Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
Контакты
РУС
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Романтик для двоих
Красивые иностранные песни о любви в исполнении современных поп исполнителей и классики 80-х.
Living In Danger
Ace Of Base
3:28
Someone Like You
ADELE
4:45
Make You Feel My Love
ADELE
3:32
I Miss You
Adele
5:48
When We Were Young
ADELE
4:50
Rolling In The Deep
Adele
3:47
Crazy
Aerosmith
2:56
Cryin
Aerosmith
4:56
Slow Dance
AJ Mitchell feat. Ava Max
2:58
Let Me Down Slowly
Alec Benjamin feat. Alessia Cara
2:49
I Believe
Alex Hepburn
2:38
Moi...Lolita
Alezee
4:27
How Things Used to Be
Ali Gatie
2:41
What If I Told You That I Love You
Ali Gatie
3:13
Wasted Energy
Alicia Keys
4:19
Underdog
Alicia Keys
3:28
You Save Me feat. Snoh Aalegra
Alicia Keys
3:41
3 Hour Drive feat. Sampha
Alicia Keys
4:01
Love Looks Better
Alicia Keys
3:23
Good Job
Alicia Keys
3:50
Gramercy Park
Alicia Keys
3:12
Authors Of Forever
Alicia Keys
3:37
Me x 7 feat. Tierra Whack
Alicia Keys
3:33
Jill Scott feat. Jill Scott
Alicia Keys
4:05
Perfect Way To Die
Alicia Keys
3:31
Truth Without Love
Alicia Keys
2:34
Show Me Love feat. Miguel
Alicia Keys
3:15
So Done feat. Khalid
Alicia Keys
3:55
Time Machine
Alicia Keys
4:30
Show Me Love
Alicia Keys feat. Miguel
3:15
Big In Japan
Alphaville
3:40
Return To Love
Andrea Bocelli feat. Ellie Goulding
4:34
Fall On Me
Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli
3:54
And I Feel
Andru Donalds
3:19
Then
Anne-Marie
3:34
Why
Annie Lennox
4:52
Turn Back Time
Aqua
4:09
Pure Love
Arash feat. Helena
3:13
One Point Perspective
Arctic Monkeys
3:28
God is a woman
Ariana Grande
3:17
No Tears Left to Cry
Ariana Grande
3:26
imagine
Ariana Grande
3:32
boyfriend
Ariana Grande Social House
3:06
Love Me Harder
Ariana Grande, The Weeknd
3:48
Obsession
Army Of Lovers
3:41
Burn Like a Fire
As Animals
3:11
Mas Gue Nada
Astrud Gilberto
2:35
Thinking Of You
ATC
3:47
Friends
Aura Dione
3:30
Tough Love
Avicii feat. Agnes, Vargas & Lagola
3:11
SOS
Avicii feat. Aloe Blacc
2:37
Never Leave Me
Avicii feat. Joe Janiak
2:51
I Love You
Avril Lavigne
4:02
Wish You Were Here
Avril Lavigne
3:45
How Come, How Long
Babyface feat. Stevie Wonder
5:13
I Want It That Way
Backstreet Boys
3:30
Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Backstreet Boys
3:35
Divide
Bastille
3:52
Those Nights
Bastille
4:29
Another Place
Bastille Alessia Cara
3:33
This Body
BAUM
3:43
I.F.L.Y
Bazzi
2:45
Beautiful
Bazzi
3:00
Circle In The Sand
Belinda Carlisle
3:26
Sex Sells
Benefit
3:55
I Miss You
Beyoncé
2:59
lovely
Billie Eilish
3:20
my strange addiction
Billie Eilish
2:59
i love you
Billie Eilish
4:51
A Matter Of Trust
