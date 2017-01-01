Главная
Готовые решения
Зарубежные радиохиты
В плейлисте собраны самые популярные зарубежные треки с 2013 по 2018 год с топовых радиостанций по версии tophit. Вы узнаете эти песни с первых аккордов!
Ghost Town
Adam Lambert
3:28
Hello
Adele
4:55
Under
Alex Hepburn
3:58
Bad Ideas
Alle Farben
4:42
Hear Me Now
Alok
3:12
La Cintura
Alvaro Soler
3:26
You Bring Me Joy
Amelia Lily
3:49
Walking on Air
Anise K
3:37
Supergirl
Anna NaklabAlle FarbenYOUNOTUS
3:32
Ciao Adios
Anne-Marie
3:19
Heart For Sale
Anton Powers
3:05
Love Me Harder
Ariana GrandeThe Weeknd
3:48
Nentori
Arilena Ara
2:37
S.O.S.
Aris
3:21
Another You
Armin van Buuren
3:12
This Is What It Feels Like
Armin van Buuren
3:25
Te Molla
ArnonKillua
3:15
Friends
Aura DioneRock Mafia
3:41
Waiting For Love
Avicii
3:50
Addicted To You
Avicii
2:28
Levels
Avicii
3:17
Hey Brother
Avicii
4:15
The Nights
Avicii
2:56
I Could Be The One [Avicii vs Nicky Romero]
AviciiNicky Romero
3:28
One Day
Bakermat
3:39
Teach Me
Bakermat
3:08
Utopia
Bang La Decks
3:43
Crash & Burn
Basshunter
3:09
Of The Night
Bastille
3:34
Mine
Bazzi
2:11
Self Control
Bebe Rexha
2:54
I Got You
Bebe Rexha
3:11
I Never Felt so Right
Ben Delay
6:20
Bambola
Betta Lemme
3:34
Sur ma route
Black M
4:12
Pop Corn
Boostee
3:05
Work Bch
Britney Spears
4:08
Locked Out of Heaven
Bruno Mars
3:53
Crash
Burak Yeter
3:22
Tuesday
Burak YeterDanelle Sandoval
4:02
Never Go Away
C-BooL
3:48
DJ Is Your Second Name
C-BooLGiang Pham
3:33
Summer
Calvin Harris
3:41
My Way
Calvin Harris
3:39
Under Control
Calvin HarrisAlessoHurts
3:02
How Deep Is Your Love
Calvin HarrisDisciples
3:32
One Kiss
Calvin HarrisDua Lipa
3:29
I Need Your Love
Calvin HarrisEllie Goulding
3:54
Outside
Calvin HarrisEllie Goulding
3:46
We'll Be Coming Back
Calvin HarrisExample
3:56
Blame
Calvin HarrisJohn Newman
3:34
Promises
Calvin HarrisSam Smith
3:33
Drinking from the Bottle
Calvin HarrisTinie Tempah
4:00
Havana
Camila CabelloYoung Thug
3:34
One Minute More
Capital Cities
3:22
Safe And Sound
Capital CitiesRyan MerchantSebu Simonian
3:12
I Really Like You
Carly Rae Jepsen
3:24
Sunshine
Cat DealersLOthiefSantti
3:04
Blind Heart
CazzetteTerri B!
3:17
Make Me Feel
Cedric Gervais
3:28
Old School Romance
CelestalRachel PearlGrynn
3:14
Boom Clap ()
Charli XCX
2:49
Attention
Charlie Puth
3:28
We Don't Talk Anymore
Charlie Puth
3:38
Sex
Cheat Codes
3:48
Call My Name
Cheryl
3:28
Twist in My Sobriety
Chester Page
3:26
Solo
Clean BanditDemi Lovato
3:42
Rather Be
Clean BanditJess Glynne
3:47
Rockabye
Clean BanditSean PaulAnne-Marie
4:10
Symphony
Clean BanditZara Larsson
3:32
A Sky Full Of Stars
Coldplay
3:56
Hymn For The Weekend
Coldplay
4:18
Adventure of a Lifetime
Coldplay
4:23
Take Me to Infinity
Consoul Trainin
3:27
Obsession
Consoul TraininDuoViolinsSteven Aderinto
3:02
Get Lucky
Daft PunkPharrell WilliamsNile Rodgers
4:08
Lendo Calendo
Dan BalanTany VanderBrasco
3:31
Crazy All My Life
Daniel Powter
4:25
9
DanNebenraum
3:06
Love on Repeat
Dave Ramone
3:16
Would I Lie To You
David Guetta
3:17
Play Hard
David GuettaAkonNe-Yo
3:21
2U
David GuettaJustin Bieber
3:14
Dangerous
David GuettaSam Martin
3:23
Lovers on the Sun
David GuettaSam Martin
3:23
Flames
David GuettaSia
3:14
She Wolf
David GuettaSia
3:42
Shot me Down
David GuettaSkylar Grey
3:11
Waiting for the Summer
DeepEnd
2:48
Five More Hours
DeorroChris Brown
3:32
In The Dark
DEV
3:46
Worlds Collide
Dezery
3:19
Ma Cherie
DJ Antoine
4:42
Typhoon
DJ Chris Parker
3:15
I Loved You
Dj SavaIrina Rimes
3:41
You Know You Like It
DJ SnakeAlunaGeorge
4:07
Let Me Love You
DJ SnakeJustin Bieber
3:26
Girls in Luv
DJane HouseKatDJane HouseKaRameez
3:09
Cake By The Ocean
DNCE
3:39
Kissing Strangers
DNCENicki Minaj
3:22
Survive
Don Diablo
3:09
New Rules
Dua Lipa
3:29
Ocean Drive
Duke Dumont
3:26
Need u
Duke Dumont
2:54
Inhale
Duke DumontEbenezer
3:09
In My Mind
DynoroGigi D'Agostino
3:04
Shape of You
Ed Sheeran
3:53
J-Mafia
Effective Radio
3:24
Cola
ElderbrookCamelPhat
3:43
Love Me Like You Do
Ellie Goulding
4:10
Burn
Ellie Goulding
3:52
The Monster
EminemRihanna
4:10
I'm A Freak
Enrique IglesiasPitbull
3:39
Bailando
Enrique IglesiasSean PaulDecemer BuenoGente de Zona
4:03
Bonbon
Era Istrefi
2:47
Wide Awake
Eric SaadeFilatov & KarasGustaf Norén
3:05
Bludfire
Eva SimonsSidney Samson
3:10
Changed The Way You Kiss Me
Example
3:14
Turn Up The Love
Far East MovementCover Drive
3:16
Your Call
Faruk SabanciMingue
2:56
Dance!
Fatman ScoopLumideeGoleo VI
3:37
Something New
Faul
3:26
Changes
Faul & Wad AdPNAU
5:45
Lordly
Feder
3:16
Blind
FederEmmi
3:35
Bonfire
Felix JaehnALMA
3:03
Ain't Nobody
Felix JaehnJasmine Thompson
3:06
Cool
Felix JaehnMarc E. BassyGucci Mane
3:10
Book Of Love
Felix JaehnPolina
3:18
A Little Party Never Killed Nobody
FergieQ-TipGoonRock
4:00
Worth It
Fifth HarmonyKid Ink
3:44
Work from Home
Fifth HarmonyTy Dolla $ign
3:34
I Cry
Flo Rida
3:43
Whistle
Flo Rida
3:44
Can't Believe It
Flo RidaPitbull
3:43
GDFR
Flo RidaSage The GeminiLookas
4:23
Back In My Life
Fly Project
3:16
Musica
Fly Project
3:39
The Road
Flying Decibels
3:17
The Road
The Road
3:06
We Are Young
Fun.Wired StringsJanelle Monáe
4:10
Him & I
G-EazyHalsey
4:29
No Money
Galantis
3:11
Moonlight
Gaullin
2:53
Goodbye
Glenn Morrison
3:34
Jambo Jambo Jambo
Godlike Music Port
2:59
Imagination
Gorgon CityKaty Menditta
3:37
Saving My Life
Gorgon CityRomans
3:35
All Four Walls
Gorgon CityVaults
3:12
Somebody That I Used To Know
GotyeKimbra
4:04
Young Again
