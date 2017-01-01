Главная
О сервисе
О сервисе
Что такое Gusli?
Авторские права
Вопросы и ответы
Готовые решения
Готовые решения
Музыка для бара
Музыка для паба
Музыка для кафе
Музыка для ресторана
Музыка для кальянной
Музыка для кофейни
Гостям заведения
Статьи
Плейлисты
GUSLI Лига
Контакты
РУС
8 800 333-10-55
Личный кабинет
Christmass Relax
Спокойный новогодний фон создаст волшебную рождественскую атмосферу вашему заведению!
Главная
Плейлисты
Лаунж музыка для кафе
Christmass Relax
Rhythm Is a Dancer
90s Christmas Party People
2:57
What's a Woman
90s Christmas Party People
3:33
Happy new year
ABBA
4:24
December
Adam Lambert
3:28
Winter wonderland
Alexander Rybak
3:35
Baby It's Cold Outside
Alexander Rybak
2:57
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Alexander Rybak
2:48
Presents
Alexander Rybak
3:44
Silver Bells
Alexander Rybak
3:29
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Alexander Rybak
4:51
Space Christmas
Allo Darlin
2:46
Another Christmas
Amanda Jenssen
2:28
Things I Do
Andy Shauf
2:27
Lonely Street
Andy Williams
2:45
Silver Bells
Atlantic Starr
4:15
Winter Wonderland
Babyface
3:13
Christmas time
Backstreet Boys
4:13
Christmas Must Be Tonight
Bahamas
3:47
Christmas Is All Around
Billy Mack
3:50
White Winter Hymnal
Birdy
2:17
Christmas Is Coming Soon
Blitzen Trapper
3:02
Winter Wonderland
Blue Fashion
3:36
A Marshmellow World
Bob Braun Orchestra Conducted By Leroy Holmes
2:28
I wish everyday could be like christmas
Bon Jovi
4:26
Blue Christmas
Bon Jovi
3:11
Soul Santa
Brook Benton
3:24
Christmas Time
Bryan Adams
4:06
It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas
Calum Scott
3:12
Another Year Has Gone By
Celine Dion
3:24
Happy Xmas
Celine Dion
4:14
Please Come Home For Christmas
Charles Brown
2:47
Fairytale of New York
Charles Gladstone, Bernadette Robertson
4:07
Somebodys Crying
Chris Isaak
2:47
Cant Help Falling In Love
Chris Isaak
3:01
Merry Christmas War Is Over
Christmas Music
3:26
Stand by Me
Christmas Music
3:00
The Christmas Song
Christmas Music
3:32
This Magic Moment
Christmas Music
2:41
You Are My Shining Star
Christmas Music
4:33
Amazing Grace
Christmas Music
1:27
Jingle Bell Rock
Christmas Music
1:28
Winter Wonderland
Christmas Songs
2:52
Angel
Christopher Micheals
2:02
How Many Kings
Christopher Micheals
4:23
Stay Another Day
Christopher Micheals
4:30
Frosty The Snowman
Cocteau Twins
2:55
Christmas lights
COLDPLAY
4:02
Christmas Time Is Here
Damien Jurado
2:27
The Perfect Christmas
Daniela Andrade
3:01
White Christmas
Dean Martin
2:29
The Things We Did Last Summer
Dean Martin
3:39
How D'ya Like Your Eggs in the Morning
Dean Martin
2:46
Magic moments
Dean Martin
2:44
A Winter Romance
Dean Martin
2:58
Baby It's Cold Outside
Dean Martin
2:28
June in January
Dean Martin
2:45
It Won't Cool Off
Dean Martin
2:24
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Dean Martin
2:13
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Dean Martin
2:43
Out in the Cold Again
Dean Martin
3:33
Winter Wonderland
Dean Martin
1:56
Let it snow
Dean Martin
1:54
The Christmas Blues
Dean Martin
2:55
Baby, It's Cold Outside
Dean Martin, Martina McBride
2:55
We All Need Christmas
Def Leppard
3:57
Christmas day
DIDO
4:02
Wake Up Scarlett
Duke Special
3:22
Lego House
Ed Sheeran
3:05
Perfect Duet
Ed Sheeran
4:19
Santa Baby
Elizabeth Parsons
3:22
Go down Moses
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
3:38
Calling it christmas
Elton John & Joss Stone
4:49
Big, Big World
Emilia
3:22
White Christmas
Eric Clapton
2:57
Carol of the Bells
Fairlane Acoustic
2:29
Last Christmas
Findlay Brown
3:38
Do You Hear What I Hear
Gladys Knight & The Pips
3:57
Be My Valentine
Glenna Bell
3:08
Happy Xmas
Graham Blvd
3:19
Christmas Time
Graham Blvd
4:04
Gonna Make It Through This Year
Great Lake Swimmers
3:59
Christmas Eve
Gwen Stefani
3:17
Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes
Gwen Stefani
3:04
Silent Night
Gwen Stefani
3:09
Room by the Fire
Hannah Miller
3:18
Golden Christmas
Honey Hahs
3:20
All I Want For Christmas Is New Year's Day
Hurts
4:34
Favorite Time Of Year
India.Arie, Joe Sample feat. Tori Kelly
3:04
Claim Your Ghost
Iron & Wine
2:28
Angel
Jack Johnson
2:02
In The Morning
Jack Johnson
3:13
White Christmas
James Stephens
3:03
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
James Stephens
3:53
Go Tell It On The Mountain
James Taylor
3:42
Winter Wonderland
Jason Mraz
2:11
Let It Snow
Jessie J
2:05
White Christmas
Jessie J
3:26
Silent Night
Jessie J
3:48
This Christmas Day
Jessie J
3:45
The Christmas Song
Jessie J feat. Babyface
4:05
Christmas Kiss
Jetty Rae
2:44
Santa Baby
