Новогодний плейлист 2021
По настоящему волшебные англоязычные композиции на тему нового года создадут теплую праздничную атмосферу вашему заведению. Всеми известные песни 60-80х годов, джаз, поп, r'n'b. Композиции, вызывающие приятные ассоциации предстоящего праздника.
Christmas in the Sand
80s Pop Stars
3:46
All I Want for Christmas Is You
90s Christmas Party People
3:48
Lovefool
90s Christmas Party People
3:13
I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas
A Great Big World
2:20
Sleigh Ride
Air Supply
2:24
A Holly Jolly Christmas
Alan Jackson
2:13
Make It To Christmas
Alessia Cara
3:31
I Got Your Christmas Right Here
Aloe Blacc
3:11
Mister Santa
Amy Grant
2:30
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Andy Williams
2:30
It's Christmas
Anthony Hamilton
4:41
Spin Me A Christmas
Aqua
3:33
Joy to the World
Aretha Franklin
3:02
Winter Things
Ariana Grande
2:38
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
3:24
It ain't christmas
Autumn Hill
3:03
Christmas Time
Backstreet Boys
4:14
Baby it's christmas
BANANARAMA
3:32
Count on Christmas
Bebe Rexha
2:59
Lonely Christmas Eve
Ben Folds
3:20
Why Couldn't It Be Christmas Everyday
Bianca Ryan
4:06
Beautiful christmas
Big Time Rush
3:38
Cold December Night
Billy Elf and the Christmas Rocks
2:41
Christmas love
Billy Idol
3:56
Christmas Is Here To Stay
Bing Crosby
4:09
Wonderful Christmastime
Blossoms
3:48
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
2:09
Hurry Baby
Bobby Helms
2:27
Mary's Boy Child _ Oh My Lord
Boney M.
4:02
Wonderful Christmastime
Bradley Hancock
3:46
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
2:05
My Only Wish
Britney Spears
4:14
A Holly Jolly Christmas
Burl Ives
1:22
Jingle Bells
Cafe Lounge Christmas
1:23
Last Christmas, Pt. 1
Cafe Lounge Christmas
1:52
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Pt. 1
Cafe Lounge Christmas
1:31
Silent Night Soloing
Cafe Lounge Christmas
1:31
Saxy Christmas
Cafe Lounge Christmas
1:36
Bob's Major Award
Carl Zittrer, Paul Zaza
2:08
Gee Whiz It's Christmas
Carla Thomas
2:37
Last Christmas
Carly Rae Jepsen
3:32
Santa Claus is coming to town
CASCADA
2:55
Last Christmas
Cascada
3:52
Happy Xmas
Céline Dion
4:14
Mr.Sandman
Chordettes
2:26
Driving home for christmas
Chris Rea
3:58
Driving Home for Christmas
Christmas Groove Band
4:06
I Wish It Could Be Xmas Every Day
Christmas Groove Band
4:10
Merry Christmas Everyone
Christmas Groove Band
3:19
Driving Home for Christmas
Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs
4:00
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
Christmas Music
2:43
Waka Waka
Christmas Music
3:22
Don't Stop Believin
Christmas Music
4:04
Celebration
Christmas Music
5:14
Jingle Bells
Christmas Music
2:29
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Christmas Music
2:39
Runaround Sue
Christmas Music
2:39
Old Time Rock n' Roll
Christmas Music
3:20
Sugar Sugar
Christmas Music
2:53
We Are Family
Christmas Music
3:14
Party in the USA
Christmas Music
2:55
Wonderful Christmas Time
Christmas Music
3:50
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Christmas Music
3:17
Driving Home for Christmas
Christmas Party Allstars
4:00
One More Sleep
Christmas Party Allstars
4:02
Jingle Bells
Christmas Rock Collective
3:14
21st Century christmas
Cliff Richard
3:58
Winter wonderland
Colbie Caillat
2:49
My only wish
Crystal Angels
4:14
Merry Christmas All
Crystal Waters
3:02
Christmas Song
Cube Artist
4:14
Frosty the Snowman
Dan Tyminski
2:20
All Alone On Christmas
Darlene Love
4:16
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Dean Martin
2:15
8 Days of Christmas
Destiny's Child
3:30
Christmas Without You
DNCE
2:32
Patch, Natch
Dominik Hauser
2:17
This Christmas
Donny Hathaway
3:51
Litmas
DRAM
3:08
The First Noel
Earth, Wind & Fire
4:26
Winter Wonderland
Earth, Wind & Fire
3:40
Sleigh Ride
Ella Fitzgerald
2:58
Hello Dolly
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
2:27
Step Into Christmas
Elton John
4:28
Here Comes Sant Right a Claus
Elvis Presley
1:57
