Super Freak
Rick James
3:25
Gasoline
Rob Thomas
3:55
Give Me The Meltdown
Rob Thomas
3:13
I Believe
Robert Plant
4:32
Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Rod Stewart
3:12
It's America
Rodney Atkins
3:32
I Can't Hear You No More
Russ Ballard
5:47
Tennessee Girl
Sammy Kershaw
3:36
A Real Fine Place To Start
Sara Evans
3:58
Crush And Burn
Savage Garden
4:43
I'm Taking The Wheel
Shedaisy
3:15
My Favorite Mistake
Sheryl Crow
4:07
What Can I Do
Smokie
3:38
Dont Play Your Rock N Roll
Smokie
3:26
Tell Me Why
Smokie
4:39
Naked Love
Smokie
4:26
Slow Down
Soja
4:01
Tongue Tied
Status Quo
4:25
Bulletproof
Steel Magnolia
3:46
Have A Nice Day
Stereophonics
3:25
Abracadabra
Steve Miller Band
3:43
Incredible Machine
Sugarland
5:01
Drink Myself Single
Sunny Sweeney
2:58
When Seconds Count
Survivor
4:07
We're Here For A Good Time
Terri Clark
2:45
The One
Terri Clark
3:44
Hip To My Heart
The Band Perry
2:58
Gentle On My Mind
The Band Perry
3:09
Oh! Darling
The Beatles
3:27
Let Your Love Flow
The Bellamy Brothers
3:12
If I Said You Had A Beautiful
The Bellamy Brothers
3:13
Love Song
The Cure
3:27
Roadhouse Blues
The Doors
4:04
Love Me Two Times
The Doors
3:16
Love Her Madly
The Doors
3:17
People Are Strange
The Doors
2:10
Queen Of The Highway
The Doors
2:47
Beast Of Burden
The Holmes Brothers
4:50
Cheap
The Mick Clarke Band
4:23
It's Over
The Mojo Roots
3:16
Every Breath You Take
The Police
4:14
Angie
The Rolling Stones
4:32
Dance On
The Shadows
2:23
Bitter Sweet Symphony
The Verve
5:58
Sick Of Me
Tim Mcgraw
4:05
Highway Don't Care
Tim Mcgraw
4:37
One Part, Two Part
Tim Mcgraw
3:33
Back To The House
Tito & Tarantula
4:31
After Dark
Tito & Tarantula
3:44
When You Cry
Tito & Tarantula
5:55
As Good As I Once Was
Toby Keith
3:46
Somewhere Else
Toby Keith
3:05
Never Gonna Change
Tom Hambridge
3:21
Free Fallin'
Tom Petty
4:17
Closure
Toploader
3:26
Just Fishin'
Trace Adkins
3:29
The Whiskey Ain't Workin'
Travis Tritt
2:40
Country Club
Travis Tritt
3:11
A Man Without A Woman
Trent Tomlinson
3:09
Redneck Anthem
Ty England
3:20
Tell Your Sister I'm Single
Tyler Dickerson
2:29
Glad
Tyler Hilton
3:32
The Letter Song
Tyler Hilton
3:28
Keep On
Tyler Hilton
3:22
Our Time
Tyler Hilton
3:45
If I'm Not Right
Tyler Hilton
3:59
Shy Girl
Tyler Hilton
4:29
Good To Be Me
Uncle Kracker Ft. Kid Rock
4:00
The Wizard
Uriah Heep
3:12
Total Eclipse Of The Heart
Westlife
4:39
If This Love
Whitesnake
4:40
Love Man
Whitesnake
5:03
Hang You Up
Yellowcard
4:02
Make This Day
Zac Brown Band
4:02
Prove Me Right
Zona Jones
3:37
Dusted
Zz Top
3:56
Me So Stupid
Zz Top
3:33
Gun Love
Zz Top
3:39
Que Lastima
Zz Top
4:24
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом.