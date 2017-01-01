Главная
Семейное кафе: день
Легкие поп-композиции.
Door Ajar
A-Ha
3:46
Goodbye Temson
A-Ha
3:35
Mythomania
A-Ha
3:49
Freshness - Extended Mix
Accurate
5:17
Brave Souls
Adele RobertsChristopher Lewis
2:01
Blue South
Afterlife
5:23
Phantom Of The Disco
al l bo
4:03
Walls Of Tears
al l bo
5:22
Sweet Love
Alloise
3:11
Don’t You Love Me
Andy Caldwell feat. Amma
5:16
Just Be Good to Me (feat. Ange
Angelina
4:52
Righteous
Anggun
3:34
The Ocean
Apayao Beats
4:16
Sing It Back
Ash & Naila
2:21
Magic Sky - Riccioni Mix
Ashley Beedle Presents The London Heavy Disco Revue
6:13
Good Good Time
BAD BROTHER
3:08
Lost Your Mind
BAD BROTHER
3:45
Breakdown
Bag Raiders
4:51
Shooting Stars
Bag Raiders
3:55
Sunlight
Bag Raiders
4:03
Friend Inside
Bag Raiders
3:18
Inside Out
Belezamusica
6:58
Call It Whatever
Bella Thorne
5:54
Something For The Weekend
Ben Westbeech
4:31
Follow Your Heart
Benjamin Makin
4:33
Young
Benjamin Makin
3:05
Central Reservation
Beth Orton
4:38
Touche
Bob Sinclar
2:55
Back in My Life
Boxer & Forbes pres. Dandy
4:00
Brazilian Love Affair
Brazilian Love Affair Project
4:02
Still Waters
Breakbot
5:26
Foolin
Bronx Cheer
6:42
Can't Get Enough
C-ro feat. Megan Tuck
5:40
Outside
Calvin Harris Feat. Ellie Goulding
3:47
In the Dark
Camila Cabello
3:39
Hallelujah Anyway
Candi Staton
7:05
Feels Like
Carlo Runia
6:28
Missing You
Carlos Vargas feat. Nicole Mitchell
5:07
Jewel
Cash Cash
2:58
Need Your Lovin
Central Avenue
7:02
Do For Love
Central Avenue
7:43
Feeling Blue
Charles Certain
4:36
Dancing
Chester Hector
3:54
Today I'm Gonna Love You
Chester Hector
3:39
Skies
Chiffre 100
6:33
Watching Through
Chiffre 100
6:34
Seasons
Chris Lago
5:42
Carry me away
Chris Lake feat. Emma Hewitt
6:02
My Girl Is Calling Me
Chromeo
2:19
Don't Walk Away
Chromeo
3:31
Outta Sight
Chromeo
2:34
Night By Night
Chromeo
3:47
Dreamers
Chynna Taylor
3:30
Ghost
Cirillo
4:41
Ecoutes
Climatic
5:38
Voyance
Cloud
4:50
Pitch The Baby
Cocteau Twins
3:14
Switch
Collective Sound Members
5:07
Nights Like This
Collin Beasley
4:36
No Sleepin
Corina, Feauring Jj
3:36
Sol y Mar
Costaluna
5:10
Magnetise
Crazy P
6:10
Scrap The Book
CRAZY P
4:20
Feel the Sun
Crossing Colors
5:43
Beyond
Daft Punk
4:50
Love, Trust, Believe(Feat. Lor
Daishi Dance
6:32
Despacito
Dalminjo Feat. Malena
6:25
Opportunity
DeeJasonDD Feat. JasonDee feat. Jason
5:30
Celebrate
Degrees Of Motion
7:34
Fragile
DeJazzed
4:25
Fallin
Del Baldo
3:07
Baby on You Now
Delicious Things
4:30
It's No Good
Depeche Mode
5:58
Simple Things
Distant People Feat. Chappell
5:35
Speak To Me (Jon Cutler Distan
Dj Dealer Feat. Lisa Millett
4:28
I'm Missing You
DJ Franky, Nollo
4:36
The One
DJ Mfr & D'layna Presents Marco Celone
5:33
Push Down
Dj MrG
4:27
Dj_Quincy_Ortiz_-_Sexy_Days
Dj Quincy Ortiz
3:46
Happiness - Playa Charts Remix
DJ Residance
5:22
Drama
DJ Rhythm Presents Soul Theory
8:13
Like A Robot
Dogg Master & Busta Brown
3:17
Closer To Heaven
Dominik Buechele
3:19
Control U
Dos Buratinos
6:30
A Little Direction
Doug Westcott
3:48
I Believe in Me
Doug Westcott
3:59
Cheek To Cheek
Dual Session
3:38
Fallen into
EddieGeorgeSruthilaya Subiksha
4:23
Forbidden City
Electronic
4:04
Everybody Dance
Ele㏏ro Organik Feat. Chriﬅian Fontana
6:25
The Game
Emin
3:09
Enjoy the Silence
Erdinc Erdogdu feat. Kivanch K
5:00
What Is Love - Dj Ravel Deep Dub
Eric Delgado
5:59
Touch