Billy Joel
3:57
Strange Birds
Birdy
3:03
Never Tear Us Apart
Bishop Briggs
3:14
Wonderful Life
Black
4:46
Sacrifice
Black Atlass
3:29
Knockin' On Heaven's Door
Bob Dylan
2:31
Three Little Birds
Bob Marley & The Wailers
3:00
One In A Million
Bosson
3:30
I Believe
Bosson
3:47
Maybe
Brainstorm
4:04
Between Me And You
Brandon Flowers
4:39
Long Distance
Brandy
3:51
The clouds
Brazzavile
3:23
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Brian Newman feat. Lady Gaga
4:22
Just The Way You Are
Bruno Mars
3:38
Grenade
Bruno Mars
3:43
Versace On The Floor
Bruno Mars
4:21
Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman
Bryan Adams
4:48
Cloud 9
Bryan Adams
3:00
Please Forgive Me
Bryan Adams
3:52
Inside Out
Bryan Adams
4:25
Don T Stop The Dance
Bryan Ferry
4:16
Slave To Love
Bryan Ferry
4:24
Lovers Never Die
C'line Dion
2:51
No Matter What
Calum Scott
3:56
You Are The Reason
Calum Scott & Leona Lewis
3:11
Easy
Camila Cabello
3:16
Cry for Me
Camila Cabello
3:09
This Love
Camila Cabello
3:40
Please Me
Cardi B Bruno Mars
3:20
Midnight Caller
Chase & Status feat. Clare Maguire
3:45
Lucky
Chelsea Cutler Alexander 23
2:29
Strong Enough
Cher
3:24
Dove L Amore
Cher
3:33
All Or Nothing
Cher
3:38
Lady In Red
Chris De Burgh
3:54
A Woman S Heart
Chris De Burgh
4:50
Wicked Game
Chris Isaak
4:46
Josephine
Chris Rea
4:12
On The Beach
Chris Rea
3:31
And You My Love
Chris Rea
4:25
Auberge
Chris Rea
3:46
Sweet Summer Day
Chris Rea
4:33
Hurt
Christina Aguilera
4:03
Falling In Love
Cigarettes After Sex
4:05
Heavenly
Cigarettes After Sex
4:48
Sweet
Cigarettes After Sex
4:52
Right Here Waiting
Cliff Richard
4:20
Don't Forget About Me
CLOVES
4:28
We All Fall In Love Sometimes
Coldplay
3:59
Don't Panic
Coldplay
2:38
Yellow
Coldplay
4:26
True Love
Coldplay
4:06
Miracles
Coldplay, Big Sean
4:36
Hate How Much I Love You
Conor Maynard
2:55
Walking Away
Craig David
3:10
Seven Days
Craig David
3:51
Rise And Fall
Craig David Sting
4:35
I Just Died In Your Arms
Cutting Crew
4:15
The Power of Love
Dalton Harris feat. James Arthur
3:13
Crazy All My Life
Daniel Powter
4:11
If Only You
Danny
3:22
Insatiable
Darren Hayes
4:21
Strange Relationships
Darren Hayes
4:03
Leap Of Faith
David Charvet
4:40
Black Black Heart
David Usher
3:40
Un Italien A Paris
Davide Esposito
3:23
Be Alright
Dean Lewis
3:16
Chemicals
Dean Lewis
3:41
Crazy to Love You
Decco, Alex Clare
2:51
Never Go Back
Dennis Lloyd
2:55
Enjoy The Silence
Depeche Mode
3:53
Freelove
Depeche Mode
3:41
You Gotta Be
Des Ree
3:51
Life
Des Ree
3:17
Voyage Voyage
Desireless
4:12
Thank You
Dido
3:19
Hunter
Dido
3:47
Just Us
DJ Khaled feat. SZA
3:41
I Love You Always Forever
Donna Lewis
3:57
A Night Off
Drake feat. Lloyd
3:14
New Rules
Dua Lipa
3:32
Arcade
Duncan Laurence
3:03
Come Undone
Duran Duran
3:54
Save Tonight
Eagle Eye Cherry
3:34
Cold Coffee
Ed Sheeran
4:14
Photograph
Ed Sheeran
4:19
Best Part of Me
Ed Sheeran feat. YEBBA
4:03
Even If
Ella Eyre
4:02
My Blood
Ellie Goulding
3:54
Flux
Ellie Goulding
3:49
Love Me Like You Do
Ellie Goulding
4:08
Blessed
Elton John
3:59
Sacrifice
Elton John
4:01
Believe
Elton John
4:07
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
Elton John
3:56
Nikita
Elton John
3:53
Alison
Elvis Costello
3:24
Suspicious Minds
Elvis Presley
3:44
Read All About It, Pt. III
Emeli Sandé
4:43
Big Big World
Emilia
3:18
What Took You So Long
Emma Bunton
3:50
Maybe
Emma Bunton
3:44
West Coast Love
Emotional Oranges
3:35
Sleep
Enigma
4:59
Bailamos
Enrique Iglesias
3:12
Be With You
Enrique Iglesias
3:27
Hero
Enrique Iglesias
4:20
Could I Have This Kiss Forever feat. Whitney Houston
Enrique Iglesias
3:55
Lost Inside Your Love
Enrique Iglesias Johanta Austin
3:42
Could I Have The Kiss Forever
Enrique Iglesias Whitney Houston
3:55
Only Time
Enya
3:11
Missing
Everything But The Girl
3:55
There For You
Eves Karydas
4:12
Aint Nobody Love Me Better
Felix Jaehn Jasmine Thompson
3:03
Book Of Love
Felix Jaehn Polina
3:16
All Love
FLETCHER
3:13
Jenny of Oldstones
Florence + The Machine
3:08
The End Of Love
Florence + The Machine
4:41
Lemon Tree
Fool S Garden
3:04
Let Your Heart Hold Fast
Fort Atlantic
3:46
All The Way
Frank Sinatra
3:32
Lost Without You
Freya Ridings
3:45
Crazy Love
Future Animals
3:31
Magic
Gabrielle Aplin
4:05
My Mistake
Gabrielle Aplin
4:24
Losing Me
Gabrielle Aplin JP Cooper
3:00
Unchained Melody
Gareth Gates
3:53
Anyone Of Us
Gareth Gates
3:45
Steel Got The Blues
Gary Moore
3:57
Got My Mind Set On You
George Harrision
3:23
Jesus To A Child
George Michael
4:49
Careless Whisper
George Michael
4:27
Mi Chico Latino
Geri Halliwell
3:04
Need Your Love
Gryffin Seven Lions Noah Kahan
3:25
What Is Love
Haddaway
4:26
Back In The Water
HAEVN
3:09
Capital Letters
Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop®
3:39
Finally beautiful stranger
Halsey
3:41
Sorry
Halsey
3:40
Adore You
Harry Styles
3:27
She
Harry Styles
6:02
Fix
Hazel English
3:42
Need You Right Now feat. Hayley Warner
HEDEGAARD
3:25
Need You Right Now
HEDEGAARD feat. Hayley Warner
3:25
Movement
Hozier
3:57
Take Me To Church
Hozier
4:02
Stay
Hurts
3:54
Next To Me
Imagine Dragons
3:50
Dont Be So Shy
Imany
3:10
You Will Never Know
Imany
3:47
Call Me
Imelda May, Jack Savoretti
2:55
Whiskey Tango
Jack Savoretti
3:41
Deep Waters
Jack Savoretti
3:45
Say You Won't Let Go
James Arthur
3:31
If You Ever Want To Be In Love.