Santa Bring My Baby Back
Elvis Presley
1:55
Sleigh Ride
Ferrante & Teicher, Nick Perito
2:16
Jingle Bells
Frank Sinatra
2:03
Theme from New York, New York
Frank Sinatra
3:25
Santa Claus is coming to town
Frank Sinatra & Cyndi Lauper
2:37
The Carol Of The Bells
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons
1:34
Warm This Winter
Gabriella Cilmi
2:34
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Glee Cast
2:18
Baby, It's Cold Outside
Glee Cast feat. Darren Criss
2:46
The Christmas Song
Gloria Gaynor
4:35
Mistletoe
Graham Blvd
3:03
Cheer For The Elves
Gwen Stefani
3:03
My Gift Is You
Gwen Stefani
2:49
Jingle Bells
Gwen Stefani
2:58
Feliz Navidad
Gwen Stefani
2:42
Let It Snow
Gwen Stefani
2:14
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Gwen Stefani
2:55
Santa Baby
Gwen Stefani
2:54
Winter Wonderland
Gwen Stefani
3:54
You Make It Feel Like Christmas
Gwen Stefani feat. Blake Shelton
2:36
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Helena Bonham Carter
1:22
Under the Christmas Tree
Henrik Fuglem
3:26
Do They Know It's Christmas
Holly & The Snowbells
3:13
I need you for christmas
INNA
2:40
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Jackson 5
2:23
Christmas Is Coming
James Brown
2:38
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow
James Stephens
1:55
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Jason Wadsworth
3:45
Holly Jolly Christmas
Jerrod Niemann
2:53
It's Christmas Time Again
Jessica Simpson
3:08
Jingle Bell Rock
Jessie J
2:39
Man With The Bag
Jessie J
2:43
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Jessie J
2:19
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer _ Jingle Bells
Jessie J
4:21
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Jessie J
3:07
Winter Wonderland
Jessie J feat. Boyz II Men
2:43
Oh Come All Ye Faithful
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:50
Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:40
Last Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
4:32
Rockin Around the Christmas Tree
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:06
Mary's Boy Child
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:02
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:30
Sleigh Ride
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:22
When Santa Got Stuck up the Chimney
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
1:53
Deck the Halls
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:11
Frosty the Snowman
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:58
Christmas
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:23
Feliz Navidad
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
3:38
Jingle Bells
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:32
Jingle Bell Rock
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:17
Let It Snow
Jimmy Elf and the Blue Flakes
2:04
Last Christmas
Joan Waldrep
3:44
Christmas Time Is Here
John Legend
3:21
Bring Me Love
John Legend
3:19
Merry Christmas Baby Give Love on Christmas Day
John Legend
3:50
No Place Like Home
John Legend
3:57
Merry Merry Christmas
John Legend
4:15
What Christmas Means to Me
John Legend
2:41
Silver Bells
John Legend
3:16
Wrap Me Up in Your Love
John Legend
3:45
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
JoLivi
2:05
Like It's Christmas
Jonas Brothers
3:20
Feliz Navidad
José Feliciano
3:02
Feliz Navidad Jose Feliciano
Jose Feliciano
3:06
I Believe in Christma
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:25
I Wish It Could Be Ch
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:07
Joy to the World
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
1:37
Little Saint Nick
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:08
Merry Xmas Everybody
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:44
Merry Christmas, Happ
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:11
Mr. Santa
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:00
Rockin' Around the Ch
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:45