Eric Kupper Feat Belle
5:08
Find The Way
Ethan White & Lisa Shaw
6:11
Blind
Feder feat. Emmi
5:35
Lifetime for You
Felix Zimmer
3:59
The Ones You Love
Frankie Knuckles & The Shapesh
5:13
Destination- Love
Ftvbeach
4:03
Living It All
Ftvbeach
4:35
I Belive In You
Full Intention
6:56
Mille Et Une Nuit Des Desires Feat. Ana Carril Obiols
Gabin
5:43
Hearts On Fire
Gavin James
3:17
Easy
Handsome Poets
3:34
Back Together
Hardsoul Feat. Ron Carroll
8:36
Waterfalls
Harold Maxwell
4:49
Rapture
Harry Vincent
3:41
Aquamarine [Chris Coco's balearica mix]
Heather №va
6:59
I'll Do It
Heidi Montag
3:30
Soul Heaven
Henrik B
6:55
Come on Reach Out - Original Mix
Homo Novo
5:18
Morning Sun
Incognito
4:34
Take Me Down To Mexico
Inna
4:08
Wonder Why
Ipanov
5:20
Not for Nothing
Isac Elliot
4:02
I Wrote a Song for You
Isac Elliot
3:46
No One Else
Isac Elliot
3:32
What About Me
Isac Elliot
3:14
Without You
Jamie Lewis & Marc Evans
7:58
The King Of Dance
Jazztronik
8:45
Stay One More Night
JazzyFunk
6:18
2people (2011 rework)__dcup remix
jean jacques smoothie feat tara busch
4:13
New York House
Jellybean Feat. Marlon D.
5:36
Don't Be So Hard On Yourself
Jess Glynne
3:35
No Rights No Wrongs
Jess Glynne
4:02
Heal This Heartbreak
Jls
3:45
Never Give It Up
John Newman
3:14
What It Feels Like (Quentin Ha
Joi Cardwell
5:47
Keep Mooving
Jommes Tatze
5:01
It's You It's Me
Kaskade
5:25
Sorry
Kaskade
5:22
Life Is A Gift
Kb
5:07
Get Off The Wall
Kcat
8:03
Princess Diamond
Kero UnoKelsey Bulkin
4:22
Like A Dream To Me
Keⅵn Yoﬅ
5:26
Soсando Contigo
Kiko Navarro
5:11
Body & Soul (Original Vocal Mi
Kings Of Groove Feat Andrea Lo
7:33
One Of These Days
Kraak & Smaak
8:04
Dancing
Kylie Minogue
2:58
Into The Blue
Kylie Minogue
4:11
Mind Expansions Feat. Malya Ja
Kyotoa Jazz Massive
7:34
Let Me Down Gently
La Roux
5:40
The Last One Standing
Ladytron
3:12
Getaway
Latin Hustlers featuring Cate
6:16
Surrender
Laura Pausini
3:57
Good Time
Leela James
7:30
Sweet Dreams
Lika Morgan
5:53
People Hold On [New Jersey Jazz Mix]
Lisa Stansfield
6:48
Help Me Lose My Mind
London GrammarDisclosure
4:04
Believe Me (Feat. Beth Aggett) [hot Sand Remix]
Loui And Scibi
5:46
Better Place
Lov.E
5:37
One More Dance
Luxury Grooves
4:03
Ocean Chill
Luxury Grooves
4:46
Stay This Way
Luxury Grooves
3:35
Que Fazer
Luxury Grooves
4:14
Solitude
Luxury Grooves
4:48
Summer In Love
Luxury Grooves
4:54
Dance of Love
Luxury Grooves
4:25
It's All About You
Luxury Grooves
5:17
Freeze This Moment
Luxury Grooves
4:13
Steve Mcqueen
M83
3:48
We Own The Sky
M83
5:02
The Fear
Marcapasos
6:32
Break These Chains
Marcus Collins
2:27
Uptown Funk
Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars
4:30
Eyelet
Marker Starling
2:55
Be Without You
Mary J. Blige
8:39
Push Me
Masha TowerEvery Night AssociationEvery Night Association feat. Masha Tower
4:06
My Love
Mason & Moonbootica
4:39
Blend
Masterbuilders
5:14
Can't Give Back
Matteo Brossette feat. Andrew Westermann
6:05
Free Your Mind
Matteo Vanetti
5:46
Stranger Things
Maxence LuchiAnne-Caroline Joy
3:37
Standing Strong
Maⅺne Inniss
7:52
Dreaming of You
Medsound
4:59
Believe
Melchyor A
5:41
Borderline
Michael Gray Feat. Shelly Poole
3:14
Sun Is Shining
Microwave Monkeys feat. Nita
4:50
Ravin
Mighty RealNormanEric NormanNorman & Real
5:09
Heaven
Mike Scot Feat Miss Bunty & Saxy Mr. S
6:07
I Don't Belong To You
Milck
3:33
Playa Blanca - Formentera Cafe Edit
Mixologist
4:43
Show Me Love
Mobin Master Feat. Robin S.