Hardwell
3:39
We Run The Night
Havana BrownPitbull
3:48
Take Me To Church
Hozier
4:01
Signs
HUGELTaio Cruz
2:53
Nothing Will Be Bigger Than Us
Hurts
4:02
Some Kind of Heaven
Hurts
3:18
Black Widow
Iggy AzaleaRita Ora
3:29
Natural
Imagine Dragons
3:08
Believer
Imagine Dragons
3:24
Thunder
Imagine Dragons
3:07
Radioactive
Imagine Dragons
3:07
Whatever It Takes
Imagine Dragons
3:21
Demons
Imagine Dragons
2:55
Sucker For Pain
Imagine DragonsWiz KhalifaLil WayneX AmbassadorsLogicTy Dolla $ign
4:04
Don't Be So Shy
Imany
3:10
You Will Never Know
Imany
3:49
The Good The Bad & The Crazy
Imany
3:14
The Good The Bad & The Crazy
Imany
2:47
Boom Boom Boom
Indaqo
3:32
In My Mind
Ivan GoughFeenixpawlGeorgi Kay
6:39
Simply Falling
Iyeoka
3:59
Mi Gente
J. BalvinWilly William
3:09
Mi Gente
J. BalvinWilly WilliamBeyoncé
3:29
In the Morning
Jaded
3:15
Does It Matter
Janieck
3:28
Want To Want Me
Jason Derulo
3:26
Get Ugly
Jason Derulo
3:20
Tip Toe
Jason DeruloFrench Montana
3:07
J'aime le diable
Jasper Forks
3:26
Instruction
Jax JonesDemi LovatoStefflon Don
2:45
Breathe
Jax JonesIna Wroldsen
3:27
Ring Ring
Jax JonesMabelRich The Kid
3:37
You Don't Know Me
Jax JonesRAYE
3:31
Price Tag
Jessie JB.o.B
3:42
Wild Roses
John De Sohn
3:02
Dance Our Tears Away
John De SohnKristin Amparo
4:57
All of Me
John Legend
4:29
Anywhere For You
John Martin
3:34
Love Me Again
John Newman
3:59
Fire In Me
John Newman
4:05
I See Love
Jonas BlueJoe Jonas
2:53
Perfect Strangers
Jonas BlueJP Cooper
3:16
Mama
Jonas BlueWilliam Singe
3:04
Imaginary
Jonathan MendelsohnBrennan Heart
3:11
She's On My Mind
JP Cooper
2:58
Miracle
Julian Perretta
2:41
Lights Out
Junior Caldera
3:10
Sorry
Justin Bieber
3:20
What Do You Mean
Justin Bieber
3:27
Can't Stop The Feeling!
Justin Timberlake
3:57
Say Something
Justin TimberlakeChristopher Stapleton
4:39
Mind If I Stay
Kadebostany
3:12
Teddy Bear
Kadebostany
2:56
Way Down We Go
Kaleo
3:33
Roar
Katy Perry
3:42
Roulette
Katy Perry
3:18
Dark Horse
Katy PerryJuicy J
3:35
Swish Swish
Katy PerryNicki Minaj
4:02
Chained To The Rhythm
Katy PerrySkip Marley
3:57
Hideaway
Kiesza
4:12
Pumped Up
Klingande
2:57
Got U
Kokab
3:12
This Girl
KungsCookin' On 3 Burners
3:15
Fight Back With Love Tonight
Kush Kush
3:26
Sweet & Bitter
Kush Kush
3:01
Walk
Kwabs
3:34
Firestone
KygoConrad Sewell
4:31
Stole the Show
KygoParson James
3:42
It Ain't Me
KygoSelena Gomez
3:39
Across the water
L.B. One
3:16
Trust Me
L.B. OneLaenz
3:06
Tired Bones
L.B. OneLaenz
4:32
Tired Bones
Tired Bones
3:24
Applause
Lady Gaga
3:32
Summertime Sadness
Lana Del ReyCedric Gervais
3:34
Everything at Once
Lenka
2:37
Freak It Out
Leventina
3:03
I'm an Albatraoz
Liam
2:27
Higher Place
Like MikeDimitri VegasNe-Yo
2:54
Burn It Down
Linkin Park
3:51
Losing My Religion
LokeePearl Andersson
3:07
Euphoria
Loreen
3:01
My Heart Is Refusing Me
Loreen
3:43
Reality
Lost Frequencies
2:38
Are You with Me
Lost Frequencies
2:17
Other People
LP
3:35
Lost On You [Extended]
LP
4:36
Despacito
Luis FonsiDaddy Yankee
3:49
Échame La Culpa
Luis FonsiDemi Lovato
2:53
I Follow Rivers
Lykke Li
4:39
No Rest For The Wicked
Lykke Li
3:21
I Follow Rivers
Lykke Li
3:48
Can't Hold Us
MacklemoreRay Dalton
4:18
Thrift Shop
MacklemoreWänz
3:55
Don't Worry
MadconRay Dalton
3:34
Masterpiece
Madonna
3:58
Rude
MAGIC!
