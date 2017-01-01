Главная
Christmass Jazz Retro

Рождественские ретро композиции украсят ваш ресторан к новому году и создадут волшебную атмосферу.

Christmas Is Coming
Andrew Bird
3:25
Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto
Anthony Hamilton
3:04
Mistletoe And Holly
Beegie Adair
3:43
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Beegie Adair
2:57
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Beegie Adair
3:43
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Beegie Adair
4:27
The Little Drummer Boy
Beegie Adair
5:03
Frosty The Snowman
Beegie Adair
3:28
Make Someone Happy
Bill Nighy
2:34
I'm a Fool to Want You
Billie Holiday
3:23
Winter Wonderland
Bing Crosby
3:00
Personent Hodie
Bob James Trio
4:48
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Boney James
4:37
Magic Christmas
Brandon Stone
3:26
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
2:05
Merry Christmas All
Brook Benton
2:36
Have A Holly Jolly Christmas
Burl Ives
2:13
You're All I Want for Christmas
Caro Emerald & Brook Benton
2:52
God rest You merry Gentlemen
CDEX140
1:58
Every Day Is Christmas
Charles Bradley
4:43
Moanin
Charles Mingus
8:02
There Will Never Be Another You
Chet Baker
3:00
Silent Night
Christmas Jazz
4:34
A Marshmallow World
Christmas Jazz
4:07
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Christmas Jazz
3:28
Frosty the Snowman
Christmas Jazz
2:48
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Christmas Jazz
4:32
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Christmas Jazz
3:49
Silver Bells
Christmas Jazz
3:55
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Christmas Jazz
3:11
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Christmas Jazz
4:42
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas
Christmas Jazz
4:28
The Chris
Christmas Jazz
4:55
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Christmas Jazz
3:21
Smooth Jazz Christmas Overture
Christmas Jazz
8:32
Here Comes Santa Claus
Christmas Jazz
3:39
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Christmas Jazz
3:58
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Christmas Jazz
2:58
The Christmas Song
Christmas Jazz
4:47
Jingle Bell Rock
Christmas Jazz
3:24
Winter Wonderland
Christmas Jazz
3:08
Jingle Bells
Christmas Jazz
2:36
Twas The Night Before Christmas
Christmas Jazz
3:57
Jingle Jangle
Christmas Jazz
4:37
Zat You, Santa Claus
Christmas Jazz
3:41
Linus and Lucy
Christmas Jazz
4:58
Little Drummer Boy
Christmas Jazz
4:27
O Tannenbaum_Sleigh Ride
Christmas Jazz
4:04
My Favourite Things
Christmas Jazz
4:18
Back Door Santa
Clarence Carter
2:09
Get Here
Dave Koz, Brenda Russell
4:58
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
Dave Koz, Brenda Russell
3:19
Beneath The Moonlit Sky
Dave Koz, David Benoit
3:04
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Dave Koz, David Benoit
4:09
December Makes Me Feel This Way
Dave Koz, Kenny Loggins
3:39
We Need A Little Christmas
David Huntsinger
4:17
My Favorite Things
David Huntsinger
5:03
The Christmas Song
David Wilson
3:18
Winter Wonderland
David Wilson
2:31
Christmas Carnival
David Wilson
2:53
It Won't Cool Off
Dean Martin
2:26
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Dean Martin
2:14
Winter Wonderland
Dean Martin
1:53
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Dean Martin
2:43
Winter Wonderland
Denis Solee
4:00
Santa Baby
Denis Solee
4:20
Christmas Time Is Here
Denis Solee, The Jeff Steinberg Orchestra
3:35
The Christmas Waltz
Denis Solee, The Jeff Steinberg Orchestra
3:29
You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch
Denis Solee, The Jeff Steinberg Orchestra
4:19
Let's Fall In Love
Diana Krall
4:19
Winter Weather
Diana Panton
2:53
Winter Wonderland
Diana Panton
3:58
Baby, It's Cold Outside
Diana Panton
4:47
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Diana Panton
3:26
Kissing by the Mistletoe
Diana Panton
4:32
Snowbound
Diana Panton
3:32
What A Diff'rence A Day Makes
Dinah Washington
2:29
Silver Bells
Doris Day
2:41
Good Morning Blues
Ella Fitzgerald
3:15
Jingle Bells
Ella Fitzgerald
2:22
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Ella Fitzgerald
2:42
Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Ella Fitzgerald
2:51
Santa Claus Got Stuck in My Chimney
Ella Fitzgerald
3:05
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Ella Fitzgerald
2:17
Sleigh Ride
Ella Fitzgerald
2:55
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Ella Fitzgerald
2:55
White Christmas
Ella Fitzgerald
3:02
Winter Wonderland
Ella Fitzgerald
2:15
Frosty the Snow Man
Ella Fitzgerald
2:11