James Bay
3:59
Wild Love
James Bay
3:17
You Re Beautiful
James Blunt
3:26
Tell Me That You Love Me
James Smith
3:14
You & Me
James TW
3:51
When You Love Someone
James TW
3:36
Doing Better
Jamie Isaac
3:35
Ride It
Jay Sean
3:10
All I want
Jehro
3:20
It's Amazing
Jem
3:55
Waiting For Tonight
Jennifer Lopez
4:04
Brave
Jennifer Lopez
4:06
Ain T It Funny
Jennifer Lopez
3:46
Crush
Jennifer Paige
3:12
One Touch
Jess Glynne, Jax Jones
3:17
Love Will Save The World
Jessie J
3:46
LOVE IN THE DARK
Jessie Reyez
4:00
Wildest Moments
Jessie Ware
3:42
Feels Like Coming Home
Jetta
4:04
Safe in These Arms
Jimmy Somerville
4:36
One Of Us
Joan Osborn
4:34
N Oblies Jamais
Joe Cocker
3:29
Summer In The City
Joe Cocker
3:42
You Can Leave Your Hat On
Joe Cocker
4:09
My Father Son
Joe Cocker
4:22
All of Me Radio Edit
John Legend
2:58
Made to Love
John Legend
4:00
Baby
Joker Bra VIZE
2:28
I See Love
Jonas Blue
2:53
Love Her
Jonas Brothers
3:13
Used To Be
Jonas Brothers
3:05
playground love
Josef Salvat
2:58
River
Josh Groban
4:13
She's On My Mind
JP Cooper
2:58
In These Arms
JP Cooper
3:28
Now that the loves gone
Juan Camus
3:55
A Dios Le Pido
Juanes
3:23
Jump feat. Trippie Redd
Julia Michaels
3:27
17
Julia Michaels
3:02
If You Need Me
Julia Michaels
3:36
Anxiety
Julia Michaels feat. Selena Gomez
3:30
Private Dancer
Julian Perretta & Feder
3:08
i love you i love you
JUNG
4:08
Yummy
Justin Bieber
3:30
Get Me
Justin Bieber feat. Kehlani
3:05
Yummy
Justin Bieber Summer Walker
3:29
Let it Be Me
Justin Jesso Nina Nesbitt
3:39
Pusher Love Girl
Justin Timberlake
8:02
Déjà Vu
Katy Perry
3:17
Harleys In Hawaii
Katy Perry
3:05
Small Talk
Katy Perry
2:42
Love Too Much
Keane
3:09
Somewhere Only We Know
Keane
3:57
Ain't It Like A Woman
Keith Urban
3:16
Live With
Keith Urban
3:18
God Whispered Your Name
Keith Urban
3:52
Better Than I Am
Keith Urban
4:31
One Too Many feat. P!nk
Keith Urban
3:23
Soul Food
Keith Urban
2:36
Superman
Keith Urban
2:50
We Were feat. Eric Church
Keith Urban
3:08
Because of You
Kelly Clarkson
3:39
Addicted
Kelly Clarkson
3:57
Outta My Head
Khalid
2:57
Paradise
Khalid
2:53
Get You The Moon
Kina feat. Sn'w
2:59
Bitter Blue
Kind Of Blue
3:58
Happy Together
King Princess Mark Ronson
3:06
Water Flow
Klyne
3:44
Stole The Show
Kygo Parson James
3:41
Higher Love
Kygo Whitney Houston
3:48
Carry On
Kygo, Rita Ora
3:35
In Your Eyes
Kylie Minogue
3:15
Can T Get You Out Of My Head
Kylie Minogue
3:39
I'll Never Love Again Extended Version
Lady Gaga
5:28
Alejandro
Lady Gaga
4:07
The Cure
Lady Gaga
3:31
Music To My Eyes
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
3:19
I Don't Know What Love Is
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
2:57
Shallow Radio Edit
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
3:37
Doin' Time
Lana Del Rey
3:22
Cola
Lana Del Rey
4:20
Fuck it I love you
Lana Del Rey
3:38
Love song
Lana Del Rey
3:49
Lust For Life feat. The Weeknd
Lana Del Rey
4:24
Summertime Sadness
Lana Del Rey
4:06
hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but I have it
Lana Del Rey
5:24
Valentine's Day
LANY
3:37
There's No Way
Lauv
2:54
Sad Forever
Lauv
3:23
Sad Forever
Lauv
3:23
Can T Fight The Moonlight
Leann Rimes
3:32
Without You
Ledisi
3:50
WKND
Ledisi
5:00
Anything For You
Ledisi
4:17
In It To Win
Ledisi
4:07
Now or Never
Ledisi
5:27
Stay Gone
Ledisi
3:37
Next Time
Ledisi
5:09
One
Ledisi
4:06
Same Love
Ledisi
4:34
Stone
Ledisi
4:11
What Kinda Love Is That
Ledisi
4:05
Wake Up
Ledisi
5:04
Where I Am
Ledisi
3:05
Low
Lenny Kravitz
5:19
Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi
3:02
Hold Me While You Wait
Lewis Capaldi
3:25
Home With You
Liam Payne
3:01
Bedroom Floor
Liam Payne
3:08
For You
Liam Payne Rita Ora
4:04
Ain't No Sunshine
Lighthouse Family
3:41
Behind Blue Eyes
Limp Bizkit
4:30
Say You, Say Me
Lionel Richie
4:00
Oh Woman Oh Man
London Grammar
4:37
Reality
Lost Frequencies
2:38
Are You With Me
Lost Frequencies
3:26
Midi sur novembre
Louane feat. Julien Doré
3:04
Two of Us Acoustic
Louis Tomlinson
3:46
Nostalgia
Louise Rademakers
3:02
Lost On You
LP
4:26
Love Someone
Lukas Graham
3:25
What Happened To Perfect
Lukas Graham
3:56
Don't Say You Love Me
M2M
3:45
Mad Love
Mabel
2:49
Mercy
Madame Monsieur
3:59
Secret
Madonna
3:09
Hung Up
Madonna
3:21
You Ll See
Madonna
4:27
I'll Remember
Madonna
4:23
Laisla Bonita
Madonna
3:48
Like A Prayer
Madonna
3:41
You're Not Alone
Mads Langer
3:11
Rude
MAGIC!
3:44
Rapide
Mahmood
4:03
When I Dream At Night
Marc Antony
3:38
Without You
Mariah Carey
3:18
My All
Mariah Carey
3:50
With You
Mariah Carey
3:47
About Love
MARINA
3:34
Let Me Love You
Mario
4:09
Find U Again
Mark Ronson feat. Camila Cabello
2:56
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
3:37
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Acoustic Version
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
3:41
New Age
Marlon Roudette
2:59
Sugar
Maroon 5
3:55
Wait
Maroon 5
4:19
She Will Be Loved
Maroon 5
4:18
Wake Up Call
Maroon 5
3:08
This Love
Maroon 5
3:13
Girls Like You
Maroon 5
3:55
Girls Like You
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
3:55
Ocean feat. Khalid
Martin Garrix
3:36
Used To Love
Martin Garrix feat. Dean Lewis
3:56
If This World Were Mine
Marvin Gaye
6:14
All About The Money
Meja
2:52
Never Be The Same Again
Melanie C
3:08
When a Man Loves a Woman
Michael Bolton
3:51
When I Fall In Love
Michael Bublé
4:03
Liberian Girl
Michael Jackson
3:06
Billie Jean
Michael Jackson
4:44
Who Is It
Michael Jackson
3:44
They Don T Care About Us
Michael Jackson
4:20
Give In To Me
Michael Jackson
4:13
Black Or White
Michael Jackson
3:16
Ready To Call This Love
MIKA Jack Savoretti
3:49
Another Cup Of Coffee
Mike The Mechanics
4:08
Over My Shoulder
Mike The Mechanics
3:14
Song About You
Mike Posner
3:10
Move On
Mike Posner
2:58
Cherish You
Mikky Ekko
4:24
I Would Die For You
Miley Cyrus
2:53
Porcelain
Moby
3:59
Lady
Modjo
3:25
Sing It Back
Moloko
3:17
Je T Aime Melancolie