3:44
Feel
Mahmut OrhanSena Sener
2:52
Lean On
Major LazerDJ SnakeMØ
2:56
Light It Up
Major LazerNylaFuse ODG
2:46
Plus de toi
Mari FerrariMonodepthKinnie Lane
2:38
California
Mario Joy
3:12
Uptown Funk
Mark RonsonBruno Mars
3:55
Anti Hero
Marlon Roudette
3:27
Maps
Maroon 5
3:10
This Summer
Maroon 5
3:45
Friends
MarshmelloAnne-Marie
3:22
Animals
Martin Garrix
2:53
Focus On Me
MARUV
2:55
Drunk Groove
MARUVBoosin
3:46
Know My Love
Matt Nash
3:03
Kisses Back
Matthew Koma
3:45
I Know You Care
Matvey Emerson
4:09
Blame
Matvey Emerson
2:50
Sad Story
Merk & KremontAdy Suleiman
3:32
Hands Up
Merk & KremontDNCE
2:46
Tu Me Manques
Mia Martina
3:49
Antiheroes
Michael Mind Project
3:44
Miracles
Mike Candys
2:42
The Ocean
Mike PerryShy Martin
3:03
I Took A Pill In Ibiza
Mike Posner
3:18
We Can't Stop
Miley Cyrus
3:51
Stolen Dance
Milky Chance
5:15
Mr. Loverman
Mohombi
2:46
Waves feat. Chris Brown & T.I
Mr. ProbzChris BrownT.I.
3:09
Ohlala
Mr.Da-Nos
3:01
Snow White
Muttonheads
3:18
Animals
Nabiha
3:13
La La La
Naughty BoySam Smith
3:41
Waiting For The Night
Nelly Furtado
4:28
Am I Wrong
Nico & Vinz
4:05
Can't Stop Thinking About You
Oceana
2:48
Endless Summer
Oceana
3:29
Be Mine
Ofenbach
2:40
Paradise
OfenbachBenjamin Ingrosso
2:34
Katchi
OfenbachNick Waterhouse
2:30
Jackie Kennedy
Ola
3:03
I'm in Love
Ola
3:51
Shades of Grey
Oliver Heldens
3:25
Troublemaker
Olly MursFlo Rida
3:05
Connection
OneRepublic
2:28
Counting Stars
OneRepublic
4:17
If I Lose Myself
OneRepublicAlesso
3:33
Verge
Owl CityAloe Blacc
3:33
Just Like Fire
P!nk
3:35
Try
P!nk
4:07
Just Give Me a Reason
P!nkNate Ruess
4:04
Lying In The Sun
PalasticBright Sparks
3:06
We Are Beautiful
Panzer FlowerHubert Tubbs
3:42
Sorpresa
Paper Man
3:06
Runaway
Parachute Youth
3:18
Wicked Games
Parra For CuvaAnna Naklab
3:15
Get Lost
Paul Damixie
5:12
Every Breath You Take
PH Electro
2:44
Happy
Pharrell Williams
3:53
Wish You Were Mine
Philip George
2:57
Feel This Moment
PitbullChristina Aguilera
3:49
Timber
PitbullKesha
3:24
Fallin
Playmen
4:00
Fade to Love
Polina
3:56
Feel It Still
Portugal. The Man
2:42
Better Now
Post Malone
3:51
rockstar
Post Malone21 Savage
3:38
Human
Rag'n'Bone Man
3:19
You're Mine
Raving George
3:05
Diamonds
Rihanna
3:42
Anywhere
Rita Ora
3:35
Let You Love Me
Rita Ora
3:11
I Will Never Let You Down
Rita Ora
3:23
Sugar
Robin SchulzFrancesco Yates
3:39
Headlights
Robin SchulzIlsey
2:44
OK
Robin SchulzJames Blunt
3:09
Sun Goes Down
Robin SchulzJasmine Thompson
3:00
Prayer in C ()
Robin SchulzLilly Wood & The Prick
3:09
Blurred Lines
Robin ThickeT.I.Pharrell Williams
4:23
Ignis
Rompasso
3:31
Here She Comes Again
Röyksopp
5:02
Now and Later
Sage The Gemini
3:10
Summer on You
Sam Feldt
2:40
Money On My Mind
Sam Smith
3:12
I'm Not The Only One
Sam SmithA$AP Rocky
3:43
Firestarter
Samantha Jade