7:43
Why Does My Heart Feel so Bad
Moby
6:12
Natural Blues
Moby
7:17
All Night Long
Mood II Swing
6:12
Passing Time-Live Mix
Mood Ii Swing Feat Tara J
5:53
Keep Me Satisfied
Morten Truﬅ & Angie Brown
8:53
Dirty Dance
Muzzaik
5:39
Work It
Muzzaik Pres Urh
8:36
Universal
Nate James
7:10
We're Fun
New Body Electric
4:14
Funktown
New Body Electric
2:49
As Much as I Can
New Body Electric
3:23
Good Good Heat
New Body Electric
4:34
Put Your Hands on
No Halo
7:29
True
Nora En Pure
5:48
The Devil's Tears
On June Feat. Tesity
4:00
Little White Lies
One Direction
3:17
Ibiza Salt - Deep Voice Mix
Paul Welsh
2:53
International Love
Pitbull
3:48
Love for Days
Purple Disco MachinePurple Disco Machine & Boris DlugoschBoris Dlugosch
3:15
Tommy
Rachel Laing
4:33
The Light
Raw Artistic Soul Feat Ursula Rucker
5:22
Don't Want You Back
Rebecca Ferguson
3:19
Without A Woman
Rebecca Ferguson
4:25
Paradise
Redlounge Orchestra
5:02
Rio
Riovolt
4:54
Ride the storm
Roachford and M.Y.N.C. project
6:10
Show Me Love
Robin Schulz & J.U.D.G.E.
4:18
Home
Romi Cage
3:35
Beautiful day without you
Röyksopp
3:12
Can't You See
Saccao
3:06
Shine on Me
Sadie Smith
3:53
Mean What You Say
Sadie Smith
3:38
Bang!
Sandy Rivera feat. April
6:45
Are You Ready to Fly - Sun Rah Edit
Sarah Carlsson
5:40
Reach Out
Sean McCabe
5:44
Something About You
Sean McCabe
6:03
Holding On
Sean McCabe
3:34
Everything's Allright
Sean McCabe
5:40
Somethin' For Nothin' feat. Big Ed and Diane Charlemagne
Sean McCabe
4:42
Naturally
Selena Gomez & The Scene
3:22
Secret
Sergio TDim Gerrard
3:09
Wicked Game - Trop House Chilled Mix
Seven Seas
5:31
Hands
Sierra and the Radicals
2:47
One
Simon Grey Feat. Kylie Auldiﬅ
7:46
Behind The Door
Sixth Finger
3:28
Right Back
Slider & Magnit
3:15
Up to You
Solanos
5:35
Not Giving Up On Love
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
2:55
Can't Fight This Feeling
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
3:39
Our Time
Soul Emphasis
5:31
Feels Like Home
Soul Source Production
6:46
New Dimension
Soulmagic vs. Imagination
7:00
To Be House
SSR
6:27
Can't You See
Stage Rockers Feat. Dessy Slavova
6:35
Get Naked
Starbeach Feat. D'empress
7:17
We Got This
Stay Tuned
3:06
Its Like Nothing
Stephanie Cooke
6:12
I Thank You
Stephanie CookeMark Di Meo
6:55
Don't Leave Me Behind
Streetlife Originals
5:02
Move It
SW
3:19
My First Love (Terry Hunter Vo
Syren
5:54
Thagroover
Tafubar
3:50
Avicii - Hey Brother
Teemid
5:09
Strut
Televisor
3:47
Automagic
Televisor
3:49
Neon
Televisor
4:15
Pinup
Televisor
3:26
Old Skool
Televisor
5:17
Life
Televisor Feat. Iris
3:34
Stand Up!
Televisor Feat. Maya Killtron
4:52
I Gotta Feeling
The Black Eyed Peas
4:06
A Perfect Lie
The Engine Room
3:27
So Alive - Retro Club Mix
The Miami Collective
7:43
Hygge
The Ox
3:54
We Won't Fall Down
The Solution
3:48
You Are
The Solution
4:33
Perfection
The Solution
4:35
Watch Me
The Solution
3:38
Song for Edit
Tiger Stripes Feat Kerri Chandler
5:04
Summer Wine
Tradelove
5:12
Secret Destinations
Unaware
4:45
The Good Heart
Unknown Artist
4:37
King Club - You Were Singing
Va
7:26
Shana - Uyangichomela
Va
7:43
Shake
Vanbot
3:54
Don't Let Me Go
Vibrant Groove Project
3:40
One Step Away
Villablue
5:31
Guest List - Can't Come In
Wayne Lange
5:29
Sometimes vs. Other Times
Wild Pines
3:38
Doing the Best I Can
Wild Pines
4:18
Young Believer
Wild Pines
4:47
Runaway
Will Young
4:41
Oh So Dear
Yard
5:50