Mylene Farmer
4:08
Pourvu Qu Elles Soient Douses
Mylene Farmer
4:08
California
Mylene Farmer
3:52
Comme Jai Mai
Mylene Farmer
3:45
Lamour Nest Rien
Mylene Farmer
4:15
Sans Contrefacon
Mylene Farmer
4:06
Desenchantee
Mylene Farmer
4:32
Every Time I See Your Smile
N Evergreen
3:30
Speechless
Naomi Scott
3:28
Miss You Like Crazy
Natalie Cole
3:54
Shiver
Natalie Imbruglia
3:44
Torn
Natalie Imbruglia
3:48
Lost
Natalie Prass
3:10
So Strong
Naughty Boy feat. Chasing Grace
3:36
La La La
Naughty Boy feat. Sam Smith
3:40
La vita e
Nek
4:21
Dilemma
Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland
4:51
Say It Right
Nelly Furtado
3:18
Slow Hands
Niall Horan
3:08
You And Me
Niall Horan
3:05
Put A Little Love On Me
Niall Horan
3:44
I Want Your Love
Nile Rodgers & Chic
4:56
Somebody Special
Nina Nesbitt
3:18
Don T Speak
No Doubt
4:11
Where Do You Go
No Mercy
4:17
In the Morning
Norah Jones
4:06
If You Were Mine feat. Lil Yachty
Ocean Park Standoff
3:24
If You Were Mine feat. Lil Yachty
Ocean Park Standoff feat. Lil Yachty
3:24
Cry Cry
Oceana
3:10
Can't Stop Thinking About You
Oceana
2:48
In And Out Of Love
Oh Wonder
2:57
Apologize
One Republic
3:04
All Fall Down Album Version
OneRepublic
4:04
Somebody To Love
OneRepublic
3:01
What About Us
P!nk
4:31
Please Don't Leave Me
P!nk
3:51
I'll be missing you
P. Diddy
4:45
Why Can't I Change
Passenger
3:11
My Love
Paul McCartney, Wings
4:10
We Were Young
Petit Biscuit, JP Cooper
3:34
Problems
Petit Biscuit, Lido
3:39
Another Day In Paradise
Phil Collins
4:23
Take My Love
Plazma
3:41
Circles
Post Malone
3:34
I Ll Stand By You
Pretenders
3:42
I Want To Break Free
Queen
3:49
Show Must Go On
Queen
4:00
You Don T Fool Me
Queen
4:17
A Kind Of Magic
Queen
4:13
Make It Wit Chu
Queens Of The Stone Age
3:50
Losing My Religion
R E M
4:24
Love Me Again
RAYE
3:18
Kiss Me
Rea Garvey
3:45
Tonight
Reamonn
3:29
Supergirl
Reamonn
4:04
Wish You Were Here
Rednex
3:54
Could I Love You Any More
Rene233 Dominique feat. Jason Mraz
3:09
Could I Love You Any More
Reneé Dominique feat. Jason Mraz
3:09
Summer Days
Rhye
2:39
Better Than Today
Rhys Lewis
3:50
Monday Morning 5.19
Rialto
4:50
Right Here Waiting
Richard Marx
3:32
Love On The Brain
Rihanna
3:44
Let You Love Me
Rita Ora
3:10
Love Me Back
RITUAL, Tove Styrke
2:58
No Regrets
Robbie Williams
5:09
Love My Life
Robbie Williams
3:28
Road To Mandalay
Robbie Williams
3:51
Somethin' Stupid
Robbie Williams feat. Nicole Kidman
2:43
Missing U
Robyn
4:51
When You Say Nothing At All
Ronan Keating
4:01
If Tomorrow Never Comes
Ronan Keating
4:14
El Talisman
Rosana
3:35
The Look
Roxette
3:43
It Must Have Been Love
Roxette
4:11
Spending Me Time
Roxette
4:05
Crash Boom Bang
Roxette
4:24
How Do You Do
Roxette
2:58
Listen To Your Heart
Roxette
4:30
Evergreen
Ryan Beatty
3:44
City Of Stars From La La Land Soundtrack
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone
2:29
City Of Stars
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone
2:29
More I See
S. Carey