Sakt Claus Got Stuck in My Chimney
Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Brown
3:09
Blue Christmas
Elvis Presley
2:08
At Last
Etta James
2:59
I'm Gonna Tell Santa Claus On You
Faron Young
2:13
A Song Is Born
Fats Jazz Band
4:26
Frosty the Snowman
Fats Jazz Band
2:23
Don't Wait 'Till the Night Before Christmas
Fats Jazz Band
3:01
I Want You for Christmas
Fats Jazz Band
3:00
Santa Claus Came in the Spring
Fats Jazz Band
2:44
Jako loňský sníh
Fats Jazz Band
3:23
Swingin' Them Jingle Bells
Fats Jazz Band
2:54
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Fats Jazz Band
3:06
Let It Snow
Fats Jazz Band
3:02
Tiše padá sníh
Fats Jazz Band
3:07
White Christmas
Fats Jazz Band
3:10
Winter Weather
Fats Jazz Band
3:41
Baby It's Cold Outside
Fats Jazz Band
2:49
Baby, It's Cold Outside
Frank Loesser
2:45
Mistletoe and Holly
Frank Sinatra
2:22
Let It Snow
Frank Sinatra
2:36
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Frank Sinatra
2:34
The First Noel
Frank Sinatra
2:47
The Christmas Waltz
Frank Sinatra
3:06
Hark! the Herald Angels Sing
Frank Sinatra
2:27
Christmas Dreaming
Frank Sinatra
3:00
O Little Town of Bethlehem
Frank Sinatra
2:00
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Frank Sinatra
2:38
Jingle Bells
Frank Sinatra
2:37
Our First Christmas
Gabriela Anders
4:01
Here Comes Santa Claus
Gene Autry
1:52
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Glen Miller
3:20
Consequence Of Love
Gregory Porter
3:20
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas
Harry Connick Jr.
4:03
Dance of the Sugarplum Fairies
Harry Connick, Jr.
2:46
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas
Harry Connick, Jr.
4:05
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:28
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:30
Please Come Home for Christmas
Harry Connick, Jr.
4:26
Jingle Bells
Harry Connick, Jr.
5:28
O Come All Ye Faithful
Harry Connick, Jr.
4:15
What a Night!
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:25
Santarrific
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:58
Winter Wonderland
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:50
Zat You Santa Claus
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:40
Christmas Day
Harry Connick, Jr.
3:24
Silent Night
Harry Whistler
2:59
Let It Snow
Harry Whistler
2:20
Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire
Harry Whistler
3:36
Have Yourself a Merry little Christmas
Harry Whistler
2:53
Frosty the Snowman
Harry Whistler
2:57
Deck the Halls
Harry Whistler
2:58
Jingle Bells
Harry Whistler
3:13
Rocking Around the Christmas Tree
Harry Whistler
2:32
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Harry Whistler
3:21
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Harry Whistler
3:11
Alle Jahre Wieder
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:39
All of Me
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
5:00
Stille Nacht
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
5:38
Hallelujah
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
4:25
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
4:38
Funky Stille Nacht
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
3:15
Let It Snow
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:29
Last Christmas
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
4:12
Here Comes Santa Claus
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
3:12
Santa Baby
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:56
O Du Fröhliche
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
3:10
Leise Rieselt Der Schnee
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:58
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:42
Winter Wonderland
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
2:39
The Christmas Song
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
4:01
O Tannenbaum
Hinterland Jazz Orchestra
3:30
Blue Christmas
Jack Jezzro feat. Leif Shires
3:55
Toyland
Jack Jezzro, Leif Shires
4:10
I'd Like You For Christmas
Jaimee Paul
3:54
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Jaimee Paul
3:48
Jingle Bells _ Jolly Old St. Nicholas
Jaimee Paul feat. Beegie Adair
3:22
Santa Claus, Santa Claus
James Brown
4:02
Merry Christmas Baby
James Brown
3:55
The Christmas Song
James Brown
2:46
Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto
James Brown
3:02
Jingle Bells
Jazz Alchemy
4:29
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
2:45
Sleigh Ride
Jazz Alchemy
3:59
Santa Claus is Coming To Town
Jazz Alchemy
3:53
The Christmas Song
Jazz Alchemy
4:00
This Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
3:58
Blue Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
3:54
Adeste Fideles.
