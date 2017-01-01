Definitions

Data refers to any information relating to a directly or indirectly o a specific or identifiable individual (citizen), i.e. to such information, in particular: Name, phone number, email address for communication,

Data processing is understood as any action (operation) or set of actions (operations) with Data performed using automation equipment and / or without using such tools. Such actions (operations) include: collection, recording, systematization, accumulation, storage, refinement (update, change), extraction, use, transfer (distribution, provision, access), depersonalization, blocking, deletion, destruction of Data.

Data Security is understood to mean that the Data is protected from illegal and / or unauthorized access to, destruction, alteration, blocking, copying, provision, distribution of Data, as well as other unlawful actions in relation to the Data.

The purpose of creating this site LLC “GUSLI MEDIA” TIN: 7810730921 PPC: 781001001 (Company) is to provide individuals and legal entities (users) with the necessary information about the activities of the Company and inform about products and services (products) provided by LLC “GUSLI MEDIA” All information on the site is more of an informational nature.

All content on this site is the property of "GUSLI MEDIA" LLC and is protected by applicable laws governing copyright issues. In this connection, users of the site may use its content for personal and non-commercial purposes. Using the content of the site in other cases is not allowed.

The company does not allow any changes to the content of this site, as well as its subsequent reproduction.

Please note that the company's website may contain links and forms to other websites, in this case the company is not responsible for the confidentiality of information on other resources.

The Company reserves the right to change the Privacy Policy at any time in order to further improve the system of protection against unauthorized access to the personal data you provide.

The company collects personal information about you (personal data) whenever you provide it in the Company's stores, indicate on the website, send it by e-mail or inform in person. By submitting your personal data to the Company, you agree to the terms stated here. In accordance with the current legislation and the policy of the company "GUSLI MEDIA” LLC on the protection of personal data, you can change, update or request its removal at any time.

When filling out forms on the website or documents, including in the Company's stores, you can provide the following information:

Name; Contact phone number and email address so that we can contact you;

The company also collects some statistical information, for example:

IP address of the user; Browser type; Date, time and number of visits; The address of the site from which the user has navigated to the company's website; Location information; Information about the pages visited, and about viewing advertising banners; Information provided by your browser (device type, browser type and version, operating system, etc.).

WHAT WE GUARANTEE

"GUSLI MEDIA" Ltd. is responsible for the confidentiality of its users and respects the right of each user of the site to privacy.

The company guarantees that no information received from you will ever and under no circumstances be provided to third parties without your consent, except as otherwise provided for by the applicable laws of the Russian Federation.

The Company guarantees that the personal data transmitted by you to the Company will be processed in strict accordance with applicable law. The Data are on the servers of the Russian Federation, protected in accordance with applicable law.

Biometric Data (information that characterizes the physiological and biological characteristics of a person, on the basis of which his identity can be deternimed and which are used by the operator to identify the subject's identity) is not processed in the Company.

The company does not provide cross-border data transmission.

In cases established by the legislation of the Russian Federation, the Company has the right to transfer the Data to third parties in cases provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

The Company has the right to entrust the processing of the Data of the Data Subjects to third parties with the consent of the Data Subject, on the basis of an agreement concluded with these persons.

Persons processing the Data on the basis of a contract entered into with the Company (operator’s instructions) undertake to comply with the principles and rules for processing and protecting the Data provided for by the Law. For each third party, the contract specifies a list of actions (operations) with Data that will be performed by a third party processing the Data, as well as processing objectives, and establishes the obligation of such persons to maintain confidentiality and ensure the safety of the Data during their processing, specifies the requirements for protecting the processed Data in accordance with the law.

In order to fulfill the requirements of the current legislation of the Russian Federation and its contractual obligations, processing of data in the company is carried out both using automation tools and without the use of such. The set of processing operations includes collection, recording, systematization, accumulation, storage, clarification (update, change), extraction, use, transfer (provision, access), depersonalization, blocking, deletion, destruction of Data.

The company prohibits the acceptance, on the basis of purely automated processing of the Data, of decisions that give rise to legal consequences in relation to the Data subject or otherwise affect its rights and lawful interests, except in cases Provided by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Data Protection Requirements

When processing Data, the company takes the necessary legal, organizational and technical measures to protect the Data from illegal and / or unauthorized access to, destruction, alteration, blocking, copying, provision, distribution of Data, as well as other unlawful actions in relation to the Data.

Such measures in accordance with the Law, include in particular: the appointment of the person responsible for organizing the processing of the Data and the person responsible for ensuring the security of the Data; development and approval of local acts on the processing and protection of Data; application of legal, organizational and technical measures to ensure Data security: identification of Data security threats during their processing in personal Data information systems; use of organizational and technical measures to ensure the security of the Data when processing them in personal Data information systems necessary to fulfill the Data protection requirements, the execution of which ensures the Data security levels established by the Government of the Russian Federation; the use of the information security measures passed in the prescribed manner; evaluation of the effectiveness of measures taken to ensure the security of the Data prior to the commissioning of the personal data information system; o accounting of the machine data carriers, if the data is stored on machine carriers; o detection of facts of unauthorized access to the Data and taking measures to prevent similar incidents in the future; o recovery of data modified or destroyed due to unauthorized access to it; setting rules for access to the Data processed in the personal data information system, as well as ensuring the registration and recording of all actions performed with the Data in the personal data information system. control over measures taken to ensure Data security and the level of security of personal data information systems; assessment of the harm that may be caused to the Data subjects in case of violation of the requirements of the Law, the ratio of the said harm and the measures taken by the Company to ensure the fulfillment of the obligations provided by the Law; compliance with conditions that preclude unauthorized access to material data carriers and ensure the safety of the Data; familiarization of the Company's employees directly processing the Data with the provisions of the Russian legislation on Data, local acts on the processing and protection of Data, and training of the Company's employees.

The Data processing (storage) time

Terms of Data processing (storage) are determined on the basis of the purposes of processing the Data, in accordance with the term of the contract with the Data subject, the requirements of federal laws, the requirements of data operators on whose behalf the Company processes the Data, the basic rules of the archives of organizations, the limitation period.

The Data, the processing (storage) time of which has expired, must be destroyed, unless otherwise provided by federal law. Data storage after the termination of their processing is allowed only after its depersonalization.

CHANGES AND UPDATES

The Company reserves the right to make the necessary changes to the site, replace or delete any part of its content and restrict access to the site at any time at its discretion.

The Company also reserves the right to change the Privacy Policy at any time in order to further improve the system of protection against unauthorized access to the personal data You provide.