4:03
Almost Love
Sabrina Carpenter
3:32
King of Sorrow Remastered Version
Sade
4:45
Paradise
Sade
4:02
Kiss of Life
Sade
5:50
No Ordinary Love
Sade
7:19
Nothing Can Come Between Us
Sade
4:22
Smooth Operator
Sade
4:03
Stop
Sam Brown
4:48
Call Me Lover
Sam Fender
3:21
Fix You
Sam Smith
4:17
How Do You Sleep
Sam Smith
3:25
Stay With Me
Sam Smith
2:52
Latch
Sam Smith
3:45
Burning
Sam Smith
3:23
My Oasis feat. Burna Boy
Sam Smith
2:59
Too Good At Goodbyes
Sam Smith
3:21
How Do You Sleep
Sam Smith
3:22
To Die For
Sam Smith
3:20
Dancing With A Stranger feat. Normani
Sam Smith
3:07
Dancing With A Stranger Acoustic
Sam Smith, Normani
3:07
Seal It Forever
Sandra
4:51
Love of My Life
Santana feat. Dave Matthews, Carter Beauford
5:47
Skin On Skin
Sarah Connor
4:43
I Want You
Savage Garden
3:53
Trully Madly Deeply
Savage Garden
4:20
To The Moon And Back
Savage Garden
4:05
I Knew I Loved You
Savage Garden
3:29
You
Schiller
4:10
White Dove
Scorpions
4:05
Send Me An Angel
Scorpions
4:21
Kiss From A Rose
Seal
4:45
The Heart Wants What It Wants
Selena Gomez
3:47
Nobody
Selena Gomez
3:37
Like To Be You feat. Julia Michaels
Selena Gomez
2:39
In My Blood
Selena Gomez
3:31
Lose You To Love Me
Selena Gomez
3:26
Back To You
Selena Gomez
3:27
Where Were You In The Morning
Selena Gomez
3:20
Trampoline
SHAED ZAYN
3:04
La Tortura
Shakira
3:31
Underneath Your Clothes
Shakira
3:36
If I Can't Have You
Shawn Mendes
3:10
Where Were You In The Morning
Shawn Mendes
3:20
Perfectly Wrong
Shawn Mendes
3:32
Like To Be You
Shawn Mendes
2:39
Sen'orita
Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
3:11
Like To Be You
Shawn Mendes feat. Julia Michaels
2:39
Señorita
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
3:11
Goodnight Moon
Shivaree
4:01
Chandelier
Sia
3:36
Breathe Me
Sia
4:32
Unstoppable
Sia
3:37
Deer In Headlights
Sia
4:25
Helium
Sia, David Guetta, Afrojack
3:57
Nothing Compare 2 U
Sinead O'Connor
5:03
Jealous
Sinead O'Connor
4:15
Kiss Me
Sixpence None The Richer
3:23
Don't Dream It's Over
Sixpence None The Richer
4:05
Heartbreak Make Me A Dancer
Sophie Ellis Bextor Freemasons
3:32
Runaway Train
Soul Asylum
4:08
2 Become 1
Spice Girls
4:05
Viva Forever
Spice Girls
4:10
Maybe Tomorrow
Stereophonics
4:33
I Just Called To Say I Love You
Stevie Wonder
4:21
Fragile
Sting
2:46
Englishman In New York
Sting
4:15
Mad About You
Sting
3:46
Shape Of My Heart
Sting
4:32
Fields Of Gold
Sting
3:34
Mystery of Love
Sufjan Stevens
4:09
Tom S Dinner
Suzanne Vega Dna
3:34
I Won’t Let You Go
Switchfoot
4:47
I Wont Let You Go
Switchfoot
4:47
Hide Away
Synapson feat. Holly
2:55
Back for Good
Take That
4:00
How Deep Is Your Love Cover Bee Gees
Take That
3:33
Patience
Tame Impala
4:52
Twist In My Sobriety
Tanita Tikaram
4:47
Delicate
Taylor Swift
3:52
This Love
Taylor Swift
4:10
Lover
Taylor Swift
3:53
Lover
Taylor Swift feat. Shawn Mendes
3:41
You
Ten Sharp
4:11
Summer Son
Texas
3:47
Love It If We Made It
The 1975
4:13
Your Summer Dream Remastered 2001