3:17
Sweet Harmony
Sans SouciPearl Andersson
3:37
4 AM
Scooter
3:17
The Black Pearl
Scotty
5:07
No Lie
Sean PaulDua Lipa
3:41
Reload
Sebastian IngrossoTommy TrashJohn Martin
3:33
Breathe
SeebNeev
3:59
Slow Down
Selena Gomez
3:30
Fearing Love
Serge DevantCamille Safiya
3:42
Habibi Love
ShaggyMohombiFaydeeCosti
3:37
Dare
Shakira
3:06
Can't Remember to Forget You
ShakiraRihanna
3:27
King Of The Jungle ()
SHANGUY
2:39
Stitches
Shawn Mendes
3:26
The Greatest
SiaKendrick Lamar
3:30
Cheap Thrills
SiaSean Paul
3:44
Easy Love
Sigala
2:39
Give Me Your Love
SigalaJohn NewmanNile Rodgers
3:29
Changing
SigmaPaloma Faith
3:11
Sunwaves
Slider
3:15
Another Day In Paradise
SliderPenny Foster
3:03
The Edge
Smash
5:35
The Night Is Young
SmashRidley
3:42
Lovers 2 Lovers
SmashRidley
2:52
Best Friend
Sofi TukkerNERVOThe KnocksAlisa Ueno
3:05
Call on Me
Starley
3:42
Papaoutai
Stromae
3:51
Tous Les Mêmes
Stromae
3:30
Wherever U Go
Swanky Tunes
3:18
Fix Me
Swanky Tunes
5:17
Skin & Bones
Swanky Tunes
5:51
Till the End
Swanky TunesGoing Deeper
3:15
Chipa-Lipa
Swanky TunesThe Parakit
3:02
Don't You Worry Child
Swedish House MafiaJohn Martin
3:32
Away
Tasha G
3:26
Something Wrong
Tasha G
3:45
I Knew You Were Trouble
Taylor Swift
3:39
Case départ
Team BS
4:11
To Let Myself Go
The AvenerAne Brun
4:14
Castle In The Snow
The AvenerKadebostany
3:32
Fade Out Lines
The AvenerPhoebe Killdeer
4:36
Something Just Like This
The ChainsmokersColdplay
4:07
Don't Let Me Down
The ChainsmokersDaya
3:28
When I Hold You
The Parakit
3:10
Save Me
The ParakitAlden JacobAnchalee
2:58
Later Bitches
The Prince Karma
4:08
Hall of Fame
The Script
3:21
Superheroes
The Script
4:05
Walks Like Rihanna
The Wanted
3:22
Can't Feel My Face
The Weeknd
3:33
The Hills
The Weeknd
4:02
I Feel It Coming
The WeekndDaft Punk
4:29
Starboy
The WeekndDaft Punk
3:50
Red Lights
Tiësto
3:21
On My Way
TiëstoBright Sparks
3:03
Jackie Chan
TiëstoDzekoPremePost Malone
3:35
BOOM
TiëstoSevenn
2:33
La Cancion
Tim3bomb
2:54
Magic
Tim3bombTim Schou
3:33
Love Who Loves You Back
Tokio Hotel
3:40
Leave a Light On
Tom Walker
3:06
Lead The Way
Tonic
2:46
Heathens
Twenty One Pilots
3:15
Stressed Out
Twenty One Pilots
3:22
Purpose
U-thEmily Hare
3:18
Tell Me Who
Vanotek
3:21
Back to Me
Vanotek, Eneli
3:34
Back to Me
VanotekEneli
3:34
Scream & Shout
will.i.amBritney Spears
4:12
#thatPOWER
will.i.amJustin Bieber
4:40
Ego
Willy William
3:27
See You Again
Wiz KhalifaCharlie Puth
3:49
Hundred Miles
YALLGabriela Richardson
2:50
King
Years & Years
3:34
Shotgun
Yellow ClawRochelle
3:13
Lush Life
Zara Larsson
3:21
Ain't My Fault
Zara Larsson
3:44
Dusk Till Dawn
ZAYNSia
3:59
I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
ZAYNTaylor Swift
4:07
Stay The Night
ZeddHayley Williams
3:37
Beautiful Now
ZeddJon Bellion
3:38
Faded
ZHU
3:43