Put a Little Holiday
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:25
Santa Looked a Lot Li
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:36
A Rock & Roll Christm
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:15
Santa Claus Is Comin
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:23
Beautiful Star of Bet
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:40
Baby Jesus Is Born
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
4:06
Cool Yule
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:53
Christmas Rockin' Med
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
3:01
Dig That Crazy Santa
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:43
I Only Want You for C
Julemusikk, Christmas Hits & Christmas Songs, Julesanger
2:24
Christmas Love
Justin Bieber
3:26
Mistletoe
Justin Bieber
3:02
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Justin Bieber
3:36
My Only Wish
Karaoke Star Explosion
4:13
Christmas is Here
Kaskade feat. Late Night Alumni
2:47
Cozy Little Christmas
KATY PERRY
2:58
Wrapped in Red
Kelly Clarkson
3:36
Christmas Eve
Kelly Clarkson
3:00
Underneath the Tree
Kelly Clarkson
3:49
Christmas Eve
Kelly Clarkson
3:00
Don't Shoot Me Santa
Kevin Hardy
4:07
Driving Home for Christmas
Kevin Hardy
4:00
Happy New Year
Kid Rock
3:34
Christmas All Over Again
Knightsbridge
4:13
Christmas Tree
Lady Gaga feat. Space Cowboy
2:22
One More Sleep
Leona Lewis
3:59
Christmas C’mon
Lindsey Stirling feat. Becky G
3:49
Love Me Like You
Little Mix
3:28
Love Me Like You
Little Mix
3:29
Oo-De-Lally
Los Lobos
2:09
Cool Yule
Louis Armstrong, The Commanders, Toots Camarata
2:56
Just Like Christmas
Low
3:07
HERE
Lukas Graham
4:00
Santa Baby
Madonna
2:34
Wrap Myself In Paper
Magnus Carlsson
3:35
When Christmas Comes
Mariah Carey
4:46
Christmas
Mariah Carey
2:33
Oh Santa
Mariah Carey
3:28
When Christmas Comes
Mariah Carey, John Legend
4:45
Last Christmas
Mario Biondi
5:00
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Mario Biondi
3:07
This Christmas
Mario Biondi
3:21
Please Come Home for Christmas
Mario Biondi
4:32
White Christmas
Mario Biondi
3:46
Driving Home for Christmas
Mario Biondi
3:22
Let It Snow
Mario Biondi
2:58
White Christmas
Mason Ramsey
3:25
I'll Be Home
Meghan Trainor
3:39
Silent Night
MercyMe
4:14
Love
Michael Buble
2:50
Jingle Bells
Michael Buble
2:40
Nobody But Me
Michael Buble
2:59
White Christmas
Michael Buble
3:36
Cold December Night
Michael Buble
3:18
Christmas
Michael Buble
3:07
Holly Jolly Christmas
Michael Buble
1:59
The More You Give
Michael Bublé
3:11
I Believe in You
Michael Buble
3:21
Frosty The Snowman
Michael Buble
2:40
Its A Beautiful Day
Michael Buble
3:19
Jingle Bells
Michael Bublé feat. The Puppini Sisters
2:41
Santa Tell Me
Michael Crain
3:24
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Michael Crain
3:51
Finally It's Christmas
Mike Love feat. Hanson
3:34
Last Christmas ft. John Early & Kate Ber
Molly Burch, John Early, Kate Berlant
4:53
Love And happiness
Mr President
5:02
My Only Wish
Natasha Nail
4:13
High Hopes
Navia Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Sky Katz
3:37
Jingle Bell Rock
Neil Diamond
1:51
Holiday Wedding
Nils feat. Johnny Britt
3:40
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays
NSYNC
4:10
Christmas
Olivia Holt
2:30
Kiss me babe, it's christmas time
Owl City
3:47
One More Sleep
Paula Williams
4:02
Christmas in the Sand
Paula Williams
3:46
Santa Tell Me
Paula Williams
3:24
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Pentatonix
2:07
Wonderful Christmastime
Randy Crenshaw
2:36
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Randy Crenshaw
2:59
What Christmas Means to Me
Raven-Symoné
2:38
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Ray Conniff, The Ray Conniff Singers
4:19
Yule Juke
Relaxing Piano Crew
1:31
Season's Greetings
Robbers on High Street
2:24
Rudolph
Robbie Williams
3:40
Winter Wonderland
Robbie Williams
2:18
Merry Xmas Everybody
Robbie Williams
3:33
Christmas In Hollis
Run-D.M.C.