The Beach Boys
2:29
Sweet Harmony
The Beloved
4:40
Lovefool
The Cardigans
3:13
Erase Rewind
The Cardigans
3:34
If Walls Could Talk
The Chainsmokers
1:38
Hope
The Chainsmokers feat. Winona Oak
3:00
Who Do You Love
The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer
3:46
Ode To My Family
The Cranberries
4:31
Friday I'm In Love
The Cure
3:36
No More I Love You's
The Karaoke Channel
4:44
Some Kind Of Love
The Killers
4:38
There She Goes
The La's
2:42
You Showed Me
The Lightning Seeds
4:08
Toothpaste Kisses
The Maccabees
2:39
Light Years
The National
3:33
Hand in Glove
The Smiths
3:22
Missing You
The Vamps
3:35
Call Out My Name
The Weeknd
3:48
Nothing Without You
The Weeknd
3:18
I Feel It Coming feat. Daft Punk
The Weeknd
4:29
Can't Feel My Face
The Weeknd
3:33
I Dare You
The xx
3:53
Love Is Madness
Thirty Seconds To Mars feat. Halsey
3:54
The Best
Tina Turner
3:28
Touch Go
Tinashe 6LACK
4:15
Oye
TINI Sebastian Yatra
2:53
Come Along
Titiyo
3:40
Ain't No Sunshine When She's Gone
Tom Jones
2:36
She's A Lady
Tom Jones
2:52
Take It
Tom Novy Lima
3:31
You're Gonna Break My Heart Tonight
Tom Odell
4:38
Half As Good As You
Tom Odell feat. Alice Merton
3:30
Just You and I
Tom Walker
2:55
O.V.E.Rr
Toni Braxton
3:10
Nothin'
Toni Braxton
3:44
Un-Break My Heart Classic Radio Mix
Toni Braxton
4:29
I Don T Want To
Toni Braxton
4:07
Spanish Guitar
Toni Braxton
4:49
Love Is Here To Stay
Tony Bennett, Diana Krall
4:26
Tango In Harlem
Touch And Go
3:23
Sweettalk my Heart
Tove Lo
2:59
Different Stars
Trespassers William
4:44
Love Me More
Trippie Redd
2:23
Bloom
Troye Sivan
3:42
Dance To This
Troye Sivan
3:53
TALK ME DOWN
Troye Sivan
3:57
Chlorine
Twenty One Pilots
3:13
Kingston Town
Ub 40
3:24
Girl You Ll Be A Woman Soon
Urge Overkill
2:54
Let The Mountain Come To Me
Vacuum
3:18
I Breath
Vacuum
2:51
Joe Le Taxi
Vanessa Paradis
3:27
Make Up
Vice, Jason Derulo feat. Ava Max
2:40
Yo Love
Vince Staples 6LACK Mereba
2:23
Soledad
Westlife
3:39
I Lay My Love on You
Westlife
3:28
I Will Always Love You
Whitney Houston
4:30
I Have Nothing
Whitney Houston
4:43
Dust in the Wind
William Joseph feat. Garou
3:39
HOLD YOU DOWN
X Ambassadors
3:17
Unsteady
X Ambassadors
3:13
HISTORY
X Ambassadors
4:17
Da - I Saw You Dancing
Yaki
3:35
Maps
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
3:36
Eyes Shut
Years & Years
3:24
Lets Get Married
Yellow Claw feat. Offset Era Istrefi
3:53
Rewrite The Stars
Zac Efron Zendaya
3:37
Deserve to Be Loved
Zak Abel
3:57
There You Are
ZAYN
3:19
I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
ZAYN, Taylor Swift
4:05
A Whole New World (End Title) From Aladdin
ZAYN, Zhavia Ward
4:02
Happy Now
Zedd & Elley Duh
3:27
Baila Morena
Zucchero
3:38
Начните пользоваться сервисом прямо сейчас
Название заведения
Ваше имя
Ваш номер телефона
Телефон нужен для входа в личный кабинет
Продолжить
Отправляя информацию, Вы соглашаетесь
с политикой конфиденциальности
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!