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:07
Silver Bells
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:36
Silent Night
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:54
Sweeter the Bells Never Sound
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:30
The Little Drummer Boy
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:49
White Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:00
Winter Wonderland
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:09
I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:39
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:19
Hallelujah
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
4:22
Oh Christmas Tree
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:46
December
Joan Waldrep
3:03
Forever Young
Joan Waldrep
3:21
Have Yourself a Merry Little
John Legend
3:43
By Christmas Eve
John Legend
3:52
Please Come Home For Christmas
John Legend
4:08
The Christmas Song
John Legend
4:15
Under The Stars
John Legend
4:22
Happy x-mas
John Lennon & Yoko Ono
3:33
Happy Xmas
John Lennon, The Plastic Ono Band feat. The Harlem Community Choir
3:32
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Johnny Mathis
2:19
Christmas Day
JOHNNYSWIM
2:28
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Joshua Hyslop
2:44
Good King Wenceslas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:22
For Christ's Sake Its
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:04
Happy Xmas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:32
Grown up Christmas Li
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:49
Hangin' Round the Mis
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:47
It's Chistmas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:45
It May Be Winter Outs
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:18
It's Not Christmas Wi
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:55
Joseph's Song
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:44
Merry Christmas Baby
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:18
The Holly and the Ivy
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:54
Take a Walk Through B
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:47
Stay Another Day
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:21
Till It Snows in Mexi
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:35
Angels We Have Heard
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:56
Santa, I'm Right Here
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:43
White Christmas
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:15
As Long as There's Ch
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:40
The Twelve Days of Ch
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:37
Baby, It's Cold Outsi
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:23
Christmas Memories
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:09
Christmas Lights
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:54
Campanas De Navidad
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:52
Present Without A Bow
Kacey Musgraves feat. Leon Bridges
3:50
From The Kacey Musgraves Christmas
Kacey Musgraves ft. Troye Sivan
2:23
Winter Wonderland
Kate Havnevik
2:40
Blue Christmas
Kevin Morby
2:03
Tennessee christmas
Lee Greenwood
4:14
Unattainable
Little Joy
2:02
What A Wonderful World
Louis Armstrong
2:20
The Birds of Late December
Luke Temple
3:15
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Luther Vandross
5:04
Tears of joy
Magic Affair
4:06
Santa baby
Marilyn Monro
3:23
Happy Xmas
Mario Biondi
4:54
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Mario Biondi
5:03
God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman
Mario Biondi
6:46
After the Love Has Gone
Mario Biondi
4:33
Close to You
Mario Biondi
6:07
Dreaming Land
Mario Biondi
5:35
My Christmas Baby
Mario Biondi
3:16
Winter Wonderland
Martina McBride
3:25
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Martina Mcbride
4:07
All I Want For Christmas
Matt Costa
2:00
When Christmas Comes Around
Matt Terry
3:20
I'll Be Home
Meghan Trainor
3:39
Like I'm Gonna Lose You
Meghan Trainor feat. John Legend
3:45
Home Again
Menahan Street Band
3:22
Christmas Time Is Here
MercyMe
3:40
Save The Last Dance For Me
Michael Buble
3:38
Silver Bells
Michael Buble
3:07
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Michael Buble
2:51
Blue Christmas
Michael Buble
3:41
Sway
Michael Buble
3:08
Winter Wonderland
Michael Buble
2:31
It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas
Michael Bublé
3:26
Everything
Michael Buble
3:32
Winter Moon
Mindy Gledhill
3:34
Stopped Believing In Santa
MNEK
3:35
It's christmas
Modern Talking
3:52
Merry christmas from the family.