Jazz Alchemy
3:39
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
3:08
Christmas Time is Here
Jazz Alchemy
4:06
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
Jazz Alchemy
3:34
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
4:11
Jingle Bell Rock
Jazz Alchemy
3:12
Last Christmas
Jazz Alchemy
3:00
Oh Holy Night
Jazz Alchemy
3:25
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Jazz Alchemy
3:18
Silent Night
Jazz Alchemy
3:56
Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow
Jazz Alchemy
3:31
Merry Christmas, Baby
Jazzy Christmas
5:44
Twelve Days of Christmas
Jazzy Christmas
4:52
Auld Lang Syne
Jazzy Christmas
2:37
Frosty the Snowman
Jazzy Christmas
1:40
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Jazzy Christmas
2:10
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Jazzy Christmas
1:34
O Christmas Tree
Jazzy Christmas
2:18
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Jazzy Christmas
3:55
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Jazzy Christmas
2:40
We Need a Little Christmas
Jazzy Christmas
2:42
Good Morning Blues
Jimmy Rushing
5:17
It's Christmas
Jimmy Wakely
2:02
Christmas Is The Season
Jo Stafford
3:32
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Joshua Redman
5:21
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Judy Garland
2:45
The Merriest
June Christy
2:08
Home For The Holidays
Kathy Troccoli
3:55
(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With The Bag
Kay Starr
2:41
The Man With Bag
Kay Starr
2:43
December
Kay Starr, Billy Butterfield
3:23
Happy Holiday
Kenny Ball & His Jazzmen
2:29
Christmas Time Is Here
Khruangbin
3:26
A Marshmallow World
Laura Dickinson 17
2:54
Christmas Is Starting Now
Laura Dickinson 17
2:46
(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man with the Bag
Laura Dickinson 17
3:11
Happy HolidayThe Holiday Season
Laura Dickinson 17
4:06
Peace and Joy
Laura Dickinson 17
3:41
Love, You Didn't Do Right by Me
Laura Dickinson 17
5:02
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Laura Dickinson 17
3:12
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Laura Dickinson 17
4:21
What Child Is This
Lauren Daigle
3:15
White Christmas
Lauren Daigle
3:48
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Lauren Daigle
4:27
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Leif Shires
3:59
My Favorite Things
Leif Shires
3:32
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
Leif Shires
4:05
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Leif Shires
3:27
Here We Come A-Caroling
Leif Shires
3:04
Baby It's Cold Outside
Les McCann
4:28
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Les McCann
3:09
Let It Snow
Les McCann
2:57
My Christmas Heart
Les McCann
3:12
The Christmas Song
Les McCann
4:05
The Gift
Les McCann
4:08
Merry Christmas Baby
Les McCann
4:15
This Christmas
Les McCann
3:11
Winter Wonderland.
Louis Armstrong
2:58
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Manhattan Transfer
3:02
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Marcela Mangabeira
3:28
Pure Imagination
Mark Turner
6:33
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Mary Stallings
3:44
Sleigh Ride
Matt Belsante
3:16
Jingle Bells
Matthew West
2:05
I Bought You a Plastic Star for Your Aluminum Tree
Michael Franks
4:58
Arance di Natale
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:08
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:34
Schiaccianoci
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:00
Let It Snow
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:06
White Christimas
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
2:25
Silver Bells
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:56
Up On the Housetop
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
1:44
Where Is My Place
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:53
Always In Season
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
1:51
Christmas In Love
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
3:19
Jolly Old Saint Nicholas
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
2:30
Blue Cristmas
Michael Supnick, Sweetwater Jazz Band
4:03
Christmas Time Is Here
Michael W. Smith feat. Vince Gill
3:01
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Mike Frost Jazz
2:51
You Don't Have to Be a Santa Claus.