2:58
Get to You (For Christmas) [feat. Markaholic]
RuPaul, Markaholic
3:25
Santa Tell Me
Sassydee
3:28
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
3:41
Feliz Navidad
Shame
1:50
Ain't No Chimneys in the Projects
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
2:23
Big Bulbs
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings feat. Saun & Starr
2:56
Jingle Bells
Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra
3:11
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
She & Him
2:00
My Old Santa Claus
Sia
3:24
Ho Ho Ho
Sia
3:25
Because it's christmas
Sidewalk Prophets
3:11
Christmas Wrapping
Spice Girls
4:17
Christmas Day
Squeeze
3:42
Christmas
Starlite Singers
2:19
Do They Know It's Christmas
Starlite Singers
3:41
This Christmas
Starlite Singers
4:03
Wonderful Christmastime
Starlite Singers
3:45
Driving Home for Christmas
Starlite Singers
4:00
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Starlite Singers
1:34
Jingle Bell Rock
Starlite Singers
2:13
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Starlite Singers
2:30
Little Saint Nick
Starlite Singers
2:05
Merry Christmas Everyone
Starlite Singers
3:16
A Holly Jolly Christmas
Starlite Singers
1:59
Shake up Christmas
Stereo Avenue
3:52
Sleigh Ride
Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gormé
2:21
What Christmas Means To Me
Stevie Wonder
2:28
Christmas Wrapping
Summer Camp
3:52
Christmas Must Be Something More
Taylor Swift
3:52
Christmas Tree Farm
Taylor Swift
3:48
Little Saint Nick
The Beach Boys
2:02
Merry Xmas Everybody
The Candy Canes
3:30
Sleigh Ride
The Christmas Chorus
2:58
Step into Christmas
The Christmas Chorus
3:40
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
The Christmas Chorus
2:14
Jingle Bell Rock
The Christmas Chorus
2:24
My Favorite Things
The Christmas Chorus
2:49
(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus
The Christmas Chorus
4:37
Parade of the Wooden Soldiers
The Crystals
2:57
Merry Christmas
The Go Go Rockets
2:07
Sleigh Ride
The Honey Sweets
2:54
What Would Santa Do
The Monkees
3:15
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
The Navidettes
3:23
Sleigh Ride
The Navidettes
2:54
Fairytale of New York
The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl
4:32
Sleigh Ride
The Ronettes
2:59
Wade In The Water
The Soul Stirrers
3:03
Mary's Boy Child _ Oh My Lord
The Starlite Singers
5:17
My Favorite Things
The Supremes
2:47
Jingle Bells
The Vamps
3:02
Christmas Wrapping
The Waitresses
4:20
Christmas Loving
The Xmas Specials
3:01
Marvin Gaye
The Xmas Specials
3:08
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
The Xmas Specials
2:38
One More Sleep
The Xmas Specials
4:02
Feliz Navidad
Tito Pucio
3:03
Sleigh Ride
TLC
3:44
The Polar Express
Tom Hanks
3:23
Christmas All Over Again
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
4:15
Holiday Celebrate
Toni Braxton
3:59
Shake Up Christmas
Train
3:53
You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Tyler, The Creator
1:49
Merry Christmas Everyone
Vee Sing Zone
3:16
Mistletoe
Vic van Mason
3:03
Le Grand Noël
Victor Solf
2:52
Christmas in L.A.
Vulfpeck
3:03
Once Upon a Christmas Song
White Christmas
3:24
Please Come Home for Christmas
White Christmas
2:58
Cool Yule
White Christmas
2:53
Rockin' Robin
White Christmas
2:34
Do They Know It's Christmas
White Christmas
5:29
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
White Christmas
2:04
Hallelujah
White Christmas
3:55
Santa Bring My Baby Back
White Christmas
1:59
Here Comes Santa Claus
White Christmas
2:08
Sleigh Ride
White Christmas
3:00
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
White Christmas
1:38
Santa Claus Is Comin' in a Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train
White Christmas
3:22
Holly Jolly Christmas
White Christmas
2:14
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
White Christmas
3:17
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow
White Christmas
1:27
Two Step Round the Christmas Tree
White Christmas
2:38
Little Saint Nick
White Christmas
2:08
We Need a Little Christmas
White Christmas
1:47
Mary's Boy Child Oh My Lord
White Christmas
4:35
Lonely This Christmas
White Christmas
3:32
Deck the Halls _ Silent Night
Whitney Houston
4:29
Hey Good Lookin
Why Don't We
2:08
You and Me at Christmas
Why Don't We
2:39
I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
Wizzard
4:38