Montgomery Gentry
3:56
Lonely This Christmas
Mud
3:33
The Time of Year
MY RED + BLUE
3:03
Christmas Bells Are Ringing
Nat King Cole
2:04
The Man In The Santa Suit
Neil Halstead
3:20
Say All You Want For Christmas
Nick Jonas feat. Shania Twain
3:20
Merry Merry Christmas
Nils feat. Erin Stevenson
3:49
Christmas is Here
Nils feat. Johnny Britt
4:19
Last Christmas
Nils feat. Ken Stacey
3:39
Christmas Eve, I'm Yours
NoiseTrade Holiday Mixtape
3:23
I never knew the meaning of christmas
NSYNC
4:46
Christmas without you
ONEREPUBLIC
3:15
Darlin39
Over the Rhine
3:35
Peppermint Winter
Owl City
4:00
The Christmas Song
Paul McCartney
3:35
The First Noel
Paula Williams
3:22
Come Thou Fount
Penny And Sparrow
3:47
That's christmas to me
PENTATONIX
3:00
(There's No Place Like) Home For The Holidays
Perry Como
2:51
Thank god it's christmas
QUEEN
4:17
The Christmas Song
Robbie Williams
3:12
Coco's Christmas Lullaby
Robbie Williams
2:55
Yeah! It's Christmas
Robbie Williams
2:48
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow
Robbie Williams
1:57
It's a Wonderful Life
Robbie Williams
2:51
Let's Not Go Shopping
Robbie Williams
3:09
Maybe This Christmas
Ron Sexsmith
1:51
The spirit of christmas
Ross Wilson
4:27
Christmas Love
Rotary Connection
3:11
It Must Have Been Love (Christmas For The Broken-Hearted)
Roxette
4:47
I Just Melt
Sabrina Claudio
2:45
Winter Time feat. Alicia Keys
Sabrina Claudio
3:02
Oh Holy Night
Sabrina Claudio
3:19
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Sabrina Claudio
3:54
Warm December
Sabrina Claudio
3:15
Christmas Blues feat. The Weeknd
Sabrina Claudio
3:25
Short Red Silk Lingerie
Sabrina Claudio
3:24
The Christmas Song
Sabrina Claudio
2:42
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Sam Smith
2:51
Christmas time
Santa Claus & His Rockin' Snowmen
4:04
Winter Song
Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson
4:26
Please Come Home for Christmas
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
2:58
Little Saint Nick
She & Him
2:09
Christmas Wish
She & Him
2:57
Christmas Day
She & Him
3:24
Sing For My Life
Sia
3:44
It won't be christmas
SMOKIE
3:37
Christmas Lights
Starlite Singers
4:01
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Starlite Singers
2:00
The Christmas Song
Starlite Singers
3:22
Joy To The World
Sufjan Stevens
4:20
Good Good Lovin'
The Blossoms
2:46
Christmas Isn't Christmas
The Boy Least Likely To
3:15
Christmas Isn39t Christmas
The Boy Least Likely To
3:14
Christmas Time Is Here
The Candy Canes
2:47
The Holiday Season
The Christmas Chorus
2:45
The First Noel
The Cortez Sisters
2:37
A Change at Christmas
The Flaming Lips
5:21
Winter Song
The Head and the Heart
2:44
The Christmas Song
The Raveonettes
2:11
Silver Bells
The Supremes
2:57
Snow May Be Falling
The Sweeplings
2:41
O Holy Night
The Sweeplings
5:03
Winter Wonderland
The Sweeplings
3:10
Christmas Time Is Here
This Is The Kit
3:01
With These Hands
Tom Jones
2:41
You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Tyler, The Creator
1:49
Stay Another Day
White Christmas
4:21
Christmas Lights
White Christmas
3:54
Happy Xmas
White Christmas
3:32
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
White Christmas
3:59
Hangin' Round the Mistletoe
White Christmas
4:47
Holly Leaves and Christmas Trees
White Christmas
2:09
I'll Be Home for Christmas
White Christmas
3:17
It Won't Seem Like Christmas
White Christmas
2:51
Merry Christmas Darling
White Christmas
3:05
Merry Christmas Baby
White Christmas
3:18
Mistletoe & Wine
White Christmas
4:32
Santa, Am I That Hard to Find
White Christmas
2:40
All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth
White Christmas
1:54
Silver Bells
White Christmas
2:34
The Christmas Song
White Christmas
2:53
Blue Christmas
White Christmas
2:15
Where Are You, Christmas
White Christmas
4:05
Carol of the Bells
White Christmas
2:14
White Christmas
White Christmas
3:15
Christmas Memories
White Christmas
2:09
When a Child Is Born
White Christmas
4:04
Do You Want to Build a Snowman
White Christmas
3:23
The Christmas Song
WHITNEY HOUSTON
3:12
No Christmas For Me
Zee Avi
2:40
Начните пользоваться сервисом прямо сейчас
Название заведения
Ваше имя
Ваш номер телефона
Телефон нужен для входа в личный кабинет
Продолжить
Отправляя информацию, Вы соглашаетесь
с политикой конфиденциальности
Более 3 500 заведений успешно пользуются нашим сервисом, повышая лояльность гостей и радуя качественным музыкальным контентом. Подключите сервис буквально за несколько минут!