Mills Brothers
2:44
The Happiest Christmas Tree
Nat King Cole
1:54
Adestes Fideles
Nat King Cole
2:29
The Little Christmas Tree
Nat King Cole
3:16
Caroling Caroling
Nat King Cole
2:04
O Tannenbaum
Nat King Cole
3:03
O Holy Night
Nat King Cole
2:59
Silver Bells
Oliver Jones
5:07
White Christmas
Oliver Jones
4:52
Winter Wonderland
Oliver Jones
6:05
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Oliver Jones
4:00
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Oliver Jones
4:57
Sleigh Ride
Oliver Jones
5:02
All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth
Oliver Jones
6:57
Ring Those Christmas Bells
Peggy Lee
2:19
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Perry Como
2:34
All I Want For Christmas Is You
PJ Morton feat. Stokley
4:22
Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer
Ramsey Lewis
2:31
Snowfall
Ramsey Lewis
2:09
Plum Puddin'
Ramsey Lewis
2:51
Little Drummer Boy
Ramsey Lewis
2:26
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Ramsey Lewis
2:25
White Christmas
Ramsey Lewis
4:23
We Three Kings
Ramsey Lewis
4:01
Egg Nog
Ramsey Lewis
3:29
Jingle Bells
Ramsey Lewis
2:33
What Are You Doing New Year's E
Rod Stewart feat. Ella Fitzgerald, Chris Botti
3:41
Suzy Snowflake
Rosemary Clooney
3:01
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Rosemary Squires
3:03
Angels We Have Heard On High
Sam Levine
4:10
Eartha Kitt
Santa Baby
3:27
God Rest Ye Merry Gents
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
2:17
Just Another Christmas Song
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
3:08
World of Love
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
3:19
Getting Down For Xmas
Silly, Milly
3:31
Presents for Christmas
Solomon Burke
3:10
Merry Christmas Baby
Steve Tyrell
3:06
What Christmas Means To Me
Stevie Wonder
2:29
Up On The Housetop
Sufjan Stevens
4:21
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Susie Arioli
3:34
Winter Wonderland
Susie Arioli
2:53
When You Wish Upon a Star
Susie Arioli
4:56
Call Collect on Christmas
Susie Arioli
3:36
Blue Christmas
Susie Arioli
3:17
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Susie Arioli
3:37
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Susie Arioli
4:09
Old Toy Trains
Susie Arioli
2:17
Christmas Alphabet
The Christmas Chorus
2:05
Step into Christmas
The Christmas Chorus
3:40
Winter Wonderland
The Christmas Chorus
2:50
Baby It's Cold Outside
The Christmas Chorus
2:44
(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus
The Christmas Chorus
4:37
Christmas Island
The Christmas Chorus
2:38
Christmas Stuff
The Christmas Chorus
3:16
(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays
The Christmas Chorus
3:03
Let It Snow
The Christmas Chorus
2:29
Jingle Bell Rock
The Christmas Chorus
2:24
Happy Holiday
The Christmas Chorus
2:45
Jingle Bells
The Christmas Chorus
3:23
Santa Baby
The Christmas Chorus
3:27
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
The Christmas Chorus
2:14
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
The Grand St. Stompers
5:10
Skating
The Lori Mechem Quartet
3:41
What Child Is This
The Lori Mechem Quartet
3:46
I've Got My Love To Keep
The Stephen Kummer Trio, The Chris McDonald Orchestra
3:45
What A Wonderful World
The Stephen Kummer Trio, The Chris McDonald Orchestra
3:35
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
The Weavers
2:30
Winter Wonderland
Tony Bennett
2:13
Silver Bells
Tony Bennett
3:15
The Christmas Waltz
Tony Bennett
3:19
Baby It's Cold Outside
Willie Nelson feat. Norah Jones
3:58
Carol Of The Bells
Wynton Marsalis
4:55
We Three Kings
Wynton Marsalis
5:22
Winter Wonderland
Wynton Marsalis
2:56
Twas The Night Before Christmas
Wynton Marsalis
8:07
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Wynton Marsalis
5:43
Little Drummer Boy
Wynton Marsalis
5:29
Jingle Bells
Wynton Marsalis
3:23
O Come All Ye Faithfull
Wynton Marsalis
1:37
Oh Tannenbaum
Wynton Marsalis
1:39
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Wynton Marsalis
3:09
Sleigh Ride
Wynton Marsalis
4:29
Silent Night
Wynton Marsalis
4:47
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow
Wynton Marsalis
4:20
Sleigh Ride
Wynton Marsalis; Vocal by Jon Hendricks
4